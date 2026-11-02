George Pickens has hamstring and other health issues tightening up in games
Nov 2, 2026, 1:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) caught two of his three targets for 48 yards in an upset overtime loss to the Cardinals, and The Athletic's Jon Machota reports that he is dealing with hamstring issues that have been tightening up during games. Following a breakout 2025 campaign in which he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, Pickens is currently on pace for 83 receptions, 1,133 yards and four touchdowns and has fallen to WR19 while working in more of a complementary role to five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. Pickens has appeared on the injury report in each of the past two weeks with shoulder and hamstring concerns, and his status will need to be monitored heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon MachotaComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Brenton Strange a Consistently Safe Streamer with Untapped Upside
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:37 PM ETIn a week that saw Jaguars quarterbacks attempt only 17 passes in a blowout win over the Colts, Jacksonville tight end Brenton Strange tied for the team lead with 55 receiving yards on his two receptions. With the passing offense becoming slightly unpredictable through its embarrassment of riches, Strange has emerged as one of the Jaguars' most consistent fantasy producers, topping 40 receiving yards in his last four outings and ranking as the TE13 by points per game over that stretch despite being held without a touchdown. Offering one of the safest floors at the position, Strange has emerged as a usable weekly streamer who could help to win weeks if he finds his way back into the end zone, an accomplishable feat with Trevor Lawrence now ranking third in the league with 17 passing touchdowns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Establishing Flex Value Through Receiving Profile
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has seen his target total rise in four consecutive games, culminating in a season-high five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs in search of consistent producers in the passing game, the fifth-round rookie now ranks third on the team with his 237 receiving yards, presenting enough standalone value to make him a viable weekly flex option. Coupled with the week-winning potential he offers as a direct handcuff to Kenneth Walker, Johnson has emerged as a must-roster player and is a priority waiver add wherever still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Could Be Moved for Third or Fourth-Round Pick
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:13 PM ETHaving already traded away two team captains, the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts are essentially looking at a cultural reset, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that wide receiver Josh Downs could be one of the next players on the move ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline. Schefter reports that the Colts have asked for a third-round pick for the fourth-year receiver but could settle for a fourth-rounder before the deadline. Downs leads the Colts with 330 yards on 30 receptions and found the end zone for the first time in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars. A breakout candidate who has yet to find his footing as part of a struggling offense, a change of scenery could help restore fantasy value to a player who currently ranks as the WR41 through eight games.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Emeka Egbuka Could Return in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:45 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) could return for the team's Week 9 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka has missed the team's last two games with a concussion and a foot injury. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State cleared the concussion protocol last week, but he remained out in Sunday's shutout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Now that he is only dealing with a foot injury, Egbuka could be cleared to face Chicago on the road this weekend if he makes enough progress in practice this week. He has been Tampa's top receiver when healthy, catching 28 of his 49 targets for 240 yards and two touchdowns in six games played. However, Egbuka's fantasy value is trending down with the Bucs moving to a run-based offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not complete a single pass in the win over Atlanta and has gone 7-for-14 for 64 yards and a touchdown in two games since returning from his dislocated right thumb.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Travis Etienne Jr. Could Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will be looked at on Monday with the intent of judging whether or not he will have a chance to return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Kellen Moore told Ross Jackson of Locked on Saints. Etienne is eligible to return from Injured Reserve this week after straining his left hamstring in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. The 27-year-old had an extra week to recover during the team's bye in Week 8, so he might be back in action this weekend as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Fantasy managers need to be mindful that even if Etienne has his 21-day practice window opened this week, it does not necessarily mean he will return to New Orleans' backfield this weekend to take on the Browns. When Etienne does return and is back to full health, he is expected to take over lead-back duties from veteran Alvin Kamara, at least on early downs. The former first-rounder by the Jacksonville Jaguars had 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, adding 11 catches for 51 yards as a receiver in his first three games with the Saints this year before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Locked On Saints - Ross Jackson
Unclear if Jordyn Tyson Will Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore said on Monday that it is still to be determined whether rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will return to practice this week, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints will decide by Wednesday, which is when they will release their first official injury report for Week 9 as they come out of their bye. The 22-year-old eighth overall pick from Arizona State is eligible to come off Injured Reserve and play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but it is unclear if that will happen yet as Tyson continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury that has sidelined him for all of his rookie season so far in 2026. Even if Tyson returns to the practice field this week, it will not guarantee that he makes his NFL debut this weekend against the Browns. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder will also be a pretty risky flex option in fantasy lineups if he is active this weekend. Still, because of his upside as the Saints' WR2 behind Chris Olave by season's end, Tyson should be stashed already in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Breece Hall Ready to Return to the Field
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:19 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports on Monday that New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps), who has missed the last five games with a quad injury, is now "good to go" and should play next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 9. Hall has been the subject of trade speculation with the Nov. 10 deadline quickly approaching, but the Jets have said that they do not have any plans to trade him after signing him to an extension in the offseason following his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025. Despite another loss on Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders, Rapoport does not see the Jets going on a fire sale like they did last year. Hall has become an interesting name at this year's trade deadline because of Braelon Allen breaking out as New York's RB1 over the last five weeks with Hall sidelined. Adding a twist to this story is the news that Hall deactivated his social-media account to begin the week amid all the trade speculation. The 25-year-old Hall was averaging just 3.2 yards per carry on his 51 rushing attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown on the ground in three games before his quad injury this year. If he returns this weekend in a tough matchup against KC, fantasy managers should expect more of a timeshare with Allen, who has earned a bigger backfield workload.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
DaVon Hamilton Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Torn Quad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars standout defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (quadriceps) suffered a torn quad muscle in Sunday's win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and is expected to be out for the rest of the season, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hamilton will undergo more tests on Monday, but his loss creates a massive hole on the interior of Jacksonville's defensive line. The 29-year-old injured his quad in the second quarter of Sunday's game and had to be carted off the field. With Hamilton now out until next year, the Jaguars will ask Ruke Orhorhoro to step up at defensive tackle, starting in Week 9 this Thursday night on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The former third-rounder from Ohio State will finish his seventh year in the NFL with 16 tackles (eight solo), half a sack, four QB hits, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in seven games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Breece Hall Deactivates Social-Media Account Amid Trade Speculation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 12:08 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) has deactivated his X account, according to uSTADIUM, adding to speculation about his future ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Earlier Monday, head coach Aaron Glenn indicated that the Jets plan to keep Hall, emphasizing the organization's desire to retain its best players. SNY's Connor Hughes also reported that New York has not held serious internal discussions about trading the 25-year-old, despite speculation fueled by his recent social media activity and Braelon Allen's emergence. Hall previously shared an ambiguous message Friday that drew attention from fans and reporters, although its meaning remains unclear. He has missed five consecutive games with a quadriceps injury, while Allen has rushed for 565 yards during that stretch, including 147 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas on Sunday. The Jets reportedly envision both running backs contributing once Hall returns, and there is no confirmed connection between his account deactivation and any potential trade.--Bruno Mulé
Source: uStadium
Tyreek Hill Remains Unsigned, Fantasy Value Continues to Fade
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNFL free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) has still not signed with an NFL team, and seven days ago, a jury found Hill liable for two of 10 counts related to domestic violence, which may have slowed down his chances of being signed by a team. At this point in the season, Hill is also rehabbing from multiple torn knee ligaments and may not have the speed he once did; at 31, fantasy managers should prioritize higher-upside waiver-wire options to build their teams. If he signs with a team, or reports surface that he's close to signing, he can be a waiver-wire target, but until then, fantasy managers are better off with other waiver-wire options.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery's Week 9 Status Remains Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 11:58 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) remains without a clear timetable for his return, with head coach DeMeco Ryans offering no significant update on his recovery Monday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Montgomery suffered the injury during Houston's Week 5 victory over Tennessee and missed the following two games before the team's Week 8 bye. He did not practice at all leading up to the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, leaving his availability uncertain for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Woody Marks has handled the bulk of the backfield work in his absence, including all 19 running back carries against New York, finishing with 66 rushing yards and one reception for 15 yards. Marks should remain Houston's primary fantasy option if Montgomery misses another game, while the veteran's eventual return could create a more divided backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan M. Alexander
A.J. Brown's Week 9 Status Remains Uncertain as Injury Concerns Linger
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel commented on whether wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) will practice this week and said, "Yeah, we'll see. We'll see how he progresses," according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The news isn't entirely encouraging, as it appears to be a wait-and-see situation. Brown was scratched for Week 8 on Saturday with a knee injury, after missing four weeks with an ankle injury earlier in the season. Fantasy managers who have held onto Brown or traded for him will want to monitor his practice status this week as he heads into a crucial Week 9 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. If Brown can't go, Hunter Henry (foot) and DeMario Douglas will remain Drake Maye's top passing options.--Nicho Roessler
Source: Evan Lazar
Kaelon Black Offers High-Upside Handcuff Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 11:40 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black deserves consideration on the Week 9 waiver wire after showing what he can provide when Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is sidelined. Black rushed 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to Atlanta, including a 30-yard scoring run. He played a season-high 47% of the offensive snaps while McCaffrey missed much of the first half, although Black also lost a fumble and caught just one of three targets for negative-four yards. The rookie has totaled 233 rushing yards on 57 carries this season and is listed directly behind McCaffrey on the 49ers' depth chart. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism that McCaffrey would return from his mild hamstring strain following the Week 8 bye, potentially limiting Black's immediate opportunities against Las Vegas. Still, Black's position in the backfield makes him a worthwhile insurance stash in leagues with 10 or more teams, particularly for managers with room to carry a backup running back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tanner McKee Continues to Struggle, Even With Strong Volume
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 11:36 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee struggled again on Sunday night against the Commanders, throwing 34 times and finishing with only 7.98 fantasy points. He's had some good matchups since taking over as the Eagles starter, against the Panthers, Cowboys, and Commanders, and he's had 34 or more pass attempts in all three, but hasn't capitalized. That said, with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) not set to return anytime soon and the Eagles spiraling, McKee will likely keep getting opportunities to quarterback the Eagles, keeping him on the fantasy radar in superflex formats when a solid matchup presents itself. Fantasy Managers should only see a boost for McKee if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returns to the lineup and Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) continues to get better down the stretch. The Eagles take on the Giants in Week 9 before a Week 10 bye, which should help get everyone healthy.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell a Worthwhile Week 9 Add After Rushing Surge
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 11:25 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has made a compelling case for a waiver-wire addition after rushing for 228 yards on 39 carries over the last two games. He followed his 88-yard performance against Carolina in Week 7 with a career-high 140 yards on 25 carries in Sunday's 16-0 victory over Atlanta. Gainwell played 50% of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps, up from 30% the previous week, although the unusually heavy workload came in a rain-soaked game in which the Buccaneers completed no passes. Bucky Irving remained the lead back, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Gainwell's recent production is encouraging, but Sunday's circumstances make another 25-carry outing difficult to project. He is worth adding in leagues with 10 or more teams as a valuable insurance option behind Irving, with some standalone appeal if his involvement continues. Fantasy managers should view him as backfield depth rather than a dependable Week 9 starter against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Gardner Minshew II Back on the Fantasy Radar
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 11:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II entered Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys for Jacoby Brissett and led the Cardinals to a 33-30 win after trailing 17-3 in the third quarter. Minshew was fantastic, completing 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Brissett struggled mightily, which is what led to Minshew getting an opportunity, and head coach Mike LaFleur told Darren Urban of the team's official site that he won't name a Week 9 starter between Brissett and Minshew; however, given the performance Minshew put forward, it makes it difficult to ignore, and he should be considered an add in superflex formats. Minshew has been fantasy-relevant at times, finishing as the QB22 in 2019 with Jacksonville and QB21 for the Colts in 2023. Fantasy managers desperate for a second quarterback in superflex formats will want to add Minshew as a speculative add, in case he gets the chance to start.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Fagnano Has Waiver-Wire Appeal in Superflex Formats
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 11:13 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano, out of UConn, was called upon in relief of Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), who both exited Week 8's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Fagnano struggled in his first opportunity: he completed only 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards, plus an interception and a lost fumble. With Jackson slated to land on Injured Reserve and Huntley's status up in the air, Fagnano could get the start on Thursday against the Jaguars. He wouldn't be a recommended starter, but in superflex formats with no available quarterbacks, he's worth considering. Fagnano completed 64.7 percent of his passes and threw for 5,252 yards, 48 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his career at UConn.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Hopes to Return After Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 11:12 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has started running and hopes to return following the team's Week 9 bye, according to Ashley Wenskoski of Pittsburgh Sports Tonight. Pittman explained that his injury initially began as plantar fasciitis before developing into a different foot issue, although he did not specify the exact diagnosis. He also said surgery was never under consideration. The 29-year-old has been on injured reserve since October 10 and is eligible to return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 on November 15. Pittman caught just seven of 12 targets for 89 yards in three appearances before landing on IR. Rookie Germie Bernard has taken on a larger role during his absence, recording 32 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown. Pittman's progress is encouraging, but his limited early-season production and Bernard's emergence leave questions about his fantasy value whenever he returns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ashley Wenskoski
Khalil Shakir Maintains Fantasy Value, Worth Adding Ahead of Week 9
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:56 AM ETDespite D.J. Moore's return from injury, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir continued to produce and could be a low-end WR3 moving forward. In Week 8, Shakir hauled in five of six targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns in the 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. While Moore returned and made a significant impact for Buffalo, he later suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Moore said he was fine after the game, but even if he continues to play, Shakir should continue to produce. In seven games, Shakir has hauled in 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown, ranking second among all Bills pass catchers. Fantasy managers should continue to rely on Shakir as a focal point of this high-powered Buffalo offense led by Josh Allen.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Breece Hall Won't be Traded
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:47 AM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) is expected to remain with the team through the Nov. 10 trade deadline. When asked on Monday, Glenn stated, "Breece is still a part of this team. I've said it before: We're in the business of keeping good players, and he's one of our better players, so he'll be here." Hall has missed the last four games due to a quad injury. With Braelon Allen dominating in his absence, speculation has mounted about a trade for Hall. He signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract during the offseason, but the deal includes a trade window that allows the team to save $6.5 million. While Glenn said he won't be traded at the deadline, fantasy managers should continue to monitor any rumors or moves involving Hall.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic