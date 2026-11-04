Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 9 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
We are back with another edition of the fantasy matchmaker. Hopefully, a handful of these matchups won you your week in Week 8. However, it is time to look ahead to Week 9.
There are a handful of defenses around the league that are beginning to display different trends than they did at the beginning of the year. Some squads have turned things around, while others have begun to fall. That will affect how we assess fantasy matchups in the future.
As we head into Week 9, let's dive into the best and worst matchups. There may be a few familiar faces amongst a handful of surprises. This will be a fun one.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants
Opponent: at PHI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 24th
It is finally time to put McCarthy in lineups. He has thrown for at least 243 yards in both of his Giants matchups this season. The only thing holding him back in Week 7 was a lack of touchdown passes. That should change against an Eagles defense that is struggling to take the ball away while allowing 1.5 touchdown passes per game.
Philadelphia is allowing 244 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Given that McCarthy has already demonstrated an ability to move the ball down the field in this offense, you can expect more of the same in Week 9. To be clear, McCarthy is not a must-start, but he is certainly a viable streamer in a solid matchup.
Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Opponent: ARI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 31st
Let's run it back with Darnold. The Seahawks are in desperate need of a win, and the Cardinals are the softest of soft matchups. This team is allowing a whopping 2.3 touchdown passes per game and only has three interceptions on the season. If Darnold can play turnover-free for the first time in any game he has finished this season, this could be a big week.
Drew Lock lit up the Cardinals for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his lone start in place of Darnold in Week 2. That game occurred on the road, suggesting that even more fireworks could be coming in Week 9. The Seahawks are on their heels, so expect them to press offensively and make a statement this weekend.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Patrick Mahomes vs. NYJ
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: CLE
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 5th
The Saints will be coming out of their bye looking for answers, but this is not the week to fire up Shough. Cleveland is beatable on the ground, but its passing defense has been superb. The Browns are the fifth-best-graded team in pass coverage. The pass rush leaves something to be desired, by PFF, but the Saints offensive line could still struggle against Mason Graham and Jared Verse.
There have been times this season when Shough has played much better for real life than he has for fantasy. This week may be another one of those times. Be careful rolling him out and consider the two players in the "love" section if you need to pivot.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Kirk Cousins @ SF
Running Back Matchups We Love
Woody Marks - Houston Texans
Opponent: at LAC
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 22nd
Part of the reason why C.J. Stroud is not among the quarterbacks we love is that everyone has been running all over the Chargers. Their offense is so inept that there is never a need to throw.
In David Montgomery's absence, Marks has operated as a true lead back. Even when Montgomery was healthy, Marks was receiving solid volume in a complementary role. He should hold onto a decent chunk of the running back touches even if Montgomery returns in Week 9.
The Chargers are allowing 108.3 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs at 4.2 yards per carry. Marks' issue this season has been with efficiency, so he will have a solid chance to shake loose against this defense in Week 9.
Dylan Sampson - Cleveland Browns
Opponent: at NO
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 32nd
Sampson is working his way into a major role with the Browns. Since he returned from injury in Week 7, Sampson has scored no fewer than 10.7 fantasy points in a game. He is making his mark in the receiving game, with nine receptions in his two games back.
Insert the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, who are allowing 120.4 rushing yards per game and 37.7 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs in fantasy. Additionally, New Orleans is allowing 1.6 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs.
Sampson was on the field for 56% of snaps in Week 8, and he should have plenty of chances to do damage in both the rushing and receiving games. Fire him up as a flex play.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Jordan Mason/Aaron Jones Sr. vs. BUF
- Samaje Perine @ ATL (Madrid)
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Rachaad White - Washington Commanders
Opponent: LAR
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 9th
White has been playing well for the Commanders this season. He is the RB29 in six games played; unfortunately, the Rams present a different beast of a matchup for running backs than White has faced most of this season.
Los Angeles checks in at just 17th in EPA/rush, but it is only allowing 81.1 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season. What is more, the Rams have only allowed Buffalo's James Cook III to score on them this season. White is not an efficient runner, and he needs touchdowns to make his fantasy day. You can leave him on the bench in Week 9.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Mike Washington Jr. @ SF
- Breece Hall/Braelon Allen @ KC
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens
Opponent: JAX
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 27th
The Ravens may be rolling out an undrafted rookie at quarterback, but Flowers has been too good to bench. You may be hurting after Flowers posted a goose egg in Week 8, but hopefully Joe Fagnano can perform better in Week 9 after a full week of first-team reps at quarterback.
Although Jacksonville is graded eighth in pass coverage, it has been gouged by opposing wide receivers in fantasy. This is in part because the Jaguars have built some serious leads this season, and opposing teams are forced to throw on them all day.
Expect the Ravens to attempt to lean on Derrick Henry and the running game. However, when push comes to shove, Flowers is going to have to get his if Baltimore wants any chance this week.
Malik Washington - Miami Dolphins
Opponent: DET
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 28th
Detroit's defense has been better of late, and I suspect that we will not want to pick on it over the second half of the season. However, Washington is emerging as a consistent target in an improving offense, and will be difficult to ignore this week.
In a tough matchup in Week 8, Washington posted five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. His fantasy day would have still been solid without the score.
Washington has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of seven games this season. Detroit is still working its way back into shape on defense, and could be had. Miami quarterback Malik Willis has posted QBRs of 67.9, 99.4, and 65.8 over the last three weeks. Expect more solid play in Week 9 that will support Washington's fantasy day.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Keenan Allen vs. DAL
- Jordan Addison vs. Buffalo
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
Opponent: TB
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 6th
Odunze has put together two straight weeks with double-digit fantasy points, but he could be stifled by the Buccaneers in Week 9. Tampa Bay is allowing just 131.4 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers. Given how well Luther Burden III has been playing recently, expect him to end up with the majority of the Bears' wide receiver receiving yards.
Perhaps also playing against Odunze is the fact that he has not topped six targets since Week 5, and he has only done so twice this season. Additionally, Odunze has not topped six targets in any game Caleb Williams has started. There is simply not enough volume here to trust Odunze in tough matchups.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Omar Cooper Jr. @ KC
- Michael Wilson @ SEA
Tight End Matchup We Love
Greg Dulcich - Miami Dolphins
Opponent: DET
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 32nd
If you are desperate, Dulcich could be your man this week. The Lions defense as a whole may be improving, but this team has a gross inability to cover tight ends. The Lions are allowing 23.56 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. That is over six points more than the 31st-ranked team.
Like his teammate Washington, Dulcich has benefited from offensive improvements in recent weeks. He has scored no fewer than 8.3 fantasy points in a game since Week 5. That is a solid floor for any tight end in fantasy. There is real upside for a breakout game against a Lions team allowing 8.7 receptions and 97.7 yards to the position in 2026.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. CIN
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills
Opponent: at MIN
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 1st
Dalton Kincaid has gone back to his inconsistent ways in recent weeks, with some good and some bad. It does not project to be on the good side against the best defense against opposing tight ends in Week 9.
Minnesota is barely allowing three receptions per game to opposing tight ends. Despite a couple of good games over his last two, this could be a bit of a wall for Kincaid. You likely have a solid option on your roster to pivot off Kincaid.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Eli Raridon/Hunter Henry vs. GB
- Chig Okonkwo vs. LAR
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