The Week 10 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, Jacoby Brissett, and more.
Let's turn the page to Week 10 after another up-and-down weekend of NFL play. We'll gather around after a slate that supplied several injuries and blowouts to figure out who our key waiver adds in both shallow and deep leagues will be. Fantasy managers gearing up for the stretch run can get ready with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, which brings the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, as well as bye weeks for the Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Eagles (we'll typically avoid listing players on these teams).
This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 10. Key injuries to monitor are Puka Nacua (knee), Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), Josh Jacobs (finger), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Ladd McConkey (back), Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Xavier Worthy (hamstring), Justin Herbert (hand), with several others playing through issues, such as Patrick Mahomes (elbow), Malik Willis (groin), J.J. McCarthy (ribs), KC Concepcion Jr. (ankle), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, so just scroll along to find your tiers if the shallower names don't apply to you.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 10 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Emmett Johnson (Strong matchups await, KC happy to lean on RBs)
Kaelon Black (Handcuffs take on more value as the season progresses, DAL next)
Kaleb Johnson (Stepped up for 14-68-1 after Jacobs left with MarShawn Lloyd out with a knee issue. Add Lloyd too as you like in PPR formats)
Corey Kiner (Has run well when called upon. Would elevate if Stevenson misses at DET, but the game was done and Stevenson did jog off)
Devin Singletary (Brutal day as lead back, NYG turns around quick for TNF vs. WAS so Cam Skattebo may not be ready)
Seth McGowan (Have to hold through the trade deadline)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Just don't forget about him until returning news spotlight hits)
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr. (Hot hand dice roll for later, not vs. SEA. Just got -3 yards on six carries)
Dylan Sampson (PPR only)
Jonathon Brooks
Audric Estime (Wonderful revenge game vs. CLE and a plus CAR matchup awaits, but Travis Etienne Jr. could be ready)
Samaje Perine
Kimani Vidal
Sione Vaki
Tyler Goodson
Justice Hill
Salvon Ahmed
James Conner (Trade?)
Week 10 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Jordyn Tyson (Five targets on just 18 snaps is quite promising)
Ryan Flournoy (Injury and trade risk around George Pickens is a double boost)
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams (Once again led in snaps and routes. Won't blame folks for bumping him down)
Adonai Mitchell (Unreal runout with no catches and over 100 air yards, multiple end-zone targets. Injuries could bump him up)
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell (Nine targets on only 22 routes for 4-105-1. Love it. Lack of ground game helps)
Malik Washington
Wan'Dale Robinson
DeMario Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane (Jacoby Brissett should put his talent back on the radar)
Konata Mumpfield (Would rise if Nacua is dinged, but entire offense may just sputter)
Quentin Johnston (You don't want to watch it, but no McConkey keeps door ajar for boom plays)
Kayshon Boutte (Impressive day, but did run as the team's WR5)
Mack Hollins
Pat Bryant (Would be much higher if DEN wasn't on bye, but chemistry with Bo Nix is clear)
Demarcus Robinson
Brian Thomas Jr. (Trade?)
Malachi Fields
Efton Chism III
Jordan Watkins (Would be high but figure health will return for SF WRs shortly)
Travis Hunter
Dohnte Meyers
Jalen Royals (Worthy's injury could spark a trade, or lift these two)
Cyrus Allen
Brandin Cooks
Jahan Dotson
Van Jefferson (Don't want to count on this, but holds a real role with Treylon Burks out)
Reggie Virgil
Tutu Atwell
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Week 10 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Chig Okonkwo (Volume still promising)
Mike Gesicki (Best passing attack to be on as a TD-dependent TE)
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller (We've seen flashes before, though schedule is promising)
Tyler Higbee (Injuries to LAR WRs could elevate all TEs)
Darnell Washington
Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner (Red-zone factor, but passing volume receding hurts)
Greg Dulcich (Tough break against DET, but more passes up for grabs if Willis won't run)
Kenyon Sadiq (Could benefit from Cooper's injury, especially if Wilson doesn't clear)
Week 10 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
Geno Smith (Best of a weak waiver crop re: matchups, assuming Garrett Wilson returns)
Aaron Rodgers (Bengals pushed him to nearly 300 yards and 3 TDs in earlier matchup)
Kirk Cousins (Seattle, then at Denver)
Malik Willis (Groin injury affecting rushing, dampens fantasy outlook)
Carson Wentz
Jacoby Brissett (Can he quickly find chemistry within Baltimore?)
J.J. McCarthy
Drew Lock (Oblique injury, but great matchup against LV)
Jalen Milroe (Premier wheels and would draw same LV matchup)
Justin Herbert
Michael Penix Jr. (Better at home, but KC still tough. Then BYE, then at MIN)
Joe Milton III (On Bye. Tough passing day, but 9-64-0 rushing. Healthy receivers after Week 10 bye?)
Daniel Jones
Shedeur Sanders
Gardner Minshew II
Anthony Richardson Sr.
DJ Uiagalelei
Week 10 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
New Orleans Saints D/ST
Baltimore Ravens D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Buffalo Bills D/ST
Miami Dolphins D/ST
Washington Commanders D/ST
Indianapolis Colts D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, and Jacoby Brissett. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, and Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, Jacoby Brissett:
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