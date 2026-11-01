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Omarion Hampton Continues to Struggle

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Nov 1, 2026, 9:02 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton was hopeful for better results coming out of the bye week, but that wasn't the case on Sunday. Hampton continues to struggle to find any room to run and was once again unsuccessful on Sunday. The 23-year-old carried the ball nine times for 20 yards and hauled in two receptions for seven yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hampton is really struggling right now and hasn't surpassed 35 rushing yards in a single game since Week 4. At this point, the Chargers are using a three-back committee with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. Hampton is giving the Chargers no reason to believe in him or give him an increased look going forward. He might be a low-end flex option for next week's matchup against the Houston Texans.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 8:53 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor might've played his last game with the team on Sunday. There has been a lot of trade speculation over the last few days. Taylor did suit up for the Colts in Week 8 despite the organization saying they've been discussing trades involving the stud running back. Taylor appeared to be emotional during the final few minutes of Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old saw a reduced role during Sunday's blowout loss. He carried the ball a season-low eight times for 23 yards in the loss. The Colts might've been trying to limit Taylor to keep him healthy in case they finalize a trade over the next few days. It certainly seems like Taylor believes that was his final game in Indy. It's unclear what the Colts would get in return for Taylor, but Seth McGowan is probably worth stashing in most fantasy formats right now.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 8:41 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will continue calling plays, Fernando Ramirez reports. Despite the team's offensive struggles, McDaniel is going to continue calling the plays for the offense going forward. The Chargers dropped to 0-7 on the season after scoring only nine points against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. This team continues to struggle to produce offensively, with only one game with over 20 points this season. The Chargers have now been held to under 10 points in two straight games. It's clear that something needs to change in Los Angeles, but the Chargers are going to stick with McDaniel for now.--Andy Webb
Source: Fernando Ramirez
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Nov 1, 2026, 8:25 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson played a major role in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. So far this season, Johnson has mostly been a non-factor with Kenneth Walker III leading the way on the ground. Johnson was once again quiet on the ground with one carry for 15 yards. However, Johnson played a huge role in the receiving game during the Week 8 loss. Johnson hauled in all five of his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play of the game came on a 73-yard touchdown grab mid-way through the second quarter. Johnson has seen an increased role in the passing game in recent weeks. The expectation is that he'll continue seeing a handful of targets given his recent success. He's still off the fantasy radar in most formats ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 8:15 PM ET

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman saw an increased workload during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fellow back RJ Harvey (knee) was recently placed on the Injured Reserve, so Coleman moved into the No. 2 role in the backfield. The rookie back carried the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also hauled in four of his five targets for an additional 63 yards through the air. Coleman took advantage of his expanded role and figures to stay heavily involved going forward. The 23-year-old will likely take over Harvey's role as the primary receiving back in Denver. It wouldn't be shocking if Coleman jumps J.K. Dobbins on the depth chart soon. Coleman should be a safe flex option against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 7:54 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams received 24 carries in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals but managed just 56 rushing yards, a sharp reversal from his 155-yard performance against Philadelphia in Week 7. He averaged only 2.3 yards per attempt, with no run longer than six yards, as Dallas struggled to establish its ground game. Williams also missed out on a first-quarter scoring opportunity when he fumbled near the goal line and tight end James Mitchell recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. He was not charged with a lost fumble, but his lone reception went for just one yard on two targets, leaving him with 6.7 PPR fantasy points. Williams had scored at least once in six of his previous seven games, making Sunday's touchdown-free performance particularly disappointing. His workload remains encouraging heading into Week 9 against Indianapolis, especially with Tyler Goodson managing just 14 yards on seven carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 1, 2026, 7:36 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) suffered a low ankle sprain during Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Ferguson injured his ankle on Dallas' opening offensive possession and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest, finishing without a reception or target. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell handled the remaining tight end duties. Fowler did not provide a recovery timetable, leaving Ferguson's availability uncertain for next Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Nov 1, 2026, 7:20 PM ET

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Henry initially exited during the second quarter after making a four-yard reception and was listed as questionable to return. The 31-year-old attempted to test his injured foot several times on the sideline but was unable to return to action. He finished with three receptions on three targets for 30 yards. Rookie Eli Raridon is New England's primary remaining tight end, with Cameron Latu and Tanner Arkin also available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar
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Nov 1, 2026, 7:11 PM ET

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is officially active for Sunday night's Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Commanders PR. Burks was listed as questionable after being limited Wednesday, missing Thursday's practice, and returning to limited participation Friday. The 26-year-old caught four passes for 66 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 before Washington's bye. He has recorded nine receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns across five games this season. With Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve, Burks joins Stefon Diggs, Dyami Brown, and Van Jefferson among Washington's available receiving options against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Commanders PR
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Nov 1, 2026, 7:02 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. saw his workload surge during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Coming into this game, Washington has primarily been the backup with fewer than 10 carries in every game. That changed on Sunday when Washington carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards in the win over the Jets. Lead back Ashton Jeanty only saw two rushing attempts during this game, which could be a concern for fantasy managers. Head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game that the reduced workload for Jeanty was by design. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Washington to get 25 carries every week, but he has probably earned a bigger role in the backfield going forward. He could be a flex option for the upcoming Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:59 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering what is believed to be a turf-toe injury during Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Huntley replaced Lamar Jackson (thumb) on Baltimore's opening possession but exited in the second quarter after taking a sack and losing a fumble. The 28-year-old completed two of four passes for zero yards before being ruled out. The MRI will help determine whether Huntley will miss additional time, with Baltimore scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Jackson requires surgery and is headed to injured reserve, while rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss after replacing Huntley. Fagnano has also acknowledged that he is not fully healthy following the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:53 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was nearly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The stud wideout hauled in 10 of his 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the overtime victory. He snagged an 18-yard touchdown to help tie up the game with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Higgins was a huge factor in a game where quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards with five touchdowns. The 27-year-old has finished with over 145 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He'll draw another strong matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:48 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) experienced tightness during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the issue after the game, while Murray indicated it occurred late enough that it didn't significantly affect his performance. The 29-year-old spent time in the blue medical tent before returning to finish the contest. Murray completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, adding 35 rushing yards on four carries. The Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday, November 9, with Murray's hamstring expected to receive further evaluation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:40 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington saw 20 combined targets over his last two games coming into Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The expectation was that Washington would remain heavily factored into the passing game, but that was not the case this weekend. Instead, Washington finished with one reception on two targets for 16 yards in the win. He also rushed the ball once for 10 yards on the ground. The Jags didn't need Washington to do much during this blowout victory. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence only attempted 14 throws and was pulled in the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers should chalk this one up as a fluke and expect a bounce-back performance from Washington against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:35 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to have the support of owner Jerry Jones, who said he is not considering any coaching changes following Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Dallas held a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before allowing Arizona to rally and force overtime, where Chad Ryland kicked the game-winning 42-yard field goal. The defeat dropped the Cowboys to 3-5, marking their third loss in four games. Jones referenced his decision to fire Wade Phillips during the 2010 season but indicated he does not envision making a similar move with Schottenheimer. Despite the team's disappointing start, the Cowboys appear committed to keeping their current coaching staff intact.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Todd Archer
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could've played his final game with Indy this weekend. The trade rumors have been swirling, and the Colts have been vocal about looking for potential suitors for Taylor. Despite possibly being moved in the next few days, Taylor did suit up for the Colts during their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was active, but saw a season-low eight carries for 23 yards during the blowout loss. He also added four receptions on five targets for an additional 24 yards. His reduced role could've been due to the fact that the Colts were getting crushed in this game. They also likely limited Taylor to keep him healthy in case they do strike a trade in the coming days. If he remains on the Colts, better days should be ahead with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Otherwise, his fantasy value will need to be re-evaluated if the Colts move Taylor this upcoming week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:22 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was informed before Sunday's Week 8 victory over the New York Jets that he would receive fewer carries, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed the decision was his after Jeanty finished with just two carries for nine yards, while rookie Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 attempts for 83 yards. Jeanty remained involved in the passing game, catching three of four targets for 64 yards, including a 45-yard reception that helped set up Las Vegas' go-ahead touchdown. Kubiak also clarified that Jeanty's comments earlier in the week about Jets defenders not wanting to tackle played no part in the decision. Despite the significant reduction in rushing opportunities, Kubiak maintained that Jeanty would remain a major part of the Raiders' offense moving forward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:20 PM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs recently returned to the field after missing the first six games due to an ongoing domestic violence case. There was a recent development in the case where additional women contacted the police to report physical incidents with Jacobs. On Sunday, Jacobs' lawyers denied that there was any wrongdoing involving Jacobs and these women. The league will now follow up and review these allegations as part of the ongoing investigation. The league still has the right to suspend or issue discipline to Jacobs if it finds any wrongdoing during its investigation. For now, Jacobs will continue to play until the league concludes its case.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:18 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had the most productive game of his career on Sunday, going for 191 total yards and two touchdowns in his team's 33-30 overtime upset against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran finished with 147 rushing yards on just 11 carries, one of which was a career-long 63-yard touchdown. He also caught all five of his targets for another 47 yards and a touchdown. All but seven of Allgeier's total yards came after halftime, when the Cards benched quarterback Jacoby Brissett in favor of journeyman Gardner Minshew II and fellow running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) had been ruled out of returning to the game. Managers shouldn't expect anything close to a repeat against a competent defense next week, as the Cardinals will take on one of the NFL's best in the Seattle Seahawks.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:06 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (foot) hopes to be ready for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he acknowledged that he is not fully healthy, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The undrafted rookie injured his right foot during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills but managed to finish the contest. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards with an interception and a lost fumble, adding three rushing yards on three carries in his NFL debut. He entered the game in the second quarter after Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury, following Lamar Jackson's earlier departure with a right-thumb injury. Jackson is headed to injured reserve and requires surgery, while Huntley's availability for Thursday remains uncertain. Fagnano could make his first NFL start against Jacksonville if Huntley is unable to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
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Nov 1, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers scored his first multi-touchdown day of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets, finishing the day with seven catches for 92 yards and two scores. The superstar tight end also led the team with 10 targets. It was another highly productive day for Bowers, who continues to be an offensive centerpiece for a Raiders team that is a surprising 4-4 through eight weeks. The former first-round pick has 62 targets in the past six weeks, which has been excellent for fantasy managers who drafted Bowers despite the team starting the year with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins instead of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Bowers is playing so well that he'll remain a lineup fixture, but Vegas' road gets tougher with San Francisco and Seattle on the horizon during the next two weeks.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
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