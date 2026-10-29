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Thomas Chabot Returns From Four-Game Absence

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Oct 29, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) will rejoin the action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings. He has been cleared to play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Chabot's return means the Senators will have all their regular blue-liners in the lineup for the first time this season. Chabot will join Jordan Spence on the second defensive pairing, bumping Tyler Kleven to the third. The Senators captain will also log time with the second power-play unit. Aside from his injury, Chabot has had a strong start to the season, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, 24 blocks, and a plus-five rating in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 29, 2026, 6:19 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The Wild lost their captain in Tuesday's win over Utah and must be without him for multiple games, starting with Thursday's clash against the Islanders. Spurgeon has made a big impact early in the season, posting five points (one goal, four assists) and 19 blocks in 10 games. Minnesota also remains without Brock Faber (skull), putting pressure on Quinn Hughes to maintain high standards. David Spacek is expected to fill Spurgeon's spot in the lineup on Thursday, but fantasy managers should ignore him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
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Oct 29, 2026, 6:12 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin (illness) and Benjamin Kindel (vasovagal episode) will play on Thursday against Utah. Egor Chinakhov (lower body) is also available, giving the Penguins' offense a big boost. Both Malkin and Chinakhov missed Saturday's win over Nashville. Kindel has been unavailable for two games after suffering a vasovagal episode. It's great to see the teenage forward back in action so soon after his scary incident at the start of last week. The returning trio will form the Penguins' second line and will be part of the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 29, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (lower body) will return to the lineup on Thursday against Winnipeg. The Lightning captain sustained a lower-body injury last week and didn't play in Saturday's loss to Utah. Hedman's workload has dropped significantly this season, hurting his numbers. In 10 appearances, he has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), nine SOG, and 13 blocks. However, Hedman's most recent outings haven't been too bad, as he's scored all four points in his last six games. The Jets have started to struggle, losing six straight, making this a good fantasy matchup for Hedman and the Lightning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 29, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) will be in action on Thursday against Winnipeg. He was initially uncertain for the contest after being labeled a game-time decision on Wednesday. Hagel saw a four-game point streak come to an end last time out against Utah, but overall he has been sharp in 2026-27. Across 11 games, Hagel has contributed seven goals and six assists. Hagel averages almost five SOG per game and is in a good spot to start another point streak Thursday, facing a team that has a 3.00 goals-against average.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 29, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

The Detroit Red Wings have suspended center Dylan Larkin. The team announced that Larkin said he won't play for them anymore. As a result, the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay. Detroit's statement followed a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the team won't play Larkin until it trades him. He will exit the lineup on Thursday against Chicago. Detroit has struggled to move Larkin after he requested a trade in the offseason. The American star, who has a no-trade clause, recently expanded his trade list to 10 teams. Larkin closed his Detroit chapter in style, scoring a late game-tying goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Edmonton. He has only two goals and four assists in 10 games this season, but it's reasonable to assume Larkin's production will increase once his future is sorted.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry played a big role in Wednesday's clash against Calgary, recording a 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win. The Flames entered the first Battle of Alberta of the season on a four-game winning streak, but Jarry's outstanding play stopped their momentum. The former Penguin has taken on the No. 1 role in the Oilers' crease with Devon Levi (undisclosed) and Frederik Andersen (knee) out. While his first outing as the team's de facto starter against Toronto didn't go well, Jarry's numbers aren't bad this season. He has a 3-1-2 record, a 2.95 goals-against average, and a .889 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Gavin McKenna had the best game of his rookie campaign on Wednesday night against Seattle, finishing a 5-4 loss with three points. He scored two power-play goals and recorded an even-strength assist. This was an important night for McKenna, as he was promoted to the first line and saw increased power-play usage. Toronto's first line, which also includes Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic, combined for eight points. While McKenna's offensive production has been inconsistent so far, he's now in a good position to boost his scoring tally. The 18-year-old has five goals and 11 points through his first 15 NHL outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson (undisclosed) won't play on Thursday against Chicago, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. This will be his second consecutive absence after Johansson was a late scratch for Monday's contest against Edmonton. Johansson averages a block per game, but offers very little offensively. In 11 outings this season, he has no goals and one assist. Forward Carter Mazur filled the void in the lineup on Monday, logging 5:10 on the fourth line. The likes of Andreas Englund and William Wallinder could see more ice time during Johansson's absence, but they don't have any fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve Wednesday and assigned to the AHL for a conditioning stint. Brazeau needs to get his feet back under him after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. He should be back with the Penguins soon. Brazeau scored a career-high 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 64 appearances during his first year in Pittsburgh last season. He'll be in contention for a bottom-six role when he returns to the big club.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel (undisclosed) will likely return to the lineup on Thursday against Montreal. Steel has sat out a pair of games with an undisclosed injury. Despite occasionally seeing time in the top six, Steel has been quiet this season. He has averaged barely one SOG per game and has only three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games, making him irrelevant in fantasy hockey. Steel will likely replace either Matthew Seminoff or Dylan Hryckowian in the lineup against the Canadiens.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) exited Wednesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey in the first period, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The 35-year-old was limited to 4:06 of ice time due to a lower-body injury. With Manson out, Sam Malinski stepped up on the blue line and delivered two assists. The team could lean on Malinski even more in the upcoming games if Manson misses time. Noah Juulsen is his potential replacement in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (lower body) couldn't finish Wednesday's Battle of Alberta against the Edmonton Oilers. He sustained a lower-body injury when Oilers forward Colton Dach collided with him near the end of the first period. Cooley stayed in the game to finish the period but didn't return for the second. He allowed one goal on nine SOG. His replacement, Dustin Wolf, gave up three goals on 23 SOG. Cooley has played a key role in Calgary's recent resurgence, winning four straight games before Wednesday night. Everyone on the team will have their fingers crossed that Cooley dodged a bullet and won't have to miss significant time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will be out for one week. He sustained a lower-body injury in a collision with New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in Tuesday's 5-1 loss. Recently, Capobianco has seen regular action due to Esa Lindell's (lower body) absence. Yet he hasn't made a significant impact and is still searching for his first points of the year after five appearances. The Stars are expected to call up reinforcements from the minors, as the team has only five healthy defensemen heading into Thursday's game against Montreal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:37 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against Winnipeg, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Hagel has been highly productive early in the season, with seven goals and six assists in 12 games. If Hagel is unable to suit up against the Jets, Dominic James will likely get a chance to rejoin the lineup. Meanwhile, Ilya Mikheyev will be a candidate for a larger role, though he probably won't have many fans among fantasy managers because of his lack of offensive production this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:29 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day on Wednesday. He's been out week-to-week since mid-October. However, the veteran rearguard is nearing his return. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller hasn't ruled out Tanev for Saturday's contest against Vancouver. Tanev brings veteran leadership and a no-nonsense defensive approach, but he offers little fantasy value. In six outings this season, Tanev has registered one assist, one SOG, and 14 blocks. He will miss at least one more game, with Toronto facing Seattle on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:21 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced Wednesday. Marchenko suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary on Monday night and will likely miss at least a handful of games. The Russian forward has quickly adapted to his new surroundings, posting 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in as many games with the Maple Leafs. Bo Groulx is expected to fill the gap in the lineup, while Gavin McKenna will have a larger role. The No. 1 pick joined the first line at Wednesday's practice. Easton Cowan moved to the second line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:17 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) was placed on Injured Reserve Wednesday. He's dealing with a stiff neck and must sit out at least three games, starting with Wednesday's tilt against Calgary. Hyman has already missed six games this season due to health issues. He has one goal and no assists in six appearances. Colton Dach, fresh off a two-point performance, will replace Hyman on the second line. Dach bagged his first points of the season in Monday's shootout loss to Detroit. Repeating that success versus Calgary seems unlikely, but Dach's fantasy outlook improves with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen on his line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:10 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (concussion) is ready to rejoin the lineup on Wednesday night against Calgary. He has sat out two games after sustaining a concussion last week. Ekholm has appeared in 10 games this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, eight blocks, and five hits. He's also among the league leaders with a plus-15 rating. The Swedish veteran will skate in his usual spot on the first defensive pairing and join the second power-play unit. His return will push Jake Walman out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:04 PM ET

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is the projected starter for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. Thompson was the first goalie off the ice following the morning skate. He's practiced at full capacity for a few days, suggesting Thompson is back at 100 percent. The 29-year-old missed Washington's previous game due to a lower-body injury. Thompson has won only one of his last four starts, but his overall numbers remain strong. He carries a 4-3-0 record and has posted a 2.90 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy (lower body) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and appears ready to return to action, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Roy has been sidelined for six games due to a lower-body injury. After averaging 11:41 of ice time through his first six outings of the year, Roy will play a more prominent role. On Tuesday, he skated on the second line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. Despite limited ice time, Roy has been productive, scoring two goals and recording two assists in six games. He could make an even bigger impact in a larger role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Jalen Smith

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Robert Williams III

Doubtful for Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Donovan Clingan

Option Picked Up Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Saquon Barkley

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
Jordan Poole

Downgraded to Doubtful for Thursday's Matchup With Kings
A.J. Brown

Missing From Practice on Thursday
Kon Knueppel

Assigned to G League For Thursday's Practice
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Still Not Practicing Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Victor Wembanyama

Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Cooper Flagg

Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
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