Max Christie Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Nov 2, 2026, 9:58 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (hip) will not return to Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Christie played just eight minutes before exiting, with Walter Clayton Jr. replacing him in the lineup to begin the second half. The 23-year-old entered Monday averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from the field through six starts. If Christie ends up missing time beyond Monday, Clayton should stay in the mix for extra minutes, with Marcus Sasser also a candidate for a larger backcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Collin Murray-Boyles Joins Starting Lineup Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 9:47 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles will make his first start of the season Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Zulfi Sheikh. With Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) out for a second straight game, Murray-Boyles moves into the starting lineup after Trayce Jackson-Davis started Sunday. The 21-year-old is averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in 19.0 minutes off the bench. In 16 starts from Jan. 3 onward last season, he posted 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes. The move gives him a better chance to contribute across the defensive categories while Poeltl remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zulfi Sheikh
Derrick Jones Jr. Sidelined Against the Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 9:42 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to Joey Linn. Jones left Sunday's loss to Golden State after banging his knee late in the third quarter and finished with nine points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. The 29-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 52.0 percent from three. It's the same knee that gave him trouble last season, so his status is worth monitoring. With Max Strus returning, Kobe Sanders, Gradey Dick, and Baba Miller could still see some extra wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Jakob Poeltl Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 9:37 PM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) will miss a second straight game Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers with bursitis. Poeltl was a late scratch Sunday against the Lakers after the issue limited his range of motion during warmups. The 31-year-old is averaging 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds through five appearances after playing only 46 games last season because of recurring back problems. Trayce Jackson-Davis started in his place Sunday and could get the nod again, while Collin Murray-Boyles should also be in line for additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zulfi Sheikh
Scottie Barnes Good to Go Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 9:32 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after dealing with soreness and tightness. Barnes played 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The 25-year-old has been carrying a heavy offensive load with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, scoring 41 points Friday and averaging 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through six games. RJ Barrett should remain heavily involved after adding 22 points and 10 rebounds Sunday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zulfi Sheikh
Max Strus Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 9:16 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) will make his season and Clippers debut Monday against the Toronto Raptors. Strus has missed the first six games after partially tearing the plantar fascia in his right foot during the preseason opener. The 30-year-old practiced with the San Diego Clippers on Saturday before receiving clearance to return. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 12 games with Cleveland last season. Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) and Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) are both out, so there should be room for Strus to work into the wing rotation right away, even if the Clippers ease him back after the long layoff.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Brandon Williams Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:49 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns, according to Anthony Slater. Williams entered the day questionable with a quad contusion on the second night of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 17.3 minutes through seven games. He scored 20 points in his lone start of the season against these same Suns. With Stephen Curry back, De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard could pick up some of Williams' minutes, while Golden State is also without Gui Santos (knee) and Al Horford (rest).--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Alpha Diallo Cleared to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:41 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (wrist) is available for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing four straight contests with a wrist sprain and personal reasons. Diallo made his only appearance of the season on Opening Night, recording four points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes against Oklahoma City. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) still sidelined, Diallo should have a chance to work his way back into Denver's wing rotation. His defense should help him stay in the mix, but he will need to show more on offense before there is much fantasy value to chase.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Clint Capela Downgraded to Out Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:30 PM ETHouston Rockets center Clint Capela (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, head coach Ime Udoka told Varun Shankar. Capela rolled his ankle in Saturday's win over Oklahoma City and played just 10 minutes. With Steven Adams (calf) also sidelined, Houston is short on traditional centers behind Alperen Sengun. Oscar Tshiebwe is the leading candidate for backup minutes, while the Rockets could also use smaller frontcourt combinations with Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant. Tshiebwe could have some short-term value if Houston keeps him in the regular rotation while Capela and Adams are out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Reed Sheppard Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:25 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (back) will play Monday against the Boston Celtics without a minutes restriction, head coach Ime Udoka told Varun Shankar. Sheppard missed the previous two games with a back issue. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.3 threes in 23.3 minutes through four appearances. He has shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep after hitting 39.4 percent of his threes last season. Sheppard should slide back into a regular backcourt role alongside Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Kyrie Irving Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:14 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to Marc Stein. Irving was initially questionable before being downgraded, with the absence listed as injury management. The 34-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL and is coming off a season-high 35 minutes in Friday's win over Houston, when he scored 35 points with nine assists. Irving is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 threes through five games. With Sergio de Larrea (knee) also out, Marcus Sasser and Walter Clayton Jr. could pick up extra minutes, while Cooper Flagg should handle more of the playmaking.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Dejounte Murray Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:06 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Rod Walker. It will be Murray's third straight absence following the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through four appearances. Herbert Jones is a strong candidate to remain in the starting lineup, while Jeremiah Fears should continue handling plenty of the playmaking with Jordan Poole (ankle) also out. Fears has produced 22 points and 13 assists against Sacramento and 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting against Atlanta over his last two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 2, 2026, 6:54 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, per the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 18.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game so far this season while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Johnson played 28 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night and scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists, with one blocked shot and four turnovers. Johnson will try to recover and return for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Braden Smith Gets Start For Pacers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 2, 2026, 6:43 PM ETFormer Purdue Boilermaker point guard Braden Smith will get his first career start for the Indiana Pacers when the team faces the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, according to the team. Smith is averaging 4.5 minutes played in four games this season but will fill in for the extremely shorthanded Pacers team on Monday night. The Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, among others, as they will take on the Hawks with Smith getting his first NBA starting nod.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Indiana Pacers
Rui Hachimura Out of Action on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 5:35 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to quad soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting 36.9 percent from the field in his first season with the Clippers. Kobe Sanders will likely be the main beneficiary of Hachimura's absence, while Gradey Dick and Baba Miller could also see additional minutes on the wing.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Set to Return Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 5:03 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (rest) is available for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns after sitting out the first half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers due to bilateral low back injury management. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points through five games, but his 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest keep him fantasy-relevant against the Suns.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Active on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 4:39 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) is set to return Monday against the Phoenix Suns after resting for the first half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The 38-year-old is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through five games. Despite sitting out Sunday, he was a candidate for NBA Player of the Week after scoring 99 points across three straight wins. Curry will reclaim his usual starting role and remains a top fantasy play against the Suns.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Set to Suit Up Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 4:05 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Monday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy is no longer on the injury report after initially being listed as probable with bilateral patellar tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, with his scoring down from last season's 21.5 points per game. However, Murphy has shown improvement lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins, and could be a productive fantasy option on Monday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Paul George Sidelined Against Houston
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 3:49 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Paul George (rest) will sit out Monday's matchup against the Houston Rockets. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back after recording 17 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes against Orlando on Sunday. The nine-time All-Star is Boston's second-leading scorer, averaging 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals through six games. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined for this evening's action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alexandre Sarr Out of Action on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 3:25 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) will miss Monday's contest against the Orlando Magic after initially being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through six games following offseason surgery on his right foot. With Sarr sidelined, Deandre Ayton could make his first start of the season, boosting his fantasy appeal with Washington playing four times this week.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:54 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson has yet to miss a game this season, though the hamstring is worth monitoring after he dealt with a lengthy strain and a later aggravation while with Denver last season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through six appearances, with much of his fantasy appeal coming on the defensive end. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) already ruled out, Sam Merrill, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas could all pick up additional minutes if Watson sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report