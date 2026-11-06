Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 9 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 9 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 9 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 8 saw some unexpected performances that we called in this very article last week. Michael Wilson (26.8 PPR fantasy points), Bucky Irving (21 PPR fantasy points), Braelon Allen (23.3 PPR fantasy points), and Wan'Dale Robinson (15.7 PPR fantasy points) were all on the love list for Week 8.
Let's dive into every Week 9 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 9!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 AM EST Game (Madrid)
Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love:
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown's usage in the passing game has kept him as a top-20 running back this season. Brown ranks second among all running backs in receptions per game and just totaled eight catches for 46 yards in last week's win. The good news for the Bengals playmaker is that the Falcons have given up the fourth-most receptions and third-most receiving touchdowns to RBs this season. Brown will be a solid RB2 play.
Kyle Pitts has been a much better fantasy option in recent weeks. Although he scored only 2.6 PPR fantasy points in a rain game last week, Pitts has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in three of his last four games. This week, the Falcons TE will be a low-end TE1 in all formats. The Bengals have given up the second-most receptions and second-most receiving yards to opposing TEs in 2026.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Michael Penix Jr. will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats in Week 9. He has finished outside the top-16 at the QB position in four of his six starts and threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers last week. There is some potential for Penix in this game, though, as the Bengals rank 27th in pass yards allowed per game this season.
Michael Penix Jr.'s first TD of the year goes to Austin Hooper!
@ATLvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/A9GiSBFFzR
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is on a roll right now. He has scored above 22 fantasy points in five straight games and has finished as the overall QB1 in back-to-back weeks. Last week, Burrow threw for 462 yards, five touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown en route to a 42.5 fantasy-point day. You're starting the Bengals signal-caller in all formats.
Bijan Robinson has been a bit quiet in recent weeks. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 against the Saints. Still, Robinson is a must-start RB1.
Bengals WRs
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should be in all lineups this week. Chase is always a must-start regardless of matchup. He has scored over 17 PPR fantasy points in five of his last six weeks. Higgins will come in as a must-start WR1 after back-to-back elite performances. He has finished as the WR3 and WR1 in consecutive weeks. Both are WR1s this weekend.
WR Drake London
Drake London didn't do much in the rain last week, catching only one pass for eight yards. However, London should get back on track in this matchup against the Bengals. The Falcons playmaker has over a 32% target share in six games with Penix under center, and Cincinnati let both Wan'Dale Robinson and Chimere Dike finish inside the top-16 at the position last week.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki has been a touchdown machine for the Bengals this season. He has scored a touchdown in five straight games and is coming off a four-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Titans last week. Although his 9.2% target share is a bit worrisome, Gesicki's touchdown upside makes him a potential TE1 start in deeper leagues. Tennessee has given up four TE touchdowns this season.
Injuries:
None
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
Matchups We Love:
Quinshon Judkins could be in for a big fantasy game in Week 9. Judkins will go up against a Saints defense that has given up the most fantasy points, second-most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season. After both Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle finished with above 14 PPR fantasy points against this defense back in Week 7, Judkins is an RB2 play this weekend.
Harold Fannin Jr. had his best fantasy game of the season a week ago. He caught 10 passes for 154 yards while finishing as the overall TE2 on the week. Fannin will now get another plus matchup against the Saints secondary. New Orleans has given up the fifth-most fantasy points, receptions, and receiving yards to opposing TEs this season. Fannin will be a strong TE1 option.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has been an up-and-down fantasy option recently. He did finish as the overall QB2 in Week 6, but also scored 1.8 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 5 and 14.8 fantasy points in Week 7. With another tough matchup on deck against a Browns defense that has allowed just one top-16 fantasy QB since Week 2, Shough is a riskier QB1 option.
Other Matchups:
Shedeur Sanders is set to start for the Browns this week with Deshaun Watson in the concussion protocol. Sanders will come in as a lower-end QB2 this week against the Saints. He scored above 14 fantasy points in just one of his seven starts in 2025 and won't have much upside in this matchup. New Orleans hasn't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 3.
RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara will man this Saints backfield again in Week 9. Kamara hasn't been efficient on the ground since taking over for Travis Etienne Jr., but his usage in the passing game has been encouraging. That receiving upside has helped the veteran back finish as a top-24 RB in three of the last four weeks. The bad news is that the Browns rank first in receiving yards allowed to RBs. Kamara will be more of a low-end flex option.
Saints WRs
The Saints could be getting their rookie wide receiver (Jordyn Tyson) into the fold this week. If Tyson plays against the Browns, Devaughn Vele will lose some fantasy value. Both Tyson and Vele would be more of a low-end WR4 this week. As for Chris Olave, he will continue to be a strong WR1 start. He ranks top-10 in fantasy points per game, receptions per game, and receiving yards per game this season.
Browns WRs
Both Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have some fantasy value this weekend. The Saints have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to outside WRs and the 11th-most fantasy points to slot WRs. That means both Boston (outside WR) and Concepcion (slot WR) could be started in 12+ team leagues. Both players will be WR3s in Week 9. Boston's 45.3% receiving yards air rate makes him the better play of the two.
Juwan Johnson didn't produce much in the team's last two games before the bye. Johnson didn't catch a pass in Week 6 and only caught one pass for seven yards in Week 7. However, the Saints playmaker could be started in some 14+ team leagues this week. The Browns have let three TEs finish inside the top-12 over the last three weeks.
Injuries:
- Deshaun Watson (concussion)
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts
Matchups We Love:
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones has been one of the worst fantasy quarterbacks this season. He is averaging just 10 fantasy points per game and has been held to under nine fantasy points in back-to-back games. But if there were a week to start Jones in Superflex formats, it's this week. The Cowboys have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs, and five different QBs have scored over 19 fantasy points against this defense.
This could be Jonathan Taylor's last game in a Colts uniform. While the Colts could decide to limit his workload a bit with the trade deadline set for early next week, Taylor should continue to be in all fantasy lineups. The Cowboys simply haven't been able to stop the run this season, ranking 27th in fantasy points allowed, 27th in rush yards allowed per game, and 26th in rushing touchdowns allowed.
Javonte Williams had a quiet Week 8 performance, rushing for only 56 yards on 24 carries. But Williams is in a prime spot to bounce back in Week 9 against the Colts. Indianapolis just let Bhayshul Tuten finish as the overall RB2 behind 159 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Considering this defense has let four different RBs finish as a top-2 fantasy RB this season, Williams is a strong RB1 option.
Colts WRs
The Colts WR duo of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen have a favorable matchup this weekend. The Cowboys have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points, sixth-most receiving yards, and 10th-most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs. That will make Allen a lower-end WR3, and Downs a potential flex play in 12+ team leagues. Allen will be the better play after finishing as a top-24 fantasy WR in two of the last three weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been a much more consistent QB1 option over the last two weeks. Prescott has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in consecutive weeks and scored 19.8 fantasy points against the Cardinals last weekend. The Cowboys signal-caller will be a solid QB1 play against the Colts in Week 9. Indianapolis just let Trevor Lawrence throw for three touchdowns last week.
Cowboys WRs
Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will remain strong fantasy starts. Lamb will obviously be a must-start WR1 in all formats, while Pickens has some WR2 upside in this matchup against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed the second-most yards per completion this season, which could benefit Pickens in this game.
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren will come in as a solid TE1 play against the Cowboys this week. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy TE in three of his last five weeks, and his 33.3% target share in his return last week is a good sign moving forward. Warren should be in most lineups. Dallas just let Trey McBride caught seven passes for 72 yards and one touchdown in Week 8.
Injuries:
None
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Matchups We Love:
Jonah Coleman has taken full control of this Broncos backfield. Coleman played a season-high 66% of the team's offensive snaps in last week's win. He totaled 104 yards from scrimmage and finished as the overall RB12 on the week. The rookie now gets a plus matchup against the Panthers. Carolina has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
As great as the Broncos defense is, their run defense has been suspect at times. Denver has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing RBs, which included letting Emmett Johnson total 25.3 PPR fantasy points last week. That makes Chuba Hubbard a strong RB1 play this week. Hubbard has finished as a top-12 RB in six of seven games.
Matchups We Hate:
Tetairoa McMillan hasn't been that elite fantasy option in recent weeks. He has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points just once since Week 3 and only caught six passes for 58 yards last week against the Packers. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for him this week against the Broncos. McMillan will likely see the Patrick Surtain II shadow. That will push the Panthers playmaker to low-end WR2 territory.
Other Matchups:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young has cooled off a bit after his strong start to the season. Young has scored under 12 fantasy points in back-to-back games and is now sitting outside the top-12 in terms of fantasy points per game at the QB position. For this week, he will come in as more of a QB2 play in Superflex formats. The Broncos have allowed just one top-14 fantasy QB finish over their last four contests.
