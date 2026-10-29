Robert Williams III Downgraded to Out Thursday
Oct 29, 2026, 8:54 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of injury management. Williams had played in each of Portland's first three games, averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes. Donovan Clingan should have more room to work on the glass with Williams out, while Yang Hansen and Micah Potter could split the reserve minutes at center. Williams' next status will be worth monitoring as Portland continues to manage his knee early in the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
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Rui Hachimura Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:36 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura missed Wednesday's 103-87 loss to the Lakers with quad soreness after appearing in each of the Clippers' first three games. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting just 26.3 percent from the field in his first season with Los Angeles. Kobe Sanders started in his place Wednesday and posted nine points, four rebounds, and three steals in 27 minutes. If Hachimura remains out, Sanders should stay heavily involved, while Gradey Dick and Baba Miller could also pick up a few more minutes on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Farbod Esnaashari
Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:24 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder has started all five games with Coby White (calf) sidelined, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 32.5 minutes. He struggled against Washington on Monday, finishing with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. If Schroder sits, Sion James would be the likeliest option to take over at point guard, while Grayson Allen could move into the starting lineup. Rookie Christian Anderson could also see more time with the ball in his hands off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Aaron Nesmith Likely to Suit Up Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:17 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith has played four straight games since missing the season opener and saw his workload climb to a season-high 27 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia. He finished with 18 points, three triples and two steals despite shooting 5-for-16 from the field. Nesmith had hovered around 20 minutes in his previous three outings, so the increase is a good sign for his role. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, Nesmith should continue getting chances to score, while Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker would be in line for more work if his hamstring causes any trouble.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Yang Hansen Available Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:02 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is available for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after being assigned to the G-League's Rip City Remix on Wednesday. The 21-year-old has appeared once this season, finishing with five points and three rebounds in 12 minutes against Phoenix. Portland also exercised Hansen's 2027-28 team option Thursday, keeping the young center in its long-term plans. Robert Williams III (knee) is out, which could open a few minutes behind Donovan Clingan, though Micah Potter and Branden Carlson give Portland other options. For now, Hansen is still more of a long-term piece than someone with a dependable nightly fantasy role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Andrew Nembhard Probable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:38 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is probable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Nembhard missed Monday's loss to Milwaukee with neck soreness but returned Wednesday, scoring 18 points and adding 14 assists against Philadelphia. Indiana will keep leaning on him while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) remain out. Nembhard averaged 16.9 points and 7.7 assists last season, so he is comfortable carrying the offense from the point. Pascal Siakam should also get more chances to create, but Nembhard's passing numbers can stay elevated while the Pacers are short on guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Ziaire Williams Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Ziaire Williams (foot) remains questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Williams missed Wednesday's win over the Clippers with foot soreness after dealing with a similar issue during the preseason. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three through four games and has taken on a key defensive role for Los Angeles. Jake LaRavia started in his place Wednesday, while Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points in 28 minutes. Both could see another bump in playing time if Williams sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:13 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Doncic sat out Wednesday's 103-87 win over the Clippers with back tightness, a move head coach JJ Redick described as precautionary. The 27-year-old has opened the season averaging an NBA-best 36.0 points to go with 8.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from three. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton scored 23 and 21 points without him Wednesday, but both should settle back into smaller offensive roles with Doncic returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Jaylen Brown Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:02 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Brown has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 36.4 minutes through five appearances. If he's unable to go, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James would likely take on more of the scoring and playmaking, while Joel Embiid could see a few extra touches. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would also be a strong candidate to step into the starting lineup. With Philadelphia playing again Saturday in Charlotte, Brown's status will be worth watching beyond Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Reed Sheppard Out Friday with Back Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:50 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (back) is out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with lower-back soreness. The issue follows Sheppard's 23 minutes in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. He is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 23.3 minutes over four appearances, shooting 28.1 percent from three. Sheppard has already missed one game this season because of a left knee bone bruise. His absence should keep Tari Eason busy off the bench, while Bogdan Bogdanovic could also see more work if Marcus Smart (forearm) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Jaylon Tyson Available Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:44 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Danny Cunningham said. Tyson was added late to the injury report with a cervical strain but has been cleared to play the second half of the back-to-back. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while holding a steady role in Cleveland's second unit. Meleek Thomas (foot) is out, which could leave Tyson with a few more opportunities off the bench. Sam Merrill and Mario Hezonja may also benefit from the thinner rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Cunningham
Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:38 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Lachard Binkley. Sengun missed Wednesday's 132-100 win over Milwaukee after imaging revealed a mild lower back strain. Head coach Ime Udoka said he hopes the issue will only cost Sengun a few games at most. The 24-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals through four appearances. Clint Capela delivered 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 22 minutes Wednesday and would remain a strong short-term option if Sengun sits again with Steven Adams (calf) also out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Meleek Thomas Ruled Out Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:28 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after being questionable earlier in the day with foot soreness. The rookie had quickly earned a place in Kenny Atkinson's rotation, scoring 16 points in his NBA debut against Minnesota before adding 10 points and a team-high plus-11 in Wednesday's win over Washington. Thomas had played 19 and 20 minutes in those outings, so Cleveland will need to redistribute a meaningful chunk of bench work. Sam Merrill should stay busy, while Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor could also get a look with Thomas out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Serena Winters
Jordan Poole Out Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:11 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to team reporter Jim Eichenhofer. Poole injured his ankle during Wednesday's loss to Denver and was limited to seven minutes before being ruled out. He entered that game averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances. Dejounte Murray (personal) is also unavailable, leaving Jeremiah Fears with more playmaking responsibility. Bennedict Mathurin could also see a bump in touches. Poole's next chance to return comes Saturday against Atlanta, though his modest bench role has already capped his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Dejounte Murray Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:02 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) will miss Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Murray is away from the team for the birth of his son, per Jim Eichenhofer. The 30-year-old has opened the season averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes across four games. His absence should be brief, but New Orleans will also be without Jordan Poole (ankle). That leaves Jeremiah Fears with a larger share of the ballhandling duties against a Sacramento team still looking for its first win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Jalen Smith Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 4:25 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith is in danger of missing his first game of the season due to a left finger sprain. The 26-year-old is off to a solid start, averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest across five appearances. With Nic Claxton (hamstring) still sidelined and Tobe Awaka (ankle) questionable, Zach Collins could handle considerable frontcourt minutes if Smith is out of action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Robert Williams III Doubtful for Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies due to left knee injury management. Williams has appeared in all three of Portland's games this season, averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes per contest. His availability has been an ongoing concern, though he played 59 games last season in one of the healthiest campaigns of his career, averaging 17.1 minutes. If Williams sits out Thursday, Yang Hansen could see additional minutes behind Donovan Clingan.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Donovan Clingan's Option Picked Up Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 3:50 PM ETThe Portland Trail Blazers exercised their team option on center Donovan Clingan on Thursday. Portland's starting center since February 2025, Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game during the 2025-26 campaign. He also collected a franchise-record 347 offensive rebounds, the NBA's second-highest single-season total over the past five seasons. His secure starting role and strong production in rebounds and blocks make him a reliable fantasy option at center.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Yanic Konan Niederhauser's Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 3:34 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers exercised their third-year team option on center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) on Thursday, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. The move keeps Niederhauser in the Clippers' long-term plans as he continues rehabbing the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season after 41 games. He averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.0 percent from the field last season. Isaiah Jackson has opened the season as the starting center, with Brook Lopez handling a sizable reserve role, so Niederhauser could face limited minutes upon his return, keeping his fantasy appeal modest.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Jordan Poole Downgraded to Doubtful for Thursday's Matchup With Kings
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 3:17 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Poole exited Wednesday's game against Denver after just seven minutes and did not return, leaving him unlikely to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set. He had been cleared of an illness earlier for Wednesday's contest before suffering the ankle injury. The veteran is averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances while playing behind Jeremiah Fears. If Poole is unable to suit up, Fears and Bennedict Mathurin could see additional playing time, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Assigned to G League For Thursday's Practice
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 2:51 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will join the Greensboro Swarm for practice on Thursday. He is expected to be recalled afterward, though no timetable has been set for his season debut. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 three-pointers across 81 games as a rookie, leading the NBA with 273 made triples. His return to practice is encouraging, but fantasy managers will need to wait for further updates on his availability. Grayson Allen should continue to see an expanded role while Knueppel is sidelined, giving him some short-term fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report