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Caleb Martin Upgraded to Available Wednesday

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Oct 28, 2026, 9:20 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is set to make his season debut. The 31-year-old missed Dallas' first four games with a right thumb sprain after averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 14.8 minutes across 58 appearances last season. Naji Marshall (illness) and Sergio de Larrea (knee) are both out, which could help Martin crack the rotation immediately. Still, he played no more than 17 minutes in any preseason game, and Dallas has enough forward depth to keep his fantasy ceiling low.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:14 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Naji Marshall (illness) will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second straight absence after sitting out Monday's 113-109 win over Miami. Marshall averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals across his first three games while handling a useful secondary playmaking role. Zaccharie Risacher should remain one of the main beneficiaries after collecting eight rebounds and three blocks despite shooting 2-for-13 against Miami. Walter Clayton Jr. could also retain added backcourt opportunities with Sergio de Larrea (right knee) sidelined, though Marshall's eventual return should tighten the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after carrying a questionable tag for left knee injury management. Irving missed Saturday's home opener on the second night of a back-to-back but returned Monday to post 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 33 minutes against Miami. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 51.2% shooting through three games. Dallas is still managing him carefully after last season's ACL injury, so his availability in future back-to-backs is worth watching.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Oct 28, 2026, 8:57 PM ET

Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) is available and will start Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Monday with right shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old has averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes over three games. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) all sidelined, Hayes should have a sizable role in Utah's depleted frontcourt. Mo Bamba will likely still get meaningful minutes after posting 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks on Monday, but Hayes' return to the starting five lowers Bamba's short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Oct 28, 2026, 8:52 PM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a right wrist sprain. The 29-year-old was initially considered day-to-day after leaving Monday's loss to Memphis and will now miss his first full game since the injury. Markkanen had scored 28 points with five threes against the Lakers on Sunday. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) also sidelined, Ace Bailey should see a bigger share of the offense after posting 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday, while Brice Sensabaugh could also pick up more shots on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Oct 28, 2026, 8:05 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) will miss Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to back tightness, according to Bleacher Report. The game is the second game of a back-to-back after the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Doncic is averaging 36.0 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Doncic scored 41 points on Tuesday against the Blazers and finished with five rebounds and nine assists.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Bleacher Report
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Oct 28, 2026, 3:43 PM ET

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports that Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (foot) is expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. According to Robbins, the Wizards are hopeful the 25-year-old Champagnie can return by the All-Star break. Champagnie sustained the injury during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. With Champagnie sidelined for an extended period, Bilal Coulibaly could take on a larger role behind AJ Dybantsa (ankle), who is expected to make his NBA debut Wednesday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Josh Robbins
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Oct 28, 2026, 2:57 PM ET

Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is expected to miss time due to a right ankle sprain, with no clear timeline for his return. The 32-year-old suffered the injury when Dillon Brooks landed on his ankle late in the second quarter of Monday's 125-114 win over Phoenix. Caruso finished with nine points, two rebounds and three assists in nine minutes. With Caruso ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Dix and Bennett Stirtz, who both logged more than 20 minutes Monday, could continue seeing increased playing time in OKC's depleted rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Clemente Almanza
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Oct 28, 2026, 2:31 PM ET

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss an undetermined amount of time. Haliburton met with team medical personnel and executives Wednesday afternoon to assess the injury. During an appearance on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis, head coach Rick Carlisle expressed hope that the injury would not be a long-term issue. The 26-year-old has played in all four of Indiana's games since returning from a torn Achilles, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring) also sidelined and Andrew Nembhard (neck) dealing with an injury, Quenton Jackson could see a larger backcourt role, while Pascal Siakam will likely see more touches, boosting his fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 28, 2026, 2:03 PM ET

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will make his NBA debut Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The No. 1 overall pick missed Washington's first four contests after spraining his left ankle during the Oct. 16 preseason finale. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across four preseason appearances and should eventually take on a sizable role in the Wizards' rotation. Kyshawn George has benefited from his absence, highlighted by a 22-point, nine-rebound, five-assist and four-block outing in Saturday's 110-103 loss to Charlotte. Dybantsa could face a minutes restriction in his debut, but his presence may eventually reduce George's offensive production.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:57 AM ET

Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Monday's loss to Memphis with right shoulder soreness. Utah is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), who will miss at least six weeks with a torn MCL, and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), leaving Hayes with a clear path to more work once healthy. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes through three games. If Hayes remains out, Mo Bamba should stay busy after posting 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee injury management, according to Grant Afseth. Irving sat out Saturday's loss to San Antonio on the second night of a back-to-back before returning for 33 minutes in Monday's win over Miami. He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through three appearances. Sergio de Larrea (knee) has already been ruled out, so Marcus Sasser could see more ball-handling work if Irving also sits. Cooper Flagg would also be a candidate for additional touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mitchell hurt his right ankle during Monday's win over Phoenix, where he scored a career-high 30 points on 10-for-16 shooting in his first start of the season. The third-year guard is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through four games. With Jalen Williams (ankle) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell has a clear path to heavy minutes once healthy. If he sits Wednesday, Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz could take on more work with Alex Caruso (ankle) also unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing Monday's loss to Milwaukee. Indiana lists him with neck soreness, though head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Nembhard was also dealing with a back issue. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 assists through three games while starting alongside Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring). Kelly Oubre Jr. replaced him in the starting five Monday, while Quenton Jackson picked up extra backcourt minutes. With Haliburton also questionable and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) out, another Nembhard absence would leave Indiana especially thin at guard.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with left hamstring tightness. The issue is a new concern after Haliburton played in each of Indiana's first four games following his return from a torn Achilles. He has looked sharp so far, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) remains out, while Andrew Nembhard (neck) is also questionable, leaving Indiana thin in the backcourt. If Haliburton sits, Quenton Jackson could see more ball-handling work, while Pascal Siakam would be in line for a larger offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 AM ET

Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The No. 1 overall pick has missed Washington's first four games since spraining his left ankle in the Oct. 16 preseason finale. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across four preseason appearances and should have a sizable role once cleared. Kyshawn George has taken advantage of the extra opportunities, including 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks Saturday. Dybantsa's return would add another high-usage option and could trim some of George's touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The rookie was icing his left foot after erupting for 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in Monday's 134-114 win over Denver. Lendeborg said he tripped over another player's foot and was told the issue should not be serious. He has quickly become a major part of Golden State's offense, averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals through four games. If he sits, Brandin Podziemski could take on more scoring responsibility, while Gui Santos could see additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 27, 2026, 10:59 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with right patellar tendinitis. It will be his second straight absence after averaging 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks through three games. Isaiah Hartenstein should continue to handle the bulk of the center minutes, while rookie Aday Mara is worth a look after posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes against Phoenix. Kenrich Williams should also stay more involved in the frontcourt, but Mara's rebounding and shot-blocking give him the stronger short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
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Oct 27, 2026, 10:41 PM ET

Houston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks with low back soreness. It will be his first absence of the season after averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 58.1% shooting during Houston's 4-0 start. With Steven Adams (soleus) also sidelined, Clint Capela is in line for a much larger role at center, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt work. Sengun's next chance to return comes Friday in Dallas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
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Oct 27, 2026, 10:33 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a left knee bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since injuring his knee Friday against Utah and remains without a return timetable. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals against Indiana. Derik Queen has stepped up in his absence, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting Saturday in Denver. DeAndre Jordan should remain part of the center rotation, but Queen offers considerably more fantasy upside while Missi is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
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Oct 27, 2026, 10:21 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers center Branden Carlson (concussion) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the first two games of the season in concussion protocol. The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Portland this summer after averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.6 minutes for Oklahoma City last season. Carlson finished that campaign with back-to-back double-doubles, but minutes could be difficult to find behind Portland's established frontcourt options. He may need an injury or rotation change before becoming relevant for fantasy purposes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Garrett Wilson

Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Matthew Golden

Questionable for Thursday Night Against Panthers
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Absent on Wednesday
DJ Moore

Will Practice on Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Present at Wednesday's Practice
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Rashee Rice

Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Carnell Tate

Won't Practice Due to Shoulder Injury
Josh Downs

Requests Trade From Colts
Breece Hall

to be Limited on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Trending Toward Questionable Status, With Hope for Sunday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Jonathan Taylor

Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Tyrese Haliburton

Iffy for Wednesday
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
AJ Dybantsa

Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Yaxel Lendeborg

Questionable for Wednesday
Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
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