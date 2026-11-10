Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 10 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include xxxx, and more.
Welcome RotoBallers! With another slate of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. Like most weeks, injuries stole much of the headlines in Week 10, as star wideout Puka Nacua is likely to go on the IR while Josh Jacobs undergoes finger surgery and could also hit the IR.
Below, we will look at four sneaky stashes with long-term upside who could give managers a boost down the stretch.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Sione Vaki, RB, DET
3% Rostered
With many starting running backs dealing with injuries this season, stashing a clear No. 2 in the game's most productive offenses is never a bad idea.
With Isiah Pacheco on the injured reserve, Sione Vaki has operated as RB2 in Detroit. While he has not had a massive role as Jahmyr Gibbs has dominated the snap share, Vaki is the only other RB on the roster who has logged any offensive snaps this season (outside of Jacob Saylors' two snaps in Week 3).
If Gibbs misses time, the Lions would likely add more depth, but managers should expect Vaki to take the lead role.
Samaje Perine, RB, CIN
15% Rostered
The other "handcuff" running back to consider stashing has slightly more short-term value than Vaki. The 31-year-old has occasionally seen his usage increase in the Bengals offense, despite Chase Brown operating as the lead back. Perine has logged double-digit carries in two games this season and has eclipsed the 7.0 PPR point mark in three contests.
However, like the case for Vaki, Perine would see a massive role if Brown were to suffer an injury. Through eight games, Brown has averaged 12.9 attempts per game with 5.6 targets per game.
Reggie Virgil, WR, ARI
1% Rostered
The 22-year-old rookie could see a massive uptick in opportunities in the immediate future. With Michael Wilson (neck) out for the remainder of the season and Kendrick Bourne on the IR, Virgil could very well slide into the "WR1" role in the Arizona offense. While the passing attack will still run through Trey McBride, Virgil could be a sneaky pickup for managers in deeper leagues.
In their Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, Virgil drew four targets, trailing only the noted Wilson and McBride. In fact, the other wideouts Devin Duvernay and Elijah Higgins combined for just four targets, suggesting Virgil should have the edge in opportunities.
What a grab by Reggie Virgil!
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/1ibRsFGbMq
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2026
Roman Wilson, WR, PIT
5% Rostered
Our final stash option is a top option for this week with an open IR spot. Roman Wilson began to find his footing in the NFL before hitting the IR with a finger injury. Through the first four games, Wilson drew six targets in each contest and totaled at least 60 yards in each of his last two games.
However, he logged only 20 offensive snaps in Week 5 before exiting early. While rookie Germie Bernard has impressed in a larger role and Michael Pittman Jr. is due back from the IR as well, Wilson was establishing a connection with Aaron Rodgers and could have weekly FLEX potential for much of the fantasy football playoffs.
Read more player news and updates for Week 10
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Emmett Johnson, KC
- Seth McGowan, IND
- Austin Ekeler, WSH
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 10?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|1
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|44
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|4
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|31
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Malik Washington
|WR
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Audric Estime
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Darren Waller
|TE
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Justice Hill
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|James Conner
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Geno Smith
|QB
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|33
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Malik Willis
|QB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|69
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|42
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Joe Milton
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Reggie Virgil, Sione Vaki, Samaje Perine, and Roman Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Reggie Virgil, Sione Vaki, Samaje Perine, Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Reggie Virgil, Sione Vaki, Samaje Perine, and Roman Wilson:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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