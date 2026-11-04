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6 Second-Half Fantasy Football Breakouts - Risers and Trade Targets

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

John's fantasy football breakouts, risers, trade targets to acquire for the second half of 2026. These players are primed for breakouts over the next few weeks.

What appears like it may be a disappointing season for many players can instead quickly turn into a big second-half breakout that shouldn't be ignored in fantasy football leagues.

Of course, it's not possible to predict with perfect accuracy which players might have great second halves of the season. But we should at least analyze players who we think have been underperforming in fantasy football through no fault of their own.

Yet other players can shake off their mistakes earlier in the season and become must-starts in many leagues moving forward. So let's break down six players who you should hold and buy low at around the midpoint of the 2026 NFL season!

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Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten has scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last five games, and racked up 24.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and enjoyed another 25.0+ PPR effort this past Sunday.

He's clearly beat out both Chris Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring), his two backups, for the majority of backfield touches and snaps. It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Tuten, though, as he averages just over 4.1 yards per carry this season.

Many players break out after their bye weeks, especially those in their first full season as the starter at their position, and Tuten is in a good spot to do so. His efficiency metrics have been encouraging; the film is impressive; he's shown elite athleticism; and he's in a great offense.

He may never be an elite inside rusher, but he has enough juice to rip off big plays and has excellent usage as a pass-catcher. His contact balance is solid. He's not got the ideal prototypical workhorse RB build, as he's well under 220 pounds, but it might not matter.

He probably would be viewed much differently if he hadn't lost a ton of yardage and a few scores to penalties this season. My analysis indicates multiple big games are on the horizon for the second-year speedster, and he can be acquired in fantasy leagues at a very reasonable price.

Tuten smashed in Week 8, so the cat's out of the bag in many leagues. But his price will only continue to rise as the season goes on and he gains more trust in the offense. Also, keep your eye on him -- he crushed the Colts defense, but could have a down game against tougher competition.

You should pounce as soon as he does.

 

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

The runway is clear for Williams to see significantly increased target volume due to the season-ending injury to Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin (knee). Williams only has to compete with WR Treylon Burks for significant snaps at outside WR.

Williams has shown more flashes of talent than Burks this season, and the latter was not extended by the team that drafted him after a disappointing first few seasons in the league. Burks simply isn't a quality separator, though he is big and makes occasional highlight-reel catches.

Rookies that weren't drafted in the early first round of the NFL Draft often take time to earn trust from their coaching staff and quarterback. Williams has done an excellent job separating from coverage and getting open downfield.

He's also had a few big plays called back by penalty or not result in completions, like the play below, which would have been spectacular had he not been barely out of bounds. He also has excellent hands, which are crucial for earning the aforementioned trust.

Williams doesn't necessarily have to compete with Commanders WR Stefon Diggs for snaps and routes because Diggs plays heavily in the slot. The rookie thus should have increasing production starting in Week 8.

He ran more routes than any other receiver on his team in Week 8. The production isn't here yet, but it's coming. He looks absolutely fantastic on film, and is extremely cheap in fantasy football leagues right now.

It doesn't take much at all to grab him, and he's even on waivers in a lot of leagues. He should be picked up as soon as possible before his first breakout game.

 

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

It appears that the Patriots have already soured on their 2025 second-round draft pick, running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness). My analysis of Henderson before his rookie season was essentially spot-on -- he's a track athlete with extra muscle in a football uniform.

The only thing he consistently does well is run fast. He has very serious vision problems, evidenced by constantly running into his offensive linemen's rear ends. He also struggles to find open lanes to run through and has virtually zero meaningful contact balance and tackle-breaking ability.

Another area in which he's been awful has been in pass protection. He was lauded for his pass-blocking abilities in college, but he was playing against much inferior athletes. He relies far too heavily on the "punch" move, where he simply tries to run into a defender and shove him to the ground.

That obviously doesn't work against any decent NFL defensive end or defensive tackle, and its effectiveness against linebackers isn't much better. Henderson's gaffes in pass pro have led to multiple hits and sacks on Maye.

Many fantasy managers expected Henderson to get elite pass game usage. Stevenson has simply been more efficient and more productive as a receiver. With Henderson, a potential trade candidate, getting phased out of the offense, Stevenson is set for a workhorse role moving forward.

In Week 8, he had 22 touches, which is an amazing workload. He scored 12.0 PPR fantasy points, which wasn't elite by any means, but he didn't log a touchdown. This workload pushes him into RB1 territory. Expect him to score at least one touchdown in Week 9.

 

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

Coker's last few games haven't gone according to plan. Though he had a touchdown in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football, his fantasy performances have been a far cry from his massive 33.8-point debut in Week 1.

Coker is a legitimately good NFL wideout that's been hampered too often by quad injuries. He's likely still not 100 percent after missing time with the issue shortly ago. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is also apparently dealing with a knee injury.

When both are back to full health, Coker can return to the top-12 WR conversation. He's a good buy-low right now.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Douglas has been wildly efficient in limited NFL action in his rookie season. His two full games have resulted in five catches on seven targets for 94 yards and two receptions on three targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

From the limited time we've seen him play, it seems like he's a highly talented mover for his size, has legitimate separation chops good enough for consistent NFL success, and has surprising speed for his 6-foot-4 height.

His build is a bit slight for his size, but he doesn't need to always win with physicality. The biggest barrier to his breakout is the play of Dolphins QB Malik Willis, but he's at least shown a willingness to target Douglas heavily.

Douglas impressed in the preseason, too. Maybe it's only a matter of time before he's rostered in the majority of fantasy football leagues. He saw six targets in Week 8, catching four passes for 43 yards, and played 86 percent of offensive snaps. Things are looking promising!

 

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

Skattebo was benched by Giants head coach John Harbaugh in Week 6, but regained his status as the team's RB1 in Week 7 after the release of Najee Harris. Skattebo rushed 17 times for 124 yards and one touchdown and caught one pass for negative three yards in Week 7.

He strained his hamstring on the play above, but the injury is reportedly minor and won't affect him in the long run. Good thing he had the bye week in Week 8 to recover. He's questionable for Week 9 for now, and if he misses time, he could be bought for even cheaper.

We already know Skattebo has excellent fantasy football potential. He can be a workhorse back and be productive even with his starting quarterback out for the season. The Giants offense still looks functional. He's a great player to trade for as soon as you can.

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