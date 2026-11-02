Ravens May Look to Veterans to Address Barren QB Room
Nov 2, 2026, 4:00 PM ETNow that quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is likely to miss the rest of the year, and Tyson Bagent (toe) is expected to miss extended time, The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer suggests that the Baltimore Ravens could look to an uninspiring group of veteran QBs to bring in healthy bodies at the position. Among the names that Shaffer mentions are Tyson Bagent, Will Levis, Nick Mullens, and Andy Dalton. Undrafted rookie signal-caller Joe Fagnano was forced into action in Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he acknowledged after the game that he is not 100% healthy either while dealing with an undisclosed injury. "We'll figure that out over the next 24 hours," head coach Jesse Minter said of the team's quarterback plans. Baltimore does not have a QB on their practice squad, with running back Justice Hill being the team's emergency QB option behind Fagnano. General manager Eric DeCosta is unlikely to spend valuable draft capital on a high-level replacement at this point in the year, so the Ravens' options will not be great. Veteran Joe Flacco would be the feel-good story, but the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to trade away their insurance plan. Other names that could be options for Baltimore include Cooper Rush, Jimmy Garoppolo, Case Keenum, Zach Wilson, Josh Johnson, Kedon Slovis, and Jake Browning.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
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Panthers Could Open Jonathon Brooks' Practice Window This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:16 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the team could "potentially" open the 21-day practice window for running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) to return from Injured Reserve this week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. However, Canales said that Brooks still has some things he needs to clear recovery-wise. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has not played since undergoing core-muscle surgery on Sept. 23, but he is now technically eligible to come off IR to give Carolina more backfield depth. Brooks carried a lot of buzz in the summer during training camp and the preseason after recovering from a second torn ACL in his knee, but the injury bug bit him again after he played in just two games to begin the 2026 season. In those two games, Brooks had only nine carries for 30 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and added two catches for 43 yards in the passing game. When he returns, he should operate as the clear backup to Chuba Hubbard, who has been outstanding for Carolina through eight weeks. Despite missing four games, Brooks is rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues as an RB handcuff.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Zachariah Branch Won't Play in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 4:08 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) will not play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Branch was not targeted at all in the team's Week 8 shutout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before injuring his hamstring, and he could be facing a multi-week absence. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia has had a minimal role in the Falcons' offense so far in his first year in the NFL, catching only 10 of his 12 targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns. Branch has speed to spare and is shifty in open space, but barring injuries to the rest of the team's WR corps, he will be fighting an uphill battle for playing time when he returns from his hamstring injury. Branch's next chance to return for Atlanta will be in Week 10 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. He should only be stashed in dynasty/keeper leagues for now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
Cam Skattebo considered "day to day" for Week 9
John Harbaugh says Abdul Carter has an illness. He also says Cam Skattebo will be “day to day” leading up to the game vs the Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZrGEKMqXjj— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 2, 2026
Nov 2, 2026, 4:07 PM ET
Seahawks officially activate Jadarian Price ahead of Monday Night Football
Seahawks activated rookie RB Jadarian Price ahead of tonight’s game against the Bears. The Seahawks now get back Price and Zach Charbonnet, who will make his 2026 season debut tonight.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2026
Nov 2, 2026, 4:06 PM ET
David Montgomery Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 4:01 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is making progress in his recovery, but a return to action is not imminent, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Sources indicate that Montgomery's rehabilitation is moving in the right direction, although the veteran remains sidelined after suffering the injury during Houston's Week 5 victory over Tennessee. He missed the following two games and did not practice leading up to Week 7 before the Texans entered their Week 8 bye. The latest report casts doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Woody Marks has taken control of the backfield during Montgomery's absence, recording 34 carries for 122 rushing yards and three receptions for 40 yards over two games. Marks should remain Houston's primary fantasy option while Montgomery continues his recovery, with his substantial workload keeping him in flex consideration.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Cam Skattebo Works Off to the Side on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was seen working on the side with a trainer in Monday's practice after injuring his hamstring in the team's overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 7, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The Giants are coming out of their bye and did not hold an official practice on Monday. We will not know the 24-year-old's official practice status until Wednesday, but fantasy managers should expect to see Skattebo listed. It is unclear right now if his hamstring injury is serious enough to put him in danger of missing the Week 9 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, but if it is, Devin Singletary would be the next man up in the Giants' backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Injured Reserve and Najee Harris no longer with the team. In his return to the lead-back role in the win over Houston two weeks ago, Skattebo had his best game of the year, carrying the football 17 times for a season-high 124 yards and his second rushing score of the year. He will be a must-start at RB against Philly if he is active. Fantasy managers in need of RB depth may want to stash Singletary as insurance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Lamar Jackson Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:42 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is likely to miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering an injury to his right thumb in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson requires surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Jesse Minter confirmed, although Baltimore has not officially ruled out a return later this season. The 29-year-old injured his right thumb on the Ravens' first offensive snap during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills when his hand struck pass rusher Greg Rousseau's arm. Jackson had just returned from a three-game absence caused by a high-ankle sprain. He has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and another score this season. Backup Tyler Huntley also suffered a toe injury Sunday, forcing rookie Joe Fagnano into action. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception, leaving Baltimore with significant quarterback uncertainty ahead of Thursday's matchup against Jacksonville. Jackson's extended absence would also diminish the fantasy outlooks of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Christian Watson "Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:38 PM ETGreen Bay Packers passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Monday that wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) and his broken rib are sore but "doing great," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We'll see as the week goes," Vrable added. Watson will do everything possible to get his body ready for Sunday's Week 9 contest on the road against the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old big-play wideout suffered a broken rib in last Thursday night's home victory against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field and was taken to a local hospital during the game after coughing up blood. After being cleared by doctors, Watson surprisingly returned to the contest and finished with a season-high eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. His status for Week 9 in New England is in question, and it will likely be a matter of pain tolerance when it comes to Watson suiting up. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status throughout the week, but if he is active on Sunday, he will be a must-start as the WR3 overall in standard fantasy scoring through eight weeks in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Kyler Murray has Sore Hamstring, Undergoing Evaluation
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is dealing with a sore hamstring following the team's first loss of the year against the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Murray is going through a full evaluation on Monday. O'Connell does not think that Murray's hamstring injury will jeopardize his availability for the team's Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night, but it is definitely something to watch for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old veteran signal-caller stayed in Sunday's loss to Detroit, but he continued to underwhelm in leading Minnesota's offense, going 17-for-29 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was Murray's first time this year throwing multiple TD passes, but he has not looked comfortable yet in O'Connell's offense in his first year with the team. If Murray's hamstring injury lingers throughout the week, veteran Carson Wentz could be an option to start against Buffalo in Week 9. We will keep a close eye on Murray's practice status this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Micah Parsons Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:29 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons continued working with trainers during Monday's walkthrough rather than participating in team activities. The 27-year-old has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus repair following his December 2025 injury. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back through individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. The Packers are targeting their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25 for his season debut, although that timeline remains tentative. Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 14 games last season. His eventual return would strengthen a Packers defense that registered six sacks against Carolina in Week 8, but he is not expected to face New England this Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Brandon Aiyuk Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is close to hiring new representatives in an effort to get back to the NFL and on a team, sources told Jordan Schultz. The 49ers still hold Aiyuk's rights, and Aiyuk needs to file for reinstatement after he was placed on the left-squad list last December. General manager John Lynch said all the way back in January that the 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State would not play for the organization again, and that has not changed despite the 49ers dealing with the most banged-up receiving corps in the league through the first eight weeks of 2026. He has been completely off the fantasy football radar for that reason, and because we have no idea how healthy he is after he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee back in October of 2024, which caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. Aiyuk has reportedly been healthy, but his deteriorating relationship with the 49ers has not helped his cause as he tries to get back in the good graces of the league. Once he is reinstated by the NFL, the 49ers will be forced to either trade or release him so he can join another team. Aiyuk remains a complete wild card and is not guaranteed to play for the remainder of this season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Josh Jacobs Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain with the team despite newly publicized allegations of physical abuse, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the organization is aware of the allegations and will allow the NFL's investigation to proceed, adding that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with Green Bay. Police records released Friday included accounts from three additional women alleging previous incidents of physical abuse, which Jacobs' attorneys have disputed. The 28-year-old previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a separate May incident. Jacobs spent the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List before returning in Week 7. He has since rushed for 75 yards while adding 11 receptions for 68 yards and three total touchdowns across two games. Jacobs remains Green Bay's lead running back and a fantasy starter, although the ongoing investigation creates uncertainty about potential additional discipline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Daniel Jones to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will remain the team's starter for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the decision Monday after initially declining to commit to Jones following Indianapolis' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions before Anthony Richardson Sr. replaced him during the fourth quarter with the Colts trailing by 35 points. The 29-year-old has struggled through eight games, completing 60.4% of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Indianapolis has dropped four consecutive games to fall to 2-6, but Steichen is sticking with Jones despite his continued struggles. The veteran remains a risky fantasy option outside Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, even with a matchup against Dallas approaching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
Cowboys Open to Making Roster Moves Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 2:00 PM ETWith the Dallas Cowboys falling to 3-5 after an upset overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, executive vice president Stephen Jones said during his Monday radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the team is still open to making a roster move. With just over a week remaining before the league's November 10 trade deadline, Jones said, "We think we're close. We think we can get this ship righted and that we can have success." With the rest of the NFC East also struggling, the Cowboys trail only the 4-2-1 New York Giants, who have turned to former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as their third starting quarterback of the season, and with whom Dallas still has one remaining matchup in Week 17.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon Machota
George Pickens has hamstring and other health issues
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) caught two of his three targets for 48 yards in an upset overtime loss to the Cardinals, and The Athletic's Jon Machota reports that he is dealing with hamstring issues that have been tightening up during games. Following a breakout 2025 campaign in which he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, Pickens is currently on pace for 83 receptions, 1,133 yards and four touchdowns and has fallen to WR19 while working in more of a complementary role to five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. Pickens has appeared on the injury report in each of the past two weeks with shoulder and hamstring concerns, and his status will need to be monitored heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon Machota
Brenton Strange a Consistently Safe Streamer with Untapped Upside
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:37 PM ETIn a week that saw Jaguars quarterbacks attempt only 17 passes in a blowout win over the Colts, Jacksonville tight end Brenton Strange tied for the team lead with 55 receiving yards on his two receptions. With the passing offense becoming slightly unpredictable through its embarrassment of riches, Strange has emerged as one of the Jaguars' most consistent fantasy producers, topping 40 receiving yards in his last four outings and ranking as the TE13 by points per game over that stretch despite being held without a touchdown. Offering one of the safest floors at the position, Strange has emerged as a usable weekly streamer who could help to win weeks if he finds his way back into the end zone, an accomplishable feat with Trevor Lawrence now ranking third in the league with 17 passing touchdowns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Establishing Flex Value Through Receiving Profile
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has seen his target total rise in four consecutive games, culminating in a season-high five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs in search of consistent producers in the passing game, the fifth-round rookie now ranks third on the team with his 237 receiving yards, presenting enough standalone value to make him a viable weekly flex option. Coupled with the week-winning potential he offers as a direct handcuff to Kenneth Walker, Johnson has emerged as a must-roster player and is a priority waiver add wherever still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Could Be Moved for Third or Fourth-Round Pick
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:13 PM ETHaving already traded away two team captains, the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts are essentially looking at a cultural reset, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that wide receiver Josh Downs could be one of the next players on the move ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline. Schefter reports that the Colts have asked for a third-round pick for the fourth-year receiver but could settle for a fourth-rounder before the deadline. Downs leads the Colts with 330 yards on 30 receptions and found the end zone for the first time in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars. A breakout candidate who has yet to find his footing as part of a struggling offense, a change of scenery could help restore fantasy value to a player who currently ranks as the WR41 through eight games.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Emeka Egbuka Could Return in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:45 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) could return for the team's Week 9 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka has missed the team's last two games with a concussion and a foot injury. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State cleared the concussion protocol last week, but he remained out in Sunday's shutout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Now that he is only dealing with a foot injury, Egbuka could be cleared to face Chicago on the road this weekend if he makes enough progress in practice this week. He has been Tampa's top receiver when healthy, catching 28 of his 49 targets for 240 yards and two touchdowns in six games played. However, Egbuka's fantasy value is trending down with the Bucs moving to a run-based offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not complete a single pass in the win over Atlanta and has gone 7-for-14 for 64 yards and a touchdown in two games since returning from his dislocated right thumb.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Travis Etienne Jr. Could Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will be looked at on Monday with the intent of judging whether or not he will have a chance to return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Kellen Moore told Ross Jackson of Locked on Saints. Etienne is eligible to return from Injured Reserve this week after straining his left hamstring in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. The 27-year-old had an extra week to recover during the team's bye in Week 8, so he might be back in action this weekend as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Fantasy managers need to be mindful that even if Etienne has his 21-day practice window opened this week, it does not necessarily mean he will return to New Orleans' backfield this weekend to take on the Browns. When Etienne does return and is back to full health, he is expected to take over lead-back duties from veteran Alvin Kamara, at least on early downs. The former first-rounder by the Jacksonville Jaguars had 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, adding 11 catches for 51 yards as a receiver in his first three games with the Saints this year before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Locked On Saints - Ross Jackson