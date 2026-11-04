Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 10 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 10 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 10.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 10
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.
Green Bay Packers (25%) vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Packers defense has quietly become a solid fantasy option this season, averaging 7 fantasy points per game. Green Bay has scored at least eight fantasy points in three of its last four games, showing some consistency for a unit that's still widely available in fantasy leagues.
One thing that stands out is Green Bay's ability to force turnovers. The Packers have recorded at least two interceptions in three of their last five games, giving them the kind of upside you look for when streaming defenses.
Barryn Sorrell gets the fifth sack of the night for the Packers!
CARvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0MBS9KVmSV
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2026
Now they get a favorable matchup against Kyler Murray and the Vikings. Minnesota's offense has struggled to find consistency this season, while Murray has been underwhelming since taking over at quarterback. The Vikings have had a tough time generating explosive plays through the air, making them a favorable matchup.
The Packers are going to be favored for this game since they're at home. That means that they're likely to play with a lead, especially with Minnesota's struggles on offense. This would create the ideal game environment for fantasy production. With the Vikings' elite defense on the other side, this might turn into a low-scoring game with plenty of sacks and turnovers.
New Orleans Saints (14%) vs. Carolina Panthers
On the surface, the Saints defense hasn't been anything special in fantasy, averaging 5.3 fantasy points per game. However, they've been better lately, putting up at least 12 fantasy points in two of their last three games. That's the kind of upside worth targeting on the wire.
You have to like how the Saints have been able to generate pressure, putting up a combined 10 sacks in their last three games. That's the production that you're looking for when trying to find a D/ST that will put up double-digit fantasy points.
Now they get a favorable matchup against the Panthers, whose offensive line has struggled lately. Carolina has had trouble protecting Bryce Young, creating opportunities for opposing defenses to generate sacks and disrupt drives. The Saints should be able to take advantage if their recent pass-rushing success continues.
The matchup also sets up well for a potentially low-scoring game. Carolina's offensive line issues could make it difficult to sustain drives, especially if New Orleans can consistently pressure the quarterback. That would create opportunities for sacks, turnovers, and the kind of defensive production fantasy managers are looking for.
The Saints aren't the most flashy fantasy defense, but their recent improvement makes them worth considering as a streaming option.
Buffalo Bills (11%) at New York Jets
The Bills defense has been one to avoid this season, averaging just 5.0 fantasy points per game. However, Buffalo is coming off its best performance of the year, putting up 14 fantasy points in a dominant 36-10 victory over the Ravens in Week 8.
Buffalo recorded four sacks and forced three turnovers against Baltimore, showing the kind of upside that has been missing for much of the season. The Bills also did an excellent job limiting explosive plays, making life difficult for a Ravens offense that struggled to move the ball throughout the afternoon. They went blitz-heavy with the Ravens down to their third-string quarterback.
Davison Igbinosun off the ricochet for a Buffalo INT
BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/yIqq4ae2HX
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Now Buffalo gets a matchup against Geno Smith and the Jets. New York has shown it can move the football, but Smith has been prone to turnovers at times, giving opposing defenses opportunities to capitalize on mistakes. That makes the Jets an interesting opponent to target, particularly with Buffalo coming off such an impressive performance against the Ravens.
Obviously, there are some risks here, since the Bills have been one of the worst defenses in the NFL. But with Buffalo likely sizeable favorites against a reeling Jets team, they'll likely be playing with a lead, creating the ideal game environment for fantasy production.
Carolina Panthers (11%) at New Orleans Saints
The Panthers defense hasn't been productive this season, averaging just 5.1 fantasy points per game. However, we've already seen what this unit is capable of in the right matchup, including a massive 25-point performance against the Buccaneers earlier in the year.
That game showed Carolina has a much higher ceiling than its season-long numbers suggest. The Panthers aren't a defense that is going to have you hyped to roster them, but they've demonstrated the ability to generate turnovers and capitalize when opposing offenses make mistakes.
Now Carolina gets a road matchup against Tyler Shough and the Saints. Shough has struggled with consistency at times this season, while New Orleans hasn't always been able to sustain drives. That gives the Panthers an opportunity to take advantage, particularly if they can force Shough into obvious passing situations.
The biggest concern is Carolina's own inconsistency. The Panthers haven't been able to build on their best defensive performances, making them a riskier streaming option than some of the other teams on this list. However, Shough's uneven play gives them a reasonable chance to generate sacks and turnovers.
Los Angeles Chargers (7%) at Baltimore Ravens
The Chargers defense hasn't been worth rostering all year, averaging just 4.7 fantasy points per game. Los Angeles hasn't generated enough sacks or turnovers to become a reliable weekly starter, making this a unit that's been difficult to trust in most matchups.
However, the Chargers are suddenly an intriguing streaming option because of Baltimore's quarterback situation. The Ravens have placed both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve, leaving rookie Joe Fagnano as their starting quarterback. Targeting D/STs that face third-string quarterbacks is a sound strategy to find fantasy production.
We saw how vulnerable Baltimore can be without its top quarterbacks in Week 8, when the Bills scored 14 fantasy points against the Ravens. Buffalo recorded four sacks and forced three turnovers, taking advantage of an offense that had trouble moving the ball throughout the afternoon.
There's a reasonable chance that this can turn into the Chargers' first win of the year.
Ranking the Week 10 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised; sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:
- Prioritize defenses on teams favored to win, since playing with a lead can create more chances for sacks and turnovers.
- Focus on matchups against offenses dealing with poor quarterback play.
- Consider adding a defense one week ahead of a favorable matchup if you have an available bench spot.
- Don't commit to a D/ST long-term unless it's consistently putting up strong fantasy numbers, like the Vikings.
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