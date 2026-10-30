Chet Holmgren Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Oct 30, 2026, 9:07 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) will miss at least eight to 10 weeks after undergoing a biological treatment for a small patellar tendon tear, according to Marc Stein. Holmgren had been sidelined since Oct. 25 with what the Thunder initially called patellar tendinitis. The 24-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks through three games before the injury. Isaiah Hartenstein has responded with three straight double-doubles and should remain a strong source of rebounds. Aday Mara should also stay in the mix for regular bench minutes, with his rebounding and shot-blocking giving Oklahoma City another option inside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Gui Santos Available Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:58 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Santos began the day doubtful with knee tendinitis before being upgraded to questionable and clearing pregame warmups. The 24-year-old missed Wednesday's win over Minnesota after leaving Saturday's game in Phoenix early. He is averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.0 minutes through four appearances, with three starts. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) sidelined, Santos should step back into a sizable wing role, which could cut into Georges Niang's minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Sergio de Larrea to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:09 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Sergio de Larrea (knee) will be reevaluated next week, head coach Dusty May said Friday. The rookie suffered a knee sprain during Monday's win over Miami and has since missed games against Oklahoma City and Houston. De Larrea had flashed some scoring upside before the injury, dropping 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting against San Antonio last Saturday. His absence should continue to leave more reserve guard minutes for Marcus Sasser and Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton made the most of that opportunity in Miami, scoring 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting in 17 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Obi Toppin Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:00 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat after being added to the injury report with low back soreness. The 28-year-old has been one of Indiana's most productive reserves, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. His absence leaves the Pacers even thinner up front with Ivica Zubac (ankle) also out. Jay Huff could be asked to handle more of the work at the center, while Jarace Walker and Kelly Oubre Jr. should have a little more room in the forward rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Aaron Nesmith Will Play Friday in Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:54 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. Nesmith has played through the hamstring issue over the past four games and reached a season-high 27 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 2.3 threes in 21.8 minutes while shooting 38.6 percent from the field. Indiana is missing several rotation pieces, including Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Obi Toppin (back), so Nesmith should continue getting plenty of chances to score from the perimeter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Andrew Nembhard Good to Go Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:46 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. Nembhard missed Monday's loss to Milwaukee with neck soreness before returning Wednesday with 18 points, three rebounds, and 14 assists against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 assists in 32.7 minutes through four appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) sidelined, Indiana will continue leaning heavily on Nembhard to organize the offense. That should keep his assist upside in a good place while the Pacers remain short on guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:41 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) will miss a second straight game Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters, per Will Guillory. Sengun had opened the season averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 58.1 percent through four games. Houston got solid frontcourt production without him Wednesday, as Clint Capela finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes. With Steven Adams (calf) also sidelined, Capela should remain busy. Sengun's next chance to return comes Saturday against Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Tarik Biberovic Out Again Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:37 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Tarik Biberovic (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, delaying his NBA debut for at least one more game. Biberovic has missed Dallas' first five contests with heel bursitis after appearing three times during the preseason. His final exhibition was a rough one, as he shot 3-for-12 from the field and 1-for-9 from three against New Orleans. Dallas finished 29th in three-pointers made last season, so Biberovic's shooting could eventually give the team another option from deep. For now, he still needs to get healthy and earn a regular spot in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Santi Aldama Ruled Out Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:33 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, marking his sixth straight absence to open the season. Aldama is still working his way back from the arthroscopic procedure he underwent in March, but there have been encouraging signs lately. The 25-year-old spent time with the G-League's Texas Legends on Tuesday, and head coach Dusty May recently said he was getting "much, much closer." Aldama averaged career highs of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last season. His shooting should give Dallas another useful frontcourt option once he is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Naji Marshall Back in Action Versus Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:25 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Naji Marshall (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after missing the past two contests. The 28-year-old opened the season averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through three games while taking on a useful secondary playmaking role. His return adds another option to a Dallas bench that got Zaccharie Risacher for 29 minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City. Caleb Martin is also back in the rotation, so Risacher could lose some playing time. Marshall's ability to handle the ball should help him carve out a steady role right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Simone Fontecchio Available Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:19 PM ETMiami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Fontecchio missed Wednesday's win over Atlanta after staying back in Miami because of the illness. The 30-year-old has barely been part of the rotation this season, appearing in only two games for six total minutes without scoring. He averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 threes in 16.7 minutes last year, but Miami has more established options on the wing in Tim Hardaway Jr., Pelle Larsson, and Klay Thompson. Until his minutes start to climb, there is not much fantasy value to chase here.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Karl-Anthony Towns Available for NBA Cup Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:09 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) will play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, head coach Mike Brown said, per The Athletic's Fred Katz. Towns was listed as probable after hurting his wrist during Wednesday's win over Chicago, but he stayed in the game and finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. The 30-year-old has posted a double-double in all five games this season, averaging 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. With Towns cleared, he should handle his usual workload in New York's NBA Cup opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Fred Katz
Noah Clowney Good to Go Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:03 PM ETBrooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (illness) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Detroit Pistons, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. The 22-year-old has come off the bench in all four games this season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Clowney was barely involved offensively Tuesday against Boston, attempting one shot in 24 minutes while finishing with three points and two blocks. His availability keeps Brooklyn's frontcourt rotation intact, but Clowney will need more touches to become a reliable fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 6:56 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Washington Wizards after initially being listed as questionable. The 33-year-old has started all five games with Coby White (calf) sidelined, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 32.5 minutes. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) also remains out, leaving Schroder with a steady role as one of Charlotte's main ball-handlers. His return should keep Christian Anderson in a smaller reserve role, while Sion James is less likely to see an expanded workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
AJ Dybantsa to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 6:51 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will remain on a minutes restriction for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Brian Keefe said. The No. 1 overall pick played 27 minutes in his NBA debut Wednesday and made good use of them, scoring 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting with two rebounds and two assists in a 121-111 loss to Cleveland. Dybantsa already showed he can produce without a full workload, so the restriction should not take him off the fantasy radar. As long as he continues getting minutes in the mid-20s, there should be enough scoring opportunity for him to remain useful while Washington eases him back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Jalen Smith Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 6:40 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is available for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi. Smith had been questionable with a finger sprain after logging 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. The 26-year-old has started all five games while Nic Claxton (hamstring) remains sidelined, averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.4 minutes. Tobe Awaka (ankle) is also available, giving Chicago another option up front, but Smith should continue handling the bulk of the center minutes until Claxton returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Jaylen Brown Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 6:02 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks. As expected, Brown will miss the front end of the back-to-back set due to left patellar tendinopathy. This marks the 30-year-old's first absence of the season after averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 36.4 minutes through five appearances. Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James could take on more scoring and playmaking responsibilities, while Joel Embiid could see additional touches. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also a candidate for an expanded role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Joe Unavailable on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 5:31 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) will miss his third consecutive game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets due to a right hip contusion sustained during Sunday's contest against the 76ers. His next chance to return comes Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Kevin Huerter will likely continue to handle a larger share of the perimeter workload, while Ron Holland II could see additional minutes on the wing.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ziaire Williams Sidelined Again on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 5:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Ziaire Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Williams will miss his second consecutive contest due to left foot injury management after sitting out Wednesday's win over the Clippers with soreness. He also dealt with a similar issue during the preseason. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three through four games and has taken on a key defensive role for the Lakers. Jake LaRavia started in his place Wednesday, while Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points in 28 minutes. Both could see increased playing time again with Williams still sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ja Morant Set to Miss Four Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that guard Ja Morant (hamstring) sustained a Grade 2 left-hamstring strain during Thursday's 124-103 loss to his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Imaging confirmed the injury, and Morant will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The two-time All-Star has averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per game across four appearances this season. Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday should see increased minutes while Morant is sidelined, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
T.J. McConnell Practicing With G-League Team
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 4:13 PM ETAccording to Alex Golden of SI.com, Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's Noblesville Boom on Friday. With the Boom currently holding training camp, McConnell will get additional practice time as he works toward his season debut. The 34-year-old missed the entire preseason and has yet to play this season due to a right hamstring strain. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes per game across 56 contests last campaign. McConnell's fantasy appeal is generally limited to deeper leagues, but he could see increased minutes and provide additional assists and steals if he returns while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is sidelined for the next couple of weeks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden