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Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Tank Dell, Caleb Douglas, Darren Waller, more

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Kaelon Black- Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Week 10 is already here, leaving most fantasy teams about four weeks to secure a playoff spot. Fantasy managers will need to find bye-week replacements, as the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are off in Week 10. At RotoBaller HQ, we help you get a jump start on the waiver wire with our Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire rankings. Whether you are looking for a bye-week replacement, a high-upside bench stash, or simply want to improve your roster, our waiver wire rankings below help you prioritize who to pick up.

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. Has Emmett Johnson become the top RB handcuff to add in all fantasy leagues if Kenneth Walker III ever misses time? Is Kaleb Johnson the Packers' primary running back with injuries to Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd? Is Tank Dell a must-add after hauling in four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chargers?

Our Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 10?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
2 Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
4 Seth McGowan RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Ryan Flournoy WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Corey Kiner RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Kaleb Johnson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Antonio Williams WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Devin Singletary RB 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Keenan Allen WR 61 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Adonai Mitchell WR 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Chig Okonkwo TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Keon Coleman WR 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Caleb Douglas WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Malik Washington WR 56 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 DeMario Douglas WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Tank Dell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Mike Washington Jr. RB 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Mike Gesicki TE 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Audric Estime RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Mack Hollins WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Darren Waller TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Tyler Higbee TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Pat Bryant WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Demarcus Robinson WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Tyler Goodson RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Jordan Watkins WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Justice Hill RB 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 James Conner RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Cyrus Allen WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Greg Dulcich TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Kenyon Sadiq TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jahan Dotson WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Van Jefferson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Kirk Cousins QB 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Aaron Rodgers QB 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Carson Wentz QB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Jacoby Brissett QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Drew Lock QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Justin Herbert QB 42 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 25 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Joe Milton QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Shedeur Sanders QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Gardner Minshew II QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 New Orleans Saints DST 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Baltimore Ravens DST 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cincinnati Bengals DST 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Washington Commanders DST 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Indianapolis Colts DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Kaelon Black, Tank Dell, Kaleb Johnson, Caleb Douglas, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 10:

Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 2

San Francisco 49ers rookie third-round running back Kaelon Black had double-digit carries for the second straight week behind starter Christian McCaffrey and led the team in rushing in their 38-17 blowout win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Black handled 11 carries for a team-high 70 yards (6.4 yards per carry) but was not involved in the passing game. Meanwhile, McCaffrey had a team-high 18 rushing attempts for 68 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, while adding two catches on three targets for 19 yards and another touchdown as a receiver.

The 25-year-old Black is San Francisco's clear RB2 back, but he was more efficient than CMC against the Raiders, and his increasing involvement in the team's backfield makes him a fantasy handcuff at RB that should no longer be ignored. Black now has double-digit carries and at least 63 rushing yards in two straight games, giving him some flex appeal in fantasy lineups for a juicy Week 10 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. As we head into Week 10, Black is still rostered in under 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans

Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 20

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell played in just his second game in Sunday's 44-22 blowout win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers, after returning from a gruesome left-knee injury in 2024 that almost ended his career. Fantasy managers would not have known from Dell's final numbers on Sunday that it was only his second game back, as he caught four of a team-high nine targets for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the year at SoFi Stadium. Dell's touchdown was a 63-yard strike from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw five touchdowns in the rout, in the second quarter.

Stroud should continue to spread the ball around to all of his receivers throughout the rest of the season, but Dell has announced his presence and should now be taken seriously off the waiver wire going into Week 10, especially with both Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) out for the year. Sunday's performance was a big step forward after Dell played only 23% of the offensive snaps and caught his lone target for a 43-yard pickup in his 2026 debut in the Week 7 overtime loss to the New York Giants. For his big-play ability alone, Dell will be a popular WR off the waiver wire this coming week. Only Kayshon Boutte had more receiving yards (125) than Dell on Sunday in L.A.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Packers

Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 7

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's win over the New England Patriots. The touchdown represented the first of his career. Johnson entered this week as the backup to Josh Jacobs, but he stepped into a larger role when Jacobs exited with a fractured finger. With Jacobs exiting early and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive, Johnson ended up leading the Packers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards.

He posted a solid 4.9 yards per carry, and he should be in the mix to operate as the direct backup to Jacobs going forward. Furthermore, there's a slight chance that Johnson could earn the start in Week 10 if Jacobs misses time. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Jacobs' status, but at the very least, Johnson has some deep-league waiver wire appeal going forward.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Week 10 Waiver Wire Ranking: 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught six of his eight targets for 70 yards during Sunday's loss against the Detroit Lions. Miami fell to 1-7 with the defeat, but to their credit, they have been able to support some mid-range fantasy performances throughout the season. Douglas falls under that umbrella, averaging 14.1 PPR points per game over the last three weeks. During that three-game span, he has 17 targets, 12 catches, 183 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

The rookie seems to have taken over as Malik Willis' favorite receiver; not only has he led the team in targets each of the last two weeks, but he has also played at least 73.6% of the snaps in each of his last two games. Managers should feel comfortable rolling out Douglas as a high-end WR3/flex, especially with a more favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10.

 

Running Backs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in All Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Audric Estime RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Goodson RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Justice Hill RB 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
James Conner RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 61 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 56 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Dell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Van Jefferson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Odell Beckham Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chig Okonkwo TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carson Wentz QB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
Justin Herbert QB 42 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 25 Add in 2QB Leagues
Joe Milton QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Shedeur Sanders QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Gardner Minshew II QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
New Orleans Saints DST 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baltimore Ravens DST 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Washington Commanders DST 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Indianapolis Colts DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 10 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 10 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 10 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 10 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 10 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 10 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 10 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 10 kicker streamers and pickups

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Corey Kiner, Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, Darren Waller, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell, Audric Estime, Samaje Perine, Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Sione Vaki, Tyler Goodson, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, J.J. McCarthy, Justin Herbert, Michael Penix Jr., Joe Milton III, Shedeur Sanders, and Anthony Richardson Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Tank Dell, Kaleb Johnson, and Caleb Douglas. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Ryan Flournoy, Corey Kiner, Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, Darren Waller, Caleb Douglas, Tank Dell, Audric Estime, Samaje Perine, Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Sione Vaki, Tyler Goodson, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, J.J. McCarthy, Justin Herbert, Michael Penix Jr., Joe Milton III, Shedeur Sanders, and Anthony Richardson Sr.:

Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Seth McGowan
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Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Seth McGowan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Corey Kiner
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Seth McGowan
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Antonio Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keon Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Devin Singletary
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Malik Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
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Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
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Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
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Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
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Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Audric Estime
vs
Quentin Johnston
Audric Estime
vs
Dylan Sampson
Audric Estime
vs
Samaje Perine
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Gesicki
Audric Estime
vs
Devaughn Vele
Audric Estime
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Audric Estime
vs
Devin Singletary
Samaje Perine
vs
Quentin Johnston
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Audric Estime
Samaje Perine
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Samaje Perine
vs
Devin Singletary
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Devaughn Vele
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Samaje Perine
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Quentin Johnston
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mack Hollins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Khalil Shakir
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mack Hollins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Bryant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Darren Waller
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Darnell Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mack Hollins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Bryant
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Pat Bryant
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Bryant
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Bryant
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Bryant
vs
Kimani Vidal
Pat Bryant
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Pat Bryant
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Bryant
vs
Keenan Allen
Sione Vaki
vs
Kimani Vidal
Sione Vaki
vs
Tyler Goodson
Sione Vaki
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Sione Vaki
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Sione Vaki
vs
Darnell Washington
Sione Vaki
vs
Jordan Watkins
Sione Vaki
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Sione Vaki
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sione Vaki
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Goodson
vs
Sione Vaki
Tyler Goodson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Goodson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tyler Goodson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Goodson
vs
Devin Singletary
Geno Smith
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
vs
Tutu Atwell
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Carson Wentz
Geno Smith
vs
Drew Lock
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Wentz
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Gardner Minshew II
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drew Lock
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Carson Wentz
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Justin Herbert
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Drew Lock
Justin Herbert
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Justin Herbert
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Justin Herbert
vs
Joe Milton
Justin Herbert
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Kirk Cousins
Justin Herbert
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Justin Herbert
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Joe Milton
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Drew Lock
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Milton
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Milton
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Milton
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Milton
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Joe Milton
vs
Drew Lock
Joe Milton
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Joe Milton
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Milton
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Milton
vs
Malik Willis
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Daniel Jones
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Joe Milton
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Shedeur Sanders
vs
New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Kirk Cousins
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Shedeur Sanders
vs
Malik Willis
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
New Orleans Saints
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Green Bay Packers
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Anthony Richardson Sr.
vs
Malik Willis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aaron Gordon

Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Christian Braun

Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Jamal Murray

Iffy for Monday at Houston
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Tobias Harris

Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Devin Vassell

Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Will Richard

Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Rome Odunze

Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Brock Purdy

Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Luther Burden III

Diagnosed with a Concussion
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving

Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Drew Lock

Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Ryan Conwell

Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Keon Ellis

Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Pelle Larsson

Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Domantas Sabonis

(left knee) Out vs. Heat
Jaylen Waddle

is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
Matthew Golden

Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Christian McCaffrey

is a Dual Threat in Win
Tank Dell

Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday
C.J. Stroud

Lights Up the Stat Sheet in Week 9 Win
Brock Bowers

Continues to Produce at High Level
Ladd McConkey

Doesn't End Up Playing After Pregame Back Spasms
Christian Watson

Lights Up New England's Secondary
Jordan Love

The Patriots Were No Match for Jordan Love in Week 9
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Ashton Jeanty

's Struggles Continue in Loss to 49ers
Jacoby Brissett

Named Ravens' Starter for Week 10
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Josh Jacobs

Suffers Finger Fracture in Win Over Patriots
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Patrick Mahomes

' MRI Reveals No Significant Elbow Injury
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Daniel Jones

Won't be Traded at the Deadline
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Justin Herbert

Could be Dealing With Fractured Finger
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
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