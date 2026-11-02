Gardner Minshew II Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Nov 2, 2026, 4:43 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals have named veteran Gardner Minshew II their starting quarterback following his star performance in their Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Minshew II took over for fellow veteran Jacoby Brissett midway through Arizona's game against Dallas and led the team to a comeback victory by completing 17 of 23 pass attempts for 188 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 30-year-old's last extended run as an NFL starter came in 2024, when he threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 10 games (nine starts) with the Las Vegas Raiders. Minshew II should not be expected to provide fantasy managers with consistent high-end production, but he's proven capable of occasional stretches of solid play throughout his career. In superflex and two-QB formats, Minshew II is a must-add player on the waiver wire, even heading into a tough Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian RapoportComments · Join the chatOpen in app
More Recent News
Titans open to trading Calvin Ridley
Blake Beddingfield would listen to offers for seven #Titans, including Calvin Ridley, Jermaine Johnson and Jacob Martin.— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 2, 2026
But he wouldn't give away Tony Pollard for a late-round pick, given what the running back means to Cam Ward's development.
His trade deadline assessment 👇
Nov 2, 2026, 5:01 PM ET
Kendrick Bourne's Ankle Injury Could Be Season-Ending
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that the ankle injury suffered by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys could be season-ending, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Bourne has operated as Arizona's WR2 since the team traded away wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in mid-October, recording 14 catches for 155 yards on 24 targets over his last four games. Fellow top Arizona wideout Michael Wilson (ribs) is also playing through broken ribs, so the Cardinals are likely going to be quite shorthanded at wide receiver heading into the second half of the regular season. If Bourne does indeed miss significant time, recent practice squad signee Zay Jones could take over a sizable role in the Arizona passing game alongside Wilson and star Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jeremiyah Love has New Ankle Injury
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is dealing with a new ankle injury, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Love has battled ankle injuries since the preseason, leading him to miss Weeks 6 and 7 before returning for Arizona's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. However, it appears that the 21-year-old is now dealing with a separate injury, which could put his status for Arizona's Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in jeopardy. Love has struggled to get going amidst all the health concerns so far this season, recording 304 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 87 touches across six games. If he's inactive in Week 9, Cardinals back Tyler Allgeier would likely be his team's lead rusher against Seattle.--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
De'Zhaun Stribling walking without crutches or brace on lower leg
One notable sight from the 49ers' open locker room today: De'Zhaun Stribling walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 2, 2026
Nov 2, 2026, 4:46 PM ET
Jeremy McNichols' Injury Could Prompt Commanders to Add Running Back
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 4:40 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) is undergoing further evaluation after suffering a midfoot injury during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Dan Quinn indicated Monday that Washington could explore signing a free agent or promoting someone from its practice squad, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. McNichols exited in the third quarter after rushing for 21 yards on five carries and catching one pass for seven yards. His injury leaves Washington thin in the backfield, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) already on injured reserve. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are the team's remaining healthy running backs on the active roster, while Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds are available on the practice squad. White led Washington with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia, while Ekeler contributed 36 yards on eight carries. White carries the stronger immediate fantasy appeal if McNichols misses time, although Washington's potential roster addition could affect the backfield rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: JP Finalay
Eagles Committed to Tanner McKee at Quarterback
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:37 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "not making any changes" at quarterback when asked about the status of signal-caller Tanner McKee, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. McKee has started Philadelphia's last three games since Eagles QB1 Jalen Hurts (calf) was placed on Injured Reserve due to complications from blood clots. McKee has struggled since taking over as the starter, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 26-year-old is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, and the Eagles are averaging 15 points per game in his starts. However, it does not appear as though Philadelphia is considering going to current backups Joe Milton III or Cole Payton any time soon.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Cam Skattebo considered "day-to-day" for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:29 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will be considered "day-to-day" ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Skattebo injured his hamstring during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. While New York had their bye in Week 8, it appears Skattebo's status for Week 9 remains in question. The 24-year-old had a breakout game against Houston before suffering the injury, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. While Skattebo has had an up-and-down season, his fantasy stock is back up when healthy due to the respect defenses have to give to Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy's mobility. If Skattebo is unable to play against Philadelphia, Giants RB2 Devin Singletary would likely dominate backfield work for New York in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Commanders Concerned Jeremy McNichols' Foot Injury is "Serious"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:24 PM ETWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) has a "mid-foot" injury, and the team is "concerned it's serious," according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. McNichols suffered the foot injury in the second half of the Sunday night win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and did not return. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on Injured Reserve, Washington's backfield depth is thinning out, with Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler now the top two backs as the team heads into a Week 9 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old McNichols will almost certainly not be available this weekend, and he could join Croskey-Merritt on IR. The Commanders have Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds on their practice squad, and one of those RBs is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Week 9. McNichols has only appeared in two games this year due to injury and has 10 carries for 34 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) while catching his only target for seven yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Will Brady
Nov 2, 2026, 4:22 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have officially activated rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) from Injured Reserve ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Price has been sidelined since Week 3 due to a chest injury. Across three games before being placed on IR, the 23-year-old recorded 140 scrimmage yards on 32 touches. Veteran Seattle back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is also set to return from injury in Week 8, making his season debut after being sidelined to start the year while he rehabbed a torn ACL. The Seahawks have gotten solid production from Emanuel Wilson while both Price and Charbonnet have been out, so the team could choose to split work fairly evenly between the three running backs on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Panthers Could Open Jonathon Brooks' Practice Window This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:16 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the team could "potentially" open the 21-day practice window for running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) to return from Injured Reserve this week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. However, Canales said that Brooks still has some things he needs to clear recovery-wise. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has not played since undergoing core-muscle surgery on Sept. 23, but he is now technically eligible to come off IR to give Carolina more backfield depth. Brooks carried a lot of buzz in the summer during training camp and the preseason after recovering from a second torn ACL in his knee, but the injury bug bit him again after he played in just two games to begin the 2026 season. In those two games, Brooks had only nine carries for 30 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and added two catches for 43 yards in the passing game. When he returns, he should operate as the clear backup to Chuba Hubbard, who has been outstanding for Carolina through eight weeks. Despite missing four games, Brooks is rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues as an RB handcuff.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Zachariah Branch Won't Play in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:08 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) will not play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Branch was not targeted at all in the team's Week 8 shutout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before injuring his hamstring, and he could be facing a multi-week absence. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia has had a minimal role in the Falcons' offense so far in his first year in the NFL, catching only 10 of his 12 targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns. Branch has speed to spare and is shifty in open space, but barring injuries to the rest of the team's WR corps, he will be fighting an uphill battle for playing time when he returns from his hamstring injury. Branch's next chance to return for Atlanta will be in Week 10 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. He should only be stashed in dynasty/keeper leagues for now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
David Montgomery Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 4:01 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is making progress in his recovery, but a return to action is not imminent, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Sources indicate that Montgomery's rehabilitation is moving in the right direction, although the veteran remains sidelined after suffering the injury during Houston's Week 5 victory over Tennessee. He missed the following two games and did not practice leading up to Week 7 before the Texans entered their Week 8 bye. The latest report casts doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Woody Marks has taken control of the backfield during Montgomery's absence, recording 34 carries for 122 rushing yards and three receptions for 40 yards over two games. Marks should remain Houston's primary fantasy option while Montgomery continues his recovery, with his substantial workload keeping him in flex consideration.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Ravens May Look to Veterans to Address Barren QB Room
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:00 PM ETNow that quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is likely to miss the rest of the year, and Tyson Bagent (toe) is expected to miss extended time, The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer suggests that the Baltimore Ravens could look to an uninspiring group of veteran QBs to bring in healthy bodies at the position. Among the names that Shaffer mentions are Tyson Bagent, Will Levis, Nick Mullens, and Andy Dalton. Undrafted rookie signal-caller Joe Fagnano was forced into action in Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he acknowledged after the game that he is not 100% healthy either while dealing with an undisclosed injury. "We'll figure that out over the next 24 hours," head coach Jesse Minter said of the team's quarterback plans. Baltimore does not have a QB on their practice squad, with running back Justice Hill being the team's emergency QB option behind Fagnano. General manager Eric DeCosta is unlikely to spend valuable draft capital on a high-level replacement at this point in the year, so the Ravens' options will not be great. Veteran Joe Flacco would be the feel-good story, but the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to trade away their insurance plan. Other names that could be options for Baltimore include Cooper Rush, Jimmy Garoppolo, Case Keenum, Zach Wilson, Josh Johnson, Kedon Slovis, and Jake Browning.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Cam Skattebo Works Off to the Side on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was seen working on the side with a trainer in Monday's practice after injuring his hamstring in the team's overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 7, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The Giants are coming out of their bye and did not hold an official practice on Monday. We will not know the 24-year-old's official practice status until Wednesday, but fantasy managers should expect to see Skattebo listed. It is unclear right now if his hamstring injury is serious enough to put him in danger of missing the Week 9 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, but if it is, Devin Singletary would be the next man up in the Giants' backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Injured Reserve and Najee Harris no longer with the team. In his return to the lead-back role in the win over Houston two weeks ago, Skattebo had his best game of the year, carrying the football 17 times for a season-high 124 yards and his second rushing score of the year. He will be a must-start at RB against Philly if he is active. Fantasy managers in need of RB depth may want to stash Singletary as insurance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Lamar Jackson Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:42 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is likely to miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering an injury to his right thumb in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson requires surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Jesse Minter confirmed, although Baltimore has not officially ruled out a return later this season. The 29-year-old injured his right thumb on the Ravens' first offensive snap during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills when his hand struck pass rusher Greg Rousseau's arm. Jackson had just returned from a three-game absence caused by a high-ankle sprain. He has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and another score this season. Backup Tyler Huntley also suffered a toe injury Sunday, forcing rookie Joe Fagnano into action. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception, leaving Baltimore with significant quarterback uncertainty ahead of Thursday's matchup against Jacksonville. Jackson's extended absence would also diminish the fantasy outlooks of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Christian Watson "Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:38 PM ETGreen Bay Packers passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Monday that wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) and his broken rib are sore but "doing great," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We'll see as the week goes," Vrable added. Watson will do everything possible to get his body ready for Sunday's Week 9 contest on the road against the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old big-play wideout suffered a broken rib in last Thursday night's home victory against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field and was taken to a local hospital during the game after coughing up blood. After being cleared by doctors, Watson surprisingly returned to the contest and finished with a season-high eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. His status for Week 9 in New England is in question, and it will likely be a matter of pain tolerance when it comes to Watson suiting up. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status throughout the week, but if he is active on Sunday, he will be a must-start as the WR3 overall in standard fantasy scoring through eight weeks in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Kyler Murray has Sore Hamstring, Undergoing Evaluation
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is dealing with a sore hamstring following the team's first loss of the year against the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Murray is going through a full evaluation on Monday. O'Connell does not think that Murray's hamstring injury will jeopardize his availability for the team's Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night, but it is definitely something to watch for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old veteran signal-caller stayed in Sunday's loss to Detroit, but he continued to underwhelm in leading Minnesota's offense, going 17-for-29 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was Murray's first time this year throwing multiple TD passes, but he has not looked comfortable yet in O'Connell's offense in his first year with the team. If Murray's hamstring injury lingers throughout the week, veteran Carson Wentz could be an option to start against Buffalo in Week 9. We will keep a close eye on Murray's practice status this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Micah Parsons Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:29 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons continued working with trainers during Monday's walkthrough rather than participating in team activities. The 27-year-old has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus repair following his December 2025 injury. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back through individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. The Packers are targeting their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25 for his season debut, although that timeline remains tentative. Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 14 games last season. His eventual return would strengthen a Packers defense that registered six sacks against Carolina in Week 8, but he is not expected to face New England this Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Brandon Aiyuk Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is close to hiring new representatives in an effort to get back to the NFL and on a team, sources told Jordan Schultz. The 49ers still hold Aiyuk's rights, and Aiyuk needs to file for reinstatement after he was placed on the left-squad list last December. General manager John Lynch said all the way back in January that the 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State would not play for the organization again, and that has not changed despite the 49ers dealing with the most banged-up receiving corps in the league through the first eight weeks of 2026. He has been completely off the fantasy football radar for that reason, and because we have no idea how healthy he is after he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee back in October of 2024, which caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. Aiyuk has reportedly been healthy, but his deteriorating relationship with the 49ers has not helped his cause as he tries to get back in the good graces of the league. Once he is reinstated by the NFL, the 49ers will be forced to either trade or release him so he can join another team. Aiyuk remains a complete wild card and is not guaranteed to play for the remainder of this season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Josh Jacobs Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain with the team despite newly publicized allegations of physical abuse, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the organization is aware of the allegations and will allow the NFL's investigation to proceed, adding that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with Green Bay. Police records released Friday included accounts from three additional women alleging previous incidents of physical abuse, which Jacobs' attorneys have disputed. The 28-year-old previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a separate May incident. Jacobs spent the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List before returning in Week 7. He has since rushed for 75 yards while adding 11 receptions for 68 yards and three total touchdowns across two games. Jacobs remains Green Bay's lead running back and a fantasy starter, although the ongoing investigation creates uncertainty about potential additional discipline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman