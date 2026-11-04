Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 9 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 9 fantasy trade targets include Derrick Henry, Rome Odunze, and more.
Looking back on Week 8, there were plenty of high-scoring NFL games, but it didn't feel like an explosive week for fantasy football. A handful of teams with multiple fantasy stars underperforming could explain why. For example, the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Atlanta Falcons scored just 29 points combined.
Needless to say, it was another bizarre slate of games with plenty of ups and downs, but I had a decent read on the NFL landscape heading into the week. I suggested trading for Justin Jefferson, Rico Dowdle, and Travis Etienne Jr. Jefferson and Dowdle both found the end zone, which is hopefully a sign of even better things to come, while Etienne has a chance to return to practice this week. I also labeled Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Bryce Young as players to trade away. Although Barkley scored, he averaged just 2.3 yards per carry while Philadelphia's offense continued to struggle. Young couldn't get much of anything going against the Packers until it was too late to spark a comeback, but Pollard made me look silly with another 100-yard, multi-touchdown performance. Honestly, I'd still look to sell high on Pollard given the Titans' schedule following their Week 9 bye.
If you're in the midst of a losing streak and sitting near the bottom of your league's standings, don't panic. There is still plenty of time to make up ground before the fantasy playoffs begin, but making smart decisions on the waiver wire and in trade negotiations could ultimately determine your fate. Let's first take a look at three players to pursue in trades who can help you down the stretch of the regular season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
RB: Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
While Jonah Coleman's value is currently at an all-time high, I would still view the rookie as a buy-low candidate when considering what he could bring to a fantasy roster.
As I highlighted when discussing J.K. Dobbins as a sell-high option in Week 7, the Denver Broncos have not had a successful rushing attack this season. Denver is averaging the seventh-fewest yards per carry in the NFL, but Coleman appears capable of helping the team turn things around.
Coleman has appeared in just three games so far, but he has found the end zone twice and is averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry. His three-plus targets per game should also not go unnoticed, especially with RJ Harvey sidelined until at least Week 13 with a knee injury.
Even when Harvey returns, Coleman should be considered the favorite to lead this team in rushing. So far in his career, Harvey has shown himself to be much more effective as a receiver than as a ball-carrier. Coleman may have already usurped Dobbins on the depth chart, too.
Jonah Coleman Week 8
- 68% snaps
- 11 carries, 41 yds, TD
- 16 routes, 5 targets, 4 rec, 63 yds (team high)
- 20.4 fantasy pts
Remaining schedule: CAR, LV, PIT, MIA, NYJ, LV, BUF, NE. Can be a league winner
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 2, 2026
Furthermore, Coleman was the only Broncos running back to touch the ball in the second half of a tight 28-24 divisional victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
There are plenty of reasons Coleman could be viewed as expendable by a fantasy manager in your league. For starters, they may have added him off waivers just a few weeks ago. He was dropped in many formats during his stint on injured reserve earlier this season. In that scenario, he is probably the RB3 on his current roster at best.
Second, this Broncos offense likely hasn't convinced many people that it can have sustained success. Bo Nix has been shaky, and Denver has mostly been discussed as a team winning despite its offense rather than because of it.
Nix has put some indefensible plays on tape, but let's not pretend the Broncos have had an easy schedule through the first eight weeks. Denver has faced seven different teams this season, and six of them rank among the league's 16 toughest units in terms of yards allowed per contest. Five of those seven opponents also rank in the bottom 12 in points allowed per game.
The Broncos offense came alive in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was to be expected. But seeing them put up 28 points on Kansas City, the same defense that held them to 10 points in a season-opening loss, was genuinely encouraging.
Given Coleman's and the offense's success against the Chiefs, we should anticipate more fireworks in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is giving up the fifth-most points per game and, more importantly for Coleman, the fifth-most yards per carry and second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.
Coleman unfortunately has a Week 10 bye, but his schedule leading into and through the fantasy playoffs is extremely favorable. From Week 11 on, the Washington product will face four opponents that rank among the top-7 matchups for running backs.
WR: Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
I've been on the Luther Burden III bandwagon for a while now, and while Burden has been awesome for fantasy lately, Rome Odunze has been quietly gaining momentum in Chicago.
Burden has been involved early in games, but Odunze has come up with some big-time plays in the second half recently. Through eight games, Odunze has also been one of the most efficient receivers in the league.
Wide receivers this season with 30+ targets and an explosive play rate of 20% or higher. https://t.co/drPSASxspP
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 3, 2026
The third-year pro also ranks 12th amongst all players with at least 10 targets in yards per reception. With Burden, Colston Loveland, and D'Andre Swift also getting fed in this Bears offense, Odunze isn't going to suddenly become a consistent, high-floor fantasy option. He can, however, provide some serious spike weeks over the second half of the season.
With Caleb Williams under center, the Bears have failed to score 30 points just once this season, and that came in a rainy game against the best defense in the league, the Minnesota Vikings. In Williams' four wins, Chicago is averaging 38.5 points per contest. This is an offense that all fantasy managers should want a piece of moving forward.
In Week 9, Odunze has a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, since Odunze and the Bears were able to overcome Seattle on Monday night, we really shouldn't count head coach Ben Johnson out against anyone. The Seahawks have been the most difficult opponent for fantasy receivers this season, yet Odunze managed four receptions for 87 yards in Seattle.
After a Week 10 bye, Odunze is staring down a dream schedule. Only the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 profile as a negative matchup for Odunze and the Chicago receiving corps. During the fantasy playoffs, Odunze will face the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions.
The Bills give up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, even after the Baltimore passing attack failed miserably against them last week. The Packers defense has looked much improved in recent weeks, but it still ranks in the bottom half of the league against fantasy wideouts.
Finally, it doesn't get much better than the Lions in fantasy championship week. Detroit gives up the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers, and if the NFC North remains closely contested, it's very possible this divisional bout turns into a shootout with significant NFL playoff implications.
I'd love to trade for Burden, and Loveland could also become a league-winner given Chicago's schedule. But Odunze is easily Chicago's most attainable fantasy asset, and he arguably has the most upside in this offense.
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Between Weeks 5 and 7, it finally felt like Kyle Pitts Sr. had arrived for fantasy football this year. Pitts scored four touchdowns and ranked as the TE3 during that span. On paper, there was no reason to think he couldn't keep his hot streak alive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.
The Bucs defense has been very impressive in 2026, but it has been susceptible to tight end production. Additionally, Pitts has dominated Tampa Bay throughout his career. Unfortunately for Pitts and nearly every skill-position player not named Bucky Irving or Kenny Gainwell, fantasy points were hard to come by in this rain-soaked matchup.
In most scenarios, fantasy managers would be thrilled to hear that their tight end accounted for 25% of his quarterback's completions. But with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completing just 8 of 24 attempts for 125 scoreless yards and four interceptions, there was nothing for Pitts' managers to be excited about.
Better days are ahead, and I expect Pitts to bounce back immediately. In Week 9, he faces the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven't covered tight ends since 2022.
The Bengals have allowed the second most receiving yards in the NFL to tight ends in 2026, despite being one of only two teams in the NFL this year to not allow a single touchdown to a tight end https://t.co/4FNO8IPz74
— Alex Schubert (@alexschubes) November 2, 2026
To give up the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends without surrendering a single touchdown to the position is quite the accomplishment. Perhaps Pitts can end this drought, but even if he doesn't, he should see plenty of opportunities in what projects to be a high-scoring affair.
Pitts' schedule for the rest of the season is enticing, too. Matchups that stand out the most include the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, Detroit Lions in Week 13, Washington Commanders in Week 15, and New Orleans Saints in Week 17. These are four of the seven most favorable matchups for fantasy tight ends.
To take it a step further, fantasy managers can roll with Pitts in seven of the next nine weeks, only benching him during his bye in Week 11 and for his matchup against the Vikings in Week 12.
Pitts has become notorious in the community for underwhelming fantasy football output, and for good reason. But through eight weeks of the 2026 season, how many tight ends do you actually feel confident starting every single week?
There are certainly fewer than 10, and the number may be closer to five for some managers. Pitts is a worthy trade target because he won't cost much to acquire, and he can easily finish the campaign as a TE1.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
I hesitated a bit with this one, as Derrick Henry famously dominates in the winter, but I do believe this year is different.
Henry was nearly a buy-low target for me last week with the return of Lamar Jackson. Prior to Week 8, Henry had finished two consecutive weeks with fewer than six half-PPR fantasy points. Through the first four weeks of the season, with Jackson starting at quarterback, Henry scored a league-leading seven rushing touchdowns and ranked as the fantasy RB4.
The King is, of course, capable of big games without Jackson under center. In Week 5, for example, Henry gashed the Atlanta Falcons for 102 rushing yards and scored a touchdown through the air with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. He just couldn't find the same room in Weeks 6 and 7 against stronger opponents.
Overall, there was a stark difference in what Henry was able to do with Jackson at quarterback, compared to what he managed without his QB1.
Here is how Lamar Jackson, who draws the attention of every defensive player, impacts the Ravens run game:
In 14 quarters with Jackson, Derrick Henry has produced 340 yards rushing and has averaged 4.5 yards per carry.
In 14 quarters without Jackson, Henry has totaled 239 yards rushing and has averaged 3.3 yards per carry.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 28, 2026
Despite losing both Jackson and Huntley in Week 8, Henry managed 60 total yards and a touchdown on 13 opportunities against the Buffalo Bills. Entering this contest, the Bills were allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
This week, Henry will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that was once his divisional rival when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans. Henry has a history of destroying Jacksonville, but this version of the Jaguars is unlike any he has faced before.
Through seven games, the Jaguars are surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points and just 3.28 yards per carry to running backs. They've given up just three total touchdowns to the position, tied for the fewest in the NFL.
To come through for fantasy purposes, Henry will not only need to overcome an elite run defense but also his own offense's woes. With Jackson likely to miss the rest of the regular season and Huntley dealing with turf toe, undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano appears poised to make his first career start. Unfortunately, even he is not 100% healthy.
Unless Baltimore swings a trade for a starting-caliber quarterback, it will be incredibly difficult to have confidence in Henry going forward. If you have Henry on your fantasy team, though, he will remain a must-start on a weekly basis given his ceiling. I would prefer to move on from Henry now following an impactful showing, rather than risk being stuck with him if this offense really spirals.
WR: DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
Unlike Derrick Henry, DJ Moore has both a quarterback and an offensive environment that are very inviting for fantasy football. The 6-1 Bills are leading the NFL in scoring and rank second in yards per game, while Josh Allen is currently the favorite to win MVP.
Yet, from a fantasy perspective, it's hard to categorize Moore's first season in Buffalo as either a success or a failure to this point. Looking at target rate alone, Moore has clearly been Allen's favorite weapon, earning a look on 25% of his routes run. In the three games he has played more than 50% of offensive snaps, he has averaged over 14 fantasy points. On the downside, he has only played more than 50% of snaps three times.
So, why sell high after Moore looked healthy, turning seven targets into four receptions for 82 yards and a score in his first action since Week 4?
The 29-year-old is now also dealing with a minor knee injury. Although Moore downplayed it following the Bills' win, it's something else fantasy managers will have to monitor for a player who has already left two games early due to a shoulder issue this year.
WR DJ Moore (Left Shoulder/Left Leg)
Moore got beat up in his first game back from his SC joint sprain.
He took two hard shots to his left shoulder, the goal line shot required a brief assessment by medical staff.
Also looked to hyperextend his knee, hobbled off, was able to walk normally after the game. #BillsMafia
— Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 1, 2026
Additionally, Moore's schedule over the second half of the season is perhaps the most difficult of any WR1 in the league. Over the next four weeks, Moore will take on the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs. Of those matchups, New York is the most favorable for Moore. The Jets give up the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers.
The Vikings, Dolphins, and Chiefs are three of the four most challenging matchups for fantasy wideouts this year. Buffalo's schedule, at least for the passing attack, opens up between Weeks 13 and 15. But with fantasy championships on the line, Moore will face both the Broncos and Dolphins on the road in Weeks 16 and 17.
Denver, led by cornerback Patrick Surtain II, is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts, and as previously mentioned, Miami has been even stingier against the position.
An offense as potent as Buffalo's may be able to overcome difficult matchups, but it could also lean on the run with Allen and James Cook III in many of these games. For instance, the Jets, Dolphins, and Broncos have all been far worse at stopping the run than the pass.
If I could trade away Moore in a package deal to get a more reliable wide receiver or running back carrying less risk, I'd strongly consider it.
QB: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
He has missed roughly two-and-a-half games due to injury, but Jayden Daniels is the fantasy QB7 this season on a per-game basis and is averaging over 20 fantasy points. Although his production on the ground has been inconsistent, the third-year pro's passing volume has been sufficient. He's playing turnover-free football with no interceptions or fumbles through five starts.
To be honest, Daniels is probably going to put up some great fantasy numbers between Weeks 10 and 14. But he has a difficult test this week, and his schedule for the fantasy playoffs is an absolute gauntlet.
On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will host the Los Angeles Rams. On one hand, the Rams should be able to score against the Commanders and force Daniels to stay aggressive. But Los Angeles has allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and we've barely seen the defense at full strength. That could change in Week 9 with Myles Garrett reportedly set to return to practice.
The Rams have been vulnerable to quarterback rushing production, but as I stated previously, Daniels' rushing numbers have been hard to rely on. In three of his five games, Daniels has run for fewer than 35 yards and no touchdowns. And with Terry McLaurin out for the season, Daniels doesn't have the supporting cast you envisioned when drafting him.
By far, what concerns me most with Daniels is his schedule between Weeks 15 and 17, the fantasy playoffs. In that span, the Commanders will take on the Atlanta Falcons at home, followed by two road matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.
In fairness, Atlanta's stats against fantasy quarterbacks are very skewed after Tampa Bay finished with exactly zero passing yards against it last week, but the Falcons have defended the pass better than the run. Nothing is skewing how stout the Vikings and Jaguars have been defensively, however.
Minnesota gives up the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, while Jacksonville gives up the ninth-fewest. The Vikings have allowed just one opponent to score 20 or more points: the Packers in Week 1, coincidentally the only time Minnesota has allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish. Jordan Love scored as the QB11 in the season opener.
The Jags have played two "home" games in London, but in their three actual home games this season, opposing quarterbacks have finished as QB21, QB32, and QB23. Across all seven games, the Jaguars have allowed just two top-12 fantasy QB performances.
Again, Daniels has a soft enough schedule leading into the fantasy playoffs that he might help get you in. But assuming you have another quality option, or can acquire one easily, it makes sense to flip Daniels while he's valued as a top-10 guy and before fantasy managers realize he could hurt their chances of winning it all.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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