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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Devin Singletary, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Ryan Flournoy, Terrance Ferguson, more

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Devin Singletary - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more updated waiver wire advice. It's Week 9, and fantasy managers should scout the waiver wire for players who can help with that playoff push or add a high-upside bench or injury stash. Only the Steelers and Titans are on bye this week, so there are more streamers to choose from. Our updated Week 9 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season help you prioritize who to add regardless of the league size. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. With Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten dealing with an ankle/foot injury, will Chris Rodriguez Jr. see a bigger role if Tuten misses Thursday's game against the Ravens? Is Emmett Johnson a must-stash after erupting for 143 total yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos? Is Ryan Flournoy worth stashing after catching a touchdown in two of the past three weeks?

These Week 9 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 9 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 9?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in All Leagues
2 Tyler Allgeier RB 61 Add in All Leagues
3 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 66 Add in All Leagues
4 Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in All Leagues
5 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 27 Add in All Leagues
6 Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Brenton Strange TE 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Chig Okonkwo TE 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Seth McGowan RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 MarShawn Lloyd RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Devin Singletary RB 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Keenan Allen WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Devaughn Vele WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Makai Lemon WR 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Keon Coleman WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Ryan Flournoy WR 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Malik Washington WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Dylan Sampson RB 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Mike Gesicki TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Adonai Mitchell WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Greg Dulcich TE 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jonathon Brooks RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Samaje Perine RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kimani Vidal RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Tank Dell WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Tyler Higbee TE 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 James Conner RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Keaton Mitchell RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Roschon Johnson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jalen Nailor WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Corey Kiner RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Jahan Dotson WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Kenyon Sadiq TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Konata Mumpfield WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
64 Tyreek Hill WR 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Sam Darnold QB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 J.J. McCarthy QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Geno Smith QB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Justin Herbert QB 44 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Gardner Minshew II QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Kansas City Chiefs DST 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Detroit Lions DST 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Chicago Bears DST 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 New York Giants DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 New Orleans Saints DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Chris Rodriguez Jr., Emmett Johnson, Devin Singletary, Ryan Flournoy, and Terrance Ferguson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 9.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

For the second straight day, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to a hand injury. Meanwhile, lead back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed practice for a second straight day with multiple injuries. Rodriguez has been the clear backup to Tuten in 2026, but with his backfield mate banged up and questionable to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, fantasy managers should consider picking up the 26-year-old off the waiver wire.

Despite not having a ton of volume in Jacksonville's backfield, C-Rod has not been without fantasy value in his first year in Duval, recording 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries through seven games while adding two catches for 23 yards. He had a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Houston Texans and found the end zone for the third time this year in Sunday's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. If Tuten does not get cleared to play on a short week on Thursday night, Rodriguez will have clear RB2 upside for fantasy managers.

 

Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary is a very interesting option from the waiver wire as his team returns from the bye week for a road matchup against the Eagles. Singletary is coming off his best game of the season and could be in position for a much larger role for Big Blue in the next few weeks. Singletary had his best fantasy game of the season in Week 7, scoring his first touchdown of the year and running for 41 yards on five carries while adding three catches for 14 receiving yards.

Coming out of that game and a bye, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) was placed on IR, and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is day-to-day and could end up being a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, according to coach John Harbaugh. Singletary could be the last running back standing if Skattebo is sidelined, but even if Skattebo plays through the issue, Singletary seems set for a large enough role in the next few weeks to be an excellent addition from the Week 9 waiver wire.

 

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is a solid option to consider from the waiver wire this week, especially with uncertainty swirling around his teammate George Pickens. Pickens has reportedly been dealing with hamstring tightness during games and has also been listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue. While he hasn't missed any games, his effectiveness has been limited. He's also become a buzzy name in the trade market leading up to the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 10.

If Pickens misses time or is traded, Flournoy would be a great pickup. He's already involved in the Cowboys' passing game, catching at least three passes in five straight games and finding the end zone in two of his last three contests. He's a borderline add already in deep leagues in his current role, but if he gets more targets and opportunities, he could end up being a great speculative stash from the waiver wire coming into Week 9.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has seen his target total rise in four consecutive games, culminating in a season-high five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs in search of consistent producers in the passing game, the fifth-round rookie now ranks third on the team with his 237 receiving yards, presenting enough standalone value to make him a viable weekly flex option.

Coupled with the week-winning potential he offers as a direct handcuff to Kenneth Walker, Johnson has emerged as a must-roster player and is a priority waiver add wherever still available.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) has a good chance to return to practice this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson is eligible to come off Injured Reserve after missing four games, but it remains unclear if he will be ready to return in Week 9 when the Rams take on the Washington Commanders. It will all depend on how much the 23-year-old is able to do if he returns to the practice field this week.

However, with the former second-rounder from Oregon nearing a return, fantasy managers should consider adding him off the waiver wire as the TE with the most pass-catching upside in L.A. In Ferguson's absence, tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen have been sharing playing time and have been hard to trust for fantasy football purposes. In three games played this year before landing on IR, Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown after posting an 11-231-3 line on 25 targets in 14 regular-season games as a rookie. Ferguson is widely available on the waiver wire and is rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Running Backs - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tyler Allgeier RB 61 Add in All Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in All Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 27 Add in All Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Elijah Mitchell RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in All Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 66 Add in All Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Nailor WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Simi Fehoko WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tutu Atwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brenton Strange TE 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 25 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Malik Willis QB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Justin Herbert QB 44 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Gardner Minshew II QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Joe Fagnano QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kansas City Chiefs DST 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 9 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Chig Okonkwo, Antonio Williams, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, MarShawn Lloyd, Keon Coleman, Travis Hunter, Ryan Flournoy, Emmett Johnson, DeMario Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Adonai Mitchell, Kirk Cousins, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner McKee, Daniel Jones, and Joe Fagnano. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Chig Okonkwo, Antonio Williams, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, MarShawn Lloyd, Keon Coleman, Ryan Flournoy, Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, DeMario Douglas, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson, Dylan Sampson, Adonai Mitchell, Kirk Cousins, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner McKee, Daniel Jones, and Joe Fagnano:

Mike Washington Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
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Kenny Gainwell
Kaelon Black
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Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
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Elijah Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenny Gainwell
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Kaelon Black
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenny Gainwell
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Emmett Johnson
Kenny Gainwell
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenny Gainwell
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kenny Gainwell
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Tyler Allgeier
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Kenny Gainwell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seth McGowan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaelon Black
Chig Okonkwo
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MarShawn Lloyd
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Antonio Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Devin Singletary
Antonio Williams
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Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
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Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
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Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
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Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
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Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
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Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
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Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
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Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
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Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
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Elijah Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Devin Singletary
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MarShawn Lloyd
Devin Singletary
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devin Singletary
vs
Antonio Williams
Devin Singletary
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Keenan Allen
Devin Singletary
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Seth McGowan
Devin Singletary
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Devaughn Vele
Devin Singletary
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Chig Okonkwo
Devin Singletary
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Tyler Allgeier
Devin Singletary
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Elijah Mitchell
Devin Singletary
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Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
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Antonio Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Devin Singletary
MarShawn Lloyd
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Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
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Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
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Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
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Elijah Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jonathon Brooks
Keon Coleman
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Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
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Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
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Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Demario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Keon Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
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Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
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Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
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Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Hunter
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Travis Hunter
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Hunter
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Travis Hunter
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Hunter
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Hunter
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demario Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Hunter
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Sam Darnold
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyreek Hill
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Justin Herbert
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tanner McKee
vs
Justin Herbert
Tanner McKee
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tanner McKee
vs
Daniel Jones
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Malik Willis
Tanner McKee
vs
Sam Darnold
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Tanner McKee
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Daniel Jones
vs
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones
vs
Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Joe Fagnano
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Joe Fagnano
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Fagnano
vs
Tanner McKee
Joe Fagnano
vs
Detroit Lions
Joe Fagnano
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Fagnano
vs
Chicago Bears
Joe Fagnano
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Fagnano
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Fagnano
vs
Sam Darnold
Joe Fagnano
vs
Baker Mayfield

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
New York Giants

Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Jayson Tatum

Could Be Rested On Wednesday
Jalen Smith

Probable Against Knicks On Wednesday
Nic Claxton

Listed As Questionable For Wednesday's Game
Cade Cunningham

Pours in 33 Points In Pistons Win
Joe Fagnano

Officially Named Thursday Night Starter for Ravens
George Pickens

Cowboys Not Trading George Pickens
Fernando Mendoza

Raiders Feeling "No Pressure" to Start Fernando Mendoza
Jeremiyah Love

Headed to Injured Reserve With High-Ankle Sprain
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Garrett Wilson

Not Expected to Be Traded
Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Pours in Season-High 43 Points
Ty Jerome

Notches Second 40-Point Game of the Season
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 42 Points Against Miami
Dalen Terry

Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Thunder
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Jadarian Price

Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
D'Andre Swift

Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Antonio Williams

' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Seth McGowan

a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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