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix has strung together back-to-back QB1 performances. He scored 26.2 fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 7 and scored 19.3 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. His recent stretch puts him on the QB1 radar in 16+ team leagues this week. The Panthers have already let four 20+ QB fantasy scorers this season.
WR Jalen Coker
Jalen Coker hasn't provided much for fantasy managers lately. He has scored single-digit fantasy points in PPR formats in four of his last five games and has seen five targets or fewer in back-to-back contests. That will push Coker to WR3 territory this weekend. The Broncos have given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points and ninth-fewest receiving yards per game to opposing WRs.
Broncos WRs
Both Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton have some potential this week. The Panthers have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to outside WRs this season (boost for Sutton), and the Panthers just let both Christian Watson (113 receiving yards) and Matthew Golden (79 yards and one touchdown) have strong games last week. Waddle will be a mid-tier WR3, while Sutton could be a flex option in 14+ team leagues.
Most fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start Darren Waller this week. Waller has caught just two total passes over the past three weeks. Although one of those catches went for a 50-yard touchdown, it's too risky to start him as a TE1 this weekend.
Injuries:
None
Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins
Matchups We Love:
QB Jared Goff
Jared Goff will remain a solid QB1 option in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 9. Goff has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks and ranks fifth in passing touchdowns per game. He will now face a Miami secondary that has given up the second-most passing touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs.
QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis has actually turned things around after a slow start. Willis has finished as a top-16 fantasy quarterback in three straight games and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in consecutive contests. Now he gets the best matchup of the week against this struggling Lions secondary. Detroit has given up the most fantasy points to opposing QBs and has allowed a top-14 fantasy QB finish in every game this season.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats. The Dolphins have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season. Fantasy managers obviously shouldn't be sitting Gibbs.
Dolphins WRs
Both Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington have fantasy upside this week. The Lions have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to slot WRs and the sixth-most fantasy points to outside WRs. That puts Washington as a high-floor WR3 this week, and Douglas as a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues. Washington has scored in double figures in PPR formats in four of the last five games, while Douglas saw six targets last week.
TE Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich can be relied on as a TE1 this week. Dulcich has caught at least four passes in three straight games and recently finished as the overall TE9 against the Jets in Week 7. The 26-year-old pass-catcher now gets an elite matchup in the middle of the field. The Lions rank 32nd in fantasy points allowed, receptions allowed, receiving yards allowed, and receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing TEs this year.
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta has been very quiet in the Lions' passing attack in each of the past two weeks. He caught one pass for 18 yards against the Packers in Week 7 and caught three passes for 33 yards against the Vikings last week. However, those defenses rank top-2 against fantasy TEs this season. LaPorta will get a much better matchup against a Dolphins defense that has given up the third-most fantasy points to TEs. He is a strong TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
Ollie Gordon II has been a serviceable fantasy RB2 since De'Von Achane went down. Gordon has finished as a top-18 fantasy RB in four of the last five weeks and has scored four rushing touchdowns during this stretch. For this week, though, the Dolphins RB will be a riskier RB2 option. The Lions have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points and seventh-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs.
Other Matchups:
Lions WRs
This Dolphins secondary has done a good job against fantasy WRs this season. Miami has given up the third-fewest fantasy points and second-fewest receptions to WRs. Still, both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are solid starts in most formats. St. Brown will remain a must-start WR1, while Williams will come in as a low-end WR2 after finishing as a WR1 in back-to-back weeks.
Injuries:
None
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders
Matchups We Love:
Matthew Stafford hasn't been the elite fantasy QB he was a season ago. He has scored under 19 fantasy points in three straight games. However, Stafford will come in as a solid QB1 play against the Commanders in Week 9. Washington has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs and has let four different QBs finish with over 24 fantasy points in a game.
Jayden Daniels will be a strong QB1 play against the Rams in Week 9. He ranks first among all quarterbacks in rush yards per game (47.2), and that rushing upside alone gives him a much higher ceiling and floor each week. The Rams have given up the third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. Start Daniels in most leagues.
Rams TEs
Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson have some fantasy value this week against the Commanders. Washington has given up the second-most fantasy points, third-most receiving yards, and second-most receiving touchdowns to TEs this season. Parkinson missed last week's game with a rib injury, but if he suits up, he could be a TE1 option in deeper leagues. If he misses another week, Higbee becomes a better play in 12+ team leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
TE Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo has been more involved in this Washington offense over the last few weeks. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of the last three weeks and has a solid 20.3% target share during this three-game stretch. But Okonkwo is harder to trust as a TE1 option in Week 9. The Rams have allowed just one TE to finish top-12 at the position this season.
Other Matchups:
Rachaad White has been a viable RB2 option since Jacory Croskey-Merritt landed on injured reserve. White has finished as a top-18 fantasy RB in back-to-back weeks and just totaled 55 rush yards and one touchdown in last week's win. He'll once again come in as a fantasy RB2 against the Rams. Although the Rams have given up the 10th-fewest rush yards, they rank 28th in receptions allowed and 27th in receiving yards allowed to RBs.
Rams RBs
Both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have been consistent fantasy RB options lately. Both Williams and Corum have finished as an RB2 in three straight games. While Williams is still dominating the snap share, Corum is making the most of his opportunities. Both will be solid starts this week against a Commanders defense that has allowed multiple 20+ PPR fantasy point scorers at the position.
WR Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua should remain in all fantasy lineups. No explanation needed.
Commanders WRs
The Commanders will have two viable WRs to start in fantasy this week. Stefon Diggs will come in as a high-floor WR2 against the Rams. Diggs has finished as a WR2 in back-to-back games and has seen at least six targets in every game this season. Antonio Williams will be a high-end WR4 after seeing seven targets last weekend. Just be cautious with Williams since the Rams have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.
Injuries:
- Colby Parkinson (rib)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Matchups We Love:
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers will remain a must-start WR1 this week against the Eagles. Nabers has totaled over 100 receiving yards in four straight games and gets a favorable matchup against the Eagles secondary in Week 9. Philadelphia has given up the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards per game to opposing WRs through eight weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
Isaiah Likely didn't do much in J.J. McCarthy's first start back in Week 7. He caught only two passes for 12 yards. Unfortunately, Likely could be in for another subpar game in Week 9. The Eagles have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs this season. Since only two TEs have finished top-12 at the position against this Philadelphia defense this year, Likely is a lower-end TE1.
Other Matchups:
Joe Milton will make his first start of the season as he replaces Tanner McKee as Philadelphia's quarterback for Week 9. Milton hasn't gotten many opportunities to show his potential, so there is some risk in starting him in Superflex formats. There is some potential for him to take off and run in this game, as the Giants have given up the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season.
QB J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy will continue to start for the Giants in Week 9. He only scored 10.2 fantasy points in his first start of the season back in Week 7. However, McCarthy will be a high-end QB2 in Superflex formats this weekend. The 23-year-old will face an Eagles secondary that has allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in five of the last seven weeks.
RB Cam Skattebo
It remains to be seen whether Cam Skattebo will be able to suit up in Week 9. The young running back has yet to practice this week after injuring his hamstring in the team's last game before the bye. If he plays, Skattebo will be a solid RB2 play. Tyrone Tracy Jr. recently landed on IR, and this Eagles defense has allowed the third-most rushing yards this year.
Saquon Barkley is clearly not at 100% right now. He only played 32% of the team's offensive snaps last week and saw just 22 snaps in the loss. His limited workload puts him as a low-end RB2 this week against the Giants. New York has allowed just one RB to score above 16 PPR fantasy points against them this season.
Eagles WRs
It remains unlikely that the Eagles will have DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) this week. Both have yet to practice this week. If both wind up missing this game against the Giants, Makai Lemon would creep up to WR3 territory. He would operate as the top WR again this offense. Lemon has totaled over 11.5 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games in this role.
Dallas Goedert hasn't been a consistent TE1 option this year. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats just once since Week 2, and Milton now starting on Sunday could hurt his fantasy value even more. For that reason, Goedert will be more of a TE2 play in Week 9. The Giants have allowed the eighth-fewest receiving yards to TEs.
Injuries:
- Dontayvion Wicks (ankle)
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs
Matchups We Love:
WR Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice had a solid fantasy performance in his first game back. Rice caught seven passes for 53 yards and one touchdown en route to an 18.3 PPR fantasy point day. The Chiefs playmaker will now look to carry that momentum into this favorable matchup against the Jets secondary. New York has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to slot WRs over the last six weeks. Rice will be a WR2 play.
TE Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor has a favorable matchup against the Chiefs this week. Kansas City has given up the fifth-most fantasy points, third-most receptions, and seventh-most receiving yards per game to the TE position. That puts Taylor as a potential streaming TE1 option on Sunday. He has seen at least five targets in three straight games.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith has thrown the ball well in back-to-back weeks. He scored 24.5 fantasy points against the Dolphins in Week 7 and scored 19 fantasy points against the Raiders last week. But fantasy managers shouldn't expect another solid performance from Smith in Week 9. The Chiefs have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points and third-fewest passing touchdowns to QBs through eight weeks.
Jets WRs
There is a chance that Garrett Wilson does not play this week, as he is currently in the concussion protocol. That would push both Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. up the ranks for this week. But both WRs would be riskier WR3 options. The Chiefs have given up the second-fewest fantasy points and third-fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs. Only three WRs have scored above 11.5 PPR fantasy points against this defense.
Other Matchups:
Patrick Mahomes had his best game in a few weeks last Sunday against the Broncos, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. This week, Mahomes will come in as a solid QB1. The Jets have let a QB score above 23.5 fantasy points in three straight games, which included Kirk Cousins throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns last week.
Chiefs offense heads right down the field for 6
KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/MZNXLjLTdz
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
RB Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III has been fairly quiet over the last few weeks, scoring under 13 PPR fantasy points in consecutive weeks. However, fantasy managers can't possibly sit him in any format this week. He is still the RB2 in fantasy points per game, and the Jets have allowed an 80+ yard rusher in back-to-back contests.
Jets RBs
This Jets backfield could be complicated this week with Breece Hall back in the fold. Braelon Allen did a nice job as New York's top back in Hall's absence, rushing for over 100 yards in three of his last four games. But Hall will obviously take away a lot of carries from Allen moving forward. That's why Hall is a low-end RB2, and Allen is a mid-tier RB3 this week. The Chiefs have also given up the third-fewest rush yards this year.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce will continue to be a high-floor TE1 option. He caught five passes for 67 yards last week and has caught at least four passes in three straight contests. After the Jets just let Brock Bowers (92 yards and two touchdowns) and Michael Mayer (53 receiving yards) both have solid receiving days in Week 8, Kelce should be in for a nice game.
Injuries:
- Garrett Wilson (concussion)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers
Matchups We Love:
Chargers WRs
Things haven't been pretty for this Chargers WR room this season. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston have both been busts, while Tre' Harris has shown some potential but has been far too inconsistent for fantasy managers. All three WRs get a slight boost this week against a Texans defense that ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed, 28th in receptions allowed, and 30th in receiving yards allowed to WRs.
That small boost, though, still makes these WRs lower-end options. McConkey will come in as a low-end WR3 after scoring 12.6 PPR fantasy points last week, and Johnston and Harris will be WR5 options.
Matchups We Hate:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been a reliable QB1 option over the last few weeks. He has scored over 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games and ranks as the QB15 in fantasy points per game. But Stroud faces a tougher matchup against the Chargers this weekend. Los Angeles hasn't let a QB score over 15 fantasy points in four straight games. The Texans signal-caller will come in as a riskier QB1.
TE Oronde Gadsden II
Oronde Gadsden II had his best receiving day of the season last week against the Rams. He caught five passes for 52 yards en route to a 10.2 PPR fantasy point day. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be starting Gadsden in most formats this week. The Texans have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points and ninth-fewest receiving yards to TEs through the first eight weeks.
Dalton Schultz should only be started in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend. Schultz has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in five straight games and has topped 50 receiving yards just once all year. On top of that, this matchup against the Chargers isn't ideal. Los Angeles hasn't allowed a top-16 fantasy TE finish since Week 1. Schultz should be sat in almost all formats.
Other Matchups:
Justin Herbert can't be trusted in most Superflex formats right now. Herbert hasn't finished as a top-20 fantasy QB in any game and is averaging just 11.5 fantasy points this season. It's best to sit Herbert in this matchup against a Texans defense that has allowed just one QB to score over 18.5 fantasy points since Week 2.
RB Woody Marks
Woody Marks will be the top running back in this Texans offense again, with David Montgomery (groin) already ruled out. Marks has played above 77% of the team's offensive snaps in every game Montgomery has missed. That high snap share has led to 15+ opportunities in all three contests. The young running back will be a solid RB2 play this weekend.
Omarion Hampton hasn't done much with the football this season. He has totaled under 60 rush yards in five straight games and has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in three consecutive contests. Even though the Chargers have reportedly discussed giving more opportunities to Hampton, he's too risky to trust in most lineups this week. He played a season-low 25% of snaps last Sunday.
Texans WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers should be starting from this Texans offense is Nico Collins. Although Collins has scored 11 PPR fantasy points in three straight contests, Collins will be a high-end WR2 in this matchup. Los Angeles ranks 21st in yards allowed per completion through eight weeks, so there's some potential for Collins in this game.
As for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tank Dell, it's best to sit both in most formats. Harrison only played 13 snaps in Houston's last game, and Dell is still under some snap restrictions after just recently coming back from injury.
Injuries:
- David Montgomery (groin)
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will be down several pass catchers in this game, but that doesn't mean fantasy managers should bench him. Purdy will remain a top QB1 option in this plus matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, seventh-most passing yards, and fourth-most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this year.
Christian McCaffrey played limited snaps in the 49ers' loss to the Falcons back in Week 7. He then spent the bye week nursing a hamstring injury. However, McCaffrey should be good to go in this game against the Raiders. The veteran running back should be started in all fantasy lineups in Week 9. Las Vegas has allowed six different RBs to score above 17 PPR fantasy points since Week 4.
George Kittle will again be the top pass-catcher in this 49ers offense. He is coming off an eight-catch, 88-yard performance against the Falcons in his last game and could be in for another strong fantasy game in Week 9. The Raiders have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season, which included allowing Davis Allen to catch two touchdown passes back in Week 7.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has been one of the most consistent QB1 options through the first eight weeks. He ranks as the QB5 in fantasy points per game and has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in six of the last seven weeks. With the 49ers allowing a QB to score over 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games, Cousins will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB1.
Raiders RBs
Last week, the Raiders gave Mike Washington Jr. an extended look in this backfield. He played a season-high 60% of snaps and saw a whopping 25 carries (75.8% rushing share rate). That led to Ashton Jeanty playing a season-low 39.7% of snaps with only two rush attempts. Still, Jeanty will come in as a low-end RB2, and Washington is more of a low-end flex play in 14+ team leagues. This backfield could switch back in Week 9.
49ers WRs
The 49ers will be without several WRs this week, including Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. Both Evans and Samuel are unlikely to suit up this week. That could leave Demarcus Robinson, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Christian Kirk as the top four WRs in this offense. None of them are really viable options this week, but Robinson could have some flex appeal in deeper formats in his first game back.
WR Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker is the epitome of boom-or-bust. Tucker put together back-to-back big-time fantasy performances in Week 6 (26.7 PPR fantasy points) and Week 7 (21.3 PPR fantasy points). However, he was held to zero catches last week against the Jets. For this week, Tucker will be a boom-or-bust WR3. The 49ers have allowed the second-fewest yards per completion to opposing WRs.
Raiders TEs
Both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer could be started in fantasy this week. Bowers is obviously a must-start TE1 in all formats. He has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in four of the last six weeks and should be in all lineups. Mayer could be started as a TE1 in 14+ team leagues. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of the past three weeks, and the 49ers have allowed a top-12 fantasy TE finish in two of their past three games.
Injuries:
- Mike Evans (Achilles)
- Deebo Samuel Sr. (calf)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Matchups We Love:
QB Drew Lock
Drew Lock will take over for the injured Sam Darnold this week. In Lock's one start for the Seahawks this season (which came against the Cardinals), he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns. The 29-year-old should deliver another solid fantasy day against that same defense this week. Arizona has given up the second-most fantasy points to QBs this season. Lock will be a high-end QB2.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba should remain in all fantasy lineups despite the QB change. Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns against this same Cardinals defense with Lock under center back in Week 2.
TE AJ Barner
AJ Barner has some sneaky TE1 potential in super deep leagues this week. Barner has seen at least five targets in three of the last four weeks and gets a great matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona has let up a top-10 fantasy TE finish in four of its last six contests. That puts Barner on some fantasy radars in 16+ team leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
Gardner Minshew will draw the start for the Cardinals in Week 9. Minshew relieved Jacoby Brissett late in last week's win and finished as the overall QB10 behind a three-touchdown day. However, Minshew will be a low-end QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. The Seahawks have given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest passing yards to QBs in 2026.
WR Michael Wilson
The bad quarterback matchup for Minshew means Michael Wilson will also get a tough matchup on the outside. The Seahawks have allowed the fewest fantasy points, fourth-fewest receptions, and fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Since only three WRs have scored above 13 PPR fantasy points against this secondary this season, Wilson is more of a WR3 this week.
GARDNER MINSHEW II TO MICHAEL WILSON TO TIE IT LATE
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— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride definitely has a difficult matchup against the Seahawks in Week 9. Seattle has given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points and has let only one TE finish top-10 at the position this season. That TE just so happens to be McBride. The Cardinals playmaker caught eight passes for 41 yards and one touchdown against this same defense back in Week 2. He's a must-start TE1.
Other Matchups:
Cardinals RBs
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) landing on injured reserve will leave both Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier as the top two backs in the offense for the foreseeable future. As we saw the last time that Love was out, Knight and Allgeier will split a lot of the opportunities out of the backfield. Knight averaged 10.6 PPR fantasy points on a 49% snap share, while Allegier averaged 6.9 PPR fantasy points on a 51% snap share.
Since Knight will handle the early-down work, he will be a slightly better play than Allegier.
Seahawks RBs
Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price handled most of the RB duties in this offense last week. Charbonnet played 37% of the snaps in his season debut, and Price played 48% of the team's snaps in his return from injury. That split backfield will put both on the RB3 line this week against the Cardinals. Charbonnet's touchdown upside puts him ahead of Price this week.
Injuries:
- Sam Darnold (quad)
- Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Matchups We Love:
With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) trending toward not playing again, it will be the Rhamondre Stevenson show again in Week 9. Stevenson had a 77% snap share while totaling 22 touches in the win over the Dolphins last week. The Patriots running back will now come in as a high-end RB2 against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs in 2026.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye will have a tougher matchup than usual in Week 9. The Packers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season and have let only one QB (Jared Goff) finish top-12 at the position since Week 2. But given Maye's recent play, he's too good not to start as a QB1 this week. He has scored above 22 fantasy points in five straight games.
RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs hasn't been efficient on the ground in his two games since returning from the commissioner's exempt list. But that hasn't affected his overall fantasy numbers, as Jacobs has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in both games. Despite the tough matchup against a Patriots defense that ranks seventh in fantasy points allowed to opposing RBs, Jacobs is still a solid RB2 option.
Patriots TEs
There's a strong chance that Hunter Henry will not be able to suit up in this game with a foot injury. That would leave Eli Raridon as the top TE in this offense for Week 9. However, fantasy managers should not trust Raridon as a TE1 option in most leagues this week. The Packers have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, fourth-fewest receptions, and second-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs.
Other Matchups:
QB Jordan Love
Jordan Love has been lights out for fantasy managers over the last few weeks. He has finished as a top-8 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in six of seven games this season. Love will now come in as a low-end QB1 against the Patriots in Week 9. New England has allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in three of the past six weeks.
Patriots WRs
A.J. Brown is trending toward missing another week, which makes DeMario Douglas a better WR play. Douglas has finished as a top-14 fantasy WR in three of the last four weeks and just caught three passes for 76 yards and one touchdown last week. Although his 15.8% target share with Brown out last week is worrisome, he could be started as a flex option in 12+ team leagues.
Packers WRs
Both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should be in all fantasy lineups in Week 9. Watson caught eight passes for 113 yards and finished as the overall WR11 last week, while Golden caught seven passes for 79 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall WR7. Both WRs should be in for a solid game against a Patriots secondary that ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed and 24th in receptions allowed to WRs.
TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft has been a reliable TE1 option over the last few weeks. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in four of the last five weeks and is coming off a game in which he caught six passes for 53 yards and one touchdown. Kraft will no doubt be a solid TE1 play this week against the Patriots. New England let Colston Loveland finish as the overall TE3 two weeks ago.
Injuries:
- Hunter Henry (foot)
- A.J. Brown (knee)
- TreVeyon Henderson (illness)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
Matchups We Love:
The Buccaneers have not needed Baker Mayfield to throw the ball over the last two weeks. Mayfield threw for 64 yards in a Week 7 win over the Panthers and for zero yards in a Week 8 win over the Falcons. Well, the veteran signal-caller will need to throw the ball this week to keep up with the elite Bears offense. Since Chicago has allowed a QB to score over 18 fantasy points in four straight games, Mayfield is a high-end QB2.
Matchups We Hate:
Caleb Williams will come in as a lower-end QB1 against the Buccaneers this week. Williams has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his three games since returning from injury and has the weapons in the passing game to have a solid passing day. However, Tampa Bay has allowed just one QB to finish top-12 at the position this season.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving has run wild in recent weeks. He ran for 165 yards and one touchdown in Week 5, totaled 106 rush yards and two touchdowns in Week 7, and had 170 rush yards and one touchdown last week. Fantasy managers, though, should temper expectations for Irving this week. The Bears have given up the fifth-fewest rush yards this year, making Irving more of an RB2 play.
D'Andre Swift has been a touchdown machine for the Bears this season. He leads all players in rushing touchdowns (10) and has finished as a top-12 fantasy RB in four consecutive games. While this is a more difficult matchup against a Buccaneers defense that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns this season, it's hard to sit Swift in most leagues.
Other Matchups:
Bears WRs
Luther Burden III has led this Bears WR room for the past couple of weeks. He has scored above 17 PPR fantasy points in three consecutive games and just caught seven passes for 56 yards and one touchdown last week against the Seahawks. Burden will be a high-end WR2. As for Rome Odunze, he will be more of a WR4 this week. Odunze has under a 15% target share in his last three games.
WR Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka will return to the field in Week 9 after missing the past two games. Egbuka will come in as a middle-of-the-pack WR2 option in this matchup against the Bears. Chicago has allowed five different WRs to total over 70 receiving yards since Week 4, and Egbuka will continue to operate as the top WR in this offense. Mayfield and Egbuka haven't played together since Week 3.
Colston Loveland is finally producing consistently for fantasy managers after a slow start. Loveland has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in three straight games and totaled at least 65 receiving yards in all three of those contests. The young playmaker will now face a Buccaneers secondary that ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed per game to the position. He's a solid TE1 play on Sunday night.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings
Matchups We Love:
QB Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz will take over for the injured Kyler Murray this week. Wentz will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats in a favorable matchup. The Bills have allowed a top-10 fantasy QB in four of the last six weeks, which included letting Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford score over 27 fantasy points in back-to-back games. Wentz is no Maye or Stafford, but he can still be trusted as a QB2.
Vikings RBs
Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason get a nice matchup against the Bills in Week 9. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points, fourth-most rushing touchdowns, and second-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. That obviously benefits both RBs. However, after both Jones (40%) and Mason (28%) saw limited snaps last week, both are more RB3 plays on Monday.
Vikings WRs
Justin Jefferson will almost always be a must-start WR1. He gets a good matchup on the outside against the Bills, and Carson Wentz starting could actually help his fantasy value. As for Jordan Addison, he will come in as a high-end WR4/potential flex play. The Vikings will likely need to keep up with the Bills by throwing, and Addison will face a Buffalo secondary that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Josh Allen
No, you aren't sitting Josh Allen because he's in this section. While the Vikings have given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, Allen will still be a must-start QB1.
James Cook is another player you're starting no matter the matchup. The Vikings have no doubt done a good job at limiting RBs in fantasy this year. They have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points, ninth-fewest rushing touchdowns, and second-fewest receptions to the position. But Minnesota ranks 21st in rush yards allowed per game, making Cook a high-end RB2.
Bills WRs
It's really hard to trust any Bills WR this week. The only WR to possibly trust is DJ Moore. Moore has scored over 16.5 PPR fantasy points in two of his three games this season, and Jameson Williams just had a four-catch, 70-yard, one-touchdown performance on the outside against this Vikings defense last week. That puts Moore as a WR3 this week.
Khalil Shakir should be sat in most cases. The Vikings are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing slot WRs in 2026.
Dalton Kincaid has been more involved in the passing game in his past two games. He caught seven passes for 38 yards against the Raiders in Week 6 and totaled four catches for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens last week. Unfortunately, Kincaid will be more of a TE2 this week in a tough matchup. Minnesota has allowed the fewest fantasy points, receptions, and touchdowns to TEs through eight weeks.
Other Matchups:
T.J. Hockenson has put together back-to-back solid fantasy performances. He finished as the overall TE10 in Week 7 and as the overall TE7 in Week 8. For this week, Hockenson will be a lower-end TE1. The Bills have given up the seventh-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs through the first eight weeks.
Injuries:
- Kyler Murray (hamstring)
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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