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Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

Welcome RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 10 slate kicks off on Sunday, and with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner, our start/sit decisions are becoming even more impactful. The WR position enters this week in flux as top options like A.J. Brown and Garrett Wilson are questionable, while Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka are on bye, which may force managers to turn to their bench. Fortunately, our updated WR PPR rankings will assist in making those difficult lineup decisions.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 2 CeeDee Lamb WR 6
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 10
2 5 Tee Higgins WR 14
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR 17
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 18
2 8 Malik Nabers WR 20
2 9 Chris Olave WR 21
2 10 Matthew Golden WR 22
2 11 Christian Watson WR 23
3 12 Drake London WR 24
3 13 Parker Washington WR 25
3 14 Tetairoa McMillan WR 26
3 15 Nico Collins WR 28
3 16 Rashee Rice WR 30
3 17 Garrett Wilson WR 31
3 18 DJ Moore WR 32
4 19 Jameson Williams WR 33
4 20 George Pickens WR 36
4 21 Jalen Coker WR 38
4 22 Stefon Diggs WR 43
4 23 DK Metcalf WR 55
4 24 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 57
4 25 Denzel Boston WR 60
5 26 KC Concepcion WR 61
5 27 Jakobi Meyers WR 64
5 28 DeMario Douglas WR 67
5 29 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 68
5 30 Germie Bernard WR 70
5 31 Adonai Mitchell WR 73
5 32 A.J. Brown WR 75
5 33 Antonio Williams WR 79
5 34 Ryan Flournoy WR 83
5 35 Khalil Shakir WR 84
5 36 Keenan Allen WR 85
6 37 Tank Dell WR 86
6 38 Jordan Addison WR 87
6 39 Jordyn Tyson WR 89
6 40 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 90
6 41 Josh Downs WR 93
7 42 Caleb Douglas WR 97
7 43 Ladd McConkey WR 98
7 44 Tre Tucker WR 99
7 45 Jordan Watkins WR 103
7 46 Malik Washington WR 104
8 47 Konata Mumpfield WR 105
8 48 Mack Hollins WR 110
8 49 Keon Coleman WR 115
8 50 Laquon Treadwell WR 120
8 51 Quentin Johnston WR 121
8 52 Demarcus Robinson WR 122
8 53 Devaughn Vele WR 125
8 54 Reggie Virgil WR 126
9 55 Tutu Atwell WR 129
9 56 Xavier Hutchinson WR 131
9 57 Savion Williams WR 134
9 58 Xavier Worthy WR 135
9 59 Malachi Fields WR 136
9 60 Kayshon Boutte WR 139
10 61 Elic Ayomanor WR 140
10 62 Cooper Kupp WR 141
10 63 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 145
10 64 Jahan Dotson WR 146
10 65 Treylon Burks WR 147
10 66 Rashod Bateman WR 152
11 67 Tre Harris WR 153
11 68 Ashton Dulin WR 154
11 69 Rashid Shaheed WR 156
11 70 Chris Bell WR 157
11 71 Efton Chism III WR 159
11 72 Chimere Dike WR 162
11 73 Deion Burks WR 164
11 74 Isaac TeSlaa WR 165
11 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 166
12 76 Devin Duvernay WR 167
12 77 Simi Fehoko WR 170
12 78 Travis Hunter WR 171
12 79 Jalen Nailor WR 175
12 80 Andrei Iosivas WR 177
12 81 Jerry Jeudy WR 178
12 82 Tory Horton WR 179
12 83 Darnell Mooney WR 180
12 84 Van Jefferson WR 182
13 85 Anthony Gould WR 184
13 86 Jack Bech WR 185
13 87 Kyle Williams WR 187
13 88 Josh Cameron WR 189
13 89 Calvin Ridley WR 191
13 90 Brandin Cooks WR 194
14 91 Xavier Legette WR 195
15 92 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 196
15 93 CJ Daniels WR 198
15 94 Dohnte Meyers WR 199
15 95 Cyrus Allen WR 201
15 96 Devontez Walker WR 203
16 97 Jauan Jennings WR 204
16 98 John Metchie III WR 205
16 99 Jalen Royals WR 209
16 100 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 217
16 101 Isaiah Williams WR 222
16 102 Bo Melton WR 225
16 103 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 229
16 104 Ben Skowronek WR 230
16 105 Bryce Lance WR 232
16 106 Jacob Cowing WR 238
16 107 Isaiah Bond WR 240
16 108 Myles Price WR 244
16 109 Tai Felton WR 246
16 110 Cody White WR 249
16 111 Greg Dortch WR 250
16 112 Camden Brown WR 251
16 113 Brycen Tremayne WR 254
16 114 Brandon Johnson WR 256
16 115 Xavier Smith WR 257
16 116 Elijah Sarratt WR 258
16 117 Andrew Armstrong WR 261
16 118 Derius Davis WR 262
16 119 LaJohntay Wester WR 266
16 120 Dareke Young WR 269
16 121 Luke McCaffrey WR 270
16 122 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 271
16 123 Tay Martin WR 273
16 124 Charlie Jones WR 274
16 125 Colbie Young WR 277
16 126 Malachi Corley WR 278
16 127 Jalen Tolbert WR 279
16 128 Malik McClain WR 281
16 129 Nikko Remigio WR 282

 

Week 10 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has returned from his catastrophic leg injury suffered almost two full years ago and has become one of the fastest-rising wide receivers in fantasy football once again.

The speedster brought big-play ability before the injury, and he has shown that he still has speed and elusiveness in his two games back. In his Week 7 return, he caught a 43-yard pass on his only target, and after a Week 8 bye, he had four catches on a team-high nine targets and finished with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 9.

Dell is clearly a big part of the Texans' plans in the passing game and brings a high ceiling with his potential to break big plays. In Week 10, he'll face the Browns, who have been effective against receivers lately. However, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring issue, there will be less competition for snaps and targets for Dell.

He can be a little boom or bust due to the nature of his big-play skillset, but he brings a very high ceiling and makes a lot of sense as a flex option since he brings week-winning upside as he showed last week. Dell is RotoBaller's No. 34 WR in Week 10, making him a fringe starter in most leagues, but he brings lots of upside if you can handle the risk factors.

 

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has emerged as the team's top receiver since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He had two long touchdowns in his Week 7 return and then had four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots, followed by six catches for 70 yards against the Lions. He led the team with eight targets last week, while no other wide receiver had more than three targets.

Douglas will be working with a new QB this week as Kyle McCord steps in to replace Malik Willis (core), who is on IR.

The new passer definitely makes Douglas a higher risk, even in a favorable matchup against the Colts. His big-play potential and solid target volume make him still a fringe FLEX play in deep leagues, though, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 42 WR. He comes with a high ceiling but is also high risk with a new QB at the helm of an offense that was already a little shaky.

 

Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his team debut on Sunday against the Cowboys after being acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. The veteran's arrival in San Francisco bolsters a wide receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries. On Sunday, Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will take the field for the first time since Week 5, but Mike Evans (Achilles) remains on the shelf.

In comments to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan reined in expectations for Allen, indicating that the vet would need time to learn the 49ers' offense before he is turned loose.

Even on a stunted snap count, Allen should fare better against Dallas' leaky defense in San Francisco's dynamic offense than he did last week with Indy. Last week, he faced Dallas in his final game with Indianapolis and caught four of his eight targets for 26 yards. Allen projects as a WR3/4 in Week 10.

 

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded four receptions for 30 yards on five targets in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The rookie first-round pick was limited to just 18 snaps, as the Saints elected to ease him into game action following a hamstring injury that sidelined him to start the season.

Head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps, which is encouraging news for both fantasy managers and Saints fans alike. His 27.7% target rate was an impressive mark, and he should become an increasingly viable fantasy option as he continues to see his workload increase. Tyson did not appear on the injury report at all this week and comes in at WR39 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordyn Tyson, Keenan Allen, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jordyn Tyson, Keenan Allen, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell:

Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darren Waller
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darnell Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bam Knight
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Woody Marks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Keenan Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
David Montgomery
Caleb Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Watkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mark Andrews
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Caleb Douglas
vs
Colby Parkinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Gunnar Helm
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Addison
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tank Dell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Dell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Mason
Tank Dell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Josh Downs
Tank Dell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tank Dell
vs
Darren Waller
Tank Dell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Dell
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Dell
vs
A.J. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Dell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tank Dell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Dell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Germie Bernard
Tank Dell
vs
David Montgomery
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tank Dell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tank Dell
vs
Darnell Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Braelon Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Mark Andrews
Tank Dell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tank Dell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Dell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tank Dell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tank Dell
vs
Woody Marks
Tank Dell
vs
Mack Hollins
Tank Dell
vs
KC Concepcion
Tank Dell
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tank Dell
vs
Denzel Boston
Tank Dell
vs
Bam Knight
Tank Dell
vs
Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tank Dell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tank Dell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tank Dell
vs
Tee Higgins
Tank Dell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tank Dell
vs
Zay Flowers
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Nabers
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Olave
Tank Dell
vs
Matthew Golden
Tank Dell
vs
Christian Watson
Tank Dell
vs
Drake London
Tank Dell
vs
Parker Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tank Dell
vs
Nico Collins
Tank Dell
vs
Rashee Rice
Tank Dell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tank Dell
vs
DJ Moore
Tank Dell
vs
Jameson Williams
Tank Dell
vs
George Pickens
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Coker
Tank Dell
vs
Stefon Diggs

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Second-Half Fantasy Football Busts
Bruno Mulé's Bold Predictions for Week 10
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 10 Lineups?
Week 10 FLEX Rankings


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Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Garrett Wilson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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