Lock in the best NFL Week 10 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
Last week, we had yet another nice +226 win with the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders. The other two SGPs fell short by just a single leg on both of them, a spot we've all been in before. We'll all have plenty of those throughout a given season, and this one will be no different.
We're on the other side of the trade deadline, which changed a few things for some teams, and not much for others. I'm trying to avoid any murky spots, since we don't want that variance in an SGP.
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Same Game Parlays
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (46.5 total)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (48.5 total)
- San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (55.5 total)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans SGP (+245 FanDuel)
Jaguars -10.5, Total - 46.5 points
A Jacksonville Jaguars onslaught. For the first time this season, I'm looking at an SGP that's entirely on one team. The Jags are a powerhouse right now, and the Titans are not. The Jags are coming off the mini bye week after the Thursday Night game last week, and they're going to pour in the points this week.
We'll start with the Jaguars moneyline. They're 10.5-point road favorites, so there's no reason they shouldn't win this game. Will they cover? Probably, but I'm not risking that here.
Next, Trevor Lawrence for 200+ passing yards, a mark he's been at in five straight games. His normal prop is at 247.5, so taking him down to only 200 is a mark he should absolutely be able to hit. He comes in with 0.282 EPA/play, which is the fourth-best in the NFL this season, so I trust him for 200.
We add Parker Washington for 40+ receiving yards, which he has been a bit inconsistent with. It's up and down, but with the Titans having allowed the third-most (1,559) receiving yards to wide receivers, I'll side with Washington.
Then, we turn to the duo in the backfield with Bhayshul Tuten for 50+ rushing yards and Chris Rodriguez Jr. for 20+ rushing yards. If the Jags are 10.5-point favorites, they should be in control of this game, allowing them to run the ball and control the clock.
Tuten is their main guy, averaging 65 rushing yards per game, but C. Rod does play a good complementary role with 28.5 yards per game. The Titans' defense allows 124.1 rushing yards per game, which is the 11th-worst in the NFL. Given the trades they made at the deadline, their defense should get worse as we go on.
- Jaguars moneyline
- Trevor Lawrence 200+ passing yards
- Parker Washington 40+ receiving yards
- Bhayshul Tuten 50+ rushing yards
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. 20+ rushing yards
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints SGP (+231 FanDuel)
Saints -1.5, Total - 48.5 points
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