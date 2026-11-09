Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Week 10 is already here, leaving most fantasy teams about four weeks to secure a playoff spot. Fantasy managers will need to find bye-week replacements, as the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are off in Week 10. At RotoBaller HQ, we help you get a jump start on the waiver wire with our Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.
Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Has Emmett Johnson become the top RB handcuff to add in all fantasy leagues if Kenneth Walker III ever misses time? Is Kaleb Johnson the Packers' primary running back with injuries to Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd? Is Tank Dell a must-add after hauling in four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chargers?
Our Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 10?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|44
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|4
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|1
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|31
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Malik Washington
|WR
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Audric Estime
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Darren Waller
|TE
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Justice Hill
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|James Conner
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Geno Smith
|QB
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|33
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Malik Willis
|QB
|34
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|69
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|42
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|25
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Joe Milton
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Kaelon Black, Tank Dell, Kaleb Johnson, Caleb Douglas, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 10:
Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers
Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 2
San Francisco 49ers rookie third-round running back Kaelon Black had double-digit carries for the second straight week behind starter Christian McCaffrey and led the team in rushing in their 38-17 blowout win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Black handled 11 carries for a team-high 70 yards (6.4 yards per carry) but was not involved in the passing game. Meanwhile, McCaffrey had a team-high 18 rushing attempts for 68 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, while adding two catches on three targets for 19 yards and another touchdown as a receiver.
The 25-year-old Black is San Francisco's clear RB2 back, but he was more efficient than CMC against the Raiders, and his increasing involvement in the team's backfield makes him a fantasy handcuff at RB that should no longer be ignored. Black now has double-digit carries and at least 63 rushing yards in two straight games, giving him some flex appeal in fantasy lineups for a juicy Week 10 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. As we head into Week 10, Black is still rostered in under 40% of Yahoo leagues.
Tank Dell, WR, Texans
Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 20
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell played in just his second game in Sunday's 44-22 blowout win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers, after returning from a gruesome left-knee injury in 2024 that almost ended his career. Fantasy managers would not have known from Dell's final numbers on Sunday that it was only his second game back, as he caught four of a team-high nine targets for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the year at SoFi Stadium. Dell's touchdown was a 63-yard strike from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw five touchdowns in the rout, in the second quarter.
Stroud should continue to spread the ball around to all of his receivers throughout the rest of the season, but Dell has announced his presence and should now be taken seriously off the waiver wire going into Week 10, especially with both Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) out for the year. Sunday's performance was a big step forward after Dell played only 23% of the offensive snaps and caught his lone target for a 43-yard pickup in his 2026 debut in the Week 7 overtime loss to the New York Giants. For his big-play ability alone, Dell will be a popular WR off the waiver wire this coming week. Only Kayshon Boutte had more receiving yards (125) than Dell on Sunday in L.A.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Packers
Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 7
Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's win over the New England Patriots. The touchdown represented the first of his career. Johnson entered this week as the backup to Josh Jacobs, but he stepped into a larger role when Jacobs exited with a fractured finger. With Jacobs exiting early and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive, Johnson ended up leading the Packers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards.
He posted a solid 4.9 yards per carry, and he should be in the mix to operate as the direct backup to Jacobs going forward. Furthermore, there's a slight chance that Johnson could earn the start in Week 10 if Jacobs misses time. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Jacobs' status, but at the very least, Johnson has some deep-league waiver wire appeal going forward.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins
Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 16
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught six of his eight targets for 70 yards during Sunday's loss against the Detroit Lions. Miami fell to 1-7 with the defeat, but to their credit, they have been able to support some mid-range fantasy performances throughout the season. Douglas falls under that umbrella, averaging 14.1 PPR points per game over the last three weeks. During that three-game span, he has 17 targets, 12 catches, 183 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.
The rookie seems to have taken over as Malik Willis' favorite receiver; not only has he led the team in targets each of the last two weeks, but he has also played at least 73.6% of the snaps in each of his last two games. Managers should feel comfortable rolling out Douglas as a high-end WR3/flex, especially with a more favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10.
Running Backs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in All Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|4
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|1
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Audric Estime
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|44
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|31
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Geno Smith
|QB
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|33
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malik Willis
|QB
|34
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|42
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|25
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 10 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 10 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 10 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 10 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 10 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Corey Kiner, Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, Darren Waller, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell, Audric Estime, Samaje Perine, Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Sione Vaki, Tyler Goodson, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, J.J. McCarthy, Justin Herbert, Michael Penix Jr., Joe Milton III, Shedeur Sanders, and Anthony Richardson Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Tank Dell, Kaleb Johnson, and Caleb Douglas. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Corey Kiner, Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, Darren Waller, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell, Audric Estime, Samaje Perine, Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Sione Vaki, Tyler Goodson, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, J.J. McCarthy, Justin Herbert, Michael Penix Jr., Joe Milton III, Shedeur Sanders, and Anthony Richardson Sr.:
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