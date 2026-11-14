👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 10 - James Cook III, Chuba Hubbard, Zach Charbonnet, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for Week 10 of 2026 - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

Dare I say it - I think we are on a roll! Last week we discussed Javonte Williams (20-101-1 rushing, 4-23 receiving), Chuba Hubbard (16-79 rushing, 4-17 receiving), and Jonah Coleman (17-57-1 rushing, 4-31 receiving) as our top backs other than the top bell-cows.

Heck, we even got a Seth McGowan touchdown and a pretty respectable 6-45-1 (at .2% rostership in the Milly). If the Colts had given him more touches instead of Jonathan Taylor (who they ultimately, bewilderingly, did not trade ahead of the deadline), I think he could have had a really big day. The only real big oversight on my part was being out on Kenneth Walker III, who had three touchdowns to pace the position. I swear every time I fade that guy, he goes off, and now he carries a questionable injury tag going into Sunday's game.

Let's see if we can figure out who we want to use in our lineups this week, shall we? This week, I've enhanced my Thunder Dan Matchup Grade to factor in some of the advanced stats I've been using over the last several weeks to create separation between the top plays and the rest of the field. Also, don't forget this analysis and the data I collect can apply to prop betting, too! Alright, let's get into the Week 10 matchups already!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Running Back Matchups

These are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate data from both PFF and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.

This week there are 3 more columns: opponent EPA per rush attempt, opponent YBC per attempt, and opponent explosive run rate.

  • EPA/Rush = Expected Points Added Per Rushing Attempt
  • YBC/Att = Yards Gained BEFORE Contact Per Rushing Attempt
  • Explosive Run Rate = Percentage of running plays where the defense allows 10+ yards

We now have NINE weeks of data, and larger sample sizes make our data more reliable and predictable over time.

Remember, we are not evaluating the backs' elusiveness, explosiveness, or ability to break tackles. We are looking at the quality of their blockers, offensive schemes, projected role and usage, the quality of their opponent, and then taking an educated guess at the projected game script for each back this week.

Jaylen Warren isn't on the main slate this week, but is the only back out of the top 10. Go smash all his props though; he's about to run over the Bengals AGAIN.

 

Three High-Priced Running Backs

None of these backs are currently projecting for big rostership this week, so it might be a week where we aren't trying to cram in a high-priced back into cash games. I'm not really sure why, but Bijan Robinson looks like the chalkiest expensive back, and he's not even in consideration for me this week. Sure, he's awesome, but we've seen him flop multiple times this year when the Falcons get in a negative game script, and I have a lot of respect for the Chiefs defense (and little respect for Atlanta to be consistent on offense week to week).

Kenneth Walker III ($9,200 DK, $9,800 FD)

There are really two issues with K9 this week. The injury designation late in the week is never something we want to see. Even if he's ruled in by tomorrow afternoon, does he get his full workload when rookie Emmett Johnson has shown that he's more than capable of producing with touches?

He's the most expensive back on the slate, and while he's been matchup-proof for the most part, his matchup isn't so elite that I'm willing to overlook the price and playing time concerns. I'm probably out this week (gulp), and perhaps I'm rooting for him to sit, so we can just plug Johnson into cash games at his cheap price tag.

Christian McCaffrey ($8,200 DK, $8,800 FD) 

McCaffrey has the top-rated matchup again this week. He goes from getting a soft Vegas run defense to another really bad run-stopping unit in Dallas. The biggest hang-up is the lightened workload, as he handled only 42% of the rushing attempts for the Niners last week and caught a season-low two passes for just 19 yards.

His touchdown potential and efficiency per touch are unrivaled, but the Niners have fed Kaelon Black double-digit carries now two weeks in a row. That feels like their plan regardless of the game script, so CMC becomes a GPP-only type play at his price, despite the obvious factors working in his favor.

Let's be clear, this is not a fade by any means; you should absolutely use McCaffrey in some tournaments as this game has a crazy-high 55.5-point total and McCaffrey has 3-touchdown upside.

James Cook III ($7,400 DK, $8,400 FD)

Cook might be my favorite target of the three high-priced backs this week. The Jets are a tough team to figure out, but we just saw K9 have his way with them last week, and Cook is more likely to have a Walker-like workload than CMC.

He had a season-high 31 rushing attempts last week! He's handled 20+ carries in all but one game this season. While Josh Allen does steal some touchdowns, Cook has found paydirt eight times already this season and was only held scoreless just once (back in Week 1).

