Treylon Burks Active Against Eagles in Week 8
Nov 1, 2026, 7:11 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is officially active for Sunday night's Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Commanders PR. Burks was listed as questionable after being limited Wednesday, missing Thursday's practice, and returning to limited participation Friday. The 26-year-old caught four passes for 66 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 before Washington's bye. He has recorded nine receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns across five games this season. With Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve, Burks joins Stefon Diggs, Dyami Brown, and Van Jefferson among Washington's available receiving options against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Commanders PR
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Hunter Henry (foot) won't return
#Patriots TE Hunter Henry (foot) won't return today. Henry tried to test it on the sideline a few times, but is now out.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 2, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 1, 2026, 7:07 PM ET
Mike Washington Jr. Sees Heavy Involvement in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 7:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. saw his workload surge during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Coming into this game, Washington has primarily been the backup with fewer than 10 carries in every game. That changed on Sunday when Washington carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards in the win over the Jets. Lead back Ashton Jeanty only saw two rushing attempts during this game, which could be a concern for fantasy managers. Head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game that the reduced workload for Jeanty was by design. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Washington to get 25 carries every week, but he has probably earned a bigger role in the backfield going forward. He could be a flex option for the upcoming Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tyler Huntley Expected to Undergo MRI for Suspected Turf Toe
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:59 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering what is believed to be a turf-toe injury during Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Huntley replaced Lamar Jackson (thumb) on Baltimore's opening possession but exited in the second quarter after taking a sack and losing a fumble. The 28-year-old completed two of four passes for zero yards before being ruled out. The MRI will help determine whether Huntley will miss additional time, with Baltimore scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Jackson requires surgery and is headed to injured reserve, while rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss after replacing Huntley. Fagnano has also acknowledged that he is not fully healthy following the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Tee Higgins Looks Unstoppable in Overtime Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 6:53 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was nearly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The stud wideout hauled in 10 of his 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the overtime victory. He snagged an 18-yard touchdown to help tie up the game with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Higgins was a huge factor in a game where quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards with five touchdowns. The 27-year-old has finished with over 145 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He'll draw another strong matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Kyler Murray Plays Through Hamstring Tightness in Week 8 Loss
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:48 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) experienced tightness during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the issue after the game, while Murray indicated it occurred late enough that it didn't significantly affect his performance. The 29-year-old spent time in the blue medical tent before returning to finish the contest. Murray completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, adding 35 rushing yards on four carries. The Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday, November 9, with Murray's hamstring expected to receive further evaluation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Parker Washington is a Non-Factor in Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 6:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington saw 20 combined targets over his last two games coming into Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The expectation was that Washington would remain heavily factored into the passing game, but that was not the case this weekend. Instead, Washington finished with one reception on two targets for 16 yards in the win. He also rushed the ball once for 10 yards on the ground. The Jags didn't need Washington to do much during this blowout victory. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence only attempted 14 throws and was pulled in the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers should chalk this one up as a fluke and expect a bounce-back performance from Washington against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Brian Schottenheimer Retains Jerry Jones' Support After Cowboys' Loss
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:35 PM ETDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to have the support of owner Jerry Jones, who said he is not considering any coaching changes following Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Dallas held a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before allowing Arizona to rally and force overtime, where Chad Ryland kicked the game-winning 42-yard field goal. The defeat dropped the Cowboys to 3-5, marking their third loss in four games. Jones referenced his decision to fire Wade Phillips during the 2010 season but indicated he does not envision making a similar move with Schottenheimer. Despite the team's disappointing start, the Cowboys appear committed to keeping their current coaching staff intact.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Todd Archer
Jonathan Taylor Sees Reduced Role in Blowout Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 6:32 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could've played his final game with Indy this weekend. The trade rumors have been swirling, and the Colts have been vocal about looking for potential suitors for Taylor. Despite possibly being moved in the next few days, Taylor did suit up for the Colts during their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was active, but saw a season-low eight carries for 23 yards during the blowout loss. He also added four receptions on five targets for an additional 24 yards. His reduced role could've been due to the fact that the Colts were getting crushed in this game. They also likely limited Taylor to keep him healthy in case they do strike a trade in the coming days. If he remains on the Colts, better days should be ahead with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Otherwise, his fantasy value will need to be re-evaluated if the Colts move Taylor this upcoming week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty's Reduced Workload Was Planned Before Kickoff
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:22 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was informed before Sunday's Week 8 victory over the New York Jets that he would receive fewer carries, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed the decision was his after Jeanty finished with just two carries for nine yards, while rookie Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 attempts for 83 yards. Jeanty remained involved in the passing game, catching three of four targets for 64 yards, including a 45-yard reception that helped set up Las Vegas' go-ahead touchdown. Kubiak also clarified that Jeanty's comments earlier in the week about Jets defenders not wanting to tackle played no part in the decision. Despite the significant reduction in rushing opportunities, Kubiak maintained that Jeanty would remain a major part of the Raiders' offense moving forward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Josh Jacobs' Lawyers Release Statement on Recent Allegations
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 6:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs recently returned to the field after missing the first six games due to an ongoing domestic violence case. There was a recent development in the case where additional women contacted the police to report physical incidents with Jacobs. On Sunday, Jacobs' lawyers denied that there was any wrongdoing involving Jacobs and these women. The league will now follow up and review these allegations as part of the ongoing investigation. The league still has the right to suspend or issue discipline to Jacobs if it finds any wrongdoing during its investigation. For now, Jacobs will continue to play until the league concludes its case.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tyler Allgeier has Career Day Against Cowboys
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 1, 2026, 6:18 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had the most productive game of his career on Sunday, going for 191 total yards and two touchdowns in his team's 33-30 overtime upset against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran finished with 147 rushing yards on just 11 carries, one of which was a career-long 63-yard touchdown. He also caught all five of his targets for another 47 yards and a touchdown. All but seven of Allgeier's total yards came after halftime, when the Cards benched quarterback Jacoby Brissett in favor of journeyman Gardner Minshew II and fellow running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) had been ruled out of returning to the game. Managers shouldn't expect anything close to a repeat against a competent defense next week, as the Cardinals will take on one of the NFL's best in the Seattle Seahawks.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Joe Fagnano Hopeful for Thursday Despite Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (foot) hopes to be ready for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he acknowledged that he is not fully healthy, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The undrafted rookie injured his right foot during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills but managed to finish the contest. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards with an interception and a lost fumble, adding three rushing yards on three carries in his NFL debut. He entered the game in the second quarter after Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury, following Lamar Jackson's earlier departure with a right-thumb injury. Jackson is headed to injured reserve and requires surgery, while Huntley's availability for Thursday remains uncertain. Fagnano could make his first NFL start against Jacksonville if Huntley is unable to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Big Day For Brock Bowers In Raiders' Victory
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 1, 2026, 6:05 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers scored his first multi-touchdown day of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets, finishing the day with seven catches for 92 yards and two scores. The superstar tight end also led the team with 10 targets. It was another highly productive day for Bowers, who continues to be an offensive centerpiece for a Raiders team that is a surprising 4-4 through eight weeks. The former first-round pick has 62 targets in the past six weeks, which has been excellent for fantasy managers who drafted Bowers despite the team starting the year with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins instead of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Bowers is playing so well that he'll remain a lineup fixture, but Vegas' road gets tougher with San Francisco and Seattle on the horizon during the next two weeks.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Bucky Irving Goes Off As Bucs Break Team Rushing Record
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 1, 2026, 5:53 PM ETOne of the most bizarre games in modern NFL history led to a huge day for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who broke loose for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a 16-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. With the majority of the game played in driving rain and the Bucs' running game churning out first down after first down, Tampa Bay threw the ball only three times and finished with zero completions, the first time since 1974 that an NFL team failed to complete at least one pass. In addition to Irving's big day, Kenny Gainwell also easily cleared the century mark, going for 140 on 25 carries as Tampa compiled a franchise-record 324 rushing yards. Irving has 487 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his past four games, a hot streak that will keep him firmly on the fantasy radar when Tampa travels to Chicago next week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Michael Wilson Playing Through Two Broken Ribs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) revealed that he is playing through two broken ribs following Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Wilson acknowledged dealing with considerable pain, saying he would continue playing even if he could only perform at 60 percent. The 26-year-old was limited in practice throughout the week but carried no injury designation into Sunday's contest. He caught eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's 33-30 overtime victory, adding a 17-yard rushing attempt. Wilson caught the game-tying 13-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II with six seconds remaining in regulation. He also briefly entered the medical tent following a diving catch attempt in the second quarter before returning to action.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:41 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after head coach Jesse Minter confirmed he needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Minter did not rule out a season-ending absence, saying "We'll see" when asked about Jackson's chances of returning. The Ravens plan to place the two-time MVP on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. Jackson's return from a three-game ankle absence lasted just one play in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His only pass attempt was incomplete before he exited with an injury to his throwing hand. Backup Tyler Huntley (toe) also left the game, and his availability remains uncertain for Thursday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss and is currently Baltimore's only healthy quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Hunter Henry Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:29 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Henry caught both of his targets for 26 yards before exiting, including a 20-yard reception on New England's opening possession. Eli Raridon, Cameron Latu, and Tanner Arkin are the Patriots' remaining healthy tight ends. Raridon has recorded one reception for five yards on three targets in the contest. New England is also without wide receivers A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), and Mack Hollins (calf), who were unavailable entering Sunday's game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar
Braelon Allen Delivers RB1-Level Fantasy Production in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:22 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen delivered 23.3 PPR fantasy points in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing 21 times for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown. Allen had already piled up 121 rushing yards by halftime before breaking loose for a 21-yard score in the third quarter. He also caught both of his targets for six yards, while fellow running back Isaiah Davis managed just 15 yards on five carries. Allen has now received at least 17 carries in four consecutive games and surpassed 100 rushing yards in three of those outings. His production has made him a strong fantasy starter during Breece Hall's (quadriceps) absence, although that arrangement could soon change. Hall missed his fifth straight game Sunday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, and a potential Week 9 return against Kansas City would likely affect Allen's workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Fails to Record a Catch in Bust Performance vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 5:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had zero catches on eight targets in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Ravens' receiving corps had difficulty generating any momentum after both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) were taken out of the game early with injuries. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his NFL debut and finished the game completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception, while also getting sacked three times. Baltimore has a rocky road ahead with Jackson being placed on IR, plus a quick turnaround to play Thursday night in Week 9. Flowers will likely maintain a heavy workload in Jackson's absence, so managers should hold him at this time, even though he was a major bust in Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love's Fantasy Outlook Clouded by Another Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:05 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered another setback during Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys, exiting late in the first quarter after his right ankle was rolled up on during a tackle. The rookie finished with 23 rushing yards on nine carries before heading to the medical tent and eventually the locker room. He was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out. Love had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain, progressing from limited practices Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday without an injury designation. He also suffered a right high-ankle sprain during the preseason, although the severity of Sunday's injury has not been announced. With Bam Knight (concussion) also ruled out, Tyler Allgeier (toe) was left handling Arizona's backfield and broke a 63-yard touchdown run. Love's availability for Week 9 against Seattle remains uncertain, with Allgeier potentially facing another expanded workload if the rookie misses additional time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller