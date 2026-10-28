Chris Godwin Jr. isn't Producing Despite Decent Target Share
Oct 28, 2026, 10:45 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. had a touchdown erased by an illegal shift penalty in Sunday's 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, yet he still led the team with five targets. Through seven games, he has recorded 27 receptions for 243 yards without a touchdown, failing to surpass 50 receiving yards in any appearance, which keeps him a cut candidate in most fantasy leagues. Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) has commanded 49 targets in six games compared to Godwin's 34 in seven, and his potential Week 8 return would further limit Godwin's opportunities. Fantasy managers can move on from Godwin in 10- and 12-team leagues for more productive receiving options. He remains a conditional hold in deeper PPR formats, particularly if Egbuka misses additional time, but his lack of production makes him difficult to justify starting. Sunday's line was four catches for 27 yards, although Baker Mayfield attempted just 11 passes as Tampa Bay dominated on the ground.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Wan'Dale Robinson Gets Outsnapped as Tennessee's Rotation Shifts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:15 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson logged 38 offensive snaps (60%) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns while Carnell Tate and Elic Ayomanor each played 56 snaps and drew seven targets. Robinson can be dropped in 10-team leagues and is expendable in most 12-team formats, particularly outside full PPR, while managers in 14-team PPR leagues can retain him as receiving depth, although Tennessee's Week 9 bye makes that decision less appealing. He also failed to capitalize on Calvin Ridley's (hip) absence in the loss, catching four of six targets for just seven yards. His snap share has fallen from 75% in Week 5, and he has converted 13 targets into just seven receptions for 29 yards over his past two appearances. His 43 targets through seven games suggest he remains involved in the offense, but those opportunities have yielded only 205 yards at 7.1 yards per reception.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Faces a Crowded Backfield as the Saints Get Healthy
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry this season, and Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) becomes eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9 following New Orleans' bye. Miller was a healthy scratch when Etienne and Alvin Kamara were both available in Week 2, which makes his disappointing production during Etienne's absence particularly concerning. He followed his 20-carry, 70-yard performance against the New York Giants in Week 6 with just six rushing yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans managed only 18 rushing yards as a team, but Miller's playing time also declined from 44% to 39%, while Kamara's snap share climbed from 26% to 56% and he added seven receptions for 57 yards. Miller can be dropped in 10-team leagues and is expendable in standard 12-team formats when a more promising replacement is available, while managers in 14-team leagues or deeper can retain him as backfield insurance, particularly if Etienne's recovery takes longer than expected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson's Passing-Game Role Shrinks Ahead of Saints' Bye
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:29 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson played 32 offensive snaps (56%) in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but caught just one of three targets for seven yards. His routes per game have plummeted from 34.5 over the first four weeks to just 19.7 over his past three appearances, making him increasingly difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. Johnson can be dropped in 10- and 12-team leagues in favor of a more reliable streaming option, while managers in deeper leagues or tight-end-premium formats can consider holding him if alternatives are scarce, although his reduced receiving role makes a rebound difficult to project. He caught 21 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns during his productive start but has since managed just five receptions for 23 yards on 10 targets, a decline that coincides with Noah Fant and rookie Oscar Delp becoming more involved in New Orleans' tight-end rotation. The Saints also have their bye in Week 8, further weakening his case for a roster spot.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Loses His Snap Edge in Arizona's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:18 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier lost his playing-time edge in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos, as Bam Knight overtook him 43 snaps to 38, reversing Allgeier's 40-32 advantage in Week 6. His workload dropped with it, from 18 carries in Week 6 to eight for 19 yards, while adding three receptions for 30 yards. Over the past two games he has managed just 57 rushing yards on 26 carries to Knight's 128 on 22, failing to capitalize on Jeremiyah Love's (ankle) absence. He is a reasonable drop in 10-team leagues and replaceable in standard 12-team formats if a more promising waiver option is available. Managers in leagues with at least 14 teams can justify holding him as backfield insurance, but Knight's emergence threatens his workload even if Love misses additional time. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Love would return to practice Wednesday, although his availability against the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle's Chest Injury Flares Up Again Before Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 10:12 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is once again facing uncertainty over his availability for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will depend on how he progresses in practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That makes his practice participation particularly important for Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions. The veteran had already been dealing with chest discomfort, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday, and he entered Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals without an injury designation before aggravating the existing injury. The setback came while he was attempting to recover a mishandled pitch on a fourth-quarter reverse, and he eventually headed to the locker room without returning. He finished the game with four receptions for 48 yards on seven targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
MarShawn Lloyd Should Be Dropped After Teammate's Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has lost his starting role now that veteran Josh Jacobs is back in the lineup. In Week 7, Lloyd had six carries for 20 yards and two receptions for 15 yards in the 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. Lloyd played just 36% of snaps in Week 6, while Jacobs played 52% and Pierre Strong Jr. played 12%. With Jacobs back, Lloyd is now the backup and should be dropped in all leagues. Jacobs could be suspended if a video from his altercation with his girlfriend this offseason is released, but Lloyd didn't offer much when Jacobs was inactive. Lloyd never eclipsed 50 scrimmage yards in a game this season, and Chris Brooks (ankle) is also nearing a return from injured reserve. With Jacobs back, Lloyd has become a non-factor and should be dropped in all fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Glenn's Future With Jets Remains Uncertain
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 9:48 AM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is expected to coach through the end of the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Glenn has a 5-19 record as the Jets' coach, has struggled with clock management, and is facing criticism for hiring offensive coordinators Tanner Engstrand and Frank Reich. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson appears increasingly frustrated after hauling in just six receptions for 70 yards in the last two games. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes that if Glenn improves game management and maximizes his playmakers on offense, he could save his job and coach a third season with the Jets. While Glenn reportedly has a good relationship with ownership, if he's unable to turn the Jets around in the next 10 weeks, he could be relieved of his duties as head coach.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Khalil Herbert is a Short-Term Handcuff Without Waiver Appeal
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:40 AM ETAtlanta Falcons veteran running back Khalil Herbert is as temporary as a handcuff can be and isn't worth a waiver claim in most fantasy leagues. He appeared in his first game of the 2026 season in Week 7, rushing twice for nine yards and catching one pass for 19 yards. Herbert was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Falcons' Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring, so Herbert stepped in as the backup to star RB Bijan Robinson. In his backup role, Herbert did not assume Robinson Jr.'s full workload, which in a few games this season has amounted to startable fantasy numbers. This leaves Herbert as a pure handcuff without standalone appeal. Assuming Robinson Jr. returns within the next couple of weeks, Herbert's value will soon vanish when Robinson Jr. reclaims his role behind Bijan Robinson.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Tori McElhaney
Aaron Rodgers is a Desperation QB Pickup for Week 8
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not a worthwhile bet as a fantasy contributor in Week 8 and beyond in a typical single-QB league. However, if you are in a 2-QB league or are pressed to find a bye week fill-in, Rodgers can be a useful fantasy asset. Rodgers has strung together a solid start to the season, throwing for 13 touchdowns in seven games (1.86 TDs/game), and has accumulated almost 1,700 passing yards. He is currently slotted in as QB18 in fantasy points per game headed into a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns' Defense comes in with the eighth-fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs per game, only allowing 15.5 per game. This is notable for fantasy managers looking to stream a QB as a bye week replacement in Week 8, as they may want to look elsewhere. Better times should be ahead for Rodgers, though, if wide receivers Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. can return from the injured reserve and strengthen the Steelers' shallow receiving corps. For now, Rodgers remains an average QB2 and a desperate bye-week/injury replacement without much upside.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Tony Pollard Emerging as Likely Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 9:38 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is more likely to be traded at the deadline than other star running backs Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor. Graziano notes that both Barkley and Taylor are also possible trade candidates, but Pollard would be the most likely if the Titans receive a compelling offer. In seven games this season, Pollard has 112 carries for 478 yards and four touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 50 yards. Pollard has no more guaranteed money on his salary, and the team would save $7.25 million in cap space if they move him. Teams such as the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, or even his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, could be options for Pollard. Fantasy managers should also monitor both Tyjae Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton if Pollard is moved, as both backs would see increased roles.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Chiefs Appear Poised to Make a Move for a Wide Receiver
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 9:26 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs appear poised to make a move for a wide receiver at this season's trade deadline. Fowler notes that injuries to Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) have created holes in the passing game, and there are plenty of good wide receiver options available. Currently, the Chiefs' leading receiver at the position is Thornton, with 219 yards, which ranks 80th among all players this season. The team has made moves for receivers at the deadline in the past, trading for Kadarius Toney and DeAndre Hopkins. Players like Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs, and Jerry Jeudy could be options for the Chiefs as they chase their fourth Super Bowl in eight years. If they are unable to acquire a receiver at the deadline, a free agent like Tyreek Hill could be on the table as well.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. to Be Traded by Jaguars?
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 9:19 AM ETSeveral NFL executives believe that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s days with the team are numbered, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler notes Thomas's diminished role and, like the now-Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., suggests that a change of scenery could bring out the best in Thomas. In six games, Thomas has caught nine of 20 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown, a severe decline from his historic 2024 rookie season. The third-year receiver has not caught a pass since Week 4 and played just 21% of snaps in Week 6, while Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and rookie Josh Cameron played significantly more. With the Jaguars' crowded receiving room and Thomas's high draft capital and stellar rookie production, teams could pay up for the former 1,300-yard receiver.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Chiefs Sign Justin Tucker to their Practice Squad
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 28, 2026, 9:09 AM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad, according to The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell. They also worked out Ben Sauls and Harrison Mevis during the week but opted for Tucker. Tucker has played 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making 89% of his kicks and earning five All-Pro and seven Pro Bowl honors. With Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker struggling, going 11 for 16 on the season, the team added Tucker to the practice squad. Tucker served a 10-week suspension last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, so he is eligible to kick in Week 8, when the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos. While he is a risky fantasy option, Tucker offers upside if he can revert to his old self in this new situation with Kansas City.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Sam McDowell
Justice Hill an Intriguing Handcuff Despite Pass-Catching Profile
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:31 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has emerged as an intriguing handcuff option with some existing low-end standalone value in PPR leagues. Hill has played at least 42% of the snaps in each of his last three games, and he has 10 catches over his last four contests. None of his fantasy outputs have been truly explosive, but he has been relatively steady week over week. In fact, he has managed to rank as the overall RB46 in PPR scoring so far, which gets him closer to RB3/flex consideration. With that being said, regardless of the standalone fantasy value, Hill is an intriguing handcuff. While he is historically more of a pass-catching back, he has also shown that he is capable of handling a medium-sized rushing role, which would be necessary if Derrick Henry were to ever get hurt. A presumptive dual-threat role would immediately vault Hill to fringe top-24 running back territory if this hypothetical scenario were to happen. As a result, he's an intriguing handcuff to stash in 12+ team leagues, especially for managers who already have Henry on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Time to Consider Stashing De'Zhaun Stribling in Redraft Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:27 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is an intriguing player to stash ahead of his projected return from injured reserve in December. Stribling, who has been sidelined since after Week 1, will have WR3/flex potential when he gets back on the field, so it would make sense for fantasy managers to add him before his activation, rather than get involved in the mad waiver wire scramble once he gets activated. Projecting an exact role and volume for Stribling is a bit difficult because he has yet to catch a pass at the NFL level, but his involvement back in Week 1 before he got hurt was encouraging. The 23-year-old won't pass Mike Evans or Deebo Samuel Sr. on the depth chart, but it seemed like he was perfectly capable of coexisting alongside those two receivers in the 49ers' volume-heavy offense. Stribling should be stashed on the IR in 14+ team leagues for now, and managers in 12-team formats should get in on the action relatively soon, too.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Alec Pierce a Glaring Stash Ahead of Return, Teammate's Potential Trade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:22 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) should be a priority stash in all fantasy football leagues ahead of the midway mark in the season. Pierce tried to play through injury for the first two weeks of the season before being placed on injured reserve, and he is now eligible to be activated whenever the Colts feel he is ready. Given that this move could happen at any time, Pierce is a strong stash option in redraft leagues. After all, there will be a mad scramble to add him when he's activated, so savvy managers should beat the rush and add him off waivers now. Plus, there's the potential for Pierce to carve out an even bigger role if teammate Josh Downs gets traded, as recent rumors have suggested. A Downs trade would strengthen Pierce's position atop the wide receiver depth chart, putting him in the WR2 range on a more consistent basis. The 26-year-old should be stashed on the bench in most 10+ team leagues ahead of his eventual return and potential increase in volume with Downs in trade rumors.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ty Johnson a Priority Handcuff to Target on the Waiver Wire
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:17 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson doesn't have much standalone value in fantasy football, but he remains one of the most intriguing handcuffs to roster because of his upside if James Cook III were to ever miss time. Johnson has carved out just a little standalone value this season, catching 12 passes across four games so far. Meanwhile, he has been nearly nonexistent in the rushing attack, which is where Cook and Josh Allen shine. With that being said, if Cook were to ever miss time, Johnson would have a steadier receiving workload while also handling more carries on early downs. Presumably, he and Ray Davis would share early-down work, while Johnson stays on the field almost exclusively for passing plays on later downs. Cook has missed just one game through nearly five years in the NFL, so rostering his handcuff admittedly requires patience and a willingness to be okay with never playing him. However, the upside is too good to pass up. Johnson should be added off waivers in 14+ team leagues going forward, especially by managers who already have Cook on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler's Role Increases Coming Out of the Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:13 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler should have a larger role on offense following the team's Week 7 bye. Ekeler has yet to play more than 27% of the snaps in any of these three games with the Commanders so far this year, but that could change in Week 8 as he steps into a larger role with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) officially landing on injured reserve. The 31-year-old is particularly worth monitoring in PPR leagues, given his long track record of catching passes out of the backfield at the NFL level. While Washington already had Rachaad White in a similar role, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Commanders give White more of Croskey-Merritt's vacated carries, and then, in an effort to keep White's workload in check, give more receiving volume to Ekeler. Whether it's enough to get him on the flex/RB3 radar remains to be seen, but at the very least, the veteran pass-catching back is on the streaming radar for the duration of Croskey-Merritt's absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Cuevas is Best Left on the Waiver Wire For Now
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 27, 2026, 11:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie tight end Josh Cuevas has been more involved in the offense in the past three games, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets. Cuevas has season stats totaling 119 receiving yards, which does lead the Ravens' tight end room, and one touchdown. While the increase in production is encouraging, he should be left on the waiver wire until he sees more on-field opportunity. He sits behind both veteran tight end Mark Andrews and rookie Matt Hibner in snap percentage, averaging only 29% over these past three games. In addition to Cuevas having a low snap percentage, the Ravens rank 28th in pass attempts per game at 28.9 attempts. This leaves little room for his production to grow. It is unlikely that Josh Cuevas will see a fantasy-friendly role in the 2026 season, so he can remain on the waiver wire even in deep formats.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Michael Pittman Jr. Could be Long-Term Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 27, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) won't suit up for the Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Pittman will remain on the Injured Reserve, but he has a chance to return in Week 10. He won't play this weekend, and the Steelers have a bye during the following week. Fantasy managers willing to wait two weeks should consider stashing Pittman. Before going down, Pittman hauled in seven receptions for 89 yards in three games. He figures to be a significant part of the passing attack once he's back in the mix. Fantasy managers who are willing to be patient might get a nice payoff down the road once Pittman is back in the mix.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference