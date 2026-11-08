Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 9 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players who are creating tough lineup decisions..
This edition of our Key Starters and Tough Calls feature for Week 9 of the 2026 fantasy football season includes prime streamers and risky picks that may pan out. Scott Engel's Lineup Spotlights columns help you make the tough lineup decisions.
The fantasy football players included in this Week 9 column are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings, available in the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass. You can access his full player rankings and also utilize a wide selection of tools and analysis. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller Premium Pass.
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Running Backs - Fantasy Football Week 9
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
Injuries are pushing Singletary into a prime role yet again. It seems like he has often been an ideal depth option for the teams he plays on. Plus, the Giants are aiming to maintain their lead in the NFC East while facing an injury-thinned Eagles squad.
Philadelphia ranks 28th in the NFL in rushing defense, and the Giants offense may be able to impose its will on the Eagles this week. In Week 7, the 29-year-old Singletary reminded us that he can still be counted on when called upon. He busted loose for a game-winning 30-yard TD run against Houston in overtime.
In 2024, Singletary started four games at the beginning of the season. He scored 14-plus PPR points in two games, rushing for a TD in both of those outings. He also caught four passes for 43 yards in one of those games.
He then suffered a groin injury and was relegated to a backup role. But with Cam Skattebo out this week, Singletary is ready to start again. While he has never been a frequent high-upside RB when asked to take on a heavier workload, Singletary should get enough volume in a good matchup to register at least mid-teens PPR numbers. Start him as an RB2/flex option.
Breece Hall/Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Hall finally returns from a quad injury, but Allen performed very well while his backfield partner was out. The situation is very confusing for fantasy managers. The matchup is not great, and there is a possibility that the Jets could simply go with the guy who is performing better once the game has started.
On Jets Game Plan, @ConnorJRogers delves into a difficult decision for Frank Reich with Breece Hall likely rejoining Braelon Allen in the Jets backfield on Sunday https://t.co/AWs3ASYcek
— SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 6, 2026
In three of his past four games, Allen has rushed for 100-plus yards while finishing as a top 10 fantasy RB in each of those outings. He is averaging five yards per carry this season. But he is not as good of a receiver as Hall. That fact could give Hall the slightest edge in PPR formats.
The Chiefs field a pretty good run defense, ranking eighth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC. The Jets will also be without WR Garrett Wilson, which puts more of a defensive focus on containing the RBs. There is a good chance that the Jets may need to use Hall more as a receiver out of the backfield as they play from behind.
Many published reports are indicating a 50/50 split between the two RBs, with the potential for the ‘ol “hot hand” approach. Allen is playing very well, and Hall is just returning, but I give the small edge to the latter because of his receiving potential. Both Jets RBs are lower-end RB2 plays for NFL Week 9.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
When the fantasy masses run with a popular narrative, they often spurn anything that clashes with it. The highly negative current narrative on Price is that he is already a disappointment halfway through his first season. He has played in only three games while dealing with injuries and fumbling problems.
Many fantasy leaguers have closed the door on Price until he proves otherwise, which seems to be widely unexpected. In the eyes of the negativity enthusiasts, Seattle is feeling the sting of the huge mistake of keeping Rashid Shaheed over Kenneth Walker III (which is not true), and now Zach Charbonnet is back.
I am not denying that Walker is flourishing in Kansas City, while the Seahawks’ running game has been mostly ineffective with Price and Charbonnet out.
But against all narratives, I believe Price will come through with the first quality fantasy performance of the year this week. I did get some pushback on that take on social media.
This could be the fantasy breakout week for Jadarian Price. If he gets into a good rhythm with frequent carries against Arizona, we might see the upside.
— Scott Engel (@scotteTheKing) November 4, 2026
@cubbies1907 Cannot judge him so quickly. Small sample size. I have watched every game for decades
— Scott Engel (@scotteTheKing) November 5, 2026
Yes, Charbonnet is a proven goal-line runner, and we should see a timeshare between the two RBs that could make them frequently unpredictable for the rest of the year.
But Seattle’s offense has struggled this season because of the lack of a quality running game. Price is the one who can elevate the unit against Arizona this week.
In his return last week, Price played on 48% of the snaps and, on a few of his touches, looked healthy again while displaying some juke and spring in his step. It did not translate into any numbers of note, but from a scouting perspective, you could see the brief flashes of potential.
Mike Macdonald has indicated that some restrictions previously placed on Price may be lifted, because the running game must get going. Let’s not forget that he was a first-round draft pick by Seattle GM John Schneider, who has a very strong record of personnel success.
Price may need more consistent carries to get into a rhythm, so don’t be surprised to see him get about 15 touches while Charbonnet continues to be eased back in. The Seahawks staff may also want to get him involved as a pass-catcher. Arizona ranks 19th in run defense.
The matchup is not prohibitive, and Price remains an internal favorite who can be a key to the offense regaining good balance. He makes defenders miss with nifty cutback moves and can rip off an occasional big gainer.
This is his week to show he can be what the Seahawks sorely need offensively. I am ranking him as a high-end RB3/flex play.
There is no statistical floor for Price yet, but he is a potential upside play if you need one. Charbonnet can still get into the end zone while Price is the bigger yardage threat. Drew Lock is working through an elbow injury, so Seattle’s RBs will need to ease pressure on him.
Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Week 9
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
No team or offense is stirring more buzz than the Chicago Bears, who are coming off a super-impressive 17-point win at Seattle. The offensive roles seem to be taking shape, and Odunze might be emerging as Caleb Williams’ featured downfield threat.
For most of his two-plus pro seasons, Odunze has been a fantasy disappointment. But the Bears’ offense appears to be settling into the potent unit that many hoped it would become under Ben Johnson.
Luther Burden III was projected to be the big-play threat, yet he is functioning as Williams’ most reliable WR. Meanwhile, Odunze has averaged 17.3 and 21.8 yards per reception in the last two games, with the latter performance coming against Seattle’s league-best pass defense.
Tampa Bay is seventh-best in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to WRs, but if Seattle cannot hold down the Chicago passing game, I am not overly concerned about this matchup. Start Odunze as a higher-end fantasy WR3.
Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys
Flournoy has recently become a popular mention among fantasy football analysts. The Dallas WR scored between 11 and 17 PPR points over his past four games, with TD receptions in two of his past three outings.
Ryan Flournoy 📈
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 7, 2026
Flournoy may play a larger role in the Cowboys’ consistently potent passing game this week. George Pickens is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the Week 9 game against the Colts.
Indianapolis actually ranks in the top 10 in FFPG allowed to WRs, but that fantasy stat might not matter at all in an expected Cowboys romp. Flournoy should be good for double-digit fantasy points again this week, and he may finish in the high teens.
The Colts’ defense will be overworked because of their offensive issues. Flournoy joins the list of good fantasy starters from the Dallas offense this week. I rank him as a high-end, top 25 fantasy WR3 for Week 9.
Quarterback - Fantasy Football Week 9
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Willis intrigued fantasy leaguers as a late-round draft pick and superflex option because of his rushing promise. But the Dolphins were expected to be terrible, and Willis lacked any true pass-catching threats. Turnovers plagued him through the first five weeks, and he did not finish as a top 20 fantasy QB in three of the first four weeks.
Willis was tossed onto the free agent pile in many leagues by Week 5. But he refined his approach over the past few games, passing for two TDs in the last two. He added a rushing TD in Week 7 against the Jets and finished as the fantasy QB4 for the week.
As noted by the Sun-Sentinel, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik tweaked the passing game to feature more high-percentage passes. The Palm Beach Post also pointed out he is getting rid of the ball quicker more often, although taking sacks can still be an issue. He was dropped five times by the New England defense last week.
Malik Willis has scored 15+ fantasy points in three straight games, with back-to-back 200-yard passing games and multiple touchdowns. He could be a valuable waiver pickup beyond Week 9, especially with Indianapolis ahead in Week 10. https://t.co/OWoVJyMcD4
— Nicho Roessler (@NichoRoessler) November 4, 2026
Willis has also reduced his turnovers, with one in the last two games after he registered six in the first five. Now he gets the tastiest matchup possible, against Detroit’s league-worst passing defense.
The Lions do rank third in the league with 24 sacks, but we may see a Willis performance where he delivers some big plays and commits more than one turnover.
The final fantasy football numbers can still be good for Willis even if he has to work through some rough spots. Miami has only one win, but the team looks more competitive over the past two weeks, and Willis’ play is a big part of the push towards respectability.
I rank Willis as a top 10 fantasy QB for Week 9. I have him ranked ahead of Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Lock, and C.J. Stroud. He has a higher passing ceiling this week, and Willis is always a true running threat.
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