Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 9 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 9 of the 2026 fantasy football season. The Titans and Steelers have their bye week. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 9 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.
I also noted the magenta colored text as players whom the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend. Safeties have been covering the slot when teams don't prefer another corner, whether for size or coverage skills.
We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.
A reminder that I include potential backups for injured players on defense and offense, which is why you might see two of each player.
The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.
- Kendrick Bourne is done for the season. Since Bourne played mostly in the slot, Devin Duvernay should run more routes.
- Michael Wilson had a limited practice on Wednesday with a ribs injury.
- DJ Moore left with a knee injury in Week 8. Monitor his status for Week 9.
The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Christian Watson had a limited practice on Wednesday.
- Donte Jackson missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury.
The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Jets.
- D.J. Reed is dealing with a hip injury.
The visual below shows offenses from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Commanders.
- DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have missed practice as of Wednesday. Joe Milton is starting at QB, so there will be plenty of shakeups for the Eagles.
- Mike Evans didn't practice on Wednesday with Achilles and rib injuries.
- Treylon Burks didn't practice on Wednesday with a foot injury.
- Rams' corner Jaylen Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Emmanuel Forbes will see more coverage snaps.
Best Projected Week 9 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 9 WR/CB Matchups
Week 9 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Matthew Golden vs. Charles Woods
The Packers rank second in pass rate over expected (PROE). They face the Patriots' defense, which allows the 18th-highest PROE. Christian Gonzalez could shadow Golden if Christian Watson misses time with his rib injury. That said, Golden has the 6th-highest expected fantasy points per game, supported by strong underlying metrics.
Golden leads the team with a 29.1% first-read target share while being targeted on 29% of his routes. Both metrics rank in the 93rd percentile or above. The Packers face a Patriots pass defense that deploys man coverage at the 3rd-highest rate and allows the 3rd-fewest fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the Patriots allow the 27th-most fantasy points per dropback in single-high (No. 15). Meanwhile, they allow the 14th-most fantasy points per dropback when using two-high looks (No. 18). Golden garners a 39% target rate and 3.20 yards per route run against man coverage. That leads the team, ahead of Watson's 17% target rate and 0.49 yards per route run against man coverage.
The visual below shows the Packers' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
The Patriots like to blitz at the 7th-highest rate. When they blitz, they allow the 20th-most fantasy points per dropback. Jordan Love has been average against the blitz, with 6.9 yards per attempt, an 89 passer rating, and 0.48 fantasy points per dropback.
Love tends to target Golden (26% target rate) and Watson (28% target rate) when facing the blitz. That said, Watson has been the most productive, with 3.22 yards per route run against the blitz. Golden averages 1.79 yards per route run, with Tucker Kraft at 1.49 yards per route run when Love faces the blitz.
Assuming the Packers' offensive line protects Love, Golden should fare well against the Patriots, though it's a tough matchup. The Patriots' pass defense ranks 20th in EPA per dropback with the 13th-highest explosive pass rate. The Packers' passing offense ranks 12th in EPA per dropback and 4th in explosive pass rate.
Golden projects to face Charles Woods, who allows 0.283 EPA per target (42nd percentile) and 2.15 fantasy points per target (26th percentile). It's more challenging if Golden faces Gonzalez, who allows 0.035 EPA per target (61st percentile) and 1.20 fantasy points per target (76th percentile). Trust Golden's usage and pass volume in Week 9.
Malik Washington vs. Roger McCreary and Caleb Douglas vs. D.J. Reed
The biggest concern with a Dolphins pass catcher is the worst PROE (-8.2%). That indicates Miami prefers to lean on their run game. Washington has the safer floor, with a 27.1% first-read target share and lining up in the slot 52.7% of the time. As a slot receiver, Washington leads the team in route percentage (80.5%), though the Dolphins lack depth.
Douglas ranks second on the Dolphins with a 23.4% first-read target share, though his role can be volatile because of a 12.41 aDOT. Over the past two games with Douglas healthy, he and Washington have the same first-read target share (20.6%). However, Washington has the edge in expected fantasy points per game (11.85) compared to Douglas (8.62).
The Dolphins face the Lions defense, which allows the highest PROE, the 4th-highest EPA per dropback, and the 3rd-highest explosive pass rate. Though the Dolphins rank 24th in explosive pass rate, Malik Willis loves to throw it deep, ranking 4th in deep pass percentage.
The Lions use man coverage at the 10th-highest rate and allow the 5th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Lions deploy single-high looks at the 8th-highest rate and allow the 5th-most fantasy points per dropback. When the Lions blitz (No. 18), they allow the 7th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Washington leads the Dolphins with a 30% target rate and 3.07 yards per route run against man coverage. Chris Bell garners a 26% target rate and 1.33 yards per route run. Douglas has a 14% target rate and 0.86 yards per route run against man. However, Douglas leads the Dolphins with 2.62 yards per route run against zone coverage.
The visual below shows the Dolphins' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverages.
When we filter to single-high, Washington and Douglas have an identical 23% target rate. Washington averages 2.03 yards per route run, with Douglas at 2.00 against single-high coverage. Greg Dulcich could be a sneaky option against single-high coverage, averaging 1.86 yards per route run and a 15% target rate.
When Willis faces the blitz, he ranks 29th in yards per attempt (6.35), 32nd in passer rating, 28th in EPA per dropback, and 12th in deep-pass rate. Washington garners a 25% target rate and generates a team-high 2.48 yards per route run against the blitz.
The visual below shows the Dolphins' pass catchers overall and against the blitz.
Meanwhile, Douglas averages 2.37 yards per route run and a 17% target rate against the blitz. However, Bell has a 26% target rate and 0.93 yards per route run when Willis sees the blitz. Washington and Douglas can be volatile with Willis, though they face a favorable matchup.
Washington projects to face Roger McCreary out of the slot, and Douglas faces D.J. Reed, who suffered a hip injury in Week 8. McCreary allows 0.364 EPA per target (38th percentile) and 1.75 fantasy points per target (44th percentile). However, McCreary has been blanketing receivers 40.5% of the time (92nd percentile). Specifically, McCreary allows the 19th-most yards per coverage snap and 44th in passer rating allowed to the slot.
Reed allows 0.432 EPA per target (29th percentile) and 1.90 fantasy points per target (37th percentile), and gives up size against Douglas. Reed is listed at 5-foot-9, and Douglas is 6-foot-4. Washington should be used as a WR3 in PPR leagues, with Douglas as an upside WR4, similar to a discounted Adonai Mitchell.
Rashee Rice vs. Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
The Chiefs rank 3rd in PROE, behind the Bengals and Packers. That suggests Kansas City has been passing more than expected. They face a Jets defense, which allows the 21st-highest PROE. Rice has been outproducing (11.26) his expected fantasy points (9.08), though the usage is more in the WR3 range.
Rice's low expected fantasy points have been supported by his 18.6% first-read target share, 22% target rate, and 6.04 aDOT. Since Week 6 (without Tyquan Thornton), Rice leads the Chiefs in first-read target share (27.6%), with Xavier Worthy (25.8%) and Travis Kelce (21.2%) behind him.
Rice's target rate increased to 29% with better expected fantasy points per game (12.96) in Weeks 6-8. The Chiefs face a Jets pass defense that uses man coverage at the 6th-highest rate and allows the 10th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Jets deploy two-high looks at the 11th-highest rate and allow the 4th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Chiefs' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverage.
Rice typically produces better against zone (2.35) than man coverage (1.09). However, Rice has been better against single-high looks, with a 22% target rate and 2.10 yards per route run. Worthy leads the Chiefs, with a 32% target rate and 2.32 yards per route run against man coverage. Interestingly, Kenneth Walker has a 22% target rate and 1.96 yards per route run when facing man coverage.
Other Chiefs' pass catchers with a 20% target rate or higher against single-high include Worthy (22%), Kelce (28%), and Walker (25%). However, Worthy struggles to produce against single-high, with 0.88 yards per route run. Kelce (2.13), Walker (1.54), and Noah Gray (2.07) have been decent against single-high looks.
Emmett Johnson has a 29% target rate and 6.86 yards per route run against single-high looks, though those numbers are inflated from Week 8. Before Week 8, Johnson had a 21% target rate and 3.17 yards per route run against single-high coverage across 24 routes. Johnson is maybe a sneaky play, but it's risky to rely on a player who had an outlier game.
Rice projects to face Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who allows the 25th-most yards per coverage snap and the 20th-highest passer rating to the slot. Since the Jets blitz at the 3rd-highest rate, Patrick Mahomes may look toward Rice and Kelce in the short areas of the field.
Kelce (2.60), Walker (2.53), Gray (2.56), and Johnson (9.08) lead the Chiefs in yards per route run against the blitz. Rice averages 0.96 yards per route run and a 30% target rate against the blitz. Furthermore, Kelce (24%), Walker (32%), Gray (20%), and Johnson (33%) have a 20% target rate or higher against the blitz.
The Chiefs have been lacking a downfield option with Thornton, so they should expect to pepper Rice with targets against the Jets and their blitz-heavy defense.
Week 9 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Makai Lemon vs. Dru Phillips
Since Week 6 with Tanner McKee at quarterback, the Eagles rank 16th in PROE. They face a Giants' defense that ranks 17th in PROE allowed. Since Week 6, Lemon has averaged 12.16 expected fantasy points per game, a 22.7% first-read target share, and 1.22 yards per route run.
DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks missed the past two weeks, so their health will impact Lemon's usage. Lemon faces the Giants, who use man coverage at the 5th-highest rate and allow the 9th-most fantasy points per dropback. The Giants' pass defense deploys single-high looks at the 16th-highest rate and allows the 5th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Eagles' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high looks.
Meanwhile, the Giants' defense uses two-high looks at the 17th-highest rate and allows the 5th-most fantasy points per dropback. Though the data points to a favorable matchup for Lemon and the Eagles' pass catchers, Lemon garners a 15% target rate and 0.54 yards per route run against man coverage.
Wicks (30%, 1.98 YPRR) and Smith (25%, 2.90 YPRR) lead the Eagles in target rate and yards per route run against man coverage. When filtering by single-high looks, Lemon averages 1.16 yards per route run. That said, Lemon averages 0.76 yards per route run against two-high looks.
It's better over the past two weeks, with Lemon producing 1.83 yards per route run against single-high and 1.47 against two-high looks. Lemon should face Dru Phillips, who allows the 3rd-lowest coverage yards per snap and the 9th-lowest passer rating in the slot. Be cautious about streaming Lemon as a WR4 in PPR leagues, especially if Smith or Wicks return healthy.
Antonio Williams vs. Emmanuel Forbes
Williams averages 8.46 expected fantasy points per game while playing out wide (52.2%) and in the slot (47.2%). In Week 8, Williams had an 84.8% route percentage, up from his season-long average (59%). That said, Williams's usage increased with Terry McLaurin injured.
The Commanders rank 4th in PROE, facing a Rams defense allowing the 27th-highest PROE. The Rams deploy two-high looks at the 5th-highest rate and allow the 18th-most fantasy points per dropback. Stefon Diggs leads the Commanders with a 30% target rate against two-high looks. However, Diggs averages 1.27 yards per route run against two-high.
The visual below shows the Commanders' pass catchers against single- and two-high coverage.
Williams (1.33) and Chig Okonkwo (1.28) have similar yards per route run against two-high among the healthy options. Specifically, the Rams use man coverage at the 7th-highest rate and allow the 20th-most fantasy points per dropback. Diggs has a 34% target rate against man coverage with 1.82 yards per route run.
The visual below shows the Commanders' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Meanwhile, Williams averages 2.11 yards per route run and a 16% target rate against man coverage. Without McLaurin, Diggs is the primary target, though the high PROE could buoy Williams's value. Williams projects to face Jaylen Watson, who allows -0.214 EPA per target (86th percentile) and 1.22 fantasy points per target (75th percentile).
The Rams use press coverage at the 3rd-highest rate. Diggs leads the team with a 29% target rate and 2.00 yards per route run against press coverage. Treylon Burks leads the Commanders in yards per route run (2.94), yet has a 13% target rate against press coverage.
Watson and Trent McDuffie left Week 8 with injuries. Unfortunately, Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury, so Emmanuel Forbes earns more playing time. Forbes allows a -0.293 EPA per target (89th percentile) and 1.26 fantasy points per target (73rd percentile).
It could be more favorable for the Commanders' pass catchers with an injured Rams' defense. Temper expectations for Williams, though his recent usage points toward a WR4 with WR3 upside.
Jalen Coker vs. Ja'Quan McMillian
The Panthers rank 4th in PROE. They face the Broncos, who allow the 6th-highest PROE, suggesting more potential passing volume. Before the Panthers' bye week, they ranked 2nd in PROE, 7th in EPA per dropback, and 6th in explosive pass rate.
Since their bye week (Week 4), the Panthers rank 14th in PROE, 27th in EPA per dropback, and 23rd in explosive pass rate. They'll face the Broncos' defense, which ranks 7th in EPA per dropback, 9th in explosive pass rate, and 25th in EPA per rush.
Theoretically, the Panthers should establish the run against the Broncos. The Panthers' offensive line has been problematic, allowing the 7th-highest pressure rate and the 2nd-highest sack percentage. That said, the Broncos blitz at the 16th-highest rate and bring pressure at the 15th-highest percentage.
Against pressure, Bryce Young ranks 21st in adjusted yards per attempt (2.96), 32nd in passing success rate, and 20th in completion rate over expected (CPOE), with the 22nd-highest pressure-to-sack rate. Jalen Coker averages an 11% target rate with 0.64 yards per route run against pressure.
The visual below shows the Panthers' pass catchers when the QB faces pressure.
Tetairoa McMillan leads the Panthers with 1.64 yards per route run and a 17% target rate when Young faces pressure. Surprisingly, McMillan and Brycen Tremayne are the only pass catchers with more than 1.00 yards per route run against pressure. The coverage data might not matter if the Broncos pressure Young.
The Broncos deploy man coverage at the 9th-highest rate and allow the 16th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Broncos use single-high coverage at the 14th-highest rate and allow the 21st-most fantasy points per dropback. The Broncos mix in two-high looks at the 19th-highest rate and allow the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Panthers' pass catchers against man, zone, and overall.
Coker garners a 21% target rate and 1.90 yards per route run against man coverage. McMillan has a 17% target rate and 1.31 yards per route run against man. Across a 28-route sample, tight end Tommy Tremble leads the team in target rate (25%) and yards per route run (3.07) against man coverage.
Coker projects to face Ja'Quan McMillian, who allows -0.107 EPA per target (78th percentile) and 1.19 fantasy points per target (77th percentile). The matchup against the Broncos favors the Panthers' run game, which means Coker and McMillan need to be efficient. That will be a challenge since Young crumbles against pressure.
It will be hard to bench Coker, but the recent data says lower expectations.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!