AJ Dybantsa to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Oct 30, 2026, 6:51 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will remain on a minutes restriction for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Brian Keefe said. The No. 1 overall pick played 27 minutes in his NBA debut Wednesday and made good use of them, scoring 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting with two rebounds and two assists in a 121-111 loss to Cleveland. Dybantsa already showed he can produce without a full workload, so the restriction should not take him off the fantasy radar. As long as he continues getting minutes in the mid-20s, there should be enough scoring opportunity for him to remain useful while Washington eases him back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
More Recent News
Jalen Smith Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 6:40 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is available for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi. Smith had been questionable with a finger sprain after logging 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. The 26-year-old has started all five games while Nic Claxton (hamstring) remains sidelined, averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.4 minutes. Tobe Awaka (ankle) is also available, giving Chicago another option up front, but Smith should continue handling the bulk of the center minutes until Claxton returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Jaylen Brown Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 6:02 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks. As expected, Brown will miss the front end of the back-to-back set due to left patellar tendinopathy. This marks the 30-year-old's first absence of the season after averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 36.4 minutes through five appearances. Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James could take on more scoring and playmaking responsibilities, while Joel Embiid could see additional touches. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also a candidate for an expanded role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Joe Unavailable on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 5:31 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) will miss his third consecutive game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets due to a right hip contusion sustained during Sunday's contest against the 76ers. His next chance to return comes Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Kevin Huerter will likely continue to handle a larger share of the perimeter workload, while Ron Holland II could see additional minutes on the wing.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ziaire Williams Sidelined Again on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 5:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Ziaire Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Williams will miss his second consecutive contest due to left foot injury management after sitting out Wednesday's win over the Clippers with soreness. He also dealt with a similar issue during the preseason. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three through four games and has taken on a key defensive role for the Lakers. Jake LaRavia started in his place Wednesday, while Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points in 28 minutes. Both could see increased playing time again with Williams still sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ja Morant Set to Miss Four Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that guard Ja Morant (hamstring) sustained a Grade 2 left-hamstring strain during Thursday's 124-103 loss to his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Imaging confirmed the injury, and Morant will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The two-time All-Star has averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per game across four appearances this season. Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday should see increased minutes while Morant is sidelined, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
T.J. McConnell Practicing With G-League Team
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 30, 2026, 4:13 PM ETAccording to Alex Golden of SI.com, Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's Noblesville Boom on Friday. With the Boom currently holding training camp, McConnell will get additional practice time as he works toward his season debut. The 34-year-old missed the entire preseason and has yet to play this season due to a right hamstring strain. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes per game across 56 contests last campaign. McConnell's fantasy appeal is generally limited to deeper leagues, but he could see increased minutes and provide additional assists and steals if he returns while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is sidelined for the next couple of weeks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden
Onyeka Okongwu Posts Double-Double In Win over Cavaliers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:52 AM ETAtlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu recorded a double-double Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 29 points and 12 rebounds. The talented big man is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in his first six games of this season. Okongwu is a double-double threat each game as he leads the Hawks' game on the low block. The Hawks are off to a 3-3 start to the year, and Okongwu is one of the most valuable big men in fantasy basketball.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jeremiah Fears Stuffs Stat Sheet For Pelicans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears filled the stat sheet in a win over the Sacramento Kings with 22 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and four blocks. The Pelicans picked up their first win of the season over the winless Kings, led by Fears' all-around game. Fears is the fourth player in Pelicans franchise history with 20-plus points, 10-plus assists, two-plus steals, and two-plus blocks in the same game, joining Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, and Baron Davis. This is a stat line that fantasy managers dream of, with contributions in every category. Fears is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game to start off the season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Darius Acuff Jr. Records Monster Line In Loss to Pelicans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:18 AM ETSacramento Kings rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. showed out with 34 points and 14 assists in Thursday night's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Acuff became the fourth teenager in NBA history to post a 30-point, 10-assist game, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Stephon Marbury. Acuff, a rookie out of Arkansas, is playing very well to start his NBA career, averaging 24.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. The Kings are off to an 0-5 start to the season and should give Acuff every opportunity to show off his offensive prowess. He already has the looks of an impact fantasy rookie.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Cameron Boozer Becomes Second-Youngest Player To Post Triple-Double
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:11 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer became the second-youngest player ever to post a triple-double by recording 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. The rookie out of Duke is off to a good start to his career playing for the 5-0 Grizzlies. Boozer is averaging 15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in his young career. The 12 assists were a welcome sight for Boozer fantasy managers as he recorded a season-high in the category and showed off his playmaking ability. Boozer looks like a potential top-50 fantasy player with his overall skill set.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Alpha Diallo Questionable Against Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:50 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Diallo missed two games with a right wrist sprain before sitting out Wednesday for personal reasons. The 29-year-old made his NBA debut against Oklahoma City, finishing with four points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. The reigning EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year could eventually carve out value through steals, but his role is still taking shape. If he remains out Friday, Bryce Hopkins should stay involved, while Trevon Brazile and Cam Whitmore could also pick up extra minutes on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Cameron Johnson Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:44 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, according to Kellan Olson. Johnson sprained his ankle in the season opener against Oklahoma City and has missed the past three games. He dealt with inflammation in the same ankle last season, so Denver has reason to be careful with his return. Trevon Brazile has taken advantage of the opening, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes Wednesday against New Orleans. Bryce Hopkins has also seen time in the starting lineup, but Brazile looks like the better bet for another sizable role if Johnson remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Rui Hachimura Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:36 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura missed Wednesday's 103-87 loss to the Lakers with quad soreness after appearing in each of the Clippers' first three games. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting just 26.3 percent from the field in his first season with Los Angeles. Kobe Sanders started in his place Wednesday and posted nine points, four rebounds, and three steals in 27 minutes. If Hachimura remains out, Sanders should stay heavily involved, while Gradey Dick and Baba Miller could also pick up a few more minutes on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Farbod Esnaashari
Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:24 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder has started all five games with Coby White (calf) sidelined, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 32.5 minutes. He struggled against Washington on Monday, finishing with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. If Schroder sits, Sion James would be the likeliest option to take over at point guard, while Grayson Allen could move into the starting lineup. Rookie Christian Anderson could also see more time with the ball in his hands off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Aaron Nesmith Likely to Suit Up Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:17 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith has played four straight games since missing the season opener and saw his workload climb to a season-high 27 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia. He finished with 18 points, three triples and two steals despite shooting 5-for-16 from the field. Nesmith had hovered around 20 minutes in his previous three outings, so the increase is a good sign for his role. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, Nesmith should continue getting chances to score, while Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker would be in line for more work if his hamstring causes any trouble.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Yang Hansen Available Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:02 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is available for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after being assigned to the G-League's Rip City Remix on Wednesday. The 21-year-old has appeared once this season, finishing with five points and three rebounds in 12 minutes against Phoenix. Portland also exercised Hansen's 2027-28 team option Thursday, keeping the young center in its long-term plans. Robert Williams III (knee) is out, which could open a few minutes behind Donovan Clingan, though Micah Potter and Branden Carlson give Portland other options. For now, Hansen is still more of a long-term piece than someone with a dependable nightly fantasy role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Robert Williams III Downgraded to Out Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:54 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of injury management. Williams had played in each of Portland's first three games, averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes. Donovan Clingan should have more room to work on the glass with Williams out, while Yang Hansen and Micah Potter could split the reserve minutes at center. Williams' next status will be worth monitoring as Portland continues to manage his knee early in the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Andrew Nembhard Probable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:38 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is probable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Nembhard missed Monday's loss to Milwaukee with neck soreness but returned Wednesday, scoring 18 points and adding 14 assists against Philadelphia. Indiana will keep leaning on him while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) remain out. Nembhard averaged 16.9 points and 7.7 assists last season, so he is comfortable carrying the offense from the point. Pascal Siakam should also get more chances to create, but Nembhard's passing numbers can stay elevated while the Pacers are short on guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Ziaire Williams Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Ziaire Williams (foot) remains questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Williams missed Wednesday's win over the Clippers with foot soreness after dealing with a similar issue during the preseason. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three through four games and has taken on a key defensive role for Los Angeles. Jake LaRavia started in his place Wednesday, while Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points in 28 minutes. Both could see another bump in playing time if Williams sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:13 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Doncic sat out Wednesday's 103-87 win over the Clippers with back tightness, a move head coach JJ Redick described as precautionary. The 27-year-old has opened the season averaging an NBA-best 36.0 points to go with 8.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from three. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton scored 23 and 21 points without him Wednesday, but both should settle back into smaller offensive roles with Doncic returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin