Puka Nacua Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Oct 29, 2026, 7:49 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) said that his calf is still bothering him and he is getting treatment on it every day and doing different things with the trainers to make sure he can still work and play through it, according to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. It is worth noting, but the good news for Nacua's fantasy managers is that he is not listed on the team's Week 8 injury report at all, so he appears to be fine to play in Week 8 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 85% of the offensive snaps in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown and also had two carries for 10 yards, leading the team in catches, receiving yards, and targets. The 25-year-old did not appear to be limited at all in Week 7, but his calf injury is worth watching moving forward. Unless he has a setback in practice on Friday, fantasy managers should plan on keeping him locked into their starting lineups this weekend against a banged-up Chargers secondary. The two-time Pro Bowler has had some health issues in 2026, but he has been stellar when on the field, catching 45 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns in his five games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Michael J. Duarte
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Dalton Kincaid Still Limited With Chest Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:41 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was limited for the second straight day in Thursday's practice with a chest injury. There have been no indications that Kincaid's chest injury is serious enough to keep him from playing in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, but unless he upgrades to a full practice on Friday, he could take a questionable tag into the weekend. We think that Kincaid is on the right side of questionable and will be active against the Ravens. If top receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) returns from a two-game absence, it will mean more competition for targets for Kincaid, who really has not done much for his fantasy managers since the first two weeks of the season. The 27-year-old former 25th overall pick from Utah in 2023 caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks but has just 11 catches on 15 targets for 90 yards and no touchdowns in the last four games. But with bye weeks in full swing in Week 8, Kincaid should remain on the low-end TE1 radar, at the very least, if he is active on Sunday in Buffalo.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
DJ Moore Puts in Another Limited Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:33 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Moore missed the two games prior to Buffalo's Week 7 bye with a shoulder injury that he originally suffered in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. Two straight limited practices this week give the 29-year-old a shot to return this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, but unless he is able to upgrade to a full showing on Friday, he will likely head into the weekend with a questionable tag. If Moore returns, it will make both Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman much less attractive from a fantasy football standpoint as flex options against a tough Ravens defense. In his Bills debut in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, Moore caught five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year, but in three games since, he has seven catches on 12 targets for 78 yards and no touchdowns. Moore will be looking to bounce back as quarterback Josh Allen's top target if he is active this weekend, but he could be limited from a snap-count perspective if he is active but not completely 100%.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Rashee Rice Stays Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Rice has put in a pair of limited practices this week as he attempts to return to game action in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 8 for the first time since he injured his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs had their bye in Week 5, but Rice has still missed the last two games as he recovers from his hamstring injury. With two limited showings so far this week, the 26-year-old could be removed from the injury report entirely if he can upgrade to a full practice on Friday. Coming off an extended absence and while disappointing in his four games played so far in 2026, fantasy managers will find it hard to get excited about playing him this weekend against a Broncos defense that is getting star cornerback Patrick Surtain II back from an ankle injury. After having an offseason knee procedure, Rice has gotten off to a slow start and has just 13 catches on 17 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown in his first four contests in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce Limited on Thursday With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:20 PM ETKansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was included on the injury report on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Kelce was most likely rested by the Chiefs on Thursday after being a full-go on Wednesday, but his status bears watching heading into Friday as the team prepares to face the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 8 on Sunday. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer should be active this weekend after catching four of his eight targets for 44 yards in the team's Sunday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Kelce scored in back-to-back weeks for the Chiefs in Weeks 2 and 3, but he has not found the end zone since then while clearing 50 receiving yards just once. In the season-opening win over Denver, he had three catches on five targets for 71 yards. He has had plenty of big games in his career against the Broncos and should be considered at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Golden Officially Active on Thursday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 7:10 PM ETGreen Bay Packers second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) is officially active for the Thursday night game at Lambeau Field against the Carolina Panthers, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Golden was listed as questionable for the Week 8 game on a short week due to shoulder and foot injuries, but he is good to go and will be looking for another game against a vulnerable defense. The 23-year-old former 23rd overall pick from the University of Texas had only 39 receiving yards in the Week 7 loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, but he had double-digit targets (12) for the fourth time this year. Golden has 25 targets in the last two games and already has three 100-yard performances and three touchdowns in seven games in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign. Fantasy managers who have him rostered should have him in their starting lineups as he looks to take advantage of a Panthers defense that gave up over 40 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blowout loss last weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Braelon Allen a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:35 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen (ankle) was a full-go in the team's practice on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Allen looks to be fine for the Week 8 contest on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, while Breece Hall (quadriceps) put in a second straight day of limited practice as he tries to return for the first time since Week 3. The 22-year-old Allen has been a plug-and-play RB2 for