Free NFL betting picks for every Week 9 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 9. Who should you bet in Week 9? Analysis for every game on the slate.
If there's a headline for the Week 9 NFL slate, it would probably be all of the notable injuries that are popping up across the league.
That seems to especially be the case at the quarterback position, and we get our first taste of a backup QB right away in a TNF matchup between the Jags and Ravens. As of this writing, we're also expecting QB changes in Arizona, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Minnesota.
Read ahead as we drop our picks, predictions, and analysis for every game on the Week 9 NFL schedule!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night)
Jacksonville has a legitimate advantage on both sides of the ball with its offense ranked third in EPA per play, while its defense ranks fourth in the league. Already facing a more complete team, the Ravens will be forced to start undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano with both Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley on IR, and newly-acquired Jacoby Brissett not yet ready to go.
This would be a nearly-impossible spot for any UDFA rookie QB, and that's especially the case against a quality Jaguars team.
A battle is brewing in Baltimore 👀
Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens on #TNFonPrime | 7pm ET https://t.co/3x9utpEfR1
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 5, 2026
Prediction: Jaguars 27, Ravens 14
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)
Despite struggling to easily put away the lowly Titans last week before winning in overtime, the Bengals offense hasn't been the problem, as they rank second in the NFL at just over 29 points per game. Bijan Robinson's explosive ability on the ground could cause issues for a Cincy defense that sagged a bit after a fast start.
This could be a high-scoring international game with Joe Burrow's passing efficiency ultimately winning the matchup.
Prediction: Bengals 31, Falcons 27
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts
Both of these franchises are entering ugly territory at this point. Indy has already begun a mid-season fire sale, while the Cowboys are coming off a nasty loss to the Cardinals at home.
Sources: The #Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others.
But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 5, 2026
Despite Dallas' obvious shortcomings on defense, I'm not convinced that the Colts in their current form will be able to take advantage, while I'm fairly certain Dak Prescott and company can find enough success to find a win here.
Prediction: Cowboys 34, Colts 24
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs
Will the real Kansas City Chiefs please stand up? After steamrolling their way to a 5-0 start, KC has now dropped two in a row. The Jets should provide a true get-right spot for Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III. I expect the Chiefs to control this game on the ground and keep manageable passing situations throughout the day.
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Jets 20
Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins
Despite their 1-6 record, it feels fair to say the Dolphins have been more competitive than most people expected in 2026. However, Miami's defense still comes in at just 31st in the NFL in EPA per play, while this Detroit offensive attack is leading the league in total yards per game.
Prediction: Lions 27, Dolphins 17
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
Cleveland's 5-3 start to the year should be applauded, but they may well be without QB Deshaun Watson in Week 9, as he's entered the league's concussion protocol as of this writing. A trip to the Big Easy is never an easy task, and that could be made more difficult for the Browns if they must turn to Shedeur Sanders against the Saints.
Prediction: Saints 17, Browns 14
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
The Giants have a significant rest advantage in this NFC East divisional clash, as they come in off 14 days between games. The Eagles offense has struggled to keep drives alive since Jalen Hurts has been out of the lineup, and will try their luck with "Bazooka" Joe Milton at QB this week. The Philly defense hasn't been able to pick up the slack, and could struggle against a G-Men attack that's finding some rhythm with J.J. McCarthy.
A QB change in Philadelphia: the Eagles are naming Joe Milton their starting QB and benching Tanner McKee for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants, per @mikegarafolo and me. https://t.co/kVkMqLmUb4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026
Prediction: Giants 23, Eagles 21
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders
The winners of two straight, it would appear as though the Rams are finally back on track following an underwhelming start to the season. However, I'm not fully convinced that Sean McVay's squad is completely out of the doldrums, as they must travel east for a 1:00 ET kickoff.
Washington is a dangerous team with a healthy Jayden Daniels and last week's 27-10 victory over the Eagles could indicate their building some momentum. The NFL is a crazy league, and I smell a surprising upset cooking here.
Prediction: Commanders 24, Rams 23
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Despite an impressive win over the Chiefs last week, the Broncos still aren't playing at the level that many expected. However, their pass rush should still be able to cause plenty of problems for Bryce Young behind what's been a swinging-gate Carolina offensive line that's ravaged by injuries.
Prediction: Broncos 24, Panthers 20
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers
Two massively disappointing teams will look to find a win in this Week 9 matchup. Houston comes in off their bye and 14 days of rest, while the Chargers looked like the same lifeless squad in last week's loss to the Rams following a Week 7 bye.
The Texans passing attack has largely looked good, despite some tight losses. The Bolts have given us no reason to be optimistic that things are going to turn around this season.
Prediction: Texans 23, Chargers 14
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers
The Niners come in fresh off a bye week, and despite a Week 7 loss, remain in the conversation as the best team in the NFL. San Fran has converted an extraordinary 87% of its red-zone trips into touchdowns, with zero turnovers on 23 trips inside the 20 this season. They should be able to generate plenty of scoring opportunities against this Raiders defense.
Prediction: 49ers 31, Raiders 21
Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Following rocky starts, both of these squads have found solid footing over the past month. Green Bay travels to New England sporting a matching 5-3 record with the Patriots. The return of Josh Jacobs to the lineup has added a legit rushing threat to a Packers offense that can make explosive plays through the air.
This should be a tight game, but there's a path to an upset win for Green Bay.
Prediction: Packers 24, Patriots 21
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Perhaps still licking their wounds from a beatdown at the hands of the Bears on Monday Night Football, I expect the Seahawks to have a belly full of fire in this home matchup against an Arizona team that they thumped back in Week 2. Drew Lock is expected to get the start for an injured Sam Darnold. Maybe that's not the worst thing in the world at the moment?
On the Cardinals side, Gardner Minshew will get the start after leading a shocking win over the Cowboys in relief of Jacoby Brissett last week. While the Seattle defense hasn't been the elite unit we saw in 2025, they should still be able to contain Minshew and a banged-up Cardinals offense.
Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (Sunday Night)
With a healthy Caleb Williams and the newly-acquired Jeffery Simmons, the Bears a formidable football team. Winners of five of their last six, Chicago will host a Bucs squad that's won two straight behind the play of Bucky Irving and their defense.
@GrindSimmons94: "I'm excited to help this team compete for a championship" https://t.co/QWsVrteEO3
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2026
Despite Tampa's recent surge, Baker Mayfield's ability to keep pace with a dialed-in Bears offense is still very much a question mark. Give me the more consistent offense in this one.
Prediction: Bears 27, Bucs 20
Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night)
Update: Carson Wentz is expected to start at QB for Minnesota
Minnesota's defense has been outstanding this season, but their offensive woes finally caught up to them last week, leading to their first loss of the season to Detroit. This Bills offensive machine powered by Josh Allen represents the same type of trouble for the Vikings. The Minnesota offense is ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game... can Kyler Murray and company keep pace with Buffalo?
Prediction: Bills 24, Minnesota 20
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