RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 9 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
The 2026 fantasy football season has flown by, and hopefully, you're near the top of your league's standings. If not, you have work to do, and we're here to help guide your waiver wire decisions with our Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire staff picks. Below, see the top options such as Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Douglas, T.J. Hockenson, and Kirk Cousins.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that some of these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 9 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 9.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 9
Selections By Phil Clark
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Allgeier had registered a 50.2% snap share and a 33.7% rush share from Weeks 1-7. It also appeared that Allgeier’s involvement would be restricted when Arizona traveled to Dallas in Week 8.
Jeremiyah Love was returning from a two-game absence (left ankle), while Bam Knight was primed to function as Arizona’s RB2. However, Love sustained a right ankle injury, and Knight suffered a concussion. That elevated Allgeier into a massive workload role as Arizona’s lead back (60.3% snap share/40.7% rush share).
Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD!
AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PuMUPt7CLa
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
He also accumulated a career-high 147 rushing yards and generated a 63-yard rushing touchdown. Allgeier also ran 31 routes, secured all five of his targets, accrued 44 yards, and generated a touchdown as a receiving weapon.
Another touchdown for Tyler Allgeier!
AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zRFVGcqM0X
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
The status of Love and Knight should be monitored in advance of the Cardinals’ Week 9 matchup with Seattle. However, Allgeier excelled with an extensive workload. That should encourage you to prioritize him as an addition to your roster.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson’s workload has been encouraging since he returned to Cleveland’s backfield rotation in Week 7. His usage has also re-established his role as the Browns’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield, while also reaffirming his status as Cleveland’s RB2 behind Quinshon Judkins.
Sampson has secured a 50.8% snap share and a 15.9% rush share since Week 7. He has also generated 52 rushing yards, while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. Sampson also leads Cleveland’s backfield in all major receiving categories since Week 7, including routes run (49) and targets (11).
He also leads all backs with 10+ targets in yards per route run (5.53). That includes Sampson numbers when the Browns visited AFC North rival Pittsburgh in Week 8. He ran 32 routes, secured six of his eight targets, and assembled 62 receiving yards. Sampson’s promising role would expand even further during any additional absence by Judkins. That has launched Sampson among the top-tier options from this week’s waiver wire.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gainwell registered an 11.8% rush share from Weeks 1-6, while averaging 3.2 attempts/10.2 rushing yards per game during that sequence.
However, Gainwell’s rush share has improved since Week 7 (37.1%), while he is also averaging 19.5 attempts/114 rushing yards per game.
Kenneth Gainwell living up to his last name
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/O3GLOc23uJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
That includes Gainwell’s numbers when the Buccaneers hosted Atlanta in Week 8. Gainwell operated with a 50% snap share and a season-best 44.8% rush share. He also secured career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (140), while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 9
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Caleb Douglas is a rookie wideout with a clear path to targets in a wide-open receiver room. We've seen Douglas produce at times this year, including five catches for 94 yards in Week 1 and two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7. Douglas had a quieter game in Week 8, catching 4-of-6 targets for 43 yards, but he's still rostered in too few leagues at 28%.
The Dolphins have been playing better football lately, keeping it close in four consecutive games. As Malik Willis continues to get more comfortable in this offense, we could see more opportunities for Douglas to provide some spike weeks.
Up next is an exploitable matchup against the Lions in a game where Miami is likely to be playing from behind. That means more passing volume, giving Douglas more chances to rack up fantasy points.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
At the time I'm writing this article, the Commanders are early in the 1st quarter on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles. But regardless of what Williams ends up doing in this game, he's still a must-add off the wire. He's rostered in too few leagues at 26%.
With Terry McLaurin out for the season, Williams is positioned to be the No. 2 target for the Commanders at worst. Despite their struggles with clock management, Jayden Daniels has still looked good this year.
There's a path to production for the rest of the season. Williams has flashed upside at times this year. He made some key plays against the 49ers on Week 6 Monday Night Football. We also saw a long touchdown negated back in London vs. the Colts. To that end, Williams could make a major impact in the second half of the year.
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
Like teammate Caleb Douglas, fellow rookie Chris Bell is in a great spot for targets, with only Malik Washington as a viable threat. The rookie wideout is coming off a respectable game in the loss against the Patriots, catching 4-of-5 targets for 31 yards. That was his second-highest output for targets all year long.
As with Douglas, you have to like his upcoming matchup against the Lions. While Detroit's defense has looked better lately, they dealt with some injuries in their win vs. the Vikings. Miami could be forced to air it out in a potential shootout, giving Bell more chances to make plays.
This is more of a deep-league stash, but we all know how rookies can make an impact late in the season. It's not a bad idea to pick up Bell to see if he shows some growth as the season progresses.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 9
Selections By Craig Rondinone
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
What can I say? All the man does is score touchdowns. Mike Gesicki was at it again on Sunday, touching his toes in the end zone for the sixth time in seven games. He has been a model of consistency, which is interesting since Gesicki has always been inconsistent throughout his nine-year career.
5th straight game with a TD for Mike Gesicki! Bengals retake the lead.
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XWMIU61Bfn
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Unlike the previous two weeks, when Gesicki’s TD catches were the only catches he had in those games, he brought more to the fantasy table in Week 8. Gesicki had four receptions for 76 yards against Tennessee and proved he can be more than just a red-zone specialist when given opportunities.
Opportunities can be scarce in this offense when wonderful wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins need to be fed 20 targets per game combined, though. The touchdowns should keep coming this week as Gesicki’s Bengals face Atlanta’s 29th-ranked pass defense. Just because the Falcons held Baker Mayfield to no completions in Week 8 does not mean they are good.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota’s main man over the middle keeps making plays while wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison underperform. Leave it to Kyler Murray, who does not elevate the fantasy values of his receivers, but has no trouble completing intermediate passes in front of linebackers.
T.J. Hockenson has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and still has fantasy managers talking about his 13-reception, 119-yard back in Week 4. His next game is a Monday night matchup at home against Buffalo and its 31st-ranked pass defense. If Gesicki is No. 1 on this tight end list this week, Hockenson is 1A.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brenton Strange should not still be on fantasy waiver wires at this point. I know he scores as many touchdowns as a WR4 does. I know he is never going to rip off a 50-yard catch because he a lumberer, not s sprinter. But the guy piles up receptions and yardage like a pizzeria piles up pepperoni.
Strange has 21 catches for 262 yards over the last month. But of course, which Jacksonville tight end scored a touchdown in Week 8? Not Strange. No, the man, the myth, the legend, Nate Boerkircher did the deed. One of these weeks Strange will score again. Could happen this Thursday against a Baltimore defense that has to be tired after being on the field so much in its blowout loss to Buffalo.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 9
Selections By Dan Fornek
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
From a fantasy perspective, Malik Willis’s performance against the New England Patriots in Week 8 was unremarkable. The veteran quarterback had 14.6 fantasy points, completing 65.6% of his passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also had a season-low one carry for two yards.
Still, it was the third straight game where Willis had at least 14.0 fantasy points and the fifth time he hit that mark this season. More importantly, it was encouraging he was able to produce that fantasy stat line despite a lack of rushing production.
Things will get better for Willis and the Dolphins’ offense starting in Week 9 with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. From there, the Dolphins will face off against the Colts (Week 10), Bills (Week 11), Jets (Week 12), Broncos (Week 13), and Bears (Week 14).
There are several defenses in there that give up plenty of points against quarterbacks.
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
There were initially reports that the Raiders could start looking to get 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza a look under center during a four-game losing streak. As the week went on, reporters clarified that the Raiders felt that Cousins’ play wasn’t the source of the team’s issues and that the Raiders were comfortable with him under center until the team was eliminated from playoff contention.
Cousins backed that report up with another stellar performance against the Jets in Week 8, leading the team to their first victory since Week 3. Cousins was efficient as a passer, completing 17 of 22 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding three carries for three yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Kirk Cousins has the Raiders back on top in a high-scoring game
LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jQI5vkJ8Xb
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
It was a season-high 27.6 fantasy-point performance for Cousins and the sixth time in seven games where he’s scored at least 20.0 fantasy points. Cousins has thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven games this season and four games with three touchdowns thrown (just one since Week 3).
The veteran quarterback remains a locked-in fantasy starter with the Raiders, even with difficult matchups on the horizon against the 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns in the four weeks leading to the Raiders' Week 13 bye.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
J.J. McCarthy led the New York Giants to a 27-21 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7 before heading into the team’s bye week. McCarthy was efficient in the game (20 of 28 passing for 252 yards), but his lack of touchdowns led to a middling 10.1 fantasy point performance.
New York had an opportunity to self-scout their offense during their bye week and find ways to bring out the best in McCarthy with Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, which means we could continue to see growth from the young quarterback.
McCarthy has multi-week fantasy appeal over the next two weeks with matchups against the Eagles and Commanders, but has a very difficult stretch of games after that. He’s worth streaming the next two weeks until we see how the offense looks with him under center.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
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