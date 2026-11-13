Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 10 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 10 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 10 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 9 saw some unexpected performances that we called in this very article last week. We recommended DeMario Douglas as a flex play (15.2 PPR fantasy points), Javonte Williams was on the love list (22.4 PPR fantasy points), and Adonai Mitchell was on the hate list (0 PPR fantasy points).
Let's dive into every Week 10 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 10!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 AM EST Game (Munich)
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
Matchups We Love:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye continues to produce as a top fantasy QB. He has scored above 21 fantasy points in six straight games and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four of those six contests. Now Maye gets a favorable matchup against this Lions secondary. Detroit has allowed the most fantasy points, most passing yards, and most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. He's a must-start QB1.
Drake Maye and Eli Raridon connect for 28 yards.
📺 FOX https://t.co/YKLPf1uemn
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2026
Patriots WRs
It remains to be seen whether A.J. Brown will be healthy enough to play in this game. If he is able to suit up, he will be a solid WR2. The Lions have given up the seventh-most fantasy points, third-most receptions, and the sixth-most receiving yards. Douglas will also have some flex appeal in this matchup even if Brown suits up. Douglas has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points in four of the last five weeks.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams could both be in for solid games in Week 10. Although Williams will likely be matched up against Christian Gonzalez for most of the game, Gonzalez just got torched by Christian Watson last week (171 yards and one touchdown). Since New England ranks 31st in fantasy points allowed to the WR position, St. Brown will be a must-start WR1, while Williams is a middle-of-the-pack WR2.
Patriots TEs
Both Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon have some TE1 potential this week against the Lions. Detroit ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed, receptions allowed, receiving yards allowed, and receiving touchdowns allowed to the TE position. This defense has also allowed multiple top-10 fantasy TE finishes in the same week on three different occasions. That puts Henry and Raridon both as low-end TE1s.
Matchups We Hate:
RB Corey Kiner
Corey Kiner could operate as the top back in this New England offense in Week 10. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are dealing with different things. While fantasy managers could be looking to start Kiner this week, expectations should be tempered for the young running back. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season. He will be a risky RB2.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs should continue to be in all fantasy lineups in Week 10. He ranks first in fantasy points per game, second in rushing yards per game, second in rushing touchdowns per game, and fourth in receptions per game among all RBs.
Other Matchups:
QB Jared Goff
Jared Goff has posted subpar fantasy numbers in back-to-back weeks. Goff scored 10 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 8 and 6.3 fantasy points against the Dolphins last week. For this week, Goff will come in as a low-end QB1 in a game that could feature a ton of points. The Patriots have allowed a 300-yard passer in consecutive games, which included Jordan Love throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns last weekend.
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta has been a bit quiet in the passing game over the last few weeks. He has finished outside the top 20 at the TE position in three straight games and hasn't scored above eight PPR fantasy points since Week 5. However, LaPorta will still come in as a low-end TE1 play this week. Colston Loveland just totaled seven catches for 69 yards and one touchdown against this Patriots defense a few weeks back.
Injuries:
- Rhamondre Stevenson (knee)
- TreVeyon Henderson (illness)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Matchups We Love:
Jets WRs
Garrett Wilson missed last week's contest due to a concussion, but he should return in Week 10. He will return to being a solid WR2 option in a plus matchup. Buffalo has given up the 12th-most fantasy points per game to outside WRs. Omar Cooper Jr. and Mitchell will also have some fantasy value. Both will come in as potential flex plays, with Mitchell ranked slightly higher since he had nine targets the last time Wilson suited up.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen is a must-start QB1 in all formats. Although he scored a season-low 13.9 fantasy points in a tough matchup against the Vikings last week, expect a bounce-back performance from the Bills signal-caller. New York has allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish in four straight weeks.
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith should only be viewed as a QB2 play in Superflex formats this week. He has finished outside the top 20 at the position in four of the last six weeks and ranks 17th among all QBs in passing yards per game. However, Smith will come in as a better-than-expected QB2 option in Week 10. The Bills rank bottom-7 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns per game this season.
James Cook saw his biggest workload of the season in Week 9, rushing a season-high 31 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. Cook should no doubt be in all fantasy lineups this week against the Jets. New York just let Kenneth Walker III finish as the overall RB1 last week, and the Bills playmaker has finished as an RB1 in five of the last seven weeks.
Jets RBs
Breece Hall and Braelon Allen basically split this backfield last week. Hall played 43% of the team's offensive snaps, while Allen played 59%. However, it was Hall (18 touches) who saw more opportunities than Allen (10 touches) in this game. With that in mind, Hall will come in as a solid RB2, and Allen will be more of a low-end flex play. The snap share should be closer to 50/50 this week with Hall continuing to ramp up.
Bills WRs
The only two Bills WRs fantasy managers should be thinking about starting are DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir. Moore had his first poor game with Buffalo last week (three catches for 25 yards), but he will come in as a high-end WR3 in this matchup. Moore has an elite 39.5% receiving air yards rate in his four full games played. As for Shakir, he'll be a high-end floor option against a Jets defense that ranks 12th in fantasy points allowed to slot WRs.
Dalton Kincaid's fantasy production has been up and down this season. He scored 18.6 PPR fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 8, and then scored only 5.8 PPR fantasy points against the Vikings last week. This week, Kincaid comes in as a low-end TE1 against a defense that hasn't been able to stop opposing TEs lately. New York has given up a top-10 fantasy TE finish in four straight games.
TE Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor shouldn't be on many fantasy radars this weekend. Taylor only caught one pass for 11 yards last week and only has one strong fantasy performance this season. After running fewer than 20 routes in three straight games, it's best to not start the Jets TE in most formats. The Bills have also not allowed a receiving touchdown to a TE since Week 2.
Injuries:
None
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Matchups We Love:
Chuba Hubbard has a prime opportunity in Week 10. He will face a Saints defense that ranks 30th in fantasy points allowed per game, 30th in rushing yards allowed per game, and 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed per game to the RB position this season. That bodes well for Hubbard, who has finished as an RB1 in five of eight games. He is a strong RB1 play.
Saints RBs
Audric Estime was the Saints' top rusher last week, running 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. With Travis Etienne Jr. likely not suiting up again this week, Estime has some flex appeal in a plus matchup. The Panthers have allowed the second-most fantasy points and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs. That also makes Kamara a potential flex play, especially since Carolina ranks 21st in receptions allowed to the position.
Darren Waller had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 9. He caught eight passes for a season-high 90 yards and one touchdown en route to an overall TE1 finish. Waller could be in store for another strong fantasy game in this favorable matchup against the Saints. New Orleans ranks bottom-7 in fantasy points allowed and receiving yards allowed to opposing TEs. Waller will be a low-end TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has been a consistent QB1 for most of the season. He ranks as the QB12 in fantasy points per game and has finished as a QB1 in five of his eight games. This week, Shough comes in as a low-end QB1. The Panthers have let a QB finish top-12 at the position in back-to-back weeks, which included Love tossing three touchdowns back in Week 8.
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young put together a solid fantasy performance last week against the Broncos. He finished as the overall QB6 behind a 276-yard, three-touchdown passing day. Although the Saints just let Shedeur Sanders score 22.7 PPR fantasy points last week, Young is only a viable QB1 play in 14+ team leagues. He hasn't been as consistent a fantasy option recently.
Saints WRs
Chris Olave will continue to be a strong play in all formats. His production has certainly dropped off a bit in recent weeks, but his seven-catch, 98-yard game last week shows his solid floor. Jordyn Tyson will come in as a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues. Tyson saw five targets on his 14 routes in his NFL debut in Week 9, and he's expected to see more snaps this week.
Panthers WRs
Neither Tetairoa McMillan nor Jalen Coker has been a viable fantasy option in recent weeks. McMillan hasn't scored more than 15 PPR fantasy points since Week 4, and Coker has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three straight games. That will push both WRs down a bit this week. McMillan will be a mid-tier WR2, and Coker will be a high-end WR3. There is room for both WRs to produce, though, like the Browns WRs did last week.
Juwan Johnson hasn't been as involved in the offense over the last few weeks. He has caught just four combined passes in his last three games, and he only finished as the overall TE7 last week because of his touchdown grab. With Tyson set to see more snaps this weekend, Johnson will be more of a TE2 play this weekend.
Injuries:
None
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns
Matchups We Love:
KC Concepcion Jr. has finished as a WR1 in two of the past three weeks. He caught eight passes for 129 yards against the Titans in Week 7 and caught four passes for 85 yards and one touchdown against the Saints in Week 9. His recent production makes him a high-end WR3 this week against a Texans defense that ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed at the position.
Matchups We Hate:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud had his best fantasy game of the season last week, throwing for 384 yards and five touchdowns. He finished as the overall QB1 while scoring 36.4 fantasy points. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect another big-time performance from Stroud in Week 10. The Browns have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points, sixth-fewest passing yards, and only two top-10 fantasy QB finishes since Week 2. Stroud is a riskier QB1.
On paper, this might seem like a great matchup for Denzel Boston. The Texans rank 28th in fantasy points allowed, 25th in receptions allowed, and 31st in receiving yards allowed per game to opposing WRs this year. But Boston is likely to see the Derek Stingley Jr. shadow on Sunday. Stingley hasn't had as elite a season, but he still ranks top-15 at the position in target separation and catch rate allowed. Boston is a lower-end WR3.
Harold Fannin Jr. has been a reliable TE1 option for most of the season. He ranks as the TE7 in fantasy points per game, TE12 in receptions per game, and has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three straight contests. Unfortunately, Fannin will be harder to trust as a TE1 in Week 10. The Texans haven't allowed a top-12 fantasy TE finish since Week 1.
Other Matchups:
Deshaun Watson will start for the Browns again in Week 10 after missing last week's contest due to a concussion. Watson, though, will only be a viable QB2 option in Superflex formats. He has scored more than 14 fantasy points just once since Week 4, and the Texans have allowed a top-14 fantasy QB finish just twice since Week 2.
RB Woody Marks
This Texans backfield is dealing with a few injuries. David Montgomery hasn't played the last few weeks with a groin issue, and Woody Marks did not practice on Thursday with a knee issue. So, it remains to be seen which one of these backs will suit up. The one RB who suits up, though, will have some RB2 value. The Browns have allowed a 70+ rusher in seven of the past eight weeks.
Quinshon Judkins is really hard to trust in fantasy right now. He has played fewer than 39% of the team's offensive snaps in back-to-back games and has scored under seven PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. Judkins will come in as more of an RB3 this week against a Texans defense that has allowed just one 70+ yard rusher since Week 3.
Texans WRs
Fantasy managers can start two WRs in this Texans offense. Nico Collins will be a middle-of-the-pack WR2 after scoring 13.5 PPR fantasy points last week. His production has been a bit down for most of the season, and he hasn't seen more than five targets in a game since Week 5. Still, he should be started in most cases. As for Tank Dell, he could be started in some deeper formats after his 105-yard, one-touchdown performance last week.
Dalton Schultz should not be started in most cases this week. He has posted more than 50 receiving yards just once this season and has finished outside the top 20 at TE in six straight contests. Considering he has zero receiving touchdowns this year, Schultz should be off fantasy radars against the Browns on Sunday.
Injuries:
- David Montgomery (groin)
- Woody Marks (knee)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Matchups We Love:
Jaguars WRs
Both Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers will be strong plays this week against the Titans. Tennessee has given up the most fantasy points, most receiving yards, and receptions to opposing WRs this season. After both Ja'Marr Chase (31.1 PPR fantasy points) and Tee Higgins (37.5 PPR fantasy points) tore up this secondary in Week 8, both Jags WRs are strong plays. Washington is a high-end WR2, while Meyers is a solid WR3.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward put together the best fantasy game of his career in his last game before the Week 9 bye. He threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while finishing with 26.3 fantasy points. However, Ward will be an extremely risky QB2 in Superflex formats this weekend. The Jaguars have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest passing touchdowns to QBs through the first nine weeks.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard has been on another level for fantasy managers. He scored 36.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 7 against the Browns and scored 28.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 8 against the Bengals. Those hoping for another RB1 finish in Week 10 should think again. The Jaguars have given up the third-fewest fantasy points and second-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season. Pollard is a lower-end RB2.
Other Matchups:
Trevor Lawrence will come in as a solid QB1 play this week. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three of the past four weeks and gets a solid matchup against a Titans secondary that has allowed the second-most passing yards per game this year. Given that Joe Burrow just threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns last week against Tennessee, Lawrence should be in most lineups.
Bhayshul Tuten was limited in last week's win as he continues to deal with an ankle/foot issue. But assuming he is good to go in Week 10, Tuten will come in as a middle-of-the-pack RB2. He has finished as a top-24 RB in five of the last seven weeks and seen at least 15 touches in seven of eight games this season.
Titans WRs
It appears that Carnell Tate will not be ready to go this week after failing to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. That would push Wan'Dale Robinson up to the low-end WR3 territory. He caught six passes for 57 yards and one touchdown without Tate in Week 8 while running a season-high 39 routes in the loss. He has some solid value in this game against a Jaguars secondary that ranks 28th in receiving yards allowed.
Brenton Strange has been hit-or-miss for fantasy managers this season. He has caught just four combined passes over the last two weeks but also has multiple 5+ catch games since Week 4. In Week 10, Strange could be a potential TE1 option in deeper formats. The Titans just let Fannin (91 receiving yards) and Mike Gesicki (76 yards and one touchdown) have solid games in back-to-back weeks.
Injuries:
- Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot)
- Carnell Tate (shoulder)
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love:
After a few subpar fantasy performances in Week 7 and Week 8, Kenneth Walker III was back to producing elite fantasy numbers in Week 9. He finished with a season-high 36.3 PPR fantasy points against the New York Jets. Walker will remain a must-start RB1 against a Falcons defense that has given up the fifth-most fantasy points to the RB position.
Kyle Pitts has been a bit quiet in Atlanta's passing attack in each of the past two weeks. He caught only two passes for six yards in Week 8 and caught three passes for 23 yards last week. However, Pitts has some TE1 appeal in 12+ team leagues this week. The Chiefs have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points, third-most receptions, and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs in 2026.
Matchups We Hate:
Michael Penix Jr. can't be relied upon in most Superflex formats this week. Not only has he scored under 16 fantasy points in five of his seven starts this season, but this is an extremely tough matchup against the Chiefs' secondary. Kansas City has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs and has allowed only two QBs to score more than 15 fantasy points this season.
WR Drake London
The tough matchup for Penix also means Drake London has a difficult matchup on the outside. The Chiefs have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, sixth-fewest receptions, second-fewest receiving yards, and fewest receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. That will push London to being more of a middle-of-the-pack WR2 in fantasy.
Other Matchups:
Patrick Mahomes will be a low-end QB1 this week against the Falcons. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in six of his eight games and has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in consecutive weeks. Mahomes should be able to post solid numbers this week, considering the Falcons have allowed over 270 pass yards in five of their last six contests.
Bijan Robinson should remain in all fantasy lineups in Week 10. Fantasy managers should never think about sitting him.
Chiefs WRs
The Chiefs added Josh Downs at the trade deadline to improve their WR room. However, fantasy managers should give it at least one week before inserting Downs in the lineup. He needs time to learn the playbook and get acclimated. He should be sat in most cases. As for Rashee Rice, he'll come in as a low-end WR2 in a tougher matchup. Atlanta has given up the second-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs this year.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce is an easy TE1 start this week against the Falcons. Kelce has finished as a top-10 fantasy TE in consecutive weeks and has seen at least six targets in three straight games. The Falcons have also allowed some big games to George Kittle (88 receiving yards) and Loveland (65 yards and one touchdown) in recent weeks.
Injuries:
None
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
Matchups We Love:
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones has been one of the worst fantasy QBs this season. He has scored above 13 fantasy points just once and ranks as the QB39 in fantasy points per game. However, Jones isn't the worst QB2 start in Superflex format this week. The Dolphins have let a top-10 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks. Jones will still be a lower-end QB2 option, but he's a much better play in Week 10.
Ollie Gordon II has been held in check in each of the past two weeks. He scored 6.9 PPR fantasy points against the Patriots in Week 8 and scored 7.4 PPR fantasy points against the Lions in Week 9. Gordon, though, has a much better matchup against the Colts this week. Indianapolis has allowed a top-5 fantasy RB finish in consecutive weeks. Gordon will be a solid RB2 option.
Jonathan Taylor was not traded at the deadline and will remain with the Colts for the rest of the season. He'll remain a solid RB1 option this week in a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Miami has given up the seventh-most fantasy points, 11th-most rushing yards, and seventh-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. Six RBs have also finished with above 15 PPR fantasy points against this defense in 2026.
TE Tyler Warren
The departure of both Downs and Keenan Allen should open up more opportunities for Tyler Warren in the passing game. He's the last pass-catcher standing in this offense and will be a low-end TE1 this week against the Dolphins. Miami has given up the fourth-most fantasy points and fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs in 2026.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Kyle McCord
Kyle McCord will make his first career start on Sunday against the Colts. Most fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start him in most Superflex formats. This Dolphins offense has struggled most of the year, and plenty of uncertainty surrounds McCord in Week 10. Even though the Colts have allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish in back-to-back weeks, it's best to sit the Dolphins signal-caller.
Dolphins WRs
It's unclear how McCord will look in his first career start. However, both Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington get downgraded a bit with Malik Willis (groin) landing on injured reserve. Douglas will be a low-end WR3 against a Colts defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to outside WRs, and Washington will be a high-floor flex option in 12+ team leagues as that security blanket for the young quarterback.
TE Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich was one of the bigger fantasy busts last week in a great matchup against the Lions. He caught only two passes for 14 yards. With McCord now taking over, Dulcich will be a harder-to-trust TE1 play in Week 10. Indianapolis has given up the ninth-fewest receptions per game to opposing QBs through the first nine weeks.
Injuries:
- Malik Willis (groin)
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Matchups We Love:
Vikings RBs
Now, the Vikings RBs being on this list doesn't automatically make them must-starts. Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason have struggled to produce consistent fantasy numbers since Mason returned from the IR. Both Jones and Mason have scored under seven PPR fantasy points in three straight games. With both backs continuing to split the backfield opportunities, both will be more of an RB3 play in Week 10.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jordan Love
Love has been one of the fantasy QBs this season. He ranks fourth in fantasy points per game, second in passing yards per game, and fifth in passing touchdowns per game at the position. But Love will be a riskier QB1 play this week in a brutal matchup. The Vikings have given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs and just held Josh Allen to a season-low 13.9 fantasy points last Monday.
Packers RBs
MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson will lead this backfield in Week 10 with Josh Jacobs out. But it's hard to roll with either running back in fantasy this weekend. Although the Vikings have allowed both Gibbs and Cook to total over 100 yards in back-to-back games, this defense is still one of the best against the run. Given how this backfield shook out without Jacobs earlier in the season, both should be sat in almost all formats.
Packers WRs
This is a good test for both Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 10. The Vikings have given up the third-fewest fantasy points, seventh-fewest receptions, and fourth-fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. But don't forget, both Watson (32.7 PPR fantasy points) and Golden (15.5 PPR fantasy points) had solid games against this secondary back in Week 1. Both can be started as WR2s on Sunday.
MATTHEW GOLDEN IS TAKING OVER
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GRgg5MOShA
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft could have another quiet week in the passing game. Kraft was held to only one catch for one yard against the Patriots in Week 9 and has a difficult matchup against the Vikings this weekend. Minnesota has given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs this season and hasn't let up a top-12 fantasy TE finish through nine weeks.
T.J. Hockenson could see his fantasy value rise with the addition of Kirk Cousins. However, this is not the week to start Hockenson in fantasy. The Packers have been one of the best units at defending TEs, ranking second in fantasy points allowed, fourth in receptions allowed, and second in receiving yards allowed. All that makes the Vikings playmaker more of a TE2.
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is back with the Vikings. Cousins produced strong fantasy numbers with the Raiders to start the season and will look to carry that over on his new team. This week, the veteran signal-caller will be more of a high-end QB2 against a solid Packers defense. Green Bay has allowed just two top-16 fantasy QB finishes since Week 2.
Vikings WRs
Both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will see their fantasy value rise moving forward. Jefferson will be an easy WR1 against the Packers, especially since he torched this secondary for 92 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 1. Addison will be a solid WR3 against a Green Bay secondary that just let three different Patriots WRs score in double figures in PPR formats last week.
Injuries:
- Josh Jacobs (finger)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Matchups We Love:
Matthew Stafford might not have his top two receivers (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams) in this game, but he could still be started as a low-end QB1 in 12+ team leagues. The Cardinals have given up the second-most fantasy points and third-most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. This plus matchup could salvage his fantasy line in Week 10.
Rams TEs
With both Nacua and Adams out, both Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson could see more looks in the passing game. Higbee saw five targets, while Parkinson saw four targets in last week's win. For this week, both could be started in deeper formats. The Cardinals are allowing 16 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing TEs, and both TEs could be more involved on offense.
Matchups We Hate:
Cardinals RBs
Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier will handle the backfield opportunities for this Cardinals team in Week 10. In games where Jeremiyah Love hasn't played, Knight has been the early-down rusher, while Allgeier has been the third-down back. However, neither running back is worth starting this week. The Rams have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the fewest rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs in 2026.
Other Matchups:
QB Carson Beck
Carson Beck will make his first career start this weekend. Beck looked good in his one preseason appearance and spent the first half of the season backing up both Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II. The rookie will now get his time to shine. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start him in most Superflex formats. The Rams have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs.
Rams RBs
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will remain solid RB2 plays. Williams hasn't been as strong a fantasy option in the past few weeks, scoring under 13 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four games. But he will be a solid RB2 after seeing 15+ carries in three straight weeks. As for Corum, he will also be a solid RB2 play. He has seen more opportunities recently and has scored in double figures in PPR formats in five straight contests.
Rams WRs
This Rams wide receiver room is a huge question mark heading into Week 10. One of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels will have to step up. That uncertainty makes it too hard to trust any WR in this offense this week. Atwell, though, is likely the best bet to boom this week, given his rapport with Stafford in the past. He also saw five targets in last week's victory.
TE Trey McBride
The quarterback switch to Beck doesn't mean much for Trey McBride's fantasy value. He will remain a must-start TE1 in all formats. McBride is currently TE2 in fantasy points per game, TE2 in receiving yards per game, and TE1 in receptions per game. Keep him in all your fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Injuries:
- Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders
Matchups We Love:
QB Drew Lock
Drew Lock will make another start for the Seahawks in Week 10. Last week, Lock only scored 12.6 fantasy points in a solid matchup against the Cardinals. This week, he will come in as a high-end QB2 in Superflex formats. The Raiders have given up the third-most fantasy points, second-most passing touchdowns, and seventh-most passing yards to opposing QBs this season.
Seahawks RBs
Zach Charbonnet basically took over this backfield last week. He rushed 16 times for 77 yards while playing 57% of the offensive snaps. That increased workload makes Charbonnet an RB2 play this week against a Raiders defense ranked 30th in fantasy points allowed and 32nd in rushing yards allowed. Jadarian Price will come in as a potential flex play after totaling 13 touches last week.
TE AJ Barner
AJ Barner had both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown last week against the Cardinals. His 15 PPR fantasy points were a season high, and his four targets marked the fifth straight game he's seen at least four targets. With a plus matchup against a Raiders defense that is allowing over 17 PPR fantasy points to TEs this season, he could be a potential TE1 option in deeper formats.
Matchups We Hate:
Fernando Mendoza draws a tough matchup in his first career start. The Seahawks have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, fewest passing yards, and fourth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. That makes Mendoza a lower-end QB2 this weekend. Seattle has yet to allow a top-12 fantasy QB finish in 2026.
WR Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker does not have a great matchup in this game. The Seahawks have given up the fewest fantasy points, third-fewest receptions, fewest receiving yards, and fifth-fewest receiving touchdowns to WRs this season. On top of that, Tucker will have a rookie throwing him the football in this game. He will be more of a WR4 play in Week 10.
Raiders TEs
Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer both have difficult matchups this week. Bowers lines up outside as a WR more often, but this isn't an ideal matchup for any Raiders pass catcher. The Seahawks have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points and third-fewest receiving yards to TEs. Bowers will remain a must-start TE1, while Mayer is more of a TE2.
Other Matchups:
Ashton Jeanty's production has been so disappointing this season. He has rushed for under 30 yards in five straight games and has scored under 11 PPR fantasy points in consecutive contests. However, his usage in the passing game makes him an RB2 play this week. He ranks second in receptions and first in receiving yards among all RBs. That should come into play against a Seattle secondary that ranks 24th in receptions allowed to the position.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba should continue to be in all lineups. There's not much else to say about him.
Injuries:
- Sam Darnold (quad)
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Matchups We Love:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy could be in for a strong game against the Cowboys' secondary. Dallas has given up the fifth-most fantasy points, eighth-most passing touchdowns, and third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs. Even though the 49ers WR room is a little hurt right now, Purdy is a top-5 QB play in this plus matchup.
Purdy using his legs 💨
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Christian McCaffrey will be a must-start RB1 in all formats. He has scored above 22 PPR fantasy points in three straight games, and the Cowboys have struggled to stop opposing RBs through the first nine weeks. Dallas ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed, 29th in rushing yards allowed, and 26th in rushing touchdowns allowed per game to the position.
49ers WRs
It appears that Deebo Samuel Sr. has a shot to suit up in Week 10 after missing the last few weeks with a hamstring issue. If he suits up, he will be a WR3 play in his first game back. He may be limited in his return, but should still be the featured pass-catcher in this offense since Mike Evans (Achilles) is trending toward being out. Dallas hasn't been great in the secondary for most of the year.
Matchups We Hate:
Cowboys WRs
This is definitely a tougher matchup for both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The 49ers rank fifth in fantasy points allowed, 10th in receptions allowed, and sixth in receiving yards allowed to the WR position this year. Still, Lamb is a must-start WR1, while Pickens will be a low-end WR2. San Francisco has given up the 13th-most fantasy points to outside WRs in 2026.
Other Matchups:
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is finally consistently providing QB1 numbers for fantasy managers. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in three straight games and is coming off a 335-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Colts last Sunday. Prescott will remain a solid QB1 play against the 49ers in Week 10. San Francisco has given up a top-10 fantasy QB finish in two of the past three weeks.
RB Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams should be in most lineups this week against the 49ers. He has scored above 21 PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks and has rushed for a rushing touchdown in six of his last seven games. San Francisco has been solid against the run this season (fifth-fewest rush yards allowed per game), but also gives up the most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing RBs.
TE George Kittle
Kittle will come in as a solid TE1 option against the Cowboys. Kittle ranks top-5 in both targets and target share among all TEs and has finished as a TE1 in five of his last seven contests. The veteran playmaker will now face a Dallas secondary that allowed Trey McBride to total 72 yards and one touchdown just two weeks ago.
Injuries:
- Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring)
- Mike Evans (Achilles)
- George Pickens (shoulder)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Matchups We Love:
Pat Freiermuth has seen limited opportunities in the passing game in recent weeks. He has caught two passes in each of his last three games. But Freiermuth can be a potential TE1 play in deeper formats this weekend. The Bengals have given up the fifth-most receptions and second-most receiving yards to the TE position this year.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Joe Burrow
Burrow being in this section doesn't mean that fantasy managers should sit him. He just has a tougher matchup against this Pittsburgh secondary. Still, you're starting him in all formats as a QB1. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in six straight games, which included scoring 22.6 fantasy points against this same defense back in Week 3.
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown has been one of the more disappointing fantasy players this season. He has scored under 11 PPR fantasy points in three of his last four games and ranks as the RB20 in fantasy points per game. It's getting hard to trust him in fantasy, especially with a tough matchup against Pittsburgh on deck. Brown will be a low-end RB2 against a Steelers defense that has given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards.
Other Matchups:
Aaron Rodgers has certainly cooled off a bit in fantasy. He has scored under 14 fantasy points in back-to-back games and has finished outside the top-12 at the position in three consecutive contests. Therefore, Rodgers will be more of a QB2 in Superflex formats in Week 10. Cincinnati has allowed the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns in 2026.
Steelers RBs
This Steelers backfield is pretty easy to understand. Jaylen Warren will lead this backfield in snaps and touches, and Rico Dowdle will get his fair share of opportunities as well. Before the Steelers' bye, Warren saw 18 touches while playing 58% of the team's snaps. Dowdle saw 15 carries while playing 48% of the snaps. Both can be started this week, with Warren as a solid RB2 and Dowdle as a flex play in 12-team leagues.
Steelers WRs
Both DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard could be in for solid games. Metcalf will be a low-end WR2 after scoring 12.1 PPR fantasy points against this Bengals defense the last time these two teams met in Week 3. Bernard will be a strong play as well, given that Cincinnati has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing slot WRs this year. Bernard is a high-end WR3.
Bengals WRs
Both Chase and Higgins will be must-start WR1s. Both have been on a roll with Burrow lately, and there's just no stopping either WR right now. The Steelers might be a tough matchup through the air, but fantasy managers shouldn't be sitting Chase or Higgins this week. Both had strong fantasy performances against this Pittsburgh defense back in Week 3.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki will be a touchdown-dependent TE option in Week 10. He has scored a touchdown in six of his eight games this season and appears to be one of Burrow's go-to targets in the red zone. However, Gesicki's low usage in the passing game makes him a really risky option. He has seen two targets or fewer in three of his last four contests.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
Matchups We Love:
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers could be in for a big game on Monday night. Flowers' fantasy production has been down over the last two weeks, with Joe Fagnano seeing most of the quarterback snaps. But Brissett is set to start for the Ravens in Week 10, which should help the young playmaker's fantasy value. The Chargers have given up the third-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this year.
Matchups We Hate:
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews will not be a viable TE1 play this week. Andrews has scored under six PPR fantasy points in five straight games, and this matchup against the Chargers is not ideal. Los Angeles has given up the third-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest receptions, and second-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs. He should be left on most benches.
Other Matchups:
Justin Herbert will continue to be a low-end QB2 in Superflex until he proves otherwise. Herbert has not finished as a top-20 fantasy QB in any game this season and has been held to under 14 points in each contest. Even though the Ravens have allowed some big fantasy performances to Burrow and Josh Allen recently, Herbert has shown nothing to warrant starting him.
Brissett will start his first game on his new team in Week 10. He will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 against the Chargers. Los Angeles just allowed Stroud to throw for 384 yards and five touchdowns last week and is allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game this year. Brissett could be a solid Superflex option this week.
Omarion Hampton should not be started in most cases this week. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in four straight games and is still splitting backfield opportunities with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. Hampton should be considered benched until he proves he can string together a few games.
Derrick Henry has been really quiet on the ground over the last few weeks. He has rushed for under 60 yards in four straight games and has scored under six PPR fantasy points in three of his last four contests. Starting Brissett now could help his fantasy value moving forward, so he's a mid-tier RB2 play on Monday night.
Chargers WRs
It's best to sit all Chargers WRs until further notice. This Chargers offense hasn't been able to move the ball much recently, and that has caused both Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston to post subpar fantasy numbers. McConkey is also dealing with a back issue that puts his status in jeopardy for Monday. If he misses, Johnston would get a slight boost in the passing game, along with Tre' Harris.
Injuries:
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