fantasy managers in the last four weeks with Hall sidelined, carrying the football 72 times for 357 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and one touchdown while catching 11 of his 15 targets as a receiver for 64 yards. In seven games in his third year in the NFL, he has 91 rushing attempts for 418 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns, matching his previous career high from his rookie campaign in 2024. Allen's Week 8 fantasy football value will depend entirely on whether Hall gains clearance to face the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:30 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has made progress this week, but he should still be considered questionable for the Week 8 game this Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 25-year-old has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but if he is cleared to play this weekend, he should at least be in play as an RB2 option for fantasy managers at the RB position. In Hall's absence, backup Braelon Allen has been a plug-and-play starter at RB and has 72 rushing attempts for 357 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown while adding 11 catches on 15 targets for 64 yards through the air. Fantasy managers should have a clearer picture of Hall's status on Friday, when the Jets release their final Week 8 injury report. Before getting hurt, the former second-rounder from Iowa State was averaging only 3.2 yards per carry for 163 yards and one touchdown on the ground in three games for the Jets, but he is the team's clear RB1 when healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Michael Wilson Sporting Non-Contact Jersey Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:23 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey for a second straight practice on Thursday, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. Wilson said the Cardinals are just being cautious after he apparently picked up a rib injury in the Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. After being listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, the 26-year-old will likely have the same designation on Thursday, meaning he might need to upgrade to full participation on Friday to avoid a questionable tag for the Week 8 contest on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The fourth-year wideout figures to be on the right side of questionable, though, and he should be started in most fantasy leagues this weekend against Dallas, even though he has disappointed since the Cardinals traded away Marvin Harrison Jr. In fact, Wilson has been a dud for three straight games, catching 12 passes on 22 targets for 117 yards and no touchdowns. In Weeks 3 and 4, he had 18 receptions on 30 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Lamar Jackson Puts in Another Full Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant for a second straight day on Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson remains on track to make his return in Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills on the road for the first time since suffering a left high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, so fantasy managers should get the 29-year-old two-time MVP back in their starting lineups if they have not already done so. If Jackson puts in a third straight full practice on Friday, he could be removed from the final Week 8 injury report entirely. The only thing potentially capping Jackson's fantasy ceiling this weekend is if he is hesitant to scramble and add yards with his legs while coming off his ankle sprain. The four-time Pro Bowler's impending return should also boost the fantasy appeal of all of Baltimore's offensive skill players, including running back Derrick Henry and receiver Zay Flowers. Jackson threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and only one pick in his first four games, adding 19 rushing attempts for 144 yards and another TD on the ground.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
TreVeyon Henderson Under the Weather on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:10 PM ETUpdating a previous report, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. It was initially believed that Henderson's DNP on Thursday was related to the ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old should be in the clear to play in Week 8 on Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but his role behind Rhamondre Stevenson of late makes him a shaky flex option for fantasy managers, even in a great matchup against the one-win Dolphins. Since injuring his ankle in Week 5, the former second-rounder from Ohio State has not missed any games, but he has not played more than 24% of the offensive snaps and has only 10 carries for 40 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. In six games total, Henderson has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry for 203 yards on the ground and one touchdown, adding five catches for 45 yards as a receiver. His lack of pass-blocking skills will continue to keep his fantasy ceiling low, especially if Stevenson remains healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Jaylen Waddle Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:03 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was back on the practice field on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Waddle aggravated a chest injury that he dealt with in training camp this summer in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and the 27-year-old did not practice with the team on Wednesday. His return to practice on Thursday is a good sign, but Waddle could still be up in the air to play this Sunday in a big divisional matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Waddle is limited at all or inactive this weekend, it would open the door for all of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin to have bigger roles in a Broncos' passing attack that has yet to get going so far in 2026. Waddle has been one of the biggest receiver busts in fantasy himself in his first seven games for Denver, catching 26 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown, with most of that production coming in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught eight of 10 targets for 138 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Aaron Jones Sr. Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 5:54 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. Jones was a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but his return to a limited session on Thursday puts him on track to potentially be active for the Vikings this weekend for their divisional tilt on Sunday on the road against the Detroit Lions as they look to stay undefeated. The 31-year-old took on a heavy workload in previous weeks with fellow RB Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, and he departed the Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts after aggravating a knee injury. Mason also made his return from IR last Sunday, which limited Jones to a season-low eight carries for 26 yards and one reception for no gain. If Jones' knee injury does not prevent him from playing against Detroit, he will be a low-upside RB3/flex, at best, while battling a knee injury and limited playing time alongside Mason. Jones is averaging 4.2 yards per carry for 436 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 105 carries through six games, but the Vikings have made it clear that they want to take it easy on the veteran now that Mason is back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 5:47 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was officially a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, per Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Monangai is dealing with turf toe and a thumb injury, and he has not played for the Bears since Week 4. The 24-year-old was also not seen on the practice field for unofficial practices earlier this week, and he is trending towards missing yet another game on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks to close out Week 8 action. If Monangai returns to a limited practice in the next couple of days and is questionable to play this week, he will still be hard to recommend as a fantasy starter with Chicago's game coming on Monday night. Despite missing multiple weeks and still not practicing, the Bears' power back should be stashed in all fantasy leagues while he recovers for his explosive abilities on the ground for Chicago. The former seventh-rounder from Rutgers is averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry for 324 yards and three rushing touchdowns this year in just four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Emeka Egbuka limited in practice again Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 5:32 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) was officially listed as limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Egbuka did not play in the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but with two limited practices under his belt this week, he is giving himself a chance to return this weekend in another divisional game at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. However, the former first-rounder will probably need a full practice on Friday in order to be cleared from the Week 8 injury report entirely. The big news is that the 24-year-old former Ohio State star shed his non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice, meaning he is making progress from his head and foot injuries this week. Fantasy managers should still consider him questionable to play this weekend, but Egbuka is trending in the right direction. If Egbuka gets cleared by an independent neurologist later this week, he should be thrown back into starting fantasy lineups in Week 8. He has caught 28 of his 49 targets through six games in 2026 for 240 yards and two touchdowns as Tampa's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Tre Tucker Earns WR3/Flex Consideration on Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 4:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker earns WR3/flex consideration in Week 8 on the strength of his workload. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver drew 19 targets in Weeks 6 and 7 after totaling 28 through his first five contests, and he played a season-high 82% of the offensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams. That game also brought a season-high 12 targets, and he caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, following a 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills. The three touchdowns he scored in those two games are the lesser story next to that increased involvement. The Raiders trailed 28-6 at halftime, contributing to a pass-heavy approach, and Tucker caught fewer than half his targets, but head coach Klint Kubiak has confirmed that Kirk Cousins will remain the starter against the New York Jets, preserving the quarterback situation behind Tucker's production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 4:07 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt after missing his second consecutive practice Thursday, according to Darius Hayes. He was officially a nonparticipant Wednesday and Thursday after missing the Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and hasn't practiced since being limited Wednesday of Week 7. Khalil Herbert was elevated from the practice squad as Bijan Robinson's backup against San Francisco, recording two carries for nine yards and one reception for 19 yards. Herbert returned to the practice squad Monday but could be elevated again if Brian Robinson remains unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darius Hayes
Jadarian Price has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a speculative fantasy option for now after being designated to return to practice Thursday following four games on injured reserve, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. The rookie first-round pick initially suffered the injury in Week 2 before aggravating it during practice ahead of Week 4, and he rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries across his first three games while losing two fumbles. He could return for Monday night's Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, although he has not yet been activated. The backfield is crowded, with Emanuel Wilson having rushed for 100 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet (knee) activated from the PUP list and possibly making his season debut Monday. Price's role needs to become clearer before that changes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Boyle
Chiefs Say Harrison Butker is "Our Kicker"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:52 PM ETThere have been questions this week about whether veteran kicker Harrison Butker is the Kansas City Chiefs' kicker after they signed Justin Tucker this week, but special teams coach Dave Toub said that Butker is "our kicker," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. "He went 10-for-10 yesterday, with Justin Tucker right there. We're going to keep working it," Toub said on Thursday. Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that Butker would probably be the team's placekicker in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday. Speculation over the 31-year-old's job status in KC has come into question after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday night's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs' first loss of the season. The 10-year veteran has made only 68.8% of his 16 field-goal attempts (five misses) through six games this year, and he has also missed one of his 15 extra-point tries. The Chiefs are going to give Butker time to work through his issues, but if he continues to struggle, Tucker could be given an opportunity. Butker will be a shaky starting kicker in fantasy lineups, even in the thin air in Denver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Dontayvion Wicks' Ankle Keeps Eagles Receiver Picture Unsettled
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:46 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, leaving his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders uncertain. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after missing Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the veteran also missed all three practices before being ruled out against Dallas. If his continued absence from practice persists, Philadelphia would be relying on its remaining receiving options, including Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, and Darius Cooper, with Brown drawing five targets against Dallas and Cooper three and both potentially seeing additional opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:41 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) has his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders in question after he was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after returning from a two-game absence in Monday night's 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries but playing limited snaps after his back tightened up during the game. Barkley expressed optimism about his health afterward, yet his continued absence from practice remains worrisome. Dameon Pierce was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Philadelphia signed Jaydon Blue to its active roster, and Elijah Mitchell remains another potential backfield option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena