Jaylin Noel to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Oct 28, 2026, 7:19 PM ETHouston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery for turf toe, a person with knowledge of the situation told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It is a major blow for the Texans' offense and for Noel, who was having a breakout year with a team-high 331 receiving yards on 19 catches and two receiving touchdowns. He was also serving as the team's primary return man on special teams. Thanks to the former third-rounder out of Iowa State, the Texans rank fourth in the league in passing yards and second in pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fellow second-year receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) is also out for the year, leaving Tank Dell and Marvin Harrison Jr. with elevated pass-catching roles the rest of the way behind veteran Nico Collins. The 24-year-old Noel will finish his second year in the NFL with a league-high 14.4 yards per target after posting a 26-292-2 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2025. He is now droppable in all single-year fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
More Recent News
Jaydon Blue on the Waiver Radar in Banged-Up Eagles Backfield
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 7:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Jaydon Blue has now become a deep-league waiver-wire pickup at the running back position with an opportunity for a role in Philly's banged-up backfield after they placed Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday. Pierce became the team's third RB placed on IR this season, joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot), and with Saquon Barkley also nursing hamstring and back injuries going into a Week 8 matchup against the division-rival Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, Blue has been added to the 53-man roster and could play a significant role when he makes his Eagles' debut this week. The 22-year-old former fifth-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys last year out of Texas will only be in play as a desperation flex option in the Eagles' depleted offense on Sunday night if Barkley does not play. Blue appeared in only five games for Dallas as a rookie in 2025 and handled just 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown while catching one pass for five yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Dameon Pierce Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:55 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Pierce is now the third Eagles RB to land on IR this year, joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot). Star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) missed two games with a hamstring injury before returning and battling through a back injury on Monday night, but he thinks he will be fine to play on a short week this Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. With Pierce now out for at least four games, the Eagles signed Jaydon Blue to the active 53-man roster as the direct backup to Barkley. In Pierce's three games with the Eagles, he was a plug-and-play fantasy option at the position with Barkley out, and he had 37 carries for 96 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 14 yards on 11 targets. He can now be dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Matthew Golden Has WR2 Upside In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:48 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden remains a strong fantasy option for Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina, as long as his shoulder and foot injuries don't keep him out. Golden caught six of 12 targets for 39 yards against Detroit last week, a disappointing performance after consecutive 100-yard outings against Chicago and Dallas. He has recorded 36 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, averaging 15.0 yards per catch. Golden has drawn 25 targets over his last two games, but Carolina presents a difficult matchup, allowing only 798 receiving yards and three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers through six games. Golden (shoulder/foot) did not participate in practice Monday or Tuesday before returning to limited participation Wednesday and is officially questionable. His substantial target volume provides considerable fantasy upside, but his health and Carolina's strong pass defense introduce risk. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR13 for Week 8, making him a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside if active. Fantasy managers should confirm his availability before Thursday's kickoff.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:44 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. The Cardinals are easing the 21-year-old third overall pick back in after he has missed each of the team's last two games due to a lingering ankle injury that he has been dealing with since before the start of the 2026 regular season. His return to practice will give him a chance to make his return in Week 8 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, but Love might need to upgrade to a full practice session on either Thursday or Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend. With Love sidelined the last two weeks, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight have worked in a backfield timeshare, with Knight outsnapping Allgeier 53% to 47% in the Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos while also outproducing him with seven carries for 48 yards and three catches for 15 yards. If Love returns, the Cardinals could involve all three RBs against Dallas, which would be a nightmare scenario for Love's fantasy managers. The Cardinals did not cut Love loose in his first five NFL games, with the young RB handling 67 carries for 245 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and one rushing score while adding 11 catches for 36 yards and another touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Cardinals - Bo Brack
MarShawn Lloyd Carries Limited Fantasy Appeal Into Week 8
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:43 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd faces a reduced role in Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following Josh Jacobs' return to the lineup. Lloyd rushed six times for 20 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit, playing 36% of Green Bay's offensive snaps. Jacobs immediately reclaimed the lead role, playing 52% of the snaps while handling 11 carries and seven targets. Carolina presents an excellent rushing matchup, allowing an NFL-worst 153.2 yards per game after surrendering 258 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Tampa Bay last week. However, Lloyd may not receive enough opportunities to take advantage, particularly if Jacobs' workload increases in his second game back. Green Bay will be without center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee), further complicating the rushing attack. Lloyd has averaged just 2.6 yards per carry through seven games, making his limited workload difficult to trust. RotoBaller ranks him RB54 for Week 8, leaving him on fantasy benches outside the deepest leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) had successful cleanout surgery on his injured left hamstring and "it's probably closer to the shorter term" of the six- to 10-week timeline, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Adams ruptured his left hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and is now on Injured Reserve and out for the foreseeable future. However, the 33-year-old All-Pro wideout should be stashed in all fantasy leagues, with the potential to return just before the fantasy playoffs. The Rams are saying that they are hopeful that he will return a little bit after their Week 11 bye, which means Adams could be available again for fantasy managers for a Week 12 matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against the Green Bay Packers. In the meantime, star receiver Puka Nacua will handle a bigger target share, with Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell picking up scraps behind him and the tight ends.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Savion Williams Has Expanded Role Potential In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams has an opportunity to turn his growing role into fantasy production in Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Williams ran routes on 67.4% of Green Bay's dropbacks against Detroit, up from 59.1% in Week 6, and caught all three targets for 47 yards. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich praised Williams for making critical third- and fourth-down conversions and expressed confidence in giving him additional responsibilities. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be shorthanded at cornerback with Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) ruled out. Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited participation Wednesday, potentially creating additional opportunities for Williams. Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft remain Green Bay's primary receiving options, and Williams has yet to draw more than four targets in a game. RotoBaller ranks Williams WR65 for Week 8, making him a speculative deep-league PPR Flex option if Golden sits, but a bench option in most formats if Golden plays.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Offers High-End TE1 Value In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft enters Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following another productive performance against Detroit. Kraft caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, giving him two receiving scores over his past four games. He has recorded 29 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests, drawing at least five targets in five consecutive games. Kraft's consistent involvement has made him a dependable option for quarterback Jordan Love, including running routes on more than 80% of dropbacks against Detroit. Carolina has limited opposing tight ends to 4.7 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game, making sustained production difficult. However, the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to the position through six games, giving Kraft a chance to contribute in the red zone. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, creating some uncertainty about Green Bay's target distribution. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE3 for Week 8, making him a must-start TE1 with significant scoring upside against Carolina.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Has RB1 Upside In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:23 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has a favorable opportunity to build on his season debut in Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Jacobs rushed 11 times for 36 yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit but contributed as a receiver, catching five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. He played 52% of Green Bay's offensive snaps after missing the first six games, with MarShawn Lloyd remaining involved behind him. Jacobs could see an expanded workload against a Carolina defense allowing an NFL-worst 153.2 rushing yards per game. The Panthers surrendered 258 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to Tampa Bay last Sunday, highlighting their struggles against the run. Green Bay's offensive line remains a concern, however, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee) ruled out. Jacobs' receiving work offers another path to fantasy production, even if the rushing attack remains inconsistent. RotoBaller ranks Jacobs RB12 for Week 8, placing him in the low-end RB1 range. Fantasy managers should start him with confidence, given his significant touchdown upside against Carolina.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:20 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams will not open the 21-day practice window for second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) to return from Injured Reserve this week, head coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Ferguson has already missed the minimum of four games while on IR, but the 23-year-old is not ready to return for the team's Week 8 matchup against the winless Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams will also continue to be without veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring), opening up more targets and snaps for the entire tight end room that consists of Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen, with the latter catching four passes for 20 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Ferguson has the most pass-catching upside of L.A.'s tight ends, which makes him a stash candidate in fantasy leagues despite not being ready to return until potentially Week 9. The former second-rounder from Oregon caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown in the first three games of his sophomore campaign before injuring his ankle. He is rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Jordan Love Remains a QB1 Option In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has maintained steady touchdown production entering Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Love threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Detroit last week, bringing his total to 13 touchdown passes through seven games. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring). Green Bay faces its own personnel concerns, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee) ruled out, creating uncertainty along the offensive line. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited practice Wednesday. Love's other receiving options include Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Josh Jacobs, who caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. Love has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, including multiple scores in six of seven contests. RotoBaller ranks him QB9 for Week 8, making him a solid QB1 despite the offensive-line concerns and Carolina's strong pass defense.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:13 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) was officially limited on Wednesday in his return to practice, according to the team. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 victory over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and has missed each of the last two games, despite having the Week 5 bye to rest up. Wednesday was the 26-year-old's first practice since getting hurt, which will give him a chance to return to action this weekend versus the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 8. Rice will most likely need to ramp up to a full practice by Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend. After having a minor knee procedure in the offseason, the former second-rounder from SMU has left a lot to be desired with his fantasy managers, as he has recorded only 13 catches on 17 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown in his four games played. He will be more volatile as a starting WR option in fantasy if he returns to face a Broncos defense that could be getting top cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) back from a multi-game absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Christian Watson Carries WR1 Upside Into Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:11 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has drawn eight targets in three consecutive games heading into Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Watson caught five passes for 57 yards against Detroit last Sunday and leads Green Bay with 34 receptions for 595 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. His 17.5 yards per reception reflect the big-play ability that has fueled his fantasy production, although he has gone two consecutive games without a touchdown. Carolina presents a difficult matchup, allowing just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, and only seven passing touchdowns this season. However, the Panthers will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), who have both been ruled out. Fellow receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, but Watson has maintained consistent involvement in Green Bay's passing attack. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR8 for Week 8. Despite the challenging matchup, his established role, explosive-play ability, and scoring upside make him a must-start WR1 against Carolina.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:06 PM ETFor the second straight day, Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was not seen on the practice field, according to Mason Williams. Instead, Monangai was seen riding a stationary bike during the team's unofficial practice on Wednesday. The Bears' first official injury report of Week 8 will be released on Thursday as they prepare to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. There is still time this week for the 24-year-old to return to the practice field, but as of right now, he is trending towards missing a fourth straight game due to turf-toe and thumb injuries. And with the Bears' game coming on Monday night this week, he sets up as a fantasy RB to avoid in Week 8. Roschon Johnson had a season-high 13 carries for 51 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Week 6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but he regressed to only two carries for 13 yards in last Thursday night's win over the New England Patriots as the backup to D'Andre Swift with Monangai sidelined. Despite his injuries, Monangai should be held in most fantasy leagues. He is currently averaging 5.4 yards per carry on his 60 rushing attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns through four games as the bruising backfield complement to Swift.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mason Williams
Jack Bech Could Return From Injured Reserve This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:58 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Wednesday that there is a chance that wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) is activated from Injured Reserve this week, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. The Raiders opened Bech's 21-day practice window to return from IR on Monday. The 33-year-old second-year wideout has been sidelined since fracturing his right forearm in the Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints. In three games this year before his injury, Bech was not very involved in Vegas' passing attack, catching only five of his six targets for 48 yards and one touchdown. When he returns, potentially this Sunday against the New York Jets on the road, he will be competing for targets alongside Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Another thing to consider is that fellow wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. was activated from IR this week, so Bech will still be fighting an uphill battle for playing time in his sophomore campaign in an offense that has been dominated by tight end Brock Bowers. Bech is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues and is not a lock to play this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Ja'Marr Chase Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:52 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) was officially listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury and rest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fantasy managers may be worried about Chase's status for the Bengals' Week 8 contest this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but the 26-year-old was mostly held out of the first practice of the week for maintenance, meaning that he should be available to play this weekend, barring a setback in practice on Thursday or Friday. As long as Chase is back on the field in the next two days, fantasy managers should not have anything to worry about. Chase played 87% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's big win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens and caught five of his seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown, his second straight week with a score. He has surprisingly not had a 100-yard game yet in 2026, but he has made up for it by finding the end zone five times in six games, and he should be locked into starting fantasy lineups for Week 8 in a cushy matchup against the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Kenny Gainwell Limited in Practice With Hip Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:27 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. It is a new injury for Gainwell, who apparently injured his hip in the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday. While the 27-year-old is now questionable to play this weekend against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, he is on the right side of questionable after practicing on Wednesday. If Gainwell is limited at all or unable to play against Atlanta, it would open the door for Sean Tucker to see an elevated workload and put him in play as a viable RB3/flex in fantasy football leagues. Gainwell has been a disappointment in 2026 in his first year in Tampa after catching a career-high 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, and he is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues. However, he did have a season-high 14 carries for 88 yards in the blowout against Carolina on Sunday, and he is averaging 4.5 yards per carry as the change-of-pace back behind starter Bucky Irving.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Amon-Ra St. Brown Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:13 PM ETDetroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is still dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday, according to The Detroit News' Nolan Bianchi. St. Brown apparently tweaked his ankle in Sunday's Week 7 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but the 27-year-old still played 78% of the offensive snaps and had a big game for his fantasy managers, catching nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards. The 27-year-old is now on the Week 8 injury report, but the expectation is that he will return to practice on Thursday and be ready to play in Sunday's divisional showdown against the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The Sun God is a must-start in all fantasy football lineups when he is active. He has exactly 11 targets in each of the last three games and has seen double-digit targets in five of six games, catching 46 total passes on 68 targets for 525 yards and five touchdowns, which makes him the WR4 overall in half-PPR scoring, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, and Christian Watson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Detroit News - Nolan Bianchi
Jahmyr Gibbs Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:58 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. The severity of Gibbs' injury is not yet clear, but it appears as though the star running back could be in danger of missing Detroit's Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Gibbs has been one of the better running backs in football so far this season, recording 134 carries for 620 yards and seven touchdowns, and 32 catches for 270 yards and two scores on 40 targets across six games. However, the 24-year-old has also taken on a massive workload, recording an NFL-leading 166 touches despite Detroit already having its bye week. The Lions could simply be playing it safe with Gibbs early in the week, or the fourth-year back could be feeling the effects of his team's heavy reliance on him as both a rusher and a receiver. If Gibbs were inactive against Minnesota, Lions backs Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors would likely handle the team's backfield work.--Will Brady
Source: The Detroit News - Nolan Bianchi
A.J. Brown Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:57 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday's injury report, per Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. It's not clear whether Brown is dealing with a new ankle injury or simply managing lingering effects from the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 1. Brown returned from that injury in Week 6 after missing four games. However, he's struggled upon his return, recording just six catches for 75 yards and zero touchdowns on 16 targets over his last two games. The veteran wideout also told reporters on Wednesday that he's had some trouble fully regaining his explosiveness while he recovers from the injury. If Brown is unable to play in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, Patriots wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams could be in line for larger workloads.--Will Brady
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar