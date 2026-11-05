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NFL Week 9 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Football Game

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Free NFL betting picks for every Week 9 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 9. Who should you bet in Week 9? Analysis for every game on the slate.

If there's a headline for the Week 9 NFL slate, it would probably be all of the notable injuries that are popping up across the league.

That seems to especially be the case at the quarterback position, and we get our first taste of a backup QB right away in a TNF matchup between the Jags and Ravens. As of this writing, we're also expecting QB changes in Arizona, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Minnesota.

Read ahead as we drop our picks, predictions, and analysis for every game on the Week 9 NFL schedule!

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Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night)

Jacksonville has a legitimate advantage on both sides of the ball with its offense ranked third in EPA per play, while its defense ranks fourth in the league. Already facing a more complete team, the Ravens will be forced to start undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano with both Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley on IR, and newly-acquired Jacoby Brissett not yet ready to go.

This would be a nearly-impossible spot for any UDFA rookie QB, and that's especially the case against a quality Jaguars team.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Ravens 14

 

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)

Despite struggling to easily put away the lowly Titans last week before winning in overtime, the Bengals offense hasn't been the problem, as they rank second in the NFL at just over 29 points per game. Bijan Robinson's explosive ability on the ground could cause issues for a Cincy defense that sagged a bit after a fast start.

This could be a high-scoring international game with Joe Burrow's passing efficiency ultimately winning the matchup.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Falcons 27

 

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

Both of these franchises are entering ugly territory at this point. Indy has already begun a mid-season fire sale, while the Cowboys are coming off a nasty loss to the Cardinals at home.

Despite Dallas' obvious shortcomings on defense, I'm not convinced that the Colts in their current form will be able to take advantage, while I'm fairly certain Dak Prescott and company can find enough success to find a win here.

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Colts 24

 

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

Will the real Kansas City Chiefs please stand up? After steamrolling their way to a 5-0 start, KC has now dropped two in a row. The Jets should provide a true get-right spot for Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III. I expect the Chiefs to control this game on the ground and keep manageable passing situations throughout the day.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Jets 20

 

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Despite their 1-6 record, it feels fair to say the Dolphins have been more competitive than most people expected in 2026. However, Miami's defense still comes in at just 31st in the NFL in EPA per play, while this Detroit offensive attack is leading the league in total yards per game.

Prediction: Lions 27, Dolphins 17

 

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Cleveland's 5-3 start to the year should be applauded, but they may well be without QB Deshaun Watson in Week 9, as he's entered the league's concussion protocol as of this writing. A trip to the Big Easy is never an easy task, and that could be made more difficult for the Browns if they must turn to Shedeur Sanders against the Saints.

Prediction: Saints 17, Browns 14

 

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants have a significant rest advantage in this NFC East divisional clash, as they come in off 14 days between games. The Eagles offense has struggled to keep drives alive since Jalen Hurts has been out of the lineup, and will try their luck with "Bazooka" Joe Milton at QB this week. The Philly defense hasn't been able to pick up the slack, and could struggle against a G-Men attack that's finding some rhythm with J.J. McCarthy.

Prediction: Giants 23, Eagles 21

 

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders

The winners of two straight, it would appear as though the Rams are finally back on track following an underwhelming start to the season. However, I'm not fully convinced that Sean McVay's squad is completely out of the doldrums, as they must travel east for a 1:00 ET kickoff.

Washington is a dangerous team with a healthy Jayden Daniels and last week's 27-10 victory over the Eagles could indicate their building some momentum. The NFL is a crazy league, and I smell a surprising upset cooking here.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Rams 23

 

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Despite an impressive win over the Chiefs last week, the Broncos still aren't playing at the level that many expected. However, their pass rush should still be able to cause plenty of problems for Bryce Young behind what's been a swinging-gate Carolina offensive line that's ravaged by injuries.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 20

 

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Two massively disappointing teams will look to find a win in this Week 9 matchup. Houston comes in off their bye and 14 days of rest, while the Chargers looked like the same lifeless squad in last week's loss to the Rams following a Week 7 bye.

The Texans passing attack has largely looked good, despite some tight losses. The Bolts have given us no reason to be optimistic that things are going to turn around this season.

Prediction: Texans 23, Chargers 14

 

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

The Niners come in fresh off a bye week, and despite a Week 7 loss, remain in the conversation as the best team in the NFL. San Fran has converted an extraordinary 87% of its red-zone trips into touchdowns, with zero turnovers on 23 trips inside the 20 this season. They should be able to generate plenty of scoring opportunities against this Raiders defense.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Raiders 21

 

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

Following rocky starts, both of these squads have found solid footing over the past month. Green Bay travels to New England sporting a matching 5-3 record with the Patriots. The return of Josh Jacobs to the lineup has added a legit rushing threat to a Packers offense that can make explosive plays through the air.

This should be a tight game, but there's a path to an upset win for Green Bay.

Prediction: Packers 24, Patriots 21

 

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps still licking their wounds from a beatdown at the hands of the Bears on Monday Night Football, I expect the Seahawks to have a belly full of fire in this home matchup against an Arizona team that they thumped back in Week 2. Drew Lock is expected to get the start for an injured Sam Darnold. Maybe that's not the worst thing in the world at the moment?

On the Cardinals side, Gardner Minshew will get the start after leading a shocking win over the Cowboys in relief of Jacoby Brissett last week. While the Seattle defense hasn't been the elite unit we saw in 2025, they should still be able to contain Minshew and a banged-up Cardinals offense.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 14

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (Sunday Night)

With a healthy Caleb Williams and the newly-acquired Jeffery Simmons, the Bears a formidable football team. Winners of five of their last six, Chicago will host a Bucs squad that's won two straight behind the play of Bucky Irving and their defense.

Despite Tampa's recent surge, Baker Mayfield's ability to keep pace with a dialed-in Bears offense is still very much a question mark. Give me the more consistent offense in this one.

Prediction: Bears 27, Bucs 20

 

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night)

Update: Carson Wentz is expected to start at QB for Minnesota

Minnesota's defense has been outstanding this season, but their offensive woes finally caught up to them last week, leading to their first loss of the season to Detroit. This Bills offensive machine powered by Josh Allen represents the same type of trouble for the Vikings. The Minnesota offense is ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game... can Kyler Murray and company keep pace with Buffalo?

Prediction: Bills 24, Minnesota 20

 

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