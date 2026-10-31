Joel Embiid Out Saturday
Oct 31, 2026, 1:11 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (rest) will sit out Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back. Embiid played 33 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over New York, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists despite shooting 3-for-12 from the field. Philadelphia rested him in the same situation last weekend against Detroit, when Adem Bona stepped into a larger role and delivered six points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in 25 minutes. Bona should be in line for another healthy dose of center minutes Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Kyrie Irving Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:59 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 35 points with four rebounds and nine assists in Friday's 116-111 NBA Cup win over the Houston Rockets. Irving shot 12-for-19 from the field, 5-for-8 from deep and 6-for-6 at the line, pouring in 26 points after halftime as Dallas erased an 11-point deficit. His jumper with just over two minutes left broke a 100-100 tie, while Cooper Flagg added 33 points. Irving is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 assists through five games, and this was easily his best offensive showing of the young season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Klay Thompson Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:51 AM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson scored a season-high 25 points in Friday's 145-125 NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 7-for-12 from three. The 36-year-old caught fire in the third quarter with 15 points as Miami pulled away. Thompson entered the night averaging only 7.8 points on 31.7 percent shooting through five games, making the breakout a welcome change. His fantasy value still leans heavily on his jumper, but nights like this show the scoring upside remains when the threes are falling. Miami begins a five-game road trip Monday against the Lakers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:44 AM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo piled up 31 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists in Friday's 145-125 NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers. He shot 13-for-19 from the field and committed just one turnover in 31 minutes, becoming the first player in Heat history with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. It was Antetokounmpo's second triple-double in three outings after totaling only nine assists across his first three games. He is now averaging 28.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, and the recent jump in playmaking only adds to his already elite fantasy profile.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Stephen Curry Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:37 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poured in 31 points, four rebounds, and six assists in Friday's 112-95 NBA Cup win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry went 11-for-23 from the field and 8-for-14 from deep as Golden State erased a 25-point deficit. One of those fourth-quarter triples moved him past Dominique Wilkins for 18th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Brandin Podziemski added 21 points, while De'Anthony Melton and Georges Niang combined for 27 off the bench. Curry's volume from deep remains a major fantasy strength heading into Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Quinten Post Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:28 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings after leaving Thursday's win over Portland early. Post was productive before exiting, scoring 10 points with four rebounds in seven minutes while knocking down two of his three attempts from deep. The 26-year-old is averaging 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds through five games while providing Memphis with some shooting off the bench. Isaiah Stewart could see more frontcourt work if Post sits after scoring 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting Thursday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Meleek Thomas Iffy Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:20 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Thursday's loss to Atlanta with foot inflammation. The rookie has made an immediate impact since entering the rotation, scoring 16 points with four threes in his NBA debut against Minnesota before adding 10 points against Washington. Thomas is averaging 13.0 points on 58.8 percent shooting in 19.5 minutes through two appearances. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) already ruled out, Thomas could have room for a larger bench role if he is cleared to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Cunningham
Jaylon Tyson to Miss Saturday's Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:14 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tyson played through a cervical strain Thursday in Atlanta but is now dealing with a sprained ankle. The 23-year-old has had a quiet start to his third season, though he did score 15 points with three triples against Brooklyn after managing three points in the opener. Mario Hezonja and Sam Merrill could pick up more minutes with Tyson sidelined, while Meleek Thomas (foot) would also be in the mix if cleared. Tyson's next chance to return comes Monday against Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Cunningham
Robert Williams III Could Return Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 9:05 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz after sitting out Thursday against Memphis for injury management. The 29-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes through three appearances. Williams also closed Tuesday's win over the Lakers with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes. If he sits again, Donovan Clingan should have more room to work inside, while Yang Hansen, Micah Potter, and Branden Carlson could all be candidates for extra reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Lauri Markkanen Questionable Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:52 AM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Markkanen sprained his wrist early in Monday's loss to Memphis and sat out Wednesday's overtime defeat to San Antonio. The 29-year-old had averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists through three games before the injury. Utah is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), so another Markkanen absence would leave plenty of work for Ace Bailey. Keyonte George should also remain heavily involved after scoring 31 points Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Scotty Pippen Jr. Questionable Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The 25-year-old has appeared in all five games for the unbeaten Grizzlies, but his playing time has dipped below 15 minutes in each of the last two. Pippen is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes this season. Ty Jerome (back) is also questionable, which could leave Memphis thin at point guard. Cam Spencer would be the name to watch if both sit after posting eight points, six rebounds, and eight assists in 23 minutes Thursday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ty Jerome Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:32 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The issue first surfaced shortly before Thursday's win over Portland, but Jerome still started and finished with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in 24 minutes. The 29-year-old is averaging career highs of 25.8 points and 5.8 assists through five games after earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors to open the season. Jerome also scored 31 points against Sacramento last Sunday. If he sits, Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) would be the first name to watch if cleared, while Cam Spencer could take on a larger role if both guards are unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi Out Again Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:18 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, marking his fourth straight absence. Missi is dealing with a bone bruise and still has no firm return date after opening the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana. New Orleans has rotated DeAndre Jordan and Karlo Matkovic through the starting spot, with Matkovic scoring 12 points Thursday against Sacramento. Derik Queen has provided the steadiest workload of the group, logging at least 22 minutes in four straight games, and should remain firmly involved until Missi returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dejounte Murray Set to Return Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:09 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Thursday for the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes through four games. Herbert Jones started in his place Thursday and finished with 16 points and two steals, but he should head back to the bench with Murray returning. Jordan Poole (ankle) remains out, leaving Murray with plenty of opportunities to handle the ball against his former team.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ochai Agbaji Signs with Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:02 AM ETThe Oklahoma City Thunder are signing guard/forward Ochai Agbaji to fill their open roster spot, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move gives Oklahoma City another wing option after Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) underwent surgery. Agbaji averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds across 62 games with Toronto and Brooklyn last season before being waived by New York ahead of this season. He shot just 18.5 percent from three with the Raptors, though he connected at a 39.9 percent clip in 2024-25. With Oklahoma City short on healthy wings, Agbaji should get a chance to compete for rotation minutes, but his shooting will need to improve for him to hold onto them.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cameron Johnson Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 9:19 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns after missing the past three contests. Johnson sprained his ankle in the season opener at Oklahoma City, finishing with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes before exiting. Denver turned to its young forwards while he was out, with Trevon Brazile posting 11 points and eight rebounds in a start Wednesday and Bryce Hopkins starting the previous two games. Johnson averaged 12.2 points and 2.0 threes while shooting 43.0 percent from deep last season. His return is likely to squeeze Hopkins' role first, while Brazile should remain involved.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Cason Wallace to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Cason Wallace (shoulder) underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and will be re-evaluated before the end of the 2026-27 regular season, the team announced. Wallace led the NBA with 150 steals last season while averaging 1.9 per game and earning All-Defensive Second Team honors. His absence leaves Oklahoma City without one of its best perimeter defenders for an extended stretch. Ajay Mitchell has already taken on more responsibility, including a career-high 30-point game against Phoenix, while Jared McCain should also continue seeing steady minutes in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Chet Holmgren Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 9:07 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) will miss at least eight to 10 weeks after undergoing a biological treatment for a small patellar tendon tear, according to Marc Stein. Holmgren had been sidelined since Oct. 25 with what the Thunder initially called patellar tendinitis. The 24-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks through three games before the injury. Isaiah Hartenstein has responded with three straight double-doubles and should remain a strong source of rebounds. Aday Mara should also stay in the mix for regular bench minutes, with his rebounding and shot-blocking giving Oklahoma City another option inside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Gui Santos Available Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:58 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Santos began the day doubtful with knee tendinitis before being upgraded to questionable and clearing pregame warmups. The 24-year-old missed Wednesday's win over Minnesota after leaving Saturday's game in Phoenix early. He is averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.0 minutes through four appearances, with three starts. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) sidelined, Santos should step back into a sizable wing role, which could cut into Georges Niang's minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Sergio de Larrea to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:09 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Sergio de Larrea (knee) will be reevaluated next week, head coach Dusty May said Friday. The rookie suffered a knee sprain during Monday's win over Miami and has since missed games against Oklahoma City and Houston. De Larrea had flashed some scoring upside before the injury, dropping 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting against San Antonio last Saturday. His absence should continue to leave more reserve guard minutes for Marcus Sasser and Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton made the most of that opportunity in Miami, scoring 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting in 17 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Obi Toppin Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:00 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat after being added to the injury report with low back soreness. The 28-year-old has been one of Indiana's most productive reserves, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. His absence leaves the Pacers even thinner up front with Ivica Zubac (ankle) also out. Jay Huff could be asked to handle more of the work at the center, while Jarace Walker and Kelly Oubre Jr. should have a little more room in the forward rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness