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6 Second-Half Fantasy Football Breakouts: Risers and Trade Targets (2026)

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Bruno Mulé identifies six second-half fantasy football targets for 2026. His list includes players like Blake Corum, Jordyn Tyson, Demario Douglas, and more.

Germie Bernard caught 11 passes for 87 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. None went for more than 19 yards, and he hasn't reached 35 receiving yards in either game since. The Pittsburgh Steelers went through the deadline without trading for a receiver. I'd see whether the quieter games have lowered Bernard's trade price.

Blake Corum has scored in three straight games without taking the starting job from Kyren Williams. Bhayshul Tuten has competition for carries, too, but has scored three times as a receiver since Week 6. I'd go after Corum first if I needed a Week 10 starter. Tuten missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle and foot injury.

These are six acquisitions I'd consider in 12-team PPR redraft leagues through Week 17. Bernard can cover a hole now. For a roster that already has three usable receivers, I'd use the bench spot on Jordyn Tyson after he drew five targets in limited work in his NFL debut.

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Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams handed Corum the ball four times on their opening drive of the second half against the Washington Commanders. He gained 29 yards on those carries and scored from the one-yard line. Corum ended up with 58 rushing yards to Williams' 45 yards on four fewer carries.

Corum went from 19 carries for 75 yards from Week 4 through Week 6 to 39 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. Williams had 47 carries over those same three games, so Corum took 45% of the carries between them. He had nine carries for 42 yards the first time the Rams faced the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Puka Nacua (knee/toe) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report, and Sean McVay expects him to miss significant time. Davante Adams (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, with McVay identifying a return around Week 12.

Matthew Stafford threw 19 of his 41 targeted passes to Nacua against Washington. I'd expect Los Angeles to redirect some of that work to the backfield. Williams caught six passes to Corum's one over the last three games.

I'd offer a reserve receiver for Corum. His 11 to 17 carries a week in that span make him a flex play in the Arizona rematch. The Rams' Week 11 bye makes him a tougher buy if I need help two weeks in a row.

 

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernard's two games after the Tampa Bay breakout are a better guide to what I'd pay. He caught three passes for 27 yards against New Orleans and five passes for 30 yards against Cleveland. The Cleveland line was worth eight PPR points. I'd reserve a Week 10 flex spot for him if I had a thin lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The rookie had seven catches through Week 4. His first six-catch game came against Indianapolis in Week 5, when Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was already out, and the Steelers lost two more receivers during the game. Bernard caught six of nine targets for 80 yards and gained another four yards on a carry.

He has 25 catches in four games since that early four-week stretch. Pittman and Roman Wilson remain on injured reserve. DK Metcalf is still the lead receiver, so I'm pricing Bernard on the opportunity he's held since October. I'd pass on a deal that asks me to give up a receiver I start most weeks.

 

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten had 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts. Four days later against the Baltimore Ravens, he needed 12 carries to gain 29 yards. He scored on the opening drive, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez matched Tuten's 12 touches with 10 carries and two catches. Tuten didn't draw a target.

Before the Baltimore game, Tuten had scored in consecutive appearances as a receiver. He caught four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns against Houston, then caught two passes for 55 yards and another score against Indianapolis. He had nine catches through Week 5. He had 103 receiving yards in those two games, more than he had in his first five games combined.

Tuten played in Baltimore after missing practice all week with a foot and ankle injury. He sat out Wednesday's practice ahead of the Tennessee Titans game, while Rodriguez (hand) was limited.

I'd offer flex value from a roster that can cover Week 10. I'd keep my offer there even if Tuten is cleared, given how much work Rodriguez saw at Baltimore.

 

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

A hamstring injury kept Tyson out of the New Orleans Saints' first seven games. In his debut after their Week 8 bye, he caught four passes for 30 yards and lost a fumble after a nine-yard catch inside Cleveland's five-yard line. Tyler Shough still went to him on three third downs in the fourth quarter.

Tyson converted a third-down on his first catch of the fourth quarter. Later, he turned another third down at midfield into a first down with a seven-yard catch. That play came with 1:36 left and moved New Orleans into Cleveland territory on the drive that ended with Audric Estime's go-ahead touchdown in regulation.

Tyson played 18 offensive snaps. Devaughn Vele played 70 and drew one fewer target. I'd trade a reserve receiver for Tyson and see how much of Vele's playing time he can take against the Carolina Panthers.

 

DeMario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots

DeMario Douglas' career-high 102 yards against the Green Bay Packers capped a five-game stretch with 22 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns. He has reached 65 yards in four of those five games after totaling 82 yards in his first four. Against Miami, he finished with 76 yards on just three catches, including a 48-yard touchdown.

Drake Maye also found him for 36 yards against Green Bay. Douglas has gained at least 35 yards on one catch in four of his last five games. Mack Hollins returned from injured reserve for that game and played the same number of offensive snaps as Douglas, who led New England in receiving. Romeo Doubs (shoulder) remains on injured reserve.

A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) was limited Wednesday ahead of the New England Patriots game against the Detroit Lions in Munich. I'd consider Douglas a flex there if Brown sits. If I'm trading for Douglas with a healthy starting lineup, I'd wait for New England's Week 11 bye and offer a reserve the other manager can use that week.

 

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Washington Commanders

Chig Okonkwo has 15 catches for 158 yards in his last three games. He had four catches for 21 yards through Week 4. Against the Rams, he tied Antonio Williams for the team lead with 34 routes and matched Van Jefferson's seven targets. His six catches led the Commanders.

Five of those catches came after halftime. Jayden Daniels went to Okonkwo on consecutive plays from inside his own 20-yard line in the fourth quarter, and the second catch earned a first down. Okonkwo finished with 57 yards, and his longest gain was 16 yards.

He has reached 10 PPR points three times in four games. That stretch includes two games since Terry McLaurin (knee) was lost for the season.

Okonkwo caught four passes for 60 yards in the first meeting with the New York Giants. Washington listed Okonkwo (hip) as limited in Monday's practice. He was listed as a full participant Tuesday and Wednesday and has no game designation for Thursday's rematch. I'd check waivers before trading for a tight end and start Okonkwo this week if he's available.

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