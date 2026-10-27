Carter Hart Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Oct 27, 2026, 6:20 PM ETVegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (undisclosed) is uncertain to dress for Tuesday's clash against Ottawa after he was hurt during the morning skate. Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig has named Adin Hill the starter, saying Hart was being evaluated. Hart has gone 4-3-1 this season, allowing 2.76 goals with a .889 save percentage. Hill has won four of his five starts, so he isn't a bad alternative for the Golden Knights, who are -156 favorites for the game. The Senators have a mediocre scoring record and are vulnerable, with their No. 1 option, Linus Ullmark (lower body), also out of commission.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Connor Hellebuyck Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 6:10 PM ETNew Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will make his team debut on Tuesday against Dallas, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The 2025 MVP is ready to suit up four days after being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck saw plenty of the Stars when he was in the Western Conference, posting a 14-12-6 record in 32 games. Dallas is riding a five-game winning streak, so this will likely be a tough night for Hellebuyck, even though Glen Gulutzan's team has averaged only 2.82 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Matvei Gridin Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 9:57 AM ETCalgary Flames winger Matvei Gridin tallied a game-high three points as the team crushed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Monday. Gridin had two goals in the game, including a power-play marker. He's the first Flames player in eight years to record three-plus points in a game at age 20 or younger. Flames fans will be excited about what Gridin has brought to the table recently, and fantasy managers should start taking note. The Russian winger has posted back-to-back multi-point games, becoming Calgary's top goal-scorer with four goals. In 11 games, he's also contributed four assists. Gridin will attempt to extend his multi-point streak in a favorable matchup against the Oilers' leaky defense on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Drew Doughty Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 9:47 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty had an enjoyable night at Madison Square Garden on Monday, logging a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers. Before Monday night, Doughty hadn't recorded any points in eight games. His offensive production nosedived in 2025-26, and Doughty has continued to struggle this season. The Kings captain has seen his workload reduced to 21 minutes per game, so fantasy managers banking on a bounce-back season from Doughty may have to move on.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Michal Postava Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 9:38 AM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava had 25 saves to record a 4-3 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers in his first career start on Monday. He became only the third netminder in NHL history to win his first career start against a team that boasted the league's top two scorers. Neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl scored on Monday, and Postava denied both during the shootout. Postava earned an opportunity to play with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed) out. With No. 1 goaltender John Gibson struggling, the 24-year-old may see more action in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Thomas Chabot Nearing Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 9:28 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) practiced at full capacity Monday, setting him up for a potential return to the lineup in Tuesday's matchup with Vegas. Chabot has missed three games due to an upper-body injury. He was initially expected to miss up to two weeks, so seeing Chabot in a regular jersey on Monday was a welcome sight for Ottawa. Chabot has made an impact on both ends of the ice, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, and 24 blocks in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kirill Marchenko Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 9:19 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) exited early Monday after sustaining an injury in a 5-2 loss to Calgary. Early in the second period, Marchenko took an awkward fall after tangling with Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and sustained a lower-body injury. Marchenko has been a great addition to the Maple Leafs' squad, averaging a point per game through 14 appearances. He has six goals and eight assists. If Marchenko has to miss time, Gavin McKenna could receive a new opportunity in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Zach Hyman Suffers Head Injury Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 27, 2026, 9:12 AM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (head) exited Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit in the second period. Edmonton lost Hyman after he absorbed a hit from Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund. Hyman's head hit the glass hard, and he appeared dazed. The 34-year-old has already missed six games this season due to injury. Despite playing on the NHL's highest-scoring team, Hyman has managed only one goal and no assists in six outings. We should know more about Hyman's injury ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Calgary.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Jiri Kulich in Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:56 PM ETBuffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (face) is in concussion protocol, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports. He took a puck to the face in Friday's practice and sat out Saturday's tilt against Washington. It's unclear when Kulich can rejoin the action, as he hasn't joined the team for a four-game road trip. Kulich has chipped in with one goal and two assists in eight games this season. He collected two of his points in the first three games of the season, making Kulich unreliable on the offensive end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Justin Alpert
Mark Jankowski to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:42 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) won't play on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Jankowski strung together a six-game goal streak before suffering a lower-body injury and dropping out of the lineup. Tuesday's matchup will mark his fifth consecutive absence. Generally, Jankowski isn't known for offensive production, but he has tallied seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. His next opportunity to return will be on Thursday against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Dewar
Taylor Hall Expects to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) was removed from Injured Reserve on Monday, paving the way for him to return to action in Tuesday's contest against Boston. "I think I'll be in tomorrow, barring anything unexpected," said Hall, who has missed five games due to an upper-body injury. Before the injury, Hall played well, posting three goals and two assists in eight outings. Hall is expected to have a role on the second power-play unit and will skate on the third line alongside Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis. This will be a new spot for the former MVP, who has spent a lot of time with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Ristolainen Suffers New Injury Blow
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:30 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will be out for at least two weeks. On Saturday against Anaheim, Ristolainen returned from an upper-body injury that cost him nine games, but he's set for another spell on the sidelines after aggravating it. Ristolainen has recorded one goal, five SOG, seven blocks, and seven hits in four appearances this season. With Cam York (upper body) also out, Oliver Bonk has taken on a top-pairing role on defense. Bonk has seen moderate success, notching three assists in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mitch Marner Returns to Practice Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:22 PM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner (personal) practiced on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Last week, Marner missed a pair of games due to the birth of his second son. Marner has averaged over a point per game in 2026-27, and this might give him another boost. He has finished on the score sheet in each of his last seven appearances, posting 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games this campaign. Marner is expected to return to action on Tuesday night when the Golden Knights host Ottawa.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Mikael Backlund a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:16 PM ETCalgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flames captain has missed two games with an upper-body injury. He wore a regular jersey during Monday's morning skate, an encouraging sign for his return. Backlund has tallied one goal and one assist in eight games this season. The Swedish veteran is expected to improve his output going forward, as he's regularly averaged at least 0.5 points per game during his 19-year NHL career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mats Zuccarello Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:09 PM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's clash against the New York Rangers, and the team has placed him on Injured Reserve. He will miss action for the second time this season after sitting out three games with an undisclosed injury in mid-October. Health issues have limited Zuccarello to six outings in his first year in Los Angeles. He has no goals and one assist. Zuccarello has been a consistent offensive threat in the NHL, but he can't find any rhythm when he's in and out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artturi Lehkonen Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:55 AM ETColorado Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen took his point streak to seven games on Sunday, scoring the team's first goal in a 6-2 loss to Nashville. Only Edmonton's Connor McDavid (11 games) and Evan Bouchard (8) have had a longer point streak this season. Lehkonen's prolific run includes a three-game goal streak. Ranking third in the league in goals, Lehkonen is in the form of his life. He has posted 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 12 games. At best, Lehkonen has been a 50-point guy in the NHL, so he's unlikely to maintain his scoring rate until the end of the season. But he's a very appealing fantasy option right now.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ryan O'Reilly Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:43 AM ETNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly was the main man in Sunday's matchup with Colorado, recording two goals and two assists in a 6-2 victory. He finished with three power-play points. Nashville ranks third in power-play efficiency, which adds fantasy appeal for its players. O'Reilly is part of a well-functioning top line in Nashville. He has six goals and six assists in 11 outings. Half of his points (6), including four goals, have come with the man advantage. While O'Reilly has averaged over a point per game this season, he could have trouble contributing offensively in Tuesday's clash against the Islanders, who are fourth in the league with an 86.1 percent penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jason Robertson Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:33 AM ETDallas Stars winger Jason Robertson extended his multi-point streak to four games with a two-goal effort in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Recently, Robertson has stood out with his playmaking, but he showed great finishing ability in this contest, grabbing two goals on three SOG. Overall, he has notched five goals and eight assists in 11 games. To set a new career high with a five-game multi-point streak, Robertson must find a way to do damage against the Devils' solid defense on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Quinn Hughes Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:26 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes showed the Vancouver Canucks what they are missing on Sunday, registering a goal and an assist in a 4-2 road win. A second-period power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner gave Hughes 500 career points. His assist came early in the third during even-strength play, helping Kirill Kaprizov continue his extraordinary start to the campaign. Hughes has been on fire since opening night, amassing 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 13 games. He has been held off the score sheet just twice. If Hughes maintains his current scoring rate and avoids health issues, he would post his first career 100-point season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cole Caufield Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:21 AM ETMontreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield had his first multi-assist game of the season when the team beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in the Heritage Classic on Sunday. Montreal's rising star showed world-class playmaking in the second frame, matching an NHL outdoor-game record with a two-assist period. After a disappointing start to the season, Caufield has recently built momentum. He has picked up multiple points in three of his last four appearances. 11 games into the season, Caufield leads the Canadiens with six goals and has 10 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:17 AM ETGoaltender James Reimer joined the New York Rangers on Sunday, signing a one-year, $850,000 contract. The Rangers needed to add goalie depth after losing Igor Shesterkin (knee) for the year. Currently, the team is also without Joonas Korpisalo (lower body). Reimer is a highly experienced netminder with nearly 500 career starts. Last season, he had a stint with the Ottawa Senators, posting a 7-4-2 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and an .886 save percentage. In New York, Reimer will fill backup duties behind Dylan Garand.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Rangers