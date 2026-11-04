Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.
Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more updated waiver wire advice. It's Week 9, and fantasy managers should scout the waiver wire for players who can help with that playoff push or add a high-upside bench or injury stash. Only the Steelers and Titans are on bye this week, so there are more streamers to choose from. Our updated Week 9 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season help you prioritize who to add regardless of the league size.
Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. With Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten dealing with an ankle/foot injury, will Chris Rodriguez Jr. see a bigger role if Tuten misses Thursday's game against the Ravens? Is Emmett Johnson a must-stash after erupting for 143 total yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos? Is Ryan Flournoy worth stashing after catching a touchdown in two of the past three weeks?
These Week 9 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 9 on the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 9?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|38
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Malik Washington
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Tank Dell
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|James Conner
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|64
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Malik Willis
|QB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Geno Smith
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|44
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|84
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Chris Rodriguez Jr., Emmett Johnson, Devin Singletary, Ryan Flournoy, and Terrance Ferguson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 9.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
For the second straight day, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to a hand injury. Meanwhile, lead back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed practice for a second straight day with multiple injuries. Rodriguez has been the clear backup to Tuten in 2026, but with his backfield mate banged up and questionable to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, fantasy managers should consider picking up the 26-year-old off the waiver wire.
Despite not having a ton of volume in Jacksonville's backfield, C-Rod has not been without fantasy value in his first year in Duval, recording 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries through seven games while adding two catches for 23 yards. He had a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Houston Texans and found the end zone for the third time this year in Sunday's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. If Tuten does not get cleared to play on a short week on Thursday night, Rodriguez will have clear RB2 upside for fantasy managers.
Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Devin Singletary is a very interesting option from the waiver wire as his team returns from the bye week for a road matchup against the Eagles. Singletary is coming off his best game of the season and could be in position for a much larger role for Big Blue in the next few weeks. Singletary had his best fantasy game of the season in Week 7, scoring his first touchdown of the year and running for 41 yards on five carries while adding three catches for 14 receiving yards.
Coming out of that game and a bye, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) was placed on IR, and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is day-to-day and could end up being a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, according to coach John Harbaugh. Singletary could be the last running back standing if Skattebo is sidelined, but even if Skattebo plays through the issue, Singletary seems set for a large enough role in the next few weeks to be an excellent addition from the Week 9 waiver wire.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is a solid option to consider from the waiver wire this week, especially with uncertainty swirling around his teammate George Pickens. Pickens has reportedly been dealing with hamstring tightness during games and has also been listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue. While he hasn't missed any games, his effectiveness has been limited. He's also become a buzzy name in the trade market leading up to the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 10.
If Pickens misses time or is traded, Flournoy would be a great pickup. He's already involved in the Cowboys' passing game, catching at least three passes in five straight games and finding the end zone in two of his last three contests. He's a borderline add already in deep leagues in his current role, but if he gets more targets and opportunities, he could end up being a great speculative stash from the waiver wire coming into Week 9.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has seen his target total rise in four consecutive games, culminating in a season-high five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs in search of consistent producers in the passing game, the fifth-round rookie now ranks third on the team with his 237 receiving yards, presenting enough standalone value to make him a viable weekly flex option.
Coupled with the week-winning potential he offers as a direct handcuff to Kenneth Walker, Johnson has emerged as a must-roster player and is a priority waiver add wherever still available.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) has a good chance to return to practice this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson is eligible to come off Injured Reserve after missing four games, but it remains unclear if he will be ready to return in Week 9 when the Rams take on the Washington Commanders. It will all depend on how much the 23-year-old is able to do if he returns to the practice field this week.
However, with the former second-rounder from Oregon nearing a return, fantasy managers should consider adding him off the waiver wire as the TE with the most pass-catching upside in L.A. In Ferguson's absence, tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen have been sharing playing time and have been hard to trust for fantasy football purposes. In three games played this year before landing on IR, Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown after posting an 11-231-3 line on 25 targets in 14 regular-season games as a rookie. Ferguson is widely available on the waiver wire and is rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.
Running Backs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in All Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in All Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|38
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends- Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Malik Willis
|QB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|44
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 9 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 9 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 9 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 9 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 9 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Chig Okonkwo, Antonio Williams, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, MarShawn Lloyd, Keon Coleman, Travis Hunter, Ryan Flournoy, Emmett Johnson, DeMario Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Adonai Mitchell, Kirk Cousins, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner McKee, Daniel Jones, and Joe Fagnano. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Chig Okonkwo, Antonio Williams, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, MarShawn Lloyd, Keon Coleman, Ryan Flournoy, Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, DeMario Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Adonai Mitchell, Kirk Cousins, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner McKee, Daniel Jones, and Joe Fagnano:
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