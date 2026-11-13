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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 10 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 10 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Braelon Allen, Zay Flowers, Blake Corum, and more.

With bye weeks in full swing and the fantasy playoffs approaching, managers do not have much longer to make a trade to improve their roster.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 10. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 10

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Position
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 95 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 93 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
4 88 Bijan Robinson RB
5 88 Ja'Marr Chase WR
6 87 Christian McCaffrey RB
7 84 CeeDee Lamb WR
8 81 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
9 78 James Cook III RB
10 77 Justin Jefferson WR
11 74 Christian Watson WR
12 70 Tee Higgins WR
13 70 Brock Bowers TE
14 68 Drake London WR
15 67 Matthew Golden WR
16 66 Chris Olave WR
17 65 Josh Allen QB
18 64 Malik Nabers WR
19 62 Bucky Irving RB
20 61 Javonte Williams RB
21 60 Derrick Henry RB
22 58 D'Andre Swift RB
23 58 Zay Flowers WR
24 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
25 56 Kyren Williams RB
26 55 Parker Washington WR
27 55 Chuba Hubbard RB
28 53 George Kittle TE
29 52 Jonathan Taylor RB
30 52 Luther Burden III WR
31 50 Trey McBride TE
32 48 Jonah Coleman RB
33 47 Nico Collins WR
34 47 Colston Loveland TE
35 47 Jaylen Warren RB
36 46 DJ Moore WR
37 46 Chase Brown RB
38 44 Joe Burrow QB
39 43 Jameson Williams WR
40 43 George Pickens WR
41 42 Brock Purdy QB
42 42 Garrett Wilson WR
43 42 Mike Evans WR
44 42 Saquon Barkley RB
45 42 Tetairoa McMillan WR
46 42 Rashee Rice WR
47 41 Breece Hall RB
48 40 Drake Maye QB
49 39 Carnell Tate WR
50 39 Rome Odunze WR
51 38 Isaiah Likely TE
52 38 Caleb Williams QB
53 37 Ollie Gordon II RB
54 36 Jalen Coker WR
55 35 Jordyn Tyson WR
56 35 Sam LaPorta TE
57 34 Jordan Love QB
58 33 Blake Corum RB
59 32 A.J. Brown WR
60 32 Jayden Daniels QB
61 32 Josh Jacobs RB
62 32 DeVonta Smith WR
63 31 Tucker Kraft TE
64 30 Cam Skattebo RB
65 29 Emeka Egbuka WR
66 29 Tony Pollard RB
67 29 Trevor Lawrence QB
68 28 KC Concepcion WR
69 28 Tyler Warren TE
70 27 Kyle Monangai RB
71 27 Zach Charbonnet RB
72 26 Puka Nacua WR
73 26 Ashton Jeanty RB
74 26 Dalton Kincaid TE
75 25 Jaylen Waddle WR
76 25 Stefon Diggs WR
77 24 Denzel Boston WR
78 24 Quinshon Judkins RB
79 24 Josh Downs WR
80 23 C.J. Stroud QB
81 23 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
82 22 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
83 22 DK Metcalf WR
84 22 Ladd McConkey WR
85 22 Rico Dowdle RB
86 22 Braelon Allen RB
87 21 Jadarian Price RB
88 21 Antonio Williams WR
89 20 Jared Goff QB
90 20 Dak Prescott QB
91 19 Jakobi Meyers WR
92 18 Patrick Mahomes II QB
93 17 Jordan Addison WR
94 17 Germie Bernard WR
95 17 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
96 16 Emmett Johnson RB
97 15 Davante Adams WR
98 15 Kaelon Black RB
99 14 Jordan Mason RB
100 14 Woody Marks RB
101 14 Keenan Allen WR
102 13 Dylan Sampson RB
103 13 Rachaad White RB
104 13 Makai Lemon WR
105 13 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
106 12 Brenton Strange TE
107 12 Tyler Shough QB
108 12 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
109 12 Ryan Flournoy WR
110 12 Chig Okonkwo TE
111 11 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
112 11 Travis Kelce TE
113 11 Courtland Sutton WR
114 11 Kenneth Gainwell RB
115 11 T.J. Hockenson TE
116 10 Tre Tucker WR
117 10 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
118 10 Khalil Shakir WR
119 10 Terrance Ferguson TE
120 10 Adonai Mitchell WR
121 10 David Montgomery RB
122 10 Caleb Douglas WR
123 10 Mike Washington Jr. RB
124 10 Bam Knight RB
125 9 Kirk Cousins QB
126 9 DeMario Douglas WR
127 9 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
128 9 Dallas Goedert TE
129 8 Tyler Allgeier RB
130 8 Corey Kiner RB
131 8 Sione Vaki RB
132 8 Alvin Kamara RB
133 8 Bryce Young QB
134 8 Malik Washington WR
135 8 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
136 8 Pat Freiermuth TE
137 8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
138 8 Devaughn Vele WR
139 8 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
140 8 Malachi Fields WR
141 8 RJ Harvey RB
142 8 Omarion Hampton RB
143 8 Hunter Henry TE
144 7 Audric Estime RB
145 7 Keon Coleman WR
146 7 Mike Gesicki TE
147 7 Samaje Perine RB
148 7 Pat Bryant WR
149 6 Konata Mumpfield WR
150 6 Kimani Vidal RB
151 6 Kaleb Johnson RB
152 6 Mack Hollins WR
153 6 Jonathon Brooks RB
154 6 Alec Pierce WR
155 6 Juwan Johnson TE
156 6 J.K. Dobbins RB
157 6 Xavier Worthy WR
158 6 Treylon Burks WR
159 6 Darren Waller TE
160 5 Seth McGowan RB
161 5 Kalif Raymond WR
162 5 Joe Milton III QB
163 5 Travis Hunter WR
164 5 Tyler Higbee TE
165 5 Romeo Doubs WR
166 5 MarShawn Lloyd RB
167 5 Devin Singletary RB
168 4 Keaton Mitchell RB
169 4 Dontayvion Wicks WR
170 4 Dalton Schultz TE
171 4 Tutu Atwell WR
172 4 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
173 4 Matthew Stafford QB
174 4 Kayshon Boutte WR
175 4 Kendre Miller RB
176 4 Justice Hill RB
177 4 Baker Mayfield QB
178 4 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
179 4 Michael Penix Jr. QB
180 4 Xavier Hutchinson WR
181 4 Tank Bigsby RB
182 4 Demarcus Robinson WR
183 4 Jeremiyah Love RB
184 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
185 3 Rashod Bateman WR
186 3 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
187 3 Jacoby Brissett QB
188 3 Tre Harris WR
189 3 Bo Nix QB
190 3 TreVeyon Henderson RB
191 3 Aaron Rodgers QB
192 3 Mark Andrews TE
193 3 Quentin Johnston WR
194 3 Ted Hurst WR
195 3 Elijah Mitchell RB
196 3 Geno Smith QB
197 3 Ray Davis RB
198 3 Jahan Dotson WR
199 3 CJ Daniels WR
200 3 Michael Mayer TE

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison gets a boost with Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota after Tuesday's trade with Las Vegas. Cousins has taken first-team practice reps and is expected to start Sunday against Green Bay.

Addison caught just two passes for 28 yards against Buffalo on Monday, despite playing 96% of the offensive snaps. The two had success together in 2023, when Addison caught 36 passes for 482 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games with Cousins.

His familiarity with Kevin O'Connell's offense should help ease the transition. The Packers present a difficult matchup, allowing the tenth-fewest fantasy points per opportunity to outside receivers over their last five games. Addison's outlook improves with Cousins back, but he's still a risky FLEX play for Week 10.

Verdict: Addison is a sneaky buy candidate ahead of Week 10. With Kirk Cousins re-joining the Vikings, Addison could hold weekly FLEX upside for the second half.

 

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers came into the season as one of the top fantasy pass catchers, but he's lost value after the team saw Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe) go down with injuries. The Ravens tried Joe Fagnano in Week 9, and Flowers produced just six yards on three receptions and six targets, while carrying the ball three times for 17 yards.

Flowers had no catches across five targets in Week 8, so he's trending down and is a riskier starting option for Week 10. Flowers has 614 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches and 64 targets, while carrying the ball six times for 51 yards. Things could improve with Jacoby Brissett now starting, but some fantasy owners might struggle starting Flowers this week, and going forward if his numbers don't improve soon.

Verdict: Flowers is a top buy-low option. Even though Brissett may not be the most stable option, he will provide major boost to this offense, which should keep Flowers as a weekly high-end WR2.

 

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft remains a fantasy football starting option, but he's not as confident an option after a really poor showing in Week 9. He managed just one catch for one yard across three targets against the Patriots. What was even more alarming is that the Packers scored 45 points and racked up 478 yards as an offense.

Kraft has fallen behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in the pass-catching hierarchy, and Savion Williams has also been more productive of late, which is more competition for Kraft. Tight end is a tough fantasy position to find consistency at, so that's why Kraft remains a starting option in all leagues, but he's going to fall back to being just a deep-league option if his production doesn't improve soon.

Verdict: Kraft is a great buy-low option. However, managers may want to wait until after his matchup against the Vikings, as his price could be even lower as the Vikings enter Week 10, allowing the fewest fantasy points at the position.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • George Kittle, SF
  • Emeka Egbuka, TB

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen went from 23 touches against the Las Vegas Raiders to 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs when Breece Hall returned from a quadriceps injury. Allen moves to the bench in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. His production as the lead back makes him worth keeping as insurance behind Hall.

In the five games Hall missed, Allen averaged 21.2 touches and rushed for 504 yards and two touchdowns. He topped 100 scrimmage yards in each of the last four games of that stretch. Against Kansas City, Hall ran 15 times and caught three passes for 87 scrimmage yards on 27 offensive snaps. Allen finished with eight carries and two catches for 54 scrimmage yards on 37 snaps.

Hall touched the ball on the Jets' first three offensive plays, and Allen took their only carry inside the five-yard line on the same drive. The Jets trailed by two at halftime, and Hall had already handled 13 carries to Allen's six. Both backs got just two carries apiece after halftime.

Verdict: While the sell-high window has closed, managers should still look to get as much value back for Allen as possible. He may quickly fall into handcuff territory.

 

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has emerged as a borderline must-start in fantasy football, despite his role as the backup to Kyren Williams. Corum has yet to play more than 45% of the snaps in a single game this season, but he has managed to rank as the overall RB20 because of his role within the Rams' high-scoring offense. The Rams love to get him involved around the goal line, as he has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games.

He has also been fantastic in terms of efficiency with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 5.9 YPC over the last three weeks. The only real red flags with Corum are that he is somewhat touchdown-dependent and he hasn't been as involved in the receiving game lately.

The good news is that Corum's volume could increase going forward, which gives him more looks in the passing game, and this uptick in volume should reduce managers' reliance on him to score a touchdown. Corum's anticipated role increase stems from injuries at the wide receiver position, as the Rams are now without Davante Adams (hamstring), Puka Nacua (knee), and Jordan Whittington (back) for an extended period of time.

The Rams love to have Matthew Stafford throwing the football, but with an injury-riddled receiver room and tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also on IR, a lot of his passes may start going to the running back position.

Williams is the team's top pass-catching back, but Corum totaled a respectable nine catches from Weeks 3-7. We can't count on Corum to maintain his insane touchdown frequency in his current role, but we do anticipate an uptick in volume that should keep him in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 tier going forward.

Verdict: Even though he is riding an impressive TD streak, Corum has little upside as a pass-catching back, which could hurt his weekly floor in contests where he cannot find the end zone.

 

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a productive 2026 campaign so far. He leads the Texans with 384 receiving yards and also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. Collins also ranks second on the team in receptions with 28, behind only tight end Dalton Schultz (35 receptions). Collins, who has drawn 39 total targets in 2026, missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

Most recently, Collins caught all four of his targets for 55 yards (13.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Collins has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in six out of his seven appearances this season. According to RotoBaller, Collins averages 12.9 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring settings, ranking 13th in the NFL.

Collins and the Texans have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. The Browns have one of the stoutest passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 201.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Still, RotoBaller ranks Collins as its No. 15 wide receiver for Week 10 (half-PPR), and he should safely remain in all starting lineups.

Verdict: While Collins will remain a weekly WR1, managers should consider selling high after a big showing. Collins faces the most target competition in his career, which may only get worse later in the second half, with Tank Dell set to face minimal restrictions.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Ollie Gordon II, MIA
  • Rachaad White, WSH

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Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
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