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NFL Week 10 Same Game Parlay Picks: Best SGP Bets & Player Prop Stacks (Premium)

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Lock in the best NFL Week 10 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.

Last week, we had yet another nice +226 win with the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders. The other two SGPs fell short by just a single leg on both of them, a spot we've all been in before. We'll all have plenty of those throughout a given season, and this one will be no different.

We're on the other side of the trade deadline, which changed a few things for some teams, and not much for others. I'm trying to avoid any murky spots, since we don't want that variance in an SGP.

Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!

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Week 10 Same Game Parlays

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (46.5 total)
  • Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (48.5 total)
  • San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (55.5 total)

 

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans SGP (+245 FanDuel)

Jaguars -10.5, Total - 46.5 points

A Jacksonville Jaguars onslaught. For the first time this season, I'm looking at an SGP that's entirely on one team. The Jags are a powerhouse right now, and the Titans are not. The Jags are coming off the mini bye week after the Thursday Night game last week, and they're going to pour in the points this week.

We'll start with the Jaguars moneyline. They're 10.5-point road favorites, so there's no reason they shouldn't win this game. Will they cover? Probably, but I'm not risking that here.

Next, Trevor Lawrence for 200+ passing yards, a mark he's been at in five straight games. His normal prop is at 247.5, so taking him down to only 200 is a mark he should absolutely be able to hit. He comes in with 0.282 EPA/play, which is the fourth-best in the NFL this season, so I trust him for 200.

We add Parker Washington for 40+ receiving yards, which he has been a bit inconsistent with. It's up and down, but with the Titans having allowed the third-most (1,559) receiving yards to wide receivers, I'll side with Washington.

Then, we turn to the duo in the backfield with Bhayshul Tuten for 50+ rushing yards and Chris Rodriguez Jr. for 20+ rushing yards. If the Jags are 10.5-point favorites, they should be in control of this game, allowing them to run the ball and control the clock.

Tuten is their main guy, averaging 65 rushing yards per game, but C. Rod does play a good complementary role with 28.5 yards per game. The Titans' defense allows 124.1 rushing yards per game, which is the 11th-worst in the NFL. Given the trades they made at the deadline, their defense should get worse as we go on.

  • Jaguars moneyline
  • Trevor Lawrence 200+ passing yards
  • Parker Washington 40+ receiving yards
  • Bhayshul Tuten 50+ rushing yards
  • Chris Rodriguez Jr. 20+ rushing yards

 

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints SGP (+231 FanDuel)

Saints -1.5, Total - 48.5 points


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable for Week 10
A.J. Brown

Questionable for Week 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Sunday
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

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Brian Harman

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Max Homa

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PGA

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Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

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Tarik Skubal

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Corbin Carroll

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