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Evan Bouchard Tallies Three Points Against Rangers

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Nov 2, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists as the team pushed aside the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. He set up two even-strength goals in the first period and scored on the power play in the second. Another productive outing made Bouchard only the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record as many as 25 points through the first 15 games of a season. Bouchard boasts eight goals and 18 assists. He already has seven multi-point performances this season. Bobby Orr holds the NHL record for most points by a defenseman in a single season, with 139 in 1970-71. It's incredibly difficult to break, but Bouchard's current scoring rate exceeds Orr's.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven factored in three goals during Sunday's dominant 7-0 victory over Winnipeg. He had one goal and two assists, including a power-play helper. Stankoven became the 10th player in the league to reach double figures in goals this season. He's also had five assists in 16 games. Six of Stankoven's goals have come in his last six appearances. Even with Taylor Hall (upper body) on the shelf, Carolina's second line has continued to play well, keeping Stankoven's fantasy value high.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:03 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov remained undefeated on Sunday against Winnipeg, recording a 26-save shutout in a 7-0 victory. He set a new franchise record with a 10-game winning streak, becoming only the ninth netminder born outside North America to win 10 consecutive starts. After missing almost the entire 2025-26 campaign, Kochetkov was a fantasy afterthought heading into this season. But he's been spectacular so far, ranking among the top three in goalie wins (10), save percentage (.929), and goals-against average (1.49). Yet Kochetkov remains available in some fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

Forward Matthew Wood was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in exchange for forward Shane Wright. The Predators decided to part ways with Wood after seeing his game stagnate this season. After a 30-point campaign, he's totaled only three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games. Wright has also struggled to find form, so this transaction could benefit everyone involved. Wood is finishing his entry-level contract this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer unless the Kraken agree to a new deal with him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

The Nashville Predators acquired forward Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in exchange for forward Matthew Wood. After being the fourth-overall pick in 2022, Wright never got going in Seattle and now gets a fresh start. This season, Wright has scored three goals and four points in 14 games. Things started well for Wright, as he went scoreless only once in the first four games. However, he quickly lost momentum. Wright is in the final year of his entry-level contract and must improve his numbers in Nashville to earn a lucrative extension.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:39 PM ET

Utah Mammoth right wing Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) is day-to-day after exiting the lineup for Sunday's contest against Philadelphia. Yamamoto has surprised many with his production this season, but he's suffered a slight setback due to an upper-body injury. In nine outings, Yamamoto has notched seven points (three goals, four assists) while averaging two hits per game. Michael Carcone (upper body) filled Yamamoto's spot in the lineup Sunday after sitting out nine games. Yamamoto's first chance to return comes Tuesday night against Toronto.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:33 PM ET

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) will miss 2-4 weeks, the team announced Sunday. Pulock sat out his first game of the season when the Islanders hosted Edmonton on Saturday. With him out for a minimum of two weeks, the team knows it won't have Pulock in the lineup for at least five more games. Pulock has been busy on the defensive end with 23 blocks and 11 hits in 13 games. Offensively, he's done very little this season, recording one assist and no goals on eight SOG. Matthew Kessel replaced Pulock on the blue line Saturday, but he logged a quiet 14:00 of action and isn't expected to be a major factor going forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will return to the lineup on Sunday night against Ottawa. He has been on the shelf for four games with a lower-body injury. Mintyukov has been quiet this season, recording two assists, five SOG, and 16 blocks in nine games. His power-play time has dried up, limiting Mintyukov's chances of making an offensive impact. The 22-year-old will skate on the second defensive pairing against the Senators.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:12 PM ET

New York Rangers winger Eeli Tolvanen (personal) was on the ice during Sunday's optional morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. This suggests Tolvanen will be available on Sunday against Edmonton. For two straight Fridays, Tolvanen hasn't been at practice for personal reasons. So far, Tolvanen hasn't made much of an impact in New York. He has four points (three goals, one assist), 15 SOG, and 19 hits in 14 games. The Finnish forward hasn't added any points in seven straight games, so fantasy managers should look past him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mollie Walker
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Nov 1, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler produced another winning performance on Saturday, making 25 saves in a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old became the second-youngest American netminder in NHL history to win seven consecutive starts. Fowler is also the second-youngest in franchise history to do so. He's stepped up big time in a situation where the team has lost several offensive threats to injury. Fowler will head into the new week carrying a 7-1-0 record, ranking second in the league with a .932 save percentage and fifth with a 1.84 goals-against average.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 10:06 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had his best offensive outing of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, scoring one goal and recording two assists. Crosby's first three-point outing of the season tied him with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He also set a new NHL record for most assists with one franchise. While this was an impressive performance from the Penguins captain, Crosby's overall production has been disappointing in 2026-27. He's had only 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 14 games. On the power play, Crosby has been limited to one goal and one assist. Crosby is likely to increase his scoring rate as the season progresses.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was in a giving mood on Halloween, helping lead a 5-2 win over Calgary with four assists. He had three even-strength helpers and one on the power play. This was Makar's fourth four-assist effort with the Avalanche, tying him for the sixth-most in franchise history. The star defenseman entered the matchup against his hometown team with a three-game point drought. Makar has struggled for consistency all season, but he's still among the league's highest-scoring defensemen. Across 13 outings, Makar has amassed 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 9:46 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry posted his second consecutive shutout on Saturday, stopping 18 pucks in a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Jarry has taken over the starter's role after Devon Levi (undisclosed) went down and has made a strong impression. He's only the sixth netminder in Oilers history to record back-to-back shutouts. The recent impressive performances have improved Jarry's record to 4-1-2. He has a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The 31-year-old looks like a great fantasy option right now. Not only is he in top form, but Edmonton's high-octane offense also puts him in a great spot to collect wins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 9:41 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (knee) has been ruled out for 3-4 weeks. After missing a pair of contests already this week, it's been confirmed that Foegele isn't expected to make a quick return. The 30-year-old has spent time in the top six this season and has amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games. The Senators have also lost Andre Burakovsky (lower body) for at least three weeks, giving Xavier Bourgault and Philip Tomasino a chance to make their season debuts in Saturday's matchup with San Jose. Tomasino was on the second line and recorded an assist, but he logged only 12:10 of ice time, so fantasy managers shouldn't get excited.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 1, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (lower body) will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks. He suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week, and the team placed him on Injured Reserve Saturday. Burakovsky can't seem to shake off the injury bug, as this is the third time already this season that he's been unavailable. Burakovsky has no points in eight appearances and appears headed toward another disappointing campaign. With Warren Foegele (knee) also ruled out for several weeks, Philip Tomasino is poised to have a regular spot in the lineup. After a productive spell in the AHL, Tomasino made his first NHL appearance of the season on Sunday against San Jose and produced one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 1, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers left wing Isaac Howard (knee) won't be in action on Sunday against the New York Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. The 22-year-old injured his knee in Saturday's win over the Islanders. While Howard's injury isn't as serious as initially feared, he will sit out at least one game. Howard has had a limited role with the Oilers, averaging 8:53 of ice time. He has contributed one goal and two assists. His first chance to return will be Tuesday against New Jersey. Filip Hallander is expected to fill in for Howard on Sunday, but he's been anonymous offensively since joining the team on Oct. 7 and isn't a recommended fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stephen Whyno
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Oct 31, 2026, 7:56 PM ET

New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) is day-to-day, The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports. Durzi is banged up and has recently taken regular maintenance days. He's been in the lineup for every game so far in 2026-27 but might be forced to miss Sunday's contest against Edmonton. In 14 outings, Durzi has recorded five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, and 21 blocks. Braden Schneider (illness) is also day-to-day, so the Rangers may need to make several changes to their blue line on Sunday. The team recalled Matthew Robertson from the minors on Saturday, adding another defensive option. Scott Morrow is also available to enter the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Baugh
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Oct 31, 2026, 7:45 PM ET

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) will suit up on Sunday against the Washington Capitals, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. On Friday, it was reported that Eriksson Ek was being evaluated by team doctors after being hurt in Thursday's clash against the Islanders. He was back on the ice Saturday, and Wild head coach John Hynes said Eriksson Ek is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup. Eriksson Ek has five goals and seven assists in 15 games this season, averaging more than one hit per game. He's on a four-game point streak and will look to extend his goal streak to three games on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
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Oct 31, 2026, 7:31 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. The 30-year-old sustained a lower-body injury early in the season and will miss an 11th consecutive game on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. However, with him now day-to-day, Montembeault should be available soon. After making 23 starts last season, Montembeault has yet to appear in a game this season. Montreal has found a strong tandem with Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, making it difficult for Montembeault to earn playing time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
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Oct 31, 2026, 7:28 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be unavailable for two weeks. Matheson recently returned from a lower-body injury, but he skated in just three games before suffering another health issue. He will miss a second consecutive game on Saturday against Pittsburgh. The veteran rearguard does a lot for the Canadiens and has averaged 0.5 points per game in eight outings this season. He has one goal and three assists, playing nearly 24 minutes a night. Adam Engstrom is likely to see regular action until Matheson returns, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 31, 2026, 7:24 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (personal) won't play in Saturday's matchup with Calgary, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He recently lost his father and has been away from the team. After missing time with a lower-body injury, O'Connor made his season debut only last week. He hasn't made an offensive impact in 13:24 of ice time per game. Gavin Brindley was recalled from the AHL on Friday and will replace O'Connor on Saturday. Brindley has one assist in four NHL outings this season and is unlikely to play a prominent role in Saturday's contest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Alexandre Sarr

Iffy Against Orlando
Jalen Smith

Expected to Play Monday
Zach LaVine

Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Rudy Gobert

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Ty Jerome

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Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
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Cleared for Season Debut Monday
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Yves Missi

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Tyler Huntley

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Ashton Jeanty

Reduced Workload Was Planned Before Kickoff
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Matthew Wood

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Bucky Irving

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Shane Wright

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Lamar Jackson

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Eeli Tolvanen

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Jacob Fowler

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Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

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Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

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Mitchell Robinson

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Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

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Joel Eriksson Ek

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Samuel Montembeault

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Mike Matheson

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Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
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Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
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Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
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Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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Exercises his 2027 Player Option
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Named World Series MVP
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Drew Rasmussen

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Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

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Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
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a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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