The Bills are implied for 30.5 points in this game and are touchdown favorites. We love backs in big total games that are heavy favorites, as it sets up to be a very favorable game script. If we look at last season, Cook only faced the Jets once, as the second meeting was at the end of the year when Buffalo had already clinched. How'd he fare in that game? Cook ran for 132 yards on 21 carries and had two touchdowns.

He's too cheap for his upside on this slate, making him one of my favorite tournament plays. The Bills showed last week that they can impose their will on even the best defenses, so I'm pretty sure this Jets defense doesn't stand much of a chance. Just hold onto that football, James!

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Three Value Running Backs

Chuba Hubbard ($7,200 DK, $7,200 FD)

Mr. Hubbard is starting to make an appearance in this article just about every week. He didn't find the end zone last week, but still delivered a solid performance against a good Broncos defense. This week, he gets the Saints and their 30th-ranked DVOA run defense in a game with a 49-point total.

The Panthers are slight road underdogs, but the line is moving in their favor, and I like them to win this game. Why? Because they are the more physical football team, and I think they can win in the trenches.

The Saints trail only Indianapolis and Las Vegas (more on those two terrible units in a minute) in EPA per rush this season. They got a reprieve last week when they faced the Browns' lousy run game, but they've been steamrolled by any legitimate opponents this year.

I think the holes will be there for Hubbard, and he's shown that he can do a lot of the work on his own, too, with the 10th-best yards after contact per rush (3.45) among backs with at least 50 attempts this season.

He looks cash game viable to me, especially on FanDuel where he's a little better of a value.

Zach Charbonnet ($5,600 DK, $6,700 FD)

Charbonnet answered any questions about his explosiveness last week when he ran over the Cardinals for 77 yards on 16 attempts. He led the backfield in touches, with Jadarian Price also handling 9 carries and four receptions.

There's enough potential production here for both players to eat against the lowly Raiders, and with Drew Lock under center this week again (and nursing an injury of his own), I would expect that we get a heavy dose of the Seattle run game in this one.

This checks all the boxes for me. A solid favorite (-6.5), second-best matchup on the board, and a potentially positive game script that would lead to an even bigger workload for Charbonnet this week. He didn't score last week, but we know that he was the short-yardage and goal-line back last season when he split time with K9, so I would expect him to get first crack at those carries again.

I think we found a very good cash game play on DraftKings here, as Charbs' price there is very attractive. Seattle's run game has been very inconsistent this season, but the return of Charbonnet to the lineup is primed to improve their production, and this matchup against the Raiders has been the gift that keeps on giving for opposing backs this season.

Ollie Gordon II ($5,800 DK, $6,400 FD)

I'm not seeing too many people on Gordon this week, which is fine. I want him all to myself. So, never mind...he's a bad play. There's nothing to see here. The Dolphins are terrible and are playing a backup quarterback. They will probably only score 6 points this week. Look away!

Gordon has finally asserted himself as the lead back for the Dolphins, handling 83% and 76% of the carries over the last two weeks. He was held in check last week by a pretty good Detroit run defense, but he had 100-yard games against the Vikings (see below) and the Jets this season, as well as a solid 18-88 performance against the Bengals.

That run against the Vikings really got my attention. Gordon is not just a 3-yard-a-cloud-of-dust type plodder; he has some real burst.

Miami's offense has the potential to do absolutely nothing in this game; it's true. But I don't think that will be the case. Let's face it, Malik Willis wasn't moving this offense, and if the Dolphins lean into the run game more with Kyle McCord under center, it might be exactly what they need to get going.

Indianapolis has been atrocious this year, and you know this if you have been reading this column every week. Bhayshul Tuten and Javonte Williams both cruised to 100-yard rushing games the last two weeks, but their backups also did major work, too. Chris Rodriguez went 6-41-1 two weeks ago, and Tyler Goodson went 12-77 last week for Dallas.

Sometimes you have to play these ugly spots. The Dolphins could score only one time this week, but if it's Gordon who gets that touchdown and he racks up close to 100 yards on the ground, he'll smash this price tag.

Be greedy when others are fearful!

Good luck, everyone, and thanks for reading.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
NFL Week 10 Same Game Parlays (2026)
NFL DFS: Week 10 GPP Stacks
Week 9 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 10 D/ST Rankings
Week 10 Kicker Rankings
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10