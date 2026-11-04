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Top 5 Injured Players to Stash for Fantasy Football - Week 9 (2026)

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Tryone Tracy Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 9 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.

The Baltimore Ravens had terrible injury luck on Sunday. On his first play back from an ankle sprain, star quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his thumb, landing him on injured reserve. Backup passer Tyler Huntley proceeded to exit with a reportedly season-ending toe issue, and third-string QB Joe Fagnano picked up an ankle injury.

Although the Ravens suffered from an extreme situation against the Bills, football is a rough sport. Many players across the league have missed time due to various ailments. Crucially, do not overlook injured players in fantasy football, as some will provide significant value for fantasy managers upon their returns.

Let's break down five widely available players who are injured but still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 9.

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De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling (ankle) was drafted with the first pick of the second round in April. San Francisco hoped his top-tier athleticism (97th-percentile Speed Score) would boost the team's receiving room. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury in the team's season opener in Australia. He saw no targets before exiting in the second quarter.

Soon after, Stribling was placed on injured reserve. The team said he would likely miss about 10 weeks after ankle surgery. Stribling is expected to return in December, which means he could come back to face the New York Giants in Week 13. Thus, fantasy managers inclined to stash him will need to be patient for a bit longer, though he is making notable progress.

That patience could pay off. The 49ers rank first in adjusted net yards per pass attempt, and they are tied for fourth in touchdown passes per game. Introducing the explosive Stribling into an efficient passing attack like San Francisco's should yield excellent results for both the team and fantasy managers.

Moreover, the 49ers need help at wide receiver. The team has suffered from a constant stream of injuries at the position. Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) are all hampered at the moment. Additionally, Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the year, and Brandon Aiyuk probably will never play for the team again.

This has forced the 49ers to rely on other positions. Just 45.6 percent of the team's targets have gone to wide receivers, the second-lowest share in the NFL. Stribling's return will give the team a much-needed lifeline. Stash him now before your opponents do so you can reap the rewards once December rolls around.

 

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson (finger) was productive for Pittsburgh to begin the year. He saw 24 targets over the team's first four games. Despite running fewer than 20 routes in both Week 3 and Week 4, Wilson saw six targets, caught three passes, gained at least 60 receiving yards, and scored a touchdown in both games.

After dislocating his finger against Indianapolis in Week 5, Wilson was put on IR. The Steelers have still been winning, and they now lead the AFC North with a 6-2 record. Wilson's absence has been obvious, though. He was the team's vertical threat with a 15.0 aDOT. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has just nine deep throws over the past four weeks, and he had only one on Sunday.

Second-round rookie receiver Germie Bernard has stepped up with Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined, but his role has been different. Bernard has seen 31 targets over the past four weeks but has had just 120 air yards over that span. Wilson had at least 100 air yards in three of his four full games.

The Steelers also like to pass the ball a lot, too. Even after having just 25 pass attempts against Cleveland on Sunday as they cruised to a 27-6 victory, Pittsburgh ranks ninth in pass attempts per game this season. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle have been productive running backs for the team, but the Steelers have not neglected the passing game.

Wilson is a quality stash as he prepares to make his return. He will be eligible to suit up for Week 11 at Philadelphia after spending the requisite time on injured reserve. Wilson should resume his role as the team's deep threat specialist, which will lead to big plays like the ones he had before getting hurt.

 

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman (foot) is the other Pittsburgh receiver on injured reserve to be aware of. Pittman was placed on IR before Roman Wilson was, meaning he will be eligible to suit up in Week 10 against Cincinnati. The Steelers have a bye this week, so Pittman might not miss any further game action.

Pittman missed Week 2 with a foot issue, and he aggravated the injury in practice ahead of the team's Week 5 bout with Indianapolis. That aggravation is what earned him an IR stint. He is now reportedly running again, and Pittman is hopeful to come back after the bye despite lacking a firm timetable for a return.

Between his injury issues and limited production, the 29-year-old's first season with the Steelers has not gone according to plan. In the three games he has played, Pittman has seen 12 targets, catching just seven. He has struggled to form a clear rapport with Aaron Rodgers since arriving this offseason.

Some promising signs for Pittman make him worth stashing, though. In Week 1—the one week he played before his foot forced him to miss time—Pittman gained 58 yards, had an 88-percent snap share, and posted an 82-percent route participation rate. The team wanted Pittman to be heavily involved in the offense.

That fact is affirmed by the three-year, $59 million contract Pittsburgh gave Pittman this offseason after acquiring him from the Colts. While he will need to reclaim opportunities from the rookie Germie Bernard, Pittman will have a chance to make an impact when he returns. Said return may be just one week away.

 

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Spears (knee) has not played since Week 6. Although he has not been placed on injured reserve, Spears missed two consecutive games leading up to Tennessee's Week 9 bye. Spears did not practice at all ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with Cincinnati, but he will have another week of rest to facilitate a Week 10 return versus Jacksonville.

Spears has operated as Tennessee's RB2 when healthy this year. That has not amounted to much work, though he did have a nine-touch game in Week 2 and an 11-touch game in Week 5. Spears has carried the ball 18 times this season for 66 yards, and he has caught 15 of 17 targets for 75 receiving yards.

Most of Spears's stash value is tied to the presence of starter Tony Pollard. Pollard has been excellent the past two games as a workhorse for the Titans. He rushed the ball 46 times for 246 yards and five touchdowns over that span. In half-PPR, Pollard was the league's RB1 in Week 7 and the RB3 in Week 8, reflecting his dominance.

If Pollard's workload leads to an injury, Spears would step up and receive much more volume. That would also happen if Pollard, who has reportedly received trade interest from contending teams, is dealt. The Titans sit at 1-7 and are unlikely to turn their season around. They may have fed Pollard to increase his trade appeal.

Tennessee also drafted RB Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round this year. Singleton has been a non-factor so far, though. He has been a healthy scratch even with Spears out the past two games. Spears is Tennessee's clear-cut RB2, and there's a chance he ascends to the lead role soon. Consider stashing Spears to claim a lottery ticket.

 

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants

Tracy (hamstring) got hurt in New York's Week 7 overtime road win versus Houston. He totaled seven touches for 17 yards and a touchdown before sustaining his injury. Tracy was subsequently placed on injured reserve. This will hold him out until Week 13, as the Giants had a bye in Week 8.

Tracy, a third-year back, has been solid in past seasons. He got very little playing time to begin 2026, though, failing to surpass a three-percent snap share in any of the first three weeks of the season. His snaps increased over time, however. Tracy played 38 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 6; he gained 45 scrimmage yards and scored twice.

Even this season-best performance was nothing special outside of the two trips to paydirt, though. Tracy's appeal is derived from the wonkiness of New York's RB room this year. Starter Cam Skattebo has generally been effective, but he was temporarily benched after repeated fumbles. Skattebo had no touches in Week 6 before regaining his lead role in Week 7.

Notably, Skattebo's contact-seeking playstyle and general reckless demeanor can lead to injuries. He is also currently dealing with a hamstring issue, and he suffered a fractured tibia in 2025. Should Skattebo miss time or return to the doghouse, Tracy would be in line to share the team's backfield with veteran Devin Singletary.

The Giants like to lean on their ground game, and they rank eighth in rushing attempts per game. An increase in Tracy's share of the backfield's touches would make him worthwhile in fantasy football. It is reasonable to expect an increase too. If you have room on your roster, give Tracy a look on waivers.

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