Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 9, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
The 2026 NFL season is nearing its halfway point, with eight weeks complete. While fantasy football managers have likely figured out what works and what doesn't for their lineups at this point in the campaign, there is still a lot to learn, and there will likely be a few surprises along the way as the season marches on.
The running back position remains highly valuable in all fantasy football formats, and Week 8's action proved that once again. There were several standout performances, and a few tailbacks who left a lot to be desired.
If you're reading this article, you probably know the deal by now. If you are new to reading this column, we examine the running backs who have seen a rise in snap counts, touches, and production, while also looking into the tailbacks who are seeing a decrease in their usage. Here is what to know as Week 9 approaches.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Kenny Gainwell, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was the Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell show in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. While Irving continues to lead the Bucs in a strong 2026 campaign, Gainwell is beginning to find his footing in Tampa after a slow start.
Irving and Gainwell split snaps evenly against the Falcons, with each running back getting 30 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Gainwell recorded career-highs in rushing attempts (25) and rushing yards (140), while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Irving scored a rushing touchdown and set new career-highs in rushing attempts (27) and rushing yards (170) himself. Irving averaged 6.3 yards per carry against Atlanta.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield added 14 rushing yards, and the Buccaneers rushed 58 times for 324 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns as a team.
However, the passing game statistics showed one of the most bizarre box scores that fans will ever see. Mayfield did not complete a single pass on three attempts, and Tampa Bay technically finished the game with minus-two passing yards when accounting for yards lost on sacks.
The Buccaneers became just the second team in the Super Bowl Era — and the first team since the Buffalo Bills in 1974 — to win a game without completing a single pass. The heavy rain and soaking-wet field conditions played a big role in the lack of a passing game, and it allowed Irving and Gainwell to run wild against the Atlanta defense.
After a tumultuous start to the 2026 season in which Gainwell amassed just 61 rushing yards on 19 carries (3.2 yards per attempt) in his first six appearances, Gainwell has tallied 39 carries for 228 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) over the past two games. Gainwell has not found the end zone on the ground yet this season, but he has recorded 12 receptions for 61 yards (5.1 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown.
Against the Falcons on Sunday, Gainwell recorded 103 yards after contact and 4.12 yards after contact per attempt, per Pro Football Focus. PFF also notes that Gainwell forced an astounding nine missed tackles and recorded an elusive rating of 148.3. He also recorded five runs of 10 yards or more.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Gainwell's 28-yard rush, his longest of the day, was expected to gain only nine yards. The 19 yards over expected ranked as the 12th-most in Week 8. Next Gen Stats also charts that Gainwell faced eight or more defenders in the box on 48% of his rushes.
Make no mistake about it: Irving is the lead back in Tampa Bay's offense, and Gainwell plays a complementary role. With that said, Gainwell's workload has become more defined over the past couple of weeks. It is unlikely that the Buccaneers will have another game without completing a pass, but Gainwell has earned his touches, and that should continue.
Kenneth Gainwell living up to his last name
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/O3GLOc23uJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals
It's been an up-and-down 2026 campaign for running back Tyler Allgeier, and due to injuries at the position, the backfield has been difficult to figure out for the Arizona Cardinals. However, Allgeier had a breakout game in a 33-30 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
Allgeier rushed the ball 11 times for a career-high 147 yards (13.4 yards per attempt) and a touchdown. He also had five receptions for 44 yards (8.8 yards per catch) and an additional score. He played a season-high 48 offensive snaps.
Rookie first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been in and out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, and he exited the game early against the Cowboys and did not return. Additionally, fellow running back Bam Knight suffered a concussion on Sunday and was ruled out.
At different points during the 2026 season, Allgeier, Love and Knight have each been listed as risers in this very column. While Allgeier has had his struggles as of late, he reminded fans and pundits what he could do on Sunday, and Allgeier may be pressed into a significant role once again if Love and Knight are forced to miss time.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Allgeier had the top-two "Remarkable Rushes" of Week 8. His longest rush of the day went for a 63-yard touchdown despite it only being expected to gain five yards (58 yards over expected), and his 52-yard run was also expected to go just five yards (58 yards over expected).
Allgeier's efficiency score of 1.89 also ranks first among all running backs for Week 8, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Pro Football Focus shows that Allgeier amassed 89 yards after contact. His 8.09 yards after contact per attempt were the most among players with at least two rushing attempts in Week 8. Allgeier also ran for four first downs.
Per rbsdm.com, Allgeier recorded an EPA per play of plus-0.72 and a total EPA of plus-7.9 against Dallas.
Through eight games in 2026, Allgeier has recorded 72 carries for 323 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. Additionally, the veteran has tallied 21 catches for 128 yards (6.1 yards per reception) and a touchdown.
While Allgeier has been involved in Arizona's offense for most of the year, he made a large impact in Week 8 and played a crucial role in the Cardinals' come-from-behind victory against the Cowboys. The statuses of Love and Knight will need to be monitored heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, as Allgeier could be in line for an uptick in touches.
Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD!
AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PuMUPt7CLa
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle posted season-highs in rushing attempts (15) and rushing yards (56), and he scored his first touchdown of the season in a 27-6 win over the divisional-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Dowdle wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Dowdle's situation is similar to Gainwell's, as Dowdle is the clear complementary tailback to Jaylen Warren, but plays a significant role. Warren led the Steelers with 17 carries for 143 yards (8.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Warren played 34 offensive snaps, while Dowdle wasn't far behind him with 28 snaps.
Also like Gainwell, Dowdle got off to an inefficient and unproductive start in 2026 before finding more success over the last couple of weeks. Dowdle had just 15 carries for 37 yards (2.5 yards per carry) through his first two games of 2026 and then missed three games due to a toe injury.
In the three games since Dowdle returned to the lineup, he has amassed 31 rushing attempts for 137 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He has also recorded 54 receiving yards on nine receptions (6.0 yards per catch) during that span.
According to Pro Football Focus, Dowdle forced eight missed tackles against the Browns, and his elusive rating of 245.3 ranks fifth in Week 8. He also recorded 4.6 yards after contact per attempt and ran for five first downs.
Additionally, rbsdm.com shows that Dowdle boasted an EPA per play of plus-0.18 and a total EPA of plus-2.6 versus the Browns.
In five appearances in 2026, Dowdle has rushed the ball 46 times for 174 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and the aforementioned touchdown. Dowdle has also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (6.3 yards per reception).
Warren has had a good 2026 campaign and is the unquestioned No. 1 running back for the Steelers, but Dowdle is settling into his 1B role. Dowdle will continue to see opportunities.
Rico Dowdle breaking tackles on his way to the end zone!
CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XuFdbhhI61
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders
With running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt (groin) currently on injured reserve with a groin injury, it's Rachaad White's time to shine in the backfield for the Washington Commanders. In a 27-10 Sunday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, White led the Commanders with 11 rushes for 55 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown.
The rushing attempts and rushing yardage were both season-highs for White. He also recorded two receptions (on three targets) for five yards. White played 28 offensive snaps against the Eagles, which led all of Washington's running backs. Austin Ekeler earned 20 snaps, while Jeremy McNichols (foot) played 12 snaps, but exited the game with a foot injury.
White's one-yard touchdown against Philadelphia came with just 1:52 remaining on the clock and put the game out of reach for the Eagles at 27-10 following a two-point conversion. However, fantasy managers who started White won't mind the "garbage time" score.
Let's go back to the NFL Next Gen "Remarkable Rushes" chart once again. On White's longest rush against the Eagles, which was for 33 yards, it was only expected to gain three yards. The 30 rushing yards over expected were the seventh-most in the NFL in Week 8.
According to fantasypoints.com, White received 100% of Washington's carries inside the 5-yard line against the Eagles. NFL Pro notes that White had two goal-line attempts, with one being the aforementioned one-yard touchdown scamper.
Over the past two games with Croskey-Merritt out of the lineup, White earned the start in both games and played 74 snaps. In those two games, White recorded 18 carries for 82 yards (4.55 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with six receptions (on eight targets) for 35 yards and an additional score.
At minimum, Croskey-Merritt will have to miss the next two games against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 and the New York Giants in Week 10. White not only has the opportunity to make an impact while Croskey-Merritt is out, but he can also ensure his role remains significant once "Bill" returns from his groin injury, if he continues to play well.
Through six games in 2026, White has carried the ball 47 times for 200 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He has also tallied 16 receptions for 88 yards (5.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.
Currently rostered in 82% of Yahoo leagues, but started in just 54% of those leagues, White has flex appeal with RB2 upside while Croskey-Merritt remains on IR.
Rachaad White takes it into the end zone to extend the lead for the Commanders 👏
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vIzzhXyN6K
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
It's been a baffling season for Las Vegas Raiders starting running back Ashton Jeanty, and Week 8 made his situation even more confusing. Jeanty has been highly inefficient in 2026, and he took a back-seat role to rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. this past Sunday in a 38-33 victory over the New York Jets.
Jeanty started the game, but played a season-low 25 offensive snaps against the Jets in Week 8, while Washington set a new career-high with 38 offensive snaps played. Jeanty received just two carries for nine yards (4.5 yards per carry), but did tally three receptions (on four targets) for 64 receiving yards (21.3 yards per catch), including a 45-yard catch.
The Raiders used Jeanty as their third-down running back often, as Jeanty played on 72.7% of third downs against the Jets, according to NFL Pro. But it is apparent that Jeanty is ceding early-down work to Washington. The rookie fourth-round draft pick recorded 25 rushes for 83 yards (3.3 yards per carry) in Week 8. Washington was not targeted in the passing game, though.
With eight games under his belt in 2026, Jeanty has carried the ball 108 times for 337 yards, averaging just 3.1 yards per attempt, and he has scored one touchdown on the ground. He has made an impact in the passing game, however, recording 37 receptions for 376 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns through the air.
He has been ineffective and inconsistent as a runner, though. According to SumerSports, Jeanty has a total EPA of minus-31.58, which is the worst in the NFL among 122 qualifying running backs in 2026, and it's not particularly close. The next-lowest is Quinshon Judkins of the Cleveland Browns at minus-25.68
The snap discrepancy compared to Washington and the two carries for Jeanty in Week 8 should be areas of concern for fantasy managers, but perhaps it was a one-week anomaly. Notably, the reduction in playing time and usage comes after Jeanty made public comments leading up to the game criticizing the willingness to tackle on New York's defense, although he didn't name specific defenders.
Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game that Jeanty's limited touches were his decision and that it had nothing to do with what Jeanty said about the Jets. Kubiak also noted that the plan is still for Jeanty to be heavily involved in the offense moving forward. We'll see.
To be clear, Jeanty is still going to play a large role for the Raiders, but it seems that he could be on thin ice in Las Vegas, with Washington now taking advantage of his increased opportunities. It is not time to panic and take Jeanty out of your fantasy football lineups, but this situation bears watching.
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Mike Washington Jr.’s featured role at running back was “my call” and noted Ashton Jeanty is “still going to be a big part of our team.”
Asked Kubiak if Jeanty’s limited workload had anything to do with his mid-week comments in the media.
“It didn’t,” Kubiak said.
More:
— Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) November 1, 2026
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos
Last week, I included rookie running back Jonah Coleman as a riser and breakout watch candidate for the Denver Broncos. This week, I am listing Dobbins in the fallers category as Coleman's role continues to increase and Dobbins' usage and playing time have been declining.
In a 28-24 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, Coleman dominated offensive snaps played, setting a new career-high with 41, and total touches with 15. Meanwhile, Dobbins started the game, but played just 13 snaps on offense, which was his lowest in 2026. Dobbins tallied seven total touches.
Dobbins was inefficient against the Chiefs, turning his seven carries into a meager 13 yards (1.9 yards per carry). He was not targeted in the passing game. Conversely, Coleman led the Broncos' rushing attack with 11 carries for 41 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown.
Coleman added four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception), including a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that set up a five-yard touchdown run for himself one play later. That score put the Broncos up 28-24 after the extra point with under two minutes left to play, and ultimately became the game-winning touchdown for Denver.
According to NFL Pro, Coleman received six red-zone carries and five goal-line rushes against Kansas City, while Dobbins did not record a single carry in those situations. Dobbins also played just one snap in the second half versus the Chiefs.
This was the second consecutive week in which Coleman severely out-snapped Dobbins, as he played 30 offensive snaps compared to just 14 for Dobbins in a Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In that game, Coleman had 69 total yards on 11 combined touches, while Dobbins had six carries for 23 yards and no receptions. Dobbins did score a touchdown in Week 7, however.
According to SumerSports, Dobbins has produced a total EPA of -19.45 in 2026, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the NFL. He has carried the ball 94 times for 306 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 27 yards (3.4 yards per reception) in 2026 thus far.
With fellow running back RJ Harvey currently on injured reserve, the opportunity is there for one of Dobbins or Coleman to take control of Denver's backfield. Over the past two games, though, it has become abundantly clear that the coaching staff favors Coleman.
Leading up to the game, Dobbins did not like the media's questioning about his lack of touches or reduced role, but Week 8 proved that it might be a new reality for the veteran tailback. Watch the video in the tweet below to listen to Dobbins' full comments on the matter prior to the Week 8 game against the Chiefs.
Of note, there is also speculation that the Broncos are interested in trading for star running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, so that situation is worth monitoring. Even if that doesn't happen, Dobbins seems to be on a downturn with Coleman operating in front of him.
.@mikeklis9news asked J.K. Dobbins about being the veteran in the running back room with the younger players (Coleman and Harvey) running ahead of him...
This was quite the exchange. https://t.co/BR73yAgLGC
— Rachel Vigil (@heyrachelvigil) October 29, 2026
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) isn't listed as a faller in this article because he is in danger of losing his starting role, but he has had a difficult time staying healthy in 2026 and his playing time been limited due to hamstring and back injuries.
In a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, Barkley started the game, but played just 22 offensive snaps. This allowed fellow running back Elijah Mitchell to play 39 offensive snaps, while tailback Jaydon Blue saw eight snaps.
While Barkley received the most carries for the Eagles against the Commanders with 13, he only managed to gain 30 rushing yards (2.3 yards per carry), but he did score a touchdown. Barkley also had a 24-yard reception on the night. Mitchell led Philadelphia with 34 rushing yards on 11 carries (3.1 yards per attempt) and caught four out of six targets for three yards in the passing game.
In a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley was limited to 10 offensive snaps after suffering the back injury during that game. He had missed the previous two contests before that due to the hamstring issue. He played just four offensive snaps in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when he originally suffered the hamstring injury.
Philadelphia's backfield has been hit hard by injuries in 2026. In addition to Barkley's injury woes, the Eagles have multiple running backs currently on injured reserve: Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot). Additionally, Carson Steele (shoulder) was recently waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Mitchell and Blue were both called up from Philadelphia's practice for the Week 8 game against the Commanders. The Eagles' roster has been decimated by injuries, and the team is currently amidst a six-game losing streak. Philadelphia reportedly has no plans to trade Barkley with the deadline approaching, but it needs him healthy to get back on the winning track.
Barkley has amassed 56 rushing attempts for 274 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in six appearances in 2026. He has added seven receptions for 41 yards (5.9 yards per catch).
He will remain Philadelphia's top running back, but until he is fully healthy, his workload is going to be restricted, which lessens his fantasy football upside.
Following the game against Washington, Barkley spoke about his frustration with his injuries, but noted that his mind is in the right spot. His status will once again need to be monitored leading up to a Week 9 matchup with the New York Giants.
Saquon Barkley: “I’m just frustrated because my mind is there, but with the hammie and the back, my body isn’t right now.” #Eagles https://t.co/7mOD7fR8Vh
— EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) November 2, 2026
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