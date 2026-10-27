Zach Hyman Suffers Head Injury Monday
Oct 27, 2026, 9:12 AM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (head) exited Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit in the second period. Edmonton lost Hyman after he absorbed a hit from Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund. Hyman's head hit the glass hard, and he appeared dazed. The 34-year-old has already missed six games this season due to injury. Despite playing on the NHL's highest-scoring team, Hyman has managed only one goal and no assists in six outings. We should know more about Hyman's injury ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Calgary.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Jiri Kulich in Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:56 PM ETBuffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (face) is in concussion protocol, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports. He took a puck to the face in Friday's practice and sat out Saturday's tilt against Washington. It's unclear when Kulich can rejoin the action, as he hasn't joined the team for a four-game road trip. Kulich has chipped in with one goal and two assists in eight games this season. He collected two of his points in the first three games of the season, making Kulich unreliable on the offensive end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Justin Alpert
Mark Jankowski to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:42 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) won't play on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Jankowski strung together a six-game goal streak before suffering a lower-body injury and dropping out of the lineup. Tuesday's matchup will mark his fifth consecutive absence. Generally, Jankowski isn't known for offensive production, but he has tallied seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. His next opportunity to return will be on Thursday against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Dewar
Taylor Hall Expects to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) was removed from Injured Reserve on Monday, paving the way for him to return to action in Tuesday's contest against Boston. "I think I'll be in tomorrow, barring anything unexpected," said Hall, who has missed five games due to an upper-body injury. Before the injury, Hall played well, posting three goals and two assists in eight outings. Hall is expected to have a role on the second power-play unit and will skate on the third line alongside Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis. This will be a new spot for the former MVP, who has spent a lot of time with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Ristolainen Suffers New Injury Blow
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:30 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will be out for at least two weeks. On Saturday against Anaheim, Ristolainen returned from an upper-body injury that cost him nine games, but he's set for another spell on the sidelines after aggravating it. Ristolainen has recorded one goal, five SOG, seven blocks, and seven hits in four appearances this season. With Cam York (upper body) also out, Oliver Bonk has taken on a top-pairing role on defense. Bonk has seen moderate success, notching three assists in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mitch Marner Returns to Practice Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:22 PM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner (personal) practiced on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Last week, Marner missed a pair of games due to the birth of his second son. Marner has averaged over a point per game in 2026-27, and this might give him another boost. He has finished on the score sheet in each of his last seven appearances, posting 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games this campaign. Marner is expected to return to action on Tuesday night when the Golden Knights host Ottawa.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Mikael Backlund a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:16 PM ETCalgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flames captain has missed two games with an upper-body injury. He wore a regular jersey during Monday's morning skate, an encouraging sign for his return. Backlund has tallied one goal and one assist in eight games this season. The Swedish veteran is expected to improve his output going forward, as he's regularly averaged at least 0.5 points per game during his 19-year NHL career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mats Zuccarello Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 6:09 PM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's clash against the New York Rangers, and the team has placed him on Injured Reserve. He will miss action for the second time this season after sitting out three games with an undisclosed injury in mid-October. Health issues have limited Zuccarello to six outings in his first year in Los Angeles. He has no goals and one assist. Zuccarello has been a consistent offensive threat in the NHL, but he can't find any rhythm when he's in and out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artturi Lehkonen Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:55 AM ETColorado Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen took his point streak to seven games on Sunday, scoring the team's first goal in a 6-2 loss to Nashville. Only Edmonton's Connor McDavid (11 games) and Evan Bouchard (8) have had a longer point streak this season. Lehkonen's prolific run includes a three-game goal streak. Ranking third in the league in goals, Lehkonen is in the form of his life. He has posted 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 12 games. At best, Lehkonen has been a 50-point guy in the NHL, so he's unlikely to maintain his scoring rate until the end of the season. But he's a very appealing fantasy option right now.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ryan O'Reilly Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:43 AM ETNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly was the main man in Sunday's matchup with Colorado, recording two goals and two assists in a 6-2 victory. He finished with three power-play points. Nashville ranks third in power-play efficiency, which adds fantasy appeal for its players. O'Reilly is part of a well-functioning top line in Nashville. He has six goals and six assists in 11 outings. Half of his points (6), including four goals, have come with the man advantage. While O'Reilly has averaged over a point per game this season, he could have trouble contributing offensively in Tuesday's clash against the Islanders, who are fourth in the league with an 86.1 percent penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jason Robertson Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:33 AM ETDallas Stars winger Jason Robertson extended his multi-point streak to four games with a two-goal effort in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Recently, Robertson has stood out with his playmaking, but he showed great finishing ability in this contest, grabbing two goals on three SOG. Overall, he has notched five goals and eight assists in 11 games. To set a new career high with a five-game multi-point streak, Robertson must find a way to do damage against the Devils' solid defense on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Quinn Hughes Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:26 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes showed the Vancouver Canucks what they are missing on Sunday, registering a goal and an assist in a 4-2 road win. A second-period power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner gave Hughes 500 career points. His assist came early in the third during even-strength play, helping Kirill Kaprizov continue his extraordinary start to the campaign. Hughes has been on fire since opening night, amassing 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 13 games. He has been held off the score sheet just twice. If Hughes maintains his current scoring rate and avoids health issues, he would post his first career 100-point season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cole Caufield Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:21 AM ETMontreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield had his first multi-assist game of the season when the team beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in the Heritage Classic on Sunday. Montreal's rising star showed world-class playmaking in the second frame, matching an NHL outdoor-game record with a two-assist period. After a disappointing start to the season, Caufield has recently built momentum. He has