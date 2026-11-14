RotoBaller's updated Week 10 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 10 slate kicks off on Sunday, and with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner, our start/sit decisions are becoming even more impactful. The WR position enters this week in flux as top options like A.J. Brown and Garrett Wilson are questionable, while Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka are on bye, which may force managers to turn to their bench. Fortunately, our updated WR PPR rankings will assist in making those difficult lineup decisions.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|17
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|20
|2
|9
|Chris Olave
|WR
|21
|2
|10
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|22
|2
|11
|Christian Watson
|WR
|23
|3
|12
|Drake London
|WR
|24
|3
|13
|Parker Washington
|WR
|25
|3
|14
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|26
|3
|15
|Nico Collins
|WR
|28
|3
|16
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|30
|3
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|31
|3
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|32
|4
|19
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|33
|4
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|36
|4
|21
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|38
|4
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|43
|4
|23
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|55
|4
|24
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|57
|4
|25
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|60
|5
|26
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|61
|5
|27
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|64
|5
|28
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|67
|5
|29
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|68
|5
|30
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|70
|5
|31
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|73
|5
|32
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|75
|5
|33
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|79
|5
|34
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|83
|5
|35
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|84
|5
|36
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|85
|6
|37
|Tank Dell
|WR
|86
|6
|38
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|87
|6
|39
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|89
|6
|40
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|90
|6
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|93
|7
|42
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|97
|7
|43
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|98
|7
|44
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|99
|7
|45
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|103
|7
|46
|Malik Washington
|WR
|104
|8
|47
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|105
|8
|48
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|110
|8
|49
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|115
|8
|50
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|120
|8
|51
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|121
|8
|52
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|122
|8
|53
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|125
|8
|54
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|126
|9
|55
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|129
|9
|56
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|131
|9
|57
|Savion Williams
|WR
|134
|9
|58
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|135
|9
|59
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|136
|9
|60
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|139
|10
|61
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|140
|10
|62
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|141
|10
|63
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|145
|10
|64
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|146
|10
|65
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|147
|10
|66
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|152
|11
|67
|Tre Harris
|WR
|153
|11
|68
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|154
|11
|69
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|156
|11
|70
|Chris Bell
|WR
|157
|11
|71
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|159
|11
|72
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|162
|11
|73
|Deion Burks
|WR
|164
|11
|74
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|165
|11
|75
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|166
|12
|76
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|167
|12
|77
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|170
|12
|78
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|171
|12
|79
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|175
|12
|80
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|177
|12
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|178
|12
|82
|Tory Horton
|WR
|179
|12
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|180
|12
|84
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|182
|13
|85
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|184
|13
|86
|Jack Bech
|WR
|185
|13
|87
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|187
|13
|88
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|189
|13
|89
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|191
|13
|90
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|194
|14
|91
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|195
|15
|92
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|196
|15
|93
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|198
|15
|94
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|199
|15
|95
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|201
|15
|96
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|203
|16
|97
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|204
|16
|98
|John Metchie III
|WR
|205
|16
|99
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|209
|16
|100
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|217
|16
|101
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|222
|16
|102
|Bo Melton
|WR
|225
|16
|103
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|229
|16
|104
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|230
|16
|105
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|232
|16
|106
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|238
|16
|107
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|240
|16
|108
|Myles Price
|WR
|244
|16
|109
|Tai Felton
|WR
|246
|16
|110
|Cody White
|WR
|249
|16
|111
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|250
|16
|112
|Camden Brown
|WR
|251
|16
|113
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|254
|16
|114
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|256
|16
|115
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|257
|16
|116
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|258
|16
|117
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|261
|16
|118
|Derius Davis
|WR
|262
|16
|119
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|266
|16
|120
|Dareke Young
|WR
|269
|16
|121
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|270
|16
|122
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|271
|16
|123
|Tay Martin
|WR
|273
|16
|124
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|274
|16
|125
|Colbie Young
|WR
|277
|16
|126
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|278
|16
|127
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|279
|16
|128
|Malik McClain
|WR
|281
|16
|129
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|282
Week 10 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tank Dell, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has returned from his catastrophic leg injury suffered almost two full years ago and has become one of the fastest-rising wide receivers in fantasy football once again.
The speedster brought big-play ability before the injury, and he has shown that he still has speed and elusiveness in his two games back. In his Week 7 return, he caught a 43-yard pass on his only target, and after a Week 8 bye, he had four catches on a team-high nine targets and finished with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 9.
Dell is clearly a big part of the Texans' plans in the passing game and brings a high ceiling with his potential to break big plays. In Week 10, he'll face the Browns, who have been effective against receivers lately. However, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring issue, there will be less competition for snaps and targets for Dell.
He can be a little boom or bust due to the nature of his big-play skillset, but he brings a very high ceiling and makes a lot of sense as a flex option since he brings week-winning upside as he showed last week. Dell is RotoBaller's No. 34 WR in Week 10, making him a fringe starter in most leagues, but he brings lots of upside if you can handle the risk factors.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has emerged as the team's top receiver since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He had two long touchdowns in his Week 7 return and then had four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots, followed by six catches for 70 yards against the Lions. He led the team with eight targets last week, while no other wide receiver had more than three targets.
Douglas will be working with a new QB this week as Kyle McCord steps in to replace Malik Willis (core), who is on IR.
The new passer definitely makes Douglas a higher risk, even in a favorable matchup against the Colts. His big-play potential and solid target volume make him still a fringe FLEX play in deep leagues, though, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 42 WR. He comes with a high ceiling but is also high risk with a new QB at the helm of an offense that was already a little shaky.
Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his team debut on Sunday against the Cowboys after being acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. The veteran's arrival in San Francisco bolsters a wide receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries. On Sunday, Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will take the field for the first time since Week 5, but Mike Evans (Achilles) remains on the shelf.
In comments to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan reined in expectations for Allen, indicating that the vet would need time to learn the 49ers' offense before he is turned loose.
Even on a stunted snap count, Allen should fare better against Dallas' leaky defense in San Francisco's dynamic offense than he did last week with Indy. Last week, he faced Dallas in his final game with Indianapolis and caught four of his eight targets for 26 yards. Allen projects as a WR3/4 in Week 10.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded four receptions for 30 yards on five targets in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The rookie first-round pick was limited to just 18 snaps, as the Saints elected to ease him into game action following a hamstring injury that sidelined him to start the season.
Head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps, which is encouraging news for both fantasy managers and Saints fans alike. His 27.7% target rate was an impressive mark, and he should become an increasingly viable fantasy option as he continues to see his workload increase. Tyson did not appear on the injury report at all this week and comes in at WR39 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordyn Tyson, Keenan Allen, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jordyn Tyson, Keenan Allen, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell:
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