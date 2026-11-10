Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 10 (2026)

Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 10 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 10 is shaping up to be a week where matchup analysis matters more than name value. Some familiar quarterbacks are worth trusting, but a few big names could also leave fantasy managers disappointed. Just because a quarterback has been productive doesn't mean you should automatically roll him out there, especially when the matchup presents some serious red flags.
Drake Maye has a favorable opportunity to bounce back against a Detroit defense that has struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks. At the same time, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy also have matchups to deliver strong fantasy performances. These are three quarterbacks I'm comfortable starting as we head into another important week of the fantasy football season.
On the flip side, Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix Jr. all have reasons to give fantasy managers pause. With four teams on bye and the playoff race taking shape, every lineup decision matters. Let's break down my Week 10 quarterback starts and sits for RotoBaller and find the matchups worth attacking and the potential landmines worth avoiding.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Drake Maye - QB, New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions (Munich, Germany)
Against the Packers last week, Drake Maye played poorly, but not terrible through a fantasy lens. Despite being sacked four times and throwing three interceptions, Maye produced 299 yards through the air and three touchdown passes for a respectable 21.1 fantasy-point outing.
Touchdown Drake to Dre!
📺 FOX https://t.co/uyN2vlDvIs
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2026
Against top-10 defensive units this season, Maye has had his fair share of concerns. In five games, Maye is averaging 241 passing yards and has thrown six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, with a passer rating of 75. Luckily for fantasy managers, the Detroit Lions are the furthest thing from a top-10 passing defense this season.
Through eight contests, the Lions have allowed a league-high 23.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, surrendering 2,212 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns this season (and allowing a pair of rushing scores to the position).
I don’t want to say Maye is a matchup-dependent quarterback, but I’m not going to say he isn’t either; the data speaks volumes. That said, this is a favorable matchup for a quarterback who can produce with both his arm and his legs.
Trevor Lawrence - QB, Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
So far this season, Trevor Lawrence has been a borderline QB1, averaging 18.9 fantasy points every game. Most people forget that Lawrence ranks 14th in the NFL in passing yards with 1,932, while his 18 passing touchdowns are the fourth-most heading into Week 10.
The trick is getting the Tennessee Titans to put up a fight, especially in the fourth quarter. Lawrence would be much higher on the fantasy pecking order if he weren’t relegated to 4.8 passing attempts per game in the fourth quarter, the fewest in the NFL as the Jaguars build their leads.
Heading into last Thursday's contest against the Ravens, Lawrence had thrown 36 passing touchdowns (41 total), accumulated a 109 passer rating, and connected 54.8% of his passes for either first downs or touchdowns over his previous 15 games, all the highest rates.
Against the Ravens, Lawrence completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown in that 33-10 victory; Baltimore didn’t score a touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter.
As for this week's matchup, Lawrence's shoulder will likely get a rest in the fourth quarter again, but not until he has a chance to do some damage. Tennessee has allowed 2,182 passing yards through eight games and has allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 19.4 fantasy points per game, the eighth-most. In two games against the Titans last season, Lawrence posted five passing touchdowns.
Brock Purdy - QB, San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
It feels weird to put Brock Purdy on the start list each and every week, but he continues to be underappreciated. Purdy is averaging 22 fantasy points per game this season and has produced 17 or more fantasy points in seven of eight contests.
Brock Purdy launches it deep to Jordan Watkins to extend the 49ers lead 🚀
LVvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DgGxhzVHmb
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
What is truly impressive is who Purdy has produced with. Brandon Aiyuk is on a football sabbatical, while Ricky Pearsall was put on the IR before the season started. Christian Kirk opened on the IR, returned for a game, then went back to the injured reserve list. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have each missed significant time this season, yet through eight games, Purdy sits 13th in passing yards and sixth in passing touchdowns with 17.
What's helped Purdy produce without his playmakers has been his legs. Only Josh Allen, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, and Maye are averaging more rushing points per game than Purdy thus far. This week's opponent has allowed 242 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, the second-most, while also allowing 2,133 passing yards through the air.
Together, that's a defense that concedes 19.5 fantasy points per game to the position, the seventh-most.
Week 10 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
This is probably a hot take here. You have to consider sitting the NFL passing leader in a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings. In the first go-around, Love had a solid showing against the Vikings defense, posting 387 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Love has topped 300 passing yards in four of nine games this season.
Even with that Week 1 offensive outing, the Vikings entered last week’s game against the Bills having allowed just 1,261 passing yards and four passing touchdowns — most of that courtesy of Love. Through the previous seven contests, before that Monday Night contest against the Bills, Minnesota was the only team allowing fewer than 10 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (9.2).
It’s hard to bench Love with his body of work and the fact that he's proven he can beat this Vikings defense, but asking him to repeat that Week 1 performance could be risky.
Kirk Cousins - QB, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Another quarterback on the sit-list who has been productive this season is Kirk Cousins. Cousins enters Week 10 fifth in passing yards (2,340), second in passing touchdowns (20), and seventh in fantasy points per game (20). But when evaluating starts and sits this early in the week, matchups matter.
Kirk Cousins over the top to Brock Bowers for the TD 🙌
LVvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rBTpySUk3w
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Last week against the 49ers, Cousins wasn’t terrible, but he wasn’t good either. Look, 15.6 fantasy points were more than Daniels, Lawrence, and Jared Goff. But the turnovers were damning. Cousins threw three interceptions.
Turnovers against the Seahawks will haunt you. Seattle has already allowed a league-low 244.2 total yards per game, while forcing eight interceptions in nine games, the fourth-most. From a fantasy perspective, this defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing QBs, behind only the Vikings.
Michael Penix Jr. - QB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs
In Madrid last week, Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons passing game refused to take flight. Bijan Robinson was solid as usual, but Penix produced a modest 162 yards passing, with his only touchdown toss going to Charlie Woerner from the one-yard line in what was the biggest “that helps no one” moment of Week 9.
Penix has flashed this season. He has a pair of 20-point performances to his name, but he has also failed to surpass 15.5 fantasy points in six of eight contests. With four teams on a bye this week, the pickings are pretty slim, and fantasy managers could feel the pinch, but under no circumstances should you have Penix in your lineup.
Not only has Penix struggled to produce fantasy points, but the matchup is also one of the worst. After both the Vikings and Seahawks, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the next stingiest defensive unit against opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing 13.4 points per contest.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Trevor Lawrence. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Trevor Lawrence. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Trevor Lawrence compared to others:
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