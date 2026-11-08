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Waiver Wire Express - Week 10 Lightning Round for Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, Jacoby Brissett

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Kaleb Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

The Week 10 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, Jacoby Brissett, and more.

Let's turn the page to Week 10 after another up-and-down weekend of NFL play. We'll gather around after a slate that supplied several injuries and blowouts to figure out who our key waiver adds in both shallow and deep leagues will be. Fantasy managers gearing up for the stretch run can get ready with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, which brings the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, as well as bye weeks for the Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Eagles (we'll typically avoid listing players on these teams).

This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 10. Key injuries to monitor are Puka Nacua (knee), Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), Josh Jacobs (finger), Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Ladd McConkey (back), Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Xavier Worthy (hamstring), Justin Herbert (hand), with several others playing through issues, such as Patrick Mahomes (elbow), Malik Willis (groin), J.J. McCarthy (ribs), KC Concepcion Jr. (ankle), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, so just scroll along to find your tiers if the shallower names don't apply to you.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Emmett Johnson (Strong matchups await, KC happy to lean on RBs)
Kaelon Black (Handcuffs take on more value as the season progresses, DAL next)
Kaleb Johnson (Stepped up for 14-68-1 after Jacobs left with MarShawn Lloyd out with a knee issue. Add Lloyd too as you like in PPR formats)
Corey Kiner (Has run well when called upon. Would elevate if Stevenson misses at DET, but the game was done and Stevenson did jog off)
Devin Singletary (Brutal day as lead back, NYG turns around quick for TNF vs. WAS so Cam Skattebo may not be ready)
Seth McGowan (Have to hold through the trade deadline)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Just don't forget about him until returning news spotlight hits)
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr. (Hot hand dice roll for later, not vs. SEA. Just got -3 yards on six carries)
Dylan Sampson (PPR only)
Jonathon Brooks
Audric Estime (Wonderful revenge game vs. CLE and a plus CAR matchup awaits, but Travis Etienne Jr. could be ready)
Samaje Perine
Kimani Vidal
Sione Vaki
Tyler Goodson
Justice Hill
Salvon Ahmed
James Conner (Trade?)

 

Week 10 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Jordyn Tyson (Five targets on just 18 snaps is quite promising)
Ryan Flournoy (Injury and trade risk around George Pickens is a double boost)
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams (Once again led in snaps and routes. Won't blame folks for bumping him down)
Adonai Mitchell (Unreal runout with no catches and over 100 air yards, multiple end-zone targets. Injuries could bump him up)
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell (Nine targets on only 22 routes for 4-105-1. Love it. Lack of ground game helps)
Malik Washington
Wan'Dale Robinson
DeMario Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane (Jacoby Brissett should put his talent back on the radar)
Konata Mumpfield (Would rise if Nacua is dinged, but entire offense may just sputter)
Quentin Johnston (You don't want to watch it, but no McConkey keeps door ajar for boom plays)
Kayshon Boutte (Impressive day, but did run as the team's WR5)
Mack Hollins
Pat Bryant (Would be much higher if DEN wasn't on bye, but chemistry with Bo Nix is clear)
Demarcus Robinson
Brian Thomas Jr. (Trade?)
Malachi Fields
Efton Chism III
Jordan Watkins (Would be high but figure health will return for SF WRs shortly)
Travis Hunter
Dohnte Meyers
Jalen Royals (Worthy's injury could spark a trade, or lift these two)
Cyrus Allen
Brandin Cooks
Jahan Dotson
Van Jefferson (Don't want to count on this, but holds a real role with Treylon Burks out)
Reggie Virgil
Tutu Atwell
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.

 

Week 10 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Chig Okonkwo (Volume still promising)
Mike Gesicki (Best passing attack to be on as a TD-dependent TE)
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller (We've seen flashes before, though schedule is promising)
Tyler Higbee (Injuries to LAR WRs could elevate all TEs)
Darnell Washington
Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner (Red-zone factor, but passing volume receding hurts)
Greg Dulcich (Tough break against DET, but more passes up for grabs if Willis won't run)
Kenyon Sadiq (Could benefit from Cooper's injury, especially if Wilson doesn't clear)

 

Week 10 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Geno Smith (Best of a weak waiver crop re: matchups, assuming Garrett Wilson returns)
Aaron Rodgers (Bengals pushed him to nearly 300 yards and 3 TDs in earlier matchup)
Kirk Cousins (Seattle, then at Denver)
Malik Willis (Groin injury affecting rushing, dampens fantasy outlook)
Carson Wentz
Jacoby Brissett (Can he quickly find chemistry within Baltimore?)
J.J. McCarthy
Drew Lock (Oblique injury, but great matchup against LV)
Jalen Milroe (Premier wheels and would draw same LV matchup)
Justin Herbert
Michael Penix Jr. (Better at home, but KC still tough. Then BYE, then at MIN)
Joe Milton III (On Bye. Tough passing day, but 9-64-0 rushing. Healthy receivers after Week 10 bye?)
Daniel Jones
Shedeur Sanders
Gardner Minshew II
Anthony Richardson Sr.
DJ Uiagalelei

 

Week 10 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

New Orleans Saints D/ST
Baltimore Ravens D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Buffalo Bills D/ST
Miami Dolphins D/ST
Washington Commanders D/ST
Indianapolis Colts D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, and Jacoby Brissett. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, and Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, Seth McGowan, Audric Estime, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, Pat Bryant, Darren Waller, Jacoby Brissett:

Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
vs
Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
vs
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Demario Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Greg Dulcich
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Mack Hollins
Seth McGowan
vs
Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Tank Dell
Seth McGowan
vs
Darius Cooper
Seth McGowan
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Seth McGowan
vs
Malachi Fields
Seth McGowan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Eli Raridon
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Higbee
Seth McGowan
vs
Sione Vaki
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Brandin Cooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Travis Hunter
Seth McGowan
vs
James Conner
Seth McGowan
vs
Zamir White
Corey Kiner
vs
Jalen Nailor
Corey Kiner
vs
Tre' Harris
Corey Kiner
vs
Efton Chism III
Corey Kiner
vs
Jahan Dotson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kyle Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Treylon Burks
Corey Kiner
vs
James Conner
Corey Kiner
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Corey Kiner
vs
Travis Hunter
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin DuVernay
Corey Kiner
vs
Brandin Cooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordan Watkins
Corey Kiner
vs
Roschon Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Corey Kiner
vs
Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Eli Raridon
Corey Kiner
vs
Simi Fehoko
Corey Kiner
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Zamir White
Corey Kiner
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyreek Hill
Corey Kiner
vs
Malachi Fields
Corey Kiner
vs
Malik Willis
Corey Kiner
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Corey Kiner
vs
Kirk Cousins
Corey Kiner
vs
Darius Cooper
Corey Kiner
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Corey Kiner
vs
Tank Dell
Corey Kiner
vs
Drew Lock
Corey Kiner
vs
Kimani Vidal
Corey Kiner
vs
Carson Wentz
Corey Kiner
vs
Brenton Strange
Corey Kiner
vs
Baker Mayfield
Corey Kiner
vs
Mack Hollins
Corey Kiner
vs
Justin Herbert
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Corey Kiner
vs
Greg Dulcich
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Corey Kiner
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tank Dell
vs
Darius Cooper
Tank Dell
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Dell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Dell
vs
Mack Hollins
Tank Dell
vs
Malachi Fields
Tank Dell
vs
Samaje Perine
Tank Dell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tank Dell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tank Dell
vs
Eli Raridon
Tank Dell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tank Dell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Sione Vaki
Tank Dell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tank Dell
vs
Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Travis Hunter
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
James Conner
Tank Dell
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Dell
vs
Kyle Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Dell
vs
Efton Chism III
Tank Dell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Dell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tank Dell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Tre' Harris
Tank Dell
vs
Makai Lemon
Tank Dell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tank Dell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
vs
Treylon Burks
Tank Dell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tank Dell
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tank Dell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tank Dell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tank Dell
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Simi Fehoko
Tank Dell
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Milton III
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Wentz
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Fagnano
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Milroe
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jacoby Brissett
vs
New York Giants
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Zamir White
Jacoby Brissett
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Simi Fehoko
Jacoby Brissett
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Chicago Bears
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Detroit Lions
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Devin DuVernay
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Treylon Burks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tre' Harris
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Corey Kiner
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Efton Chism III
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyle Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
James Conner
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Travis Hunter
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sione Vaki

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Lights Up the Stat Sheet in Week 9 Win
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Continues to Produce at High Level
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Lights Up New England's Secondary
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The Patriots Were No Match for Jordan Love in Week 9
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Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
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Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
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Named Ravens' Starter for Week 10
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Traded to the Thunder
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Suffers Finger Fracture in Win Over Patriots
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Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
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Won't be Traded at the Deadline
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