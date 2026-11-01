Kenny Gainwell Handles an Enormous Workload in Bucs' Historic Win
Nov 1, 2026, 11:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell rushed for 140 yards on 25 carries during Sunday's Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was a historic day for the Buccaneers, who won 16-0 despite completing zero pass attempts. This is the first time an NFL team has won a game without completing a pass since 1974. Instead, Tampa Bay ran the ball a whopping 56 times for 324 yards. Both Gainwell and Bucky Irving had 25+ carries and 140+ rushing yards in the victory, representing an enormous accomplishment from the backfield. While Irving remains the undisputed No. 1 running back in Tampa Bay, we can't ignore the fact that Gainwell has carved out a sizable role in the last two weeks. Between his last two games, the veteran running back has a total of 39 carries and 228 rushing yards, although he's still looking for his first rushing touchdown of the season. The game script and weather conditions may prompt the Bucs to run the ball less in Week 9 against the Bears, but Gainwell has still done enough to put his name on the fantasy radar as a volume-based RB3/flex.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Josh Allen Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:56 PM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 of his 34 pass attempts for 289 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He also boosted his fantasy output with seven rushing attempts, 30 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. The 30-year-old has consistently been a high-end QB1 throughout his career, but he has a particularly strong track record in the week immediately after the Bills' bye (including Sunday's Week 8 contest). Allen now has 2+ total touchdowns in the game immediately following the Bills' bye week in each of his nine seasons since being drafted. That's an impressive pattern, but not necessarily a surprise for a superstar quarterback who has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility on offense. He should continue to be started in all leagues during Week 9, despite facing off against a strong Vikings defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 10:54 PM ETThe Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in acquiring superstar running back Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts, per Zac Stevens. The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly looking to move Taylor ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. The Broncos recently placed RJ Harvey (knee) on Injured Reserve and are now looking to make an upgrade to their running back room. Taylor would no doubt be an immediate upgrade over J.K. Dobbins and rookie Jonah Coleman, who are the current featured backs in Denver. It's unclear what the asking price is for Taylor or if the Broncos would need to give up one of their backs in order to acquire him. There are likely going to be plenty of suitors for Taylor, but it sounds like the Broncos are making it known that they want him in Denver.--Andy Webb
Source: Zac Stevens
Jahmyr Gibbs Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:46 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 23 carries, 153 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He also caught two of his four targets for an additional 15 receiving yards. Interestingly, this was Gibbs' lowest catch and receiving yard totals of the season. However, that's a testament to just how elite he has been in the passing game this year. Although his receiving workload was scaled back Sunday, Gibbs made a huge impact in the rushing game. Despite facing a top-tier Vikings run defense, the 24-year-old running back averaged 6.7 yards per carry, which is his highest single-game mark of the season. He will remain the undisputed overall RB1 heading into next week's lopsided matchup against the 1-6 Miami Dolphins, who just allowed 120 rushing yards to the duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremy McNichols Questionable to Return with Foot Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 10:44 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) is considered questionable to return during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. McNichols was forced to exit during the second half of this game due to a foot issue, and it's unclear if he'll be able to finish out this game. Before leaving, McNichols carried the ball five times for 21 yards and also hauled in one pass for seven additional yards through the air. If he's unable to return, Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler will see a slight uptick in workload over the final quarter of this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Selby
Chase Brown Handles Enormous Receiving Volume in Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 10:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed for 55 yards on 12 carries during Sunday's Week 8 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also caught eight of his nine targets for an additional 46 receiving yards. Finally, he also lost a fumble. Brown turned in a modest rushing stat line, but he had a terrific performance in the passing game. His eight catches were particularly useful in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues, where he used his receiving volume to post double-digit fantasy points. The 26-year-old has done a good job maintaining a large workload despite the Bengals' offense having plenty of other impactful contributors, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and even Mike Gesicki, who has a five-game touchdown streak. Brown should continue to be treated as a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside in Week 9 against the Falcons, who just gave up 324 rushing yards to Tampa Bay.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Bounces Back with Strong Performance in Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 10:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to rebound during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Before this game, Mahomes hadn't thrown a touchdown in back-to-back games. The two-time MVP was carving up the Broncos defense through the first three quarters of this game. The Chiefs were unable to finish the job, but this was still a masterful performance by Mahomes. He completed 30-of-41 passing attempts for 321 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss. This marked the second time this season that Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards with three touchdowns in a single game. He should continue to succeed against the shaky New York Jets defense in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Kyle Pitts Sr. Slowed Down in Week 8 Shutout Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 10:24 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was unable to keep his touchdown streak alive during the Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming into this game, Pitts had found the end zone in three straight games, but the Bucs defense held Pitts in check on Sunday. Pitts hauled in two of his five targets for six yards during the Week 8 loss. This was a nightmare game for the entire Falcons offense as they were unable to score on Sunday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed only eight passes and threw four interceptions. Fantasy managers can expect better results from Pitts next weekend, considering it's almost impossible to do worse than six receiving yards. He should rebound against the inconsistent Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tyler Warren Fails to Produce on Sunday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 10:16 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren failed to impress during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Warren continues to see a high target share, but he failed to do anything with it on Sunday. He hauled in four of his 10 targets for 18 yards during the blowout loss. The 24-year-old made his return to the field this week after two straight absences, and it looks like he didn't even show up. It's not all his fault, as the Colts offense is struggling to move the ball right now. It's possible that both running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs get traded in the coming days. If that happens, Warren will probably see an increased role in the offense going forward. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for a bounce-back outing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tony Pollard Continues to Be Bright Spot for Struggling Titans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 10:15 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard rushed 21 times for 117 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 20 yards (6.7 yards per reception), in a heartbreaking 43-36 loss in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. Pollard did have one fumble, but the Titans did not lose the ball on the play. Pollard and quarterback Cam Ward were the only two players to carry the ball for the Titans on Sunday. With the loss, the Titans fell to 1-7 on the 2026 season and will have a bye week in Week 9. However, Pollard has been a bright spot for the team, rushing for 595 yards on 133 carries (4.5 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns through eight games. Pollard has also tallied 14 receptions for 70 yards (5.0 yards per catch). After the bye week, Pollard and the Titans have a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars' stout rushing defense, but Pollard remains a high-volume running back who should be started.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
DK Metcalf Disappoints in Win Over Browns
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 10:00 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf recorded one catch for four yards in a 27-6 win over the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Metcalf saw six targets, but he was only able to reel in one single reception for an incredibly low yardage total in a highly disappointing day for fantasy managers. Unsurprisingly, the one reception and four yards were both season lows for Metcalf in 2026. Tight end Darnell Washington led the Steelers with three receptions (on five targets) for 94 yards on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for just 172 yards on a day when the Steelers leaned on running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in the ground game, rushing for 200 yards as a team. Through eight games, Metcalf has recorded 33 receptions for 378 yards and a touchdown in 2026. Following a bye week, Metcalf will look to bounce back in a Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
James Cook III Furthers Touchdown Streak in Week 8 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 9:58 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III put together yet another productive game in his team's 36-10 Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens, recording 101 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 23 touches. Cook III is in the midst of an excellent season in 2026, logging 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 138 carries. The 27-year-old has scored at least one touchdown in six consecutive games, and he's topped 100 yards from scrimmage in five out of those six outings. Between his own production and the dominant Bills offense's ability to consistently move the ball up and down the field, Cook III profiles as an elite running back option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Quinshon Judkins Loses Receiving Work in Rough Week 8 Showing
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 9:49 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was one of many players on his team to disappoint in Week 8, recording just 49 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in Cleveland's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Judkins came into the game off his best performance of the season, logging 104 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. However, the Browns fell behind early on Sunday against Pittsburgh, leading to a pass-heavy game script. As a result, Cleveland leaned heavily on top pass-catching back Dylan Sampson, who hauled in six catches for 62 yards on eight targets. With Sampson in the mix in the Cleveland backfield, Judkins' fantasy floor is low in games where the Browns are forced to turn to the air.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
DeMario Douglas Makes the Most of Limited Number of Targets
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 9:47 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas made the most of a low volume of targets in a 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Douglas caught all three of his targets for 76 yards (25.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown on Sunday. Douglas' score came on a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye. Douglas finished behind fellow wide receiver Efton Chism III in targets (five) and receptions (five), but his 76 receiving yards led the Patriots against the Dolphins. Maye only threw 20 passes (16 completions) for 199 yards on the day, so none of New England's receivers saw a particularly high volume of targets. Through eight games, Douglas has recorded 26 receptions for 332 yards (12.8 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He remains a bench stash or weekly streaming option.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Tre Tucker a Major Bust in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 9:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was a major bust for fantasy managers in Week 8, earning just one target and failing to record a reception in his team's 38-33 win over the New York Jets. Tucker's quiet game is a significant letdown given his strong play coming into the week, as he had recorded 10 catches for 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets across his last two games. However, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted just 26 passes against New York, with 16 of those going to Raiders tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Tucker's explosive downfield ability makes him a threat to go off in any given week, but he's also proven to be prone to bust weeks throughout his career to this point. He will have a chance to bounce back in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase Posts Season Highs in Thrilling Win Over Titans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 9:32 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase posted season-highs in targets (16), receptions (11) and receiving yards (141), while scoring a receiving touchdown, in a 43-36 overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Chase led the Bengals in targets and receptions, while Tee Higgins led the team in receiving yardage (155 yards on 10 receptions) and touchdown catches (two). Sunday's game marked the first time in 2026 that Chase has reached the 100-yard mark in a game, but the superstar wide receiver had a vintage performance and easily surpassed that number. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns against the Titans, and Chase and Higgins were the big beneficiaries of Burrow's big performance. Chase remains an unquestioned WR1.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
George Pickens Underwhelms in Quiet Week 8 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 9:29 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens had a quiet game in his team's 33-30 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, recording just two catches for 48 yards on four targets. It was a rare off-game for the Dallas passing attack overall, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was held under 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 1. Pickens had been riding a hot streak himself entering Week 8, logging five consecutive games with at least 70 receiving yards or a touchdown. However, his status as the clear number two option in the Dallas passing game behind star wideout CeeDee Lamb can lead to inconsistency in games where the Cowboys offense is not clicking. Still, Pickens remains a must-start wide receiver and has a golden opportunity to bounce back in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 1, 2026, 9:22 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow picked apart the Tennessee Titans defense in a 43-36 overtime victory in Week 8. Burrow completed 38 out of 48 pass attempts (79.2%) for 462 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 10 rushing yards and an additional touchdown on the ground. The yards and touchdown passes were both a season-high for Burrow, although the three picks were the most he has thrown in a game in 2026 as well. Burrow engineered a game-tying touchdown drive with 1:11 to go in the game, finding wide receiver Tee Higgins for an 18-yard score. In overtime, Burrow had what ultimately became a game-winning nine-yard touchdown run. Burrow connected with Higgins for 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, and found fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase 11 times for 141 yards and a touchdown. Burrow's strong 2026 campaign continues, and he remains locked in as a strong QB1.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson Dominates Despite Playing Through Broken Ribs
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 9:18 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) had a huge game in his team's 33-30 Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, recording eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. It was a much-needed breakthrough for Wilson, who had failed to record more than four catches or 55 receiving yards in three straight games entering Week 8. Wilson's production took off after Arizona benched quarterback Jacoby Brissett for veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II midway through Sunday's win. After the game, Wilson revealed that he is playing through broken ribs, which adds some uncertainty to his fantasy outlook going forward. Still, Arizona's offense may have some new life with Minshew II under center, and Wilson should continue to see heavy target volume as long as he's active in Week 9 and beyond.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Bhayshul Tuten Continues Breakout Season with Dominant Week 8 Showing
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 9:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten dominated in his team's 42-7 Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts, recording 16 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, and hauling in two catches for 55 yards and an additional score. Tuten has been very consistent in 2026, recording at least 87 yards from scrimmage in five out of six games heading into Week 8. The star production is starting to follow now as well, as he's logged two touchdowns in consecutive games. Between Tuten's ability to make explosive plays as both a rusher and a receiver and Jacksonville's potent offensive attack, the 23-year-old profiles as a must-start running back heading into the Jaguars' Week 9 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Omarion Hampton Continues to Struggle
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 9:02 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton was hopeful for better results coming out of the bye week, but that wasn't the case on Sunday. Hampton continues to struggle to find any room to run and was once again unsuccessful on Sunday. The 23-year-old carried the ball nine times for 20 yards and hauled in two receptions for seven yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hampton is really struggling right now and hasn't surpassed 35 rushing yards in a single game since Week 4. At this point, the Chargers are using a three-back committee with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. Hampton is giving the Chargers no reason to believe in him or give him an increased look going forward. He might be a low-end flex option for next week's matchup against the Houston Texans.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN