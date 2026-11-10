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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 10

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Roman Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 10 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include xxxx, and more.

Welcome RotoBallers! With another slate of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. Like most weeks, injuries stole much of the headlines in Week 10, as star wideout Puka Nacua is likely to go on the IR while Josh Jacobs undergoes finger surgery and could also hit the IR.

Below, we will look at four sneaky stashes with long-term upside who could give managers a boost down the stretch.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Sione Vaki, RB, DET

3% Rostered

With many starting running backs dealing with injuries this season, stashing a clear No. 2 in the game's most productive offenses is never a bad idea.

With Isiah Pacheco on the injured reserve, Sione Vaki has operated as RB2 in Detroit. While he has not had a massive role as Jahmyr Gibbs has dominated the snap share, Vaki is the only other RB on the roster who has logged any offensive snaps this season (outside of Jacob Saylors' two snaps in Week 3).

If Gibbs misses time, the Lions would likely add more depth, but managers should expect Vaki to take the lead role.

Samaje Perine, RB, CIN

15% Rostered

The other "handcuff" running back to consider stashing has slightly more short-term value than Vaki. The 31-year-old has occasionally seen his usage increase in the Bengals offense, despite Chase Brown operating as the lead back. Perine has logged double-digit carries in two games this season and has eclipsed the 7.0 PPR point mark in three contests.

However, like the case for Vaki, Perine would see a massive role if Brown were to suffer an injury. Through eight games, Brown has averaged 12.9 attempts per game with 5.6 targets per game.

Reggie Virgil, WR, ARI

1% Rostered

The 22-year-old rookie could see a massive uptick in opportunities in the immediate future. With Michael Wilson (neck) out for the remainder of the season and Kendrick Bourne on the IR, Virgil could very well slide into the "WR1" role in the Arizona offense. While the passing attack will still run through Trey McBride, Virgil could be a sneaky pickup for managers in deeper leagues.

In their Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, Virgil drew four targets, trailing only the noted Wilson and McBride. In fact, the other wideouts Devin Duvernay and Elijah Higgins combined for just four targets, suggesting Virgil should have the edge in opportunities.

Roman Wilson, WR, PIT

5% Rostered

Our final stash option is a top option for this week with an open IR spot. Roman Wilson began to find his footing in the NFL before hitting the IR with a finger injury. Through the first four games, Wilson drew six targets in each contest and totaled at least 60 yards in each of his last two games.

However, he logged only 20 offensive snaps in Week 5 before exiting early. While rookie Germie Bernard has impressed in a larger role and Michael Pittman Jr. is due back from the IR as well, Wilson was establishing a connection with Aaron Rodgers and could have weekly FLEX potential for much of the fantasy football playoffs.

Read more player news and updates for Week 10

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 10?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
2 Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
4 Kaleb Johnson RB 1 Add in All Leagues
5 Seth McGowan RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Ryan Flournoy WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Corey Kiner RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Antonio Williams WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Devin Singletary RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Keenan Allen WR 61 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Adonai Mitchell WR 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Chig Okonkwo TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Keon Coleman WR 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Caleb Douglas WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Malik Washington WR 56 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 DeMario Douglas WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Tank Dell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Mike Washington Jr. RB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 MarShawn Lloyd RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Mike Gesicki TE 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Audric Estime RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Mack Hollins WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Tyler Higbee TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Pat Bryant WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Darren Waller TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Demarcus Robinson WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Justice Hill RB 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 James Conner RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Jordan Watkins WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Cyrus Allen WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Greg Dulcich TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Kenyon Sadiq TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jahan Dotson WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Van Jefferson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Kirk Cousins QB 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Aaron Rodgers QB 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Carson Wentz QB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Jacoby Brissett QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Drew Lock QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Justin Herbert QB 42 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 24 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Joe Milton QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Shedeur Sanders QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Gardner Minshew II QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 New Orleans Saints DST 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Baltimore Ravens DST 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cincinnati Bengals DST 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Washington Commanders DST 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Indianapolis Colts DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Reggie Virgil, Sione Vaki, Samaje Perine, and Roman Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Reggie Virgil, Sione Vaki, Samaje Perine, Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Reggie Virgil, Sione Vaki, Samaje Perine, and Roman Wilson:

Reggie Virgil
vs
Van Jefferson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Tutu Atwell
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jahan Dotson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Reggie Virgil
vs
Brandin Cooks
Reggie Virgil
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Reggie Virgil
vs
Geno Smith
Reggie Virgil
vs
Greg Dulcich
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kirk Cousins
Reggie Virgil
vs
Cyrus Allen
Reggie Virgil
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jalen Royals
Reggie Virgil
vs
Malik Willis
Reggie Virgil
vs
AJ Barner
Reggie Virgil
vs
Carson Wentz
Reggie Virgil
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jordan Watkins
Reggie Virgil
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Reggie Virgil
vs
Efton Chism III
Reggie Virgil
vs
Drew Lock
Reggie Virgil
vs
James Conner
Reggie Virgil
vs
Justin Herbert
Reggie Virgil
vs
Travis Hunter
Reggie Virgil
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Reggie Virgil
vs
Malachi Fields
Reggie Virgil
vs
Joe Milton
Reggie Virgil
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Reggie Virgil
vs
Daniel Jones
Reggie Virgil
vs
Justice Hill
Reggie Virgil
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Reggie Virgil
vs
Sione Vaki
Reggie Virgil
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kimani Vidal
Reggie Virgil
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Reggie Virgil
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Reggie Virgil
vs
New Orleans Saints
Reggie Virgil
vs
Darnell Washington
Reggie Virgil
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Reggie Virgil
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Reggie Virgil
vs
Green Bay Packers
Reggie Virgil
vs
Darren Waller
Reggie Virgil
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Reggie Virgil
vs
Pat Bryant
Reggie Virgil
vs
Buffalo Bills
Reggie Virgil
vs
Tyler Higbee
Reggie Virgil
vs
Miami Dolphins
Reggie Virgil
vs
Mack Hollins
Reggie Virgil
vs
Washington Commanders
Reggie Virgil
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Reggie Virgil
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Reggie Virgil
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Reggie Virgil
vs
Devaughn Vele
Reggie Virgil
vs
Samaje Perine
Reggie Virgil
vs
Quentin Johnston
Reggie Virgil
vs
Audric Estime
Reggie Virgil
vs
Mike Gesicki
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Reggie Virgil
vs
Khalil Shakir
Reggie Virgil
vs
Antonio Williams
Reggie Virgil
vs
Keenan Allen
Reggie Virgil
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Reggie Virgil
vs
Keon Coleman
Reggie Virgil
vs
Caleb Douglas
Reggie Virgil
vs
Malik Washington
Reggie Virgil
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Demario Douglas
Reggie Virgil
vs
Tank Dell
Sione Vaki
vs
Kimani Vidal
Sione Vaki
vs
Justice Hill
Sione Vaki
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Sione Vaki
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Darnell Washington
Sione Vaki
vs
Malachi Fields
Sione Vaki
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Sione Vaki
vs
Travis Hunter
Sione Vaki
vs
Darren Waller
Sione Vaki
vs
James Conner
Sione Vaki
vs
Pat Bryant
Sione Vaki
vs
Efton Chism III
Sione Vaki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Sione Vaki
vs
Jordan Watkins
Sione Vaki
vs
Mack Hollins
Sione Vaki
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Sione Vaki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sione Vaki
vs
AJ Barner
Sione Vaki
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Sione Vaki
vs
Jalen Royals
Sione Vaki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Sione Vaki
vs
Cyrus Allen
Sione Vaki
vs
Devaughn Vele
Sione Vaki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sione Vaki
vs
Samaje Perine
Sione Vaki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sione Vaki
vs
Quentin Johnston
Sione Vaki
vs
Brandin Cooks
Sione Vaki
vs
Audric Estime
Sione Vaki
vs
Jahan Dotson
Sione Vaki
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sione Vaki
vs
Van Jefferson
Sione Vaki
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Sione Vaki
vs
Reggie Virgil
Sione Vaki
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Sione Vaki
vs
Tutu Atwell
Sione Vaki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Sione Vaki
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Geno Smith
Sione Vaki
vs
Tank Dell
Sione Vaki
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sione Vaki
vs
Demario Douglas
Sione Vaki
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sione Vaki
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Sione Vaki
vs
Malik Willis
Sione Vaki
vs
Malik Washington
Sione Vaki
vs
Carson Wentz
Sione Vaki
vs
Caleb Douglas
Sione Vaki
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sione Vaki
vs
Keon Coleman
Sione Vaki
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Sione Vaki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sione Vaki
vs
Drew Lock
Sione Vaki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Sione Vaki
vs
Justin Herbert
Sione Vaki
vs
Emmett Johnson
Sione Vaki
vs
Kaelon Black
Sione Vaki
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Sione Vaki
vs
Seth McGowan
Sione Vaki
vs
Corey Kiner
Sione Vaki
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sione Vaki
vs
Devin Singletary
Samaje Perine
vs
Quentin Johnston
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Audric Estime
Samaje Perine
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Gesicki
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Mack Hollins
Samaje Perine
vs
Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Higbee
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Bryant
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Darren Waller
Samaje Perine
vs
Tank Dell
Samaje Perine
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Samaje Perine
vs
Demario Douglas
Samaje Perine
vs
Darnell Washington
Samaje Perine
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Malik Washington
Samaje Perine
vs
Kimani Vidal
Samaje Perine
vs
Caleb Douglas
Samaje Perine
vs
Sione Vaki
Samaje Perine
vs
Keon Coleman
Samaje Perine
vs
Justice Hill
Samaje Perine
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Samaje Perine
vs
Malachi Fields
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Travis Hunter
Samaje Perine
vs
Devin Singletary
Samaje Perine
vs
James Conner
Samaje Perine
vs
Antonio Williams
Samaje Perine
vs
Efton Chism III
Samaje Perine
vs
Khalil Shakir
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Watkins
Samaje Perine
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Samaje Perine
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Samaje Perine
vs
Corey Kiner
Samaje Perine
vs
AJ Barner
Samaje Perine
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Samaje Perine
vs
Jalen Royals
Samaje Perine
vs
Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
vs
Cyrus Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Greg Dulcich
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
vs
Brandin Cooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jahan Dotson
Samaje Perine
vs
Van Jefferson
Samaje Perine
vs
Reggie Virgil

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 10?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


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