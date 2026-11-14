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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 10 - C.J. Stroud, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, more

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 10 of 2026. Given these Week 10 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

We're now done with the trade deadline and are in the second half of the season. This is when you start looking forward to the fantasy football playoffs; hopefully you have a good chance of making it!

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was great, as we had our first "goose egg" player of the season! Adonai Mitchell was held to zero points despite being a trendy starting pick with Garrett Wilson out, though he was extremely unlucky to have zero yards on seven targets (he had the most expected fantasy points among wideouts who scored zero points since 2009). Dalton Kincaid and Tyler Allgeier also had terrible games, with neither player scoring more than 7.0 PPR points. Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Shough were the only outliers from last week, scoring 15.6 and 19.7 points, respectively. Let's ride this wave and go for some big wins this week!

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Drake London, WR, vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Falcons are crashing back down to earth. After an unexpected win over the then-undefeated San Francisco 49ers, Falcons fans had reason to think that they could make some noise this season. However, they have lost their last two games by 16 and 17 points, respectively.

Michael Penix Jr. started the season off so well, throwing for 1,157 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception with a sparkling 109.1 passer rating in his first five games of the year. He led the squad to a 3-2 record during the span, but he's had a huge drop-off during their current slide.

One touchdown to five interceptions with a 34.4 passer rating simply won't cut it, and his play has hurt Drake London the most, though London's slump extends beyond that, as he hasn't topped 70 receiving yards in each of his last four games.

Their schedule isn't going to get any easier, either. They'll have a brutal stretch against the Chiefs, Vikings, and Lions coming up, and the game against the Chiefs could get ugly. Kansas City is back on track following two losses in a row, dismantling the Jets by 23 points in Week 9.

Their defense won't make things easy for Atlanta's passing attack, as they allow the seventh-fewest net passing yards per game (210.4) and is quite good at keeping WRs in check, allowing the second-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wideouts (23.6).

London's hopes of breaking his streak of games under 70 yards will possibly have to wait, as only two WRs (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and new Chiefs WR Josh Downs) have put up more than 70 yards against the Chiefs in 2026.

KC's defense is slightly more forgiving against the run, as they rank ninth in fewest fantasy points allowed to RBs (19.8).

The Falcons will have to rely on Bijan Robinson if they want to have any chance of winning this game, and their tough opposition should make you reconsider starting London this week.

 

C.J. Stroud, QB, at Cleveland Browns

C.J. Stroud was ridiculed for ending contract extension talks with the Texans in the offseason, as many thought the Stroud we saw in the 2025 playoffs, where he had two touchdowns to seven turnovers, would be his default state moving forward.

However, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year has silenced critics, even surpassing his rookie-year peak. Stroud is set to shatter his career highs in passing yards and touchdowns this season, with him just eight touchdowns away from surpassing the 23-touchdown mark set in his first year.

However, he won't have an easy time adding to that total this week, as he'll face the Cleveland Browns in what's shaping up to be a de facto playoff game.

The Texans' defense entered the year as the league's best, but they have been deeply disappointing, being outperformed by the Browns' defense so far.

The Browns have allowed 201.0 net passing yards per game and have generated a sack on 8.0% of opposing quarterbacks' dropbacks, with both ranking as the sixth-best mark in the NFL. Stroud will have a tough task ahead against a very good defense.

 

Garrett Wilson, WR, vs. Buffalo Bills

After Adonai Mitchell's "goose egg", Garrett Wilson is slated to return this week from his concussion, barring any setbacks.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for Wilson at the trade deadline, but the Jets stood firm, and Wilson is still on the team.

Wilson is currently averaging a career high in receiving yards per game (65.9), and QB Geno Smith has a 103.1 passer rating when targeting him. This week, Wilson will face off against a Bills defense that is getting hot at the right time.

Sure, they have faced terrible quarterbacks such as Joe Fagnano and Carson Wentz, but they have allowed just 16 points and 195 net passing yards over their last two games.

That is impressive no matter who they've faced, and they're looking to keep building momentum against their divisional opponent. Wilson hasn't been impressive against the Bills since his rookie year, only topping 70 yards once over his last five games against them.

On paper, Wilson should be a must-start, but in reality, the Bills' defense is turning things around fast, and they recently added a star to make their defense even better: safety Amani Hooker.

 

Chase Brown, RB, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

"Landmine" Chase Brown is back! He was featured in two of my first three landmines articles this year, and he's back here once again.

Many fantasy football fans and analysts severely overrated Brown heading into the year, and he's averaged just 12.7 PPR points per game so far this season.

Maybe the Bengals don't need to run the ball when Joe Burrow is playing out of his mind. They rank dead last in rushing attempts per game (22.1) but are sitting pretty at 6-2 due to Burrow's passing excellence.

Brown hasn't been one of the major contributors to Cincinnati's passing attack, with 18 catches for 104 yards in his last four games. He won't have an easy time turning things around in Week 10, against one of the team's toughest opponents of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown put up 8.9 PPR points against the Steelers in Week 3, and Patrick Graham's defense has done a tremendous job at stopping the run.

They rank third in the fewest rushing yards per game allowed (83.9) and have allowed just 52 rushing yards over their last two games. Sit Brown this week.

 

Tucker Kraft, TE, vs. Minnesota Vikings

Speaking of MVP-level quarterbacks going up against dominant defenses in a divisional rematch, we'll see Jordan Love attempt to get his revenge on the Vikings this week.

Love led the Packers to 22 points, which was the last time any team managed to score more than 20 points against Minnesota until last week, when the Bills scored 23.

The Packers' offense started pretty slow due to injuries to their offensive line, but they have been airing it out over the last five weeks, averaging 315.4 passing yards per game.

Most of those passes have been deep throws to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, and it seems like Tucker Kraft has been an afterthought in this "new" offense, averaging 39.0 yards per game, the lowest mark of his career since his rookie year.

The Vikings have allowed 9.3 PPR points per game to opposing TEs, and Kraft will have a hard time matching his season average of 10.0 PPR points, especially since he's currently on a bad run of form following a 1.9-point outing in Week 9.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Drake London, C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, Tucker Kraft. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Drake London, C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, Tucker Kraft:

Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
George Kittle
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake London
vs
Tony Pollard
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Tyler Warren
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Isaiah Likely
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
Travis Kelce
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Sam Laporta
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Blake Corum
Drake London
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Rachaad White
Drake London
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Hunter Henry
Drake London
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Drake London
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Corey Kiner
Drake London
vs
Denzel Boston
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Woody Marks
Drake London
vs
Tucker Kraft
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Braelon Allen
Drake London
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Drake London
vs
Demario Douglas
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Tyler Higbee
Drake London
vs
Germie Bernard
Drake London
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Drake London
vs
Rico Dowdle
Drake London
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Drake London
vs
Brenton Strange
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Mike Gesicki
Drake London
vs
Colby Parkinson
Drake London
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Drake London
vs
Antonio Williams
Drake London
vs
Jordan Mason
Drake London
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Keenan Allen
Drake London
vs
Tank Dell
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Dylan Sampson
Drake London
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Drake London
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Drake London
vs
Juwan Johnson
Drake London
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Darren Waller
Drake London
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Drake London
vs
Kaelon Black
Drake London
vs
Caleb Douglas
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Tre Tucker
Drake London
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Drake London
vs
Emmett Johnson
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
Jordan Watkins
Drake London
vs
Malik Washington
Drake London
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Drake London
vs
Darnell Washington
Drake London
vs
Mark Andrews
Drake London
vs
Alvin Kamara
Drake London
vs
Dalton Schultz
Drake London
vs
Mack Hollins
Drake London
vs
Austin Ekeler
Drake London
vs
Bam Knight
Drake London
vs
Samaje Perine
Drake London
vs
Devin Singletary
Drake London
vs
Keon Coleman
Drake London
vs
Eli Raridon
Drake London
vs
Gunnar Helm
Drake London
vs
Michael Mayer
Drake London
vs
Justice Hill
Drake London
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Drake London
vs
AJ Barner
Drake London
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Drake London
vs
Devaughn Vele
Drake London
vs
Reggie Virgil
Drake London
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Drake London
vs
Tutu Atwell
Drake London
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Drake London
vs
Savion Williams
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Malachi Fields
Drake London
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Drake London
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Drake London
vs
Cooper Kupp
Drake London
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Drake London
vs
Jahan Dotson
Drake London
vs
Treylon Burks
Drake London
vs
Rashod Bateman
Drake London
vs
Tre Harris
Drake London
vs
Ashton Dulin
Drake London
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Drake London
vs
Chris Bell
Drake London
vs
Efton Chism III
Drake London
vs
Chimere Dike
Drake London
vs
Deion Burks
Drake London
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
Devin DuVernay
Drake London
vs
Simi Fehoko
Drake London
vs
Travis Hunter
Drake London
vs
Jalen Nailor
Drake London
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Drake London
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Drake London
vs
Tory Horton
Drake London
vs
Darnell Mooney
Drake London
vs
Van Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Anthony Gould
Drake London
vs
Jack Bech
Drake London
vs
Kyle Williams
Drake London
vs
Josh Cameron
Drake London
vs
Calvin Ridley
Drake London
vs
Brandin Cooks
Drake London
vs
Xavier Legette
Drake London
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Drake London
vs
CJ Daniels
Drake London
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Drake London
vs
Cyrus Allen
Drake London
vs
Devontez Walker
Drake London
vs
Jauan Jennings
Drake London
vs
John Metchie III
Drake London
vs
Jalen Royals
Drake London
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Isaiah Williams
Drake London
vs
Bo Melton
Drake London
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Drake London
vs
Ben Skowronek
Drake London
vs
Bryce Lance
Drake London
vs
Jacob Cowing
Drake London
vs
Isaiah Bond
Drake London
vs
Myles Price
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Lock
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Nikko Remigio
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik McClain
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
A.J. Dillon
C.J. Stroud
vs
Fernando Mendoza
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Tolbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyle McCord
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malachi Corley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Beck
C.J. Stroud
vs
Colbie Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Max Brosmer
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ian Thomas
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Johnson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Carter
C.J. Stroud
vs
Los Angeles Rams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Charlie Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Seattle Seahawks
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tay Martin
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
C.J. Stroud
vs
Israel Abanikanda
C.J. Stroud
vs
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud
vs
Luke McCaffrey
C.J. Stroud
vs
New Orleans Saints
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dareke Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Buffalo Bills
C.J. Stroud
vs
Rasheen Ali
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Conklin
C.J. Stroud
vs
Minnesota Vikings
C.J. Stroud
vs
LaJohntay Wester
C.J. Stroud
vs
Indianapolis Colts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Camden Brown
C.J. Stroud
vs
Miami Dolphins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Isaiah Davis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cleveland Browns
C.J. Stroud
vs
Mark Redman
C.J. Stroud
vs
Washington Commanders
C.J. Stroud
vs
DeeJay Dallas
C.J. Stroud
vs
New York Giants
C.J. Stroud
vs
Derius Davis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Green Bay Packers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Andrew Armstrong
C.J. Stroud
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dylan Laube
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tahj Brooks
C.J. Stroud
vs
Detroit Lions
C.J. Stroud
vs
Elijah Sarratt
C.J. Stroud
vs
San Francisco 49ers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Xavier Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brandon Johnson
C.J. Stroud
vs
New England Patriots
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Ogletree
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carolina Panthers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brycen Tremayne
C.J. Stroud
vs
Atlanta Falcons
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ameer Abdullah
C.J. Stroud
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
C.J. Stroud
vs
Arizona Cardinals
C.J. Stroud
vs
Greg Dortch
C.J. Stroud
vs
New York Jets
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cody White
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tennessee Titans
C.J. Stroud
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dallas Cowboys
C.J. Stroud
vs
Will Kacmarek
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Little
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tai Felton
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brandon Aubrey
C.J. Stroud
vs
Emanuel Wilson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
C.J. Stroud
vs
Myles Price
C.J. Stroud
vs
Eddy Pineiro
C.J. Stroud
vs
DJ Giddens
C.J. Stroud
vs
Spencer Shrader
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jake Briningstool
C.J. Stroud
vs
Evan McPherson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Charlie Woerner
C.J. Stroud
vs
Chris Boswell
C.J. Stroud
vs
Isaiah Bond
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jake Bates
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Bass
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacob Cowing
C.J. Stroud
vs
Will Reichard
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jackson Hawes
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jason Myers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
C.J. Stroud
vs
Charlie Smyth
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ben Sinnott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brandon McManus
C.J. Stroud
vs
Oscar Delp
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dominic Zvada
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cade Stover
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Stevens
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Lance
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trey Smack
C.J. Stroud
vs
Hunter Luepke
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Corey Kiner
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Tyler Higbee
Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tank Dell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
David Montgomery
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
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Konata Mumpfield
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vs
Darnell Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Garrett Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mack Hollins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bam Knight
Garrett Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devin Singletary
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Eli Raridon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Garrett Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tutu Atwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Savion Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
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vs
Kayshon Boutte
Garrett Wilson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Harris
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Dulin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Bell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chimere Dike
Garrett Wilson
vs
Deion Burks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devin DuVernay
Garrett Wilson
vs
Simi Fehoko
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Hunter
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tory Horton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Garrett Wilson
vs
Van Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Anthony Gould
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jack Bech
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Garrett Wilson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Legette
Garrett Wilson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Garrett Wilson
vs
CJ Daniels
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devontez Walker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Garrett Wilson
vs
John Metchie III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Royals
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bo Melton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ben Skowronek
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bryce Lance
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Myles Price
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
George Kittle
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Kelce
Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Corey Kiner
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chase Brown
vs
Germie Bernard
Chase Brown
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chase Brown
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chase Brown
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chase Brown
vs
Antonio Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chase Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chase Brown
vs
Keenan Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Dell
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chase Brown
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Downs
Chase Brown
vs
Darren Waller
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
Chase Brown
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Watkins
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Chase Brown
vs
Darnell Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Mark Andrews
Chase Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chase Brown
vs
Mack Hollins
Chase Brown
vs
Austin Ekeler
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Devin Singletary
Chase Brown
vs
Keon Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Eli Raridon
Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
Michael Mayer
Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
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Chase Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chase Brown
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
AJ Barner
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chase Brown
vs
Reggie Virgil
Chase Brown
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chase Brown
vs
Seth McGowan
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Audric Estime
Chase Brown
vs
Ty Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Khalil Herbert
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chase Brown
vs
Sione Vaki
Chase Brown
vs
Lan Larison
Chase Brown
vs
Trevor Etienne
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Chase Brown
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Emari Demercado
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
George Holani
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chase Brown
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Giddens
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Chase Brown
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chase Brown
vs
Tahj Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Laube
Chase Brown
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Rasheen Ali
Chase Brown
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Carter
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Dillon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Woody Marks
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tucker Kraft
vs
KC Concepcion
Tucker Kraft
vs
Braelon Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Denzel Boston
Tucker Kraft
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Corey Kiner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Demario Douglas
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Germie Bernard
Tucker Kraft
vs
DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rachaad White
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tucker Kraft
vs
A.J. Brown
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jadarian Price
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Corum
Tucker Kraft
vs
Antonio Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Keenan Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Breece Hall
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tank Dell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jalen Coker
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Pickens
Tucker Kraft
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chase Brown
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jameson Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Downs
Tucker Kraft
vs
DJ Moore
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rashee Rice
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kaelon Black
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tucker Kraft
vs
Nico Collins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tre Tucker
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Parker Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drake London
Tucker Kraft
vs
David Montgomery
Tucker Kraft
vs
Christian Watson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Golden
Tucker Kraft
vs
Malik Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chris Olave
Tucker Kraft
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tucker Kraft
vs
Malik Nabers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Derrick Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Zay Flowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tucker Kraft
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mack Hollins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyren Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tee Higgins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Bam Knight
Tucker Kraft
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tucker Kraft
vs
Samaje Perine
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Devin Singletary
Tucker Kraft
vs
Javonte Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Keon Coleman
Tucker Kraft
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eli Raridon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
James Cook III
Tucker Kraft
vs
Justice Hill
Tucker Kraft
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tucker Kraft
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tucker Kraft
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tucker Kraft
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mason Taylor
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Davis Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drew Sample
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Hooper
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Tucker Kraft
vs
Luke Farrell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tucker Kraft
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eric Saubert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Wright
Tucker Kraft
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ben Yurosek
Tucker Kraft
vs
John Bates
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tanner Koziol
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jack Endries
Tucker Kraft
vs
James Mitchell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Stover
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oscar Delp
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ben Sinnott
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jackson Hawes
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Charlie Woerner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Briningstool
Tucker Kraft
vs
Will Kacmarek
Tucker Kraft
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drew Ogletree
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Redman
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Conklin
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ian Thomas

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
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Likely to Play Saturday
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Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
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Iffy for Saturday
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Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
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is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
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De'Aaron Fox

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Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

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Ronald Acuña Jr.

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Tarik Skubal

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Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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