Rashee Rice Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Oct 28, 2026, 1:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will return to practice on Wednesday, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and has missed each of the team's last two games despite having the Week 5 bye to heal. In the 26-year-old's absence, wideout Xavier Worthy has been operating as KC's WR1, but they would love to get Rice back for their Week 8 divisional showdown in Denver against the Broncos. In the season-opening win over the Broncos, Rice caught both of his targets for just 19 yards, but he also found the end zone for his only touchdown of the 2026 season. In Weeks 2 and 3, he was more productive, going over 80 receiving yards in wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. If Rice continues to make progress this week and is cleared to play in Denver, he could be matched up against top cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who could be ready to return from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
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Carnell Tate Won't Practice Due to Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State picked up a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and could be up in the air to play in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, depending on the severity of his injury. We should have a better idea by Friday if his shoulder injury is serious enough to keep him out this weekend. Tate caught five of his seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns. If he cannot play against Cincy, Wan'Dale Robinson and Elic Ayomanor would be young quarterback Cam Ward's top passing-game targets in a plus matchup. In his first year in the NFL, Tate has become the WR1 for Tennessee's struggling offense, catching 34 of his 51 targets for 413 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games. Tate's volume has made him a WR2 on a weekly basis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Josh Downs Requests Trade From Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:37 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is requesting a trade, sources tell Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Colts traded Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, and Downs wants to be next to go before the Nov. 10 deadline. Despite Alec Pierce (heel) being on Injured Reserve since Week 3, the 25-year-old Downs has not taken advantage of a bigger role in Indy's passing game this year, catching just 26 of his 46 targets for 307 yards (11.8 yards per catch) and no touchdowns in seven games played. He had just two grabs on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A receiver-needy NFL team will likely take a shot on the former third-rounder from North Carolina, but a trade out of Indianapolis will not guarantee that Downs will bounce back for fantasy managers who continue to hold him. In addition to Downs, veteran wideout Keenan Allen and star running back Jonathan Taylor could be dealt as the Colts sell off assets for draft capital following their 2-5 start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Braelon Allen to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:26 PM ETThe Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reports that New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (undisclosed) will be limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Allen has served as the Jets' RB1 in each of the last four weeks with starter Breece Hall sidelined with a quadriceps injury, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who have started him, carrying the ball 72 times for 357 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown while adding 11 receptions on 15 targets for 64 yards through the air. It is unclear what Allen is dealing with after carrying the ball 17 times for 104 yards while catching six of his seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but his limited showing puts him on track to be ready to play in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hall, meanwhile, will also be limited on Wednesday, potentially putting him on track to make his return this weekend. If Hall is active against the Raiders, the 22-year-old Allen will be much harder to trust as a fantasy starter in New York's backfield, but he will still be a viable handcuff for Hall's managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall missed a fourth straight game in the Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but a return to a limited practice in the first session of Week 8 preparation is potentially a sign that the 25-year-old will return this Sunday to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, backfield mate Braelon Allen will also be limited with an undisclosed injury. If neither Hall nor Allen is able to play this weekend, which seems unlikely, Isaiah Davis would be the next man up in New York for lead-back duties. Allen has been a must-start in fantasy football leagues with Hall sidelined for the last four weeks, but if Hall returns against the Raiders, he will become a shaky RB3/flex option. Hall has averaged a measly 3.2 yards per carry with 163 yards and one rushing touchdown in his three games played in 2026, but when fully healthy, he is the Jets' unquestioned RB1 after recording his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 16 starts last year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Emeka Egbuka in Non-Contact Jersey in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), who missed the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, is in a non-contact jersey for the start of Wednesday's practice, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. None of Tampa's wideouts really took advantage of Egbuka being out last weekend, with Tampa's ground game and their defense doing all the heavy lifting against the Panthers. Tez Johnson led the team with just two catches for 33 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The Bucs will likely need a better passing-game effort from quarterback Baker Mayfield in a Week 8 divisional clash against the Atlanta Falcons, so hopefully Egbuka will be able to clear the league's concussion protocol and return after a one-game absence. His presence at Wednesday's practice, likely in a limited role, is a good start to the week. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on the 24-year-old's status through Friday, but if he is cleared to return, he will be a must-start in most fantasy leagues as Mayfield's top receiving target.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Tyler Goodson Has Locked Down Dallas' Backup Running Back Job
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 12:08 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson has solidified his position as the primary backup to Javonte Williams, with Malik Davis (hip) remaining on injured reserve. Goodson handled a season-high 10 carries for 38 yards in Monday's 38-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, while Williams dominated with 25 attempts for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown. Despite the increased carries, Goodson played just 14 offensive snaps (21%) and wasn't targeted, leaving him with minimal standalone fantasy value, and he has accumulated 72 rushing yards on 21 carries this season. His depth-chart position remains secure, and he would be first in line for additional rushing opportunities if Williams were sidelined, giving him meaningful contingent upside. That makes him one of the more appealing handcuff stashes, worth rostering in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly for managers holding Williams, ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Trending Toward Questionable Status, With Hope for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:58 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) aggravated his existing injury near his left shoulder on a botched reverse against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, getting tackled for a 12-yard loss. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that Waddle's availability will depend on his practice participation ahead of Week 8, and Denver has not yet issued an official game designation. Even if cleared, he carries additional fantasy risk after failing to exceed 48 receiving yards in any of his five games since Week 2. He is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Mike Klis of 9News, but there remains hope he will play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Klis
Jonathan Taylor Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:50 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains the centerpiece of the Colts' rushing attack, recording 587 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries through seven games, and he has not requested a trade, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, according to Mike Chappell. The clarification comes after Indianapolis traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, following the Week 7 firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Taylor, although ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated Tuesday that Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon prefers to keep him. Nelson's departure still represents a significant change to the offensive line supporting his workload. The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that keeps him under contract through 2028, giving Indianapolis little contractual urgency to move him before the November 10 trade deadline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Chappell
Savion Williams Has Quietly Locked In 40 Snaps a Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:42 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams has played 40 offensive snaps in each of his two games since returning from injured reserve, with his snap share increasing from 53% to 60%. He caught all three targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions and added four rushing yards on two carries, for two-game totals of seven receptions, 79 yards and 13 rushing yards that show versatility in Green Bay's offense. His role could grow Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers if Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is unable to play, as he was listed as a non-participant on Green Bay's estimated injury reports Monday and Tuesday, putting his Week 8 availability in question. Williams is worth a speculative stash in leagues with at least 14 teams, with his streaming appeal depending on Golden's availability. Golden commanded 12 targets against the Lions, although Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft would likely remain the primary receiving options if he sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Hasn't Cracked 30 Yards in Five Straight Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:31 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has one of his strongest reasons to stay rostered in Lamar Jackson's potential Week 8 return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expecting the quarterback back against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews has failed to reach 30 receiving yards in five consecutive games, and the slump began before Jackson suffered his ankle injury in Week 4. He is expendable in 10-team leagues when a better tight end is available, and managers in standard 12-team formats should consider benching him another week before deciding, though he remains worth holding in deeper leagues and tight-end-premium formats. Andrews caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for season totals of 26 receptions, 204 yards and one touchdown. His playing time declined to 38 offensive snaps (57%), down from 72% against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and he averaged six targets over his first five games but has received just seven across his past two appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Wan'Dale Robinson Gets Outsnapped as Tennessee's Rotation Shifts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:15 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson logged 38 offensive snaps (60%) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns while Carnell Tate and Elic Ayomanor each played 56 snaps and drew seven targets. Robinson can be dropped in 10-team leagues and is expendable in most 12-team formats, particularly outside full PPR, while managers in 14-team PPR leagues can retain him as receiving depth, although Tennessee's Week 9 bye makes that decision less appealing. He also failed to capitalize on Calvin Ridley's (hip) absence in the loss, catching four of six targets for just seven yards. His snap share has fallen from 75% in Week 5, and he has converted 13 targets into just seven receptions for 29 yards over his past two appearances. His 43 targets through seven games suggest he remains involved in the offense, but those opportunities have yielded only 205 yards at 7.1 yards per reception.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Faces a Crowded Backfield as the Saints Get Healthy
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry this season, and Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) becomes eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9 following New Orleans' bye. Miller was a healthy scratch when Etienne and Alvin Kamara were both available in Week 2, which makes his disappointing production during Etienne's absence particularly concerning. He followed his 20-carry, 70-yard performance against the New York Giants in Week 6 with just six rushing yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans managed only 18 rushing yards as a team, but Miller's playing time also declined from 44% to 39%, while Kamara's snap share climbed from 26% to 56% and he added seven receptions for 57 yards. Miller can be dropped in 10-team leagues and is expendable in standard 12-team formats when a more promising replacement is available, while managers in 14-team leagues or deeper can retain him as backfield insurance, particularly if Etienne's recovery takes longer than expected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. isn't Producing Despite Decent Target Share
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:45 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. had a touchdown erased by an illegal shift penalty in Sunday's 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, yet he still led the team with five targets. Through seven games, he has recorded 27 receptions for 243 yards without a touchdown, failing to surpass 50 receiving yards in any appearance, which keeps him a cut candidate in most fantasy leagues. Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) has commanded 49 targets in six games compared to Godwin's 34 in seven, and his potential Week 8 return would further limit Godwin's opportunities. Fantasy managers can move on from Godwin in 10- and 12-team leagues for more productive receiving options. He remains a conditional hold in deeper PPR formats, particularly if Egbuka misses additional time, but his lack of production makes him difficult to justify starting. Sunday's line was four catches for 27 yards, although Baker Mayfield attempted just 11 passes as Tampa Bay dominated on the ground.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson's Passing-Game Role Shrinks Ahead of Saints' Bye
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson played 32 offensive snaps (56%) in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but caught just one of three targets for seven yards. His routes per game have plummeted from 34.5 over the first four weeks to just 19.7 over his past three appearances, making him increasingly difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. Johnson can be dropped in 10- and 12-team leagues in favor of a more reliable streaming option, while managers in deeper leagues or tight-end-premium formats can consider holding him if alternatives are scarce, although his reduced receiving role makes a rebound difficult to project. He caught 21 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns during his productive start but has since managed just five receptions for 23 yards on 10 targets, a decline that coincides with Noah Fant and rookie Oscar Delp becoming more involved in New Orleans' tight-end rotation. The Saints also have their bye in Week 8, further weakening his case for a roster spot.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Loses His Snap Edge in Arizona's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:18 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier lost his playing-time edge in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos, as Bam Knight overtook him 43 snaps to 38, reversing Allgeier's 40-32 advantage in Week 6. His workload dropped with it, from 18 carries in Week 6 to eight for 19 yards, while adding three receptions for 30 yards. Over the past two games he has managed just 57 rushing yards on 26 carries to Knight's 128 on 22, failing to capitalize on Jeremiyah Love's (ankle) absence. He is a reasonable drop in 10-team leagues and replaceable in standard 12-team formats if a more promising waiver option is available. Managers in leagues with at least 14 teams can justify holding him as backfield insurance, but Knight's emergence threatens his workload even if Love misses additional time. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Love would return to practice Wednesday, although his availability against the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle's Chest Injury Flares Up Again Before Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:12 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is once again facing uncertainty over his availability for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will depend on how he progresses in practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That makes his practice participation particularly important for Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions. The veteran had already been dealing with chest discomfort, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday, and he entered Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals without an injury designation before aggravating the existing injury. The setback came while he was attempting to recover a mishandled pitch on a fourth-quarter reverse, and he eventually headed to the locker room without returning. He finished the game with four receptions for 48 yards on seven targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
MarShawn Lloyd Should Be Dropped After Teammate's Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has lost his starting role now that veteran Josh Jacobs is back in the lineup. In Week 7, Lloyd had six carries for 20 yards and two receptions for 15 yards in the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. Lloyd played just 36% of snaps in Week 6, while Jacobs played 52% and Pierre Strong Jr. played 12%. With Jacobs back, Lloyd is now the backup and should be dropped in all leagues. Jacobs could be suspended if a video from his altercation with his girlfriend this offseason is released, but Lloyd didn't offer much when Jacobs was inactive. Lloyd never eclipsed 50 scrimmage yards in a game this season, and Chris Brooks (ankle) is also nearing a return from injured reserve. With Jacobs back, Lloyd has become a non-factor and should be dropped in all fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Glenn's Future With Jets Remains Uncertain
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 9:48 AM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is expected to coach through the end of the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Glenn has a 5-19 record as the Jets' coach, has struggled with clock management, and is facing criticism for hiring offensive coordinators Tanner Engstrand and Frank Reich. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson appears increasingly frustrated after hauling in just six receptions for 70 yards in the last two games. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes that if Glenn improves game management and maximizes his playmakers on offense, he could save his job and coach a third season with the Jets. While Glenn reportedly has a good relationship with ownership, if he's unable to turn the Jets around in the next 10 weeks, he could be relieved of his duties as head coach.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Khalil Herbert is a Short-Term Handcuff Without Waiver Appeal
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:40 AM ETAtlanta Falcons veteran running back Khalil Herbert is as temporary as a handcuff can be and isn't worth a waiver claim in most fantasy leagues. He appeared in his first game of the 2026 season in Week 7, rushing twice for nine yards and catching one pass for 19 yards. Herbert was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Falcons' Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring, so Herbert stepped in as the backup to star RB Bijan Robinson. In his backup role, Herbert did not assume Robinson Jr.'s full workload, which in a few games this season has amounted to startable fantasy numbers. This leaves Herbert as a pure handcuff without standalone appeal. Assuming Robinson Jr. returns within the next couple of weeks, Herbert's value will soon vanish when Robinson Jr. reclaims his role behind Bijan Robinson.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Tori McElhaney
Aaron Rodgers is a Desperation QB Pickup for Week 8
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not a worthwhile bet as a fantasy contributor in Week 8 and beyond in a typical single-QB league. However, if you are in a 2-QB league or are pressed to find a bye week fill-in, Rodgers can be a useful fantasy asset. Rodgers has strung together a solid start to the season, throwing for 13 touchdowns in seven games (1.86 TDs/game), and has accumulated almost 1,700 passing yards. He is currently slotted in as QB18 in fantasy points per game headed into a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns' Defense comes in with the eighth-fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs per game, only allowing 15.5 per game. This is notable for fantasy managers looking to stream a QB as a bye week replacement in Week 8, as they may want to look elsewhere. Better times should be ahead for Rodgers, though, if wide receivers Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. can return from the injured reserve and strengthen the Steelers' shallow receiving corps. For now, Rodgers remains an average QB2 and a desperate bye-week/injury replacement without much upside.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points