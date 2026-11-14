Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 10 of 2026. Given these Week 10 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.
We're now done with the trade deadline and are in the second half of the season. This is when you start looking forward to the fantasy football playoffs; hopefully you have a good chance of making it!
In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was great, as we had our first "goose egg" player of the season! Adonai Mitchell was held to zero points despite being a trendy starting pick with Garrett Wilson out, though he was extremely unlucky to have zero yards on seven targets (he had the most expected fantasy points among wideouts who scored zero points since 2009). Dalton Kincaid and Tyler Allgeier also had terrible games, with neither player scoring more than 7.0 PPR points. Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Shough were the only outliers from last week, scoring 15.6 and 19.7 points, respectively. Let's ride this wave and go for some big wins this week!
Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Drake London, WR, vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Falcons are crashing back down to earth. After an unexpected win over the then-undefeated San Francisco 49ers, Falcons fans had reason to think that they could make some noise this season. However, they have lost their last two games by 16 and 17 points, respectively.
@Bengals LB Barrett Carter picks it off!
CINvsATL on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Gw60abdfZp
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Michael Penix Jr. started the season off so well, throwing for 1,157 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception with a sparkling 109.1 passer rating in his first five games of the year. He led the squad to a 3-2 record during the span, but he's had a huge drop-off during their current slide.
One touchdown to five interceptions with a 34.4 passer rating simply won't cut it, and his play has hurt Drake London the most, though London's slump extends beyond that, as he hasn't topped 70 receiving yards in each of his last four games.
Their schedule isn't going to get any easier, either. They'll have a brutal stretch against the Chiefs, Vikings, and Lions coming up, and the game against the Chiefs could get ugly. Kansas City is back on track following two losses in a row, dismantling the Jets by 23 points in Week 9.
Their defense won't make things easy for Atlanta's passing attack, as they allow the seventh-fewest net passing yards per game (210.4) and is quite good at keeping WRs in check, allowing the second-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wideouts (23.6).
London's hopes of breaking his streak of games under 70 yards will possibly have to wait, as only two WRs (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and new Chiefs WR Josh Downs) have put up more than 70 yards against the Chiefs in 2026.
KC's defense is slightly more forgiving against the run, as they rank ninth in fewest fantasy points allowed to RBs (19.8).
The Falcons will have to rely on Bijan Robinson if they want to have any chance of winning this game, and their tough opposition should make you reconsider starting London this week.
C.J. Stroud, QB, at Cleveland Browns
C.J. Stroud was ridiculed for ending contract extension talks with the Texans in the offseason, as many thought the Stroud we saw in the 2025 playoffs, where he had two touchdowns to seven turnovers, would be his default state moving forward.
However, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year has silenced critics, even surpassing his rookie-year peak. Stroud is set to shatter his career highs in passing yards and touchdowns this season, with him just eight touchdowns away from surpassing the 23-touchdown mark set in his first year.
However, he won't have an easy time adding to that total this week, as he'll face the Cleveland Browns in what's shaping up to be a de facto playoff game.
The Texans' defense entered the year as the league's best, but they have been deeply disappointing, being outperformed by the Browns' defense so far.
The Browns have allowed 201.0 net passing yards per game and have generated a sack on 8.0% of opposing quarterbacks' dropbacks, with both ranking as the sixth-best mark in the NFL. Stroud will have a tough task ahead against a very good defense.
Garrett Wilson, WR, vs. Buffalo Bills
After Adonai Mitchell's "goose egg", Garrett Wilson is slated to return this week from his concussion, barring any setbacks.
Garrett Wilson (concussion protocol) in positional drills without the red jersey. Looks good for Sunday. #Jets https://t.co/xJLjqaR0bE
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 12, 2026
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for Wilson at the trade deadline, but the Jets stood firm, and Wilson is still on the team.
Wilson is currently averaging a career high in receiving yards per game (65.9), and QB Geno Smith has a 103.1 passer rating when targeting him. This week, Wilson will face off against a Bills defense that is getting hot at the right time.
Sure, they have faced terrible quarterbacks such as Joe Fagnano and Carson Wentz, but they have allowed just 16 points and 195 net passing yards over their last two games.
That is impressive no matter who they've faced, and they're looking to keep building momentum against their divisional opponent. Wilson hasn't been impressive against the Bills since his rookie year, only topping 70 yards once over his last five games against them.
On paper, Wilson should be a must-start, but in reality, the Bills' defense is turning things around fast, and they recently added a star to make their defense even better: safety Amani Hooker.
Chase Brown, RB, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
"Landmine" Chase Brown is back! He was featured in two of my first three landmines articles this year, and he's back here once again.
Many fantasy football fans and analysts severely overrated Brown heading into the year, and he's averaged just 12.7 PPR points per game so far this season.
Maybe the Bengals don't need to run the ball when Joe Burrow is playing out of his mind. They rank dead last in rushing attempts per game (22.1) but are sitting pretty at 6-2 due to Burrow's passing excellence.
Brown hasn't been one of the major contributors to Cincinnati's passing attack, with 18 catches for 104 yards in his last four games. He won't have an easy time turning things around in Week 10, against one of the team's toughest opponents of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brown put up 8.9 PPR points against the Steelers in Week 3, and Patrick Graham's defense has done a tremendous job at stopping the run.
They rank third in the fewest rushing yards per game allowed (83.9) and have allowed just 52 rushing yards over their last two games. Sit Brown this week.
Tucker Kraft, TE, vs. Minnesota Vikings
Speaking of MVP-level quarterbacks going up against dominant defenses in a divisional rematch, we'll see Jordan Love attempt to get his revenge on the Vikings this week.
Love led the Packers to 22 points, which was the last time any team managed to score more than 20 points against Minnesota until last week, when the Bills scored 23.
The Packers' offense started pretty slow due to injuries to their offensive line, but they have been airing it out over the last five weeks, averaging 315.4 passing yards per game.
Most of those passes have been deep throws to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, and it seems like Tucker Kraft has been an afterthought in this "new" offense, averaging 39.0 yards per game, the lowest mark of his career since his rookie year.
The Vikings have allowed 9.3 PPR points per game to opposing TEs, and Kraft will have a hard time matching his season average of 10.0 PPR points, especially since he's currently on a bad run of form following a 1.9-point outing in Week 9.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Drake London, C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, Tucker Kraft. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Drake London, C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Chase Brown, Tucker Kraft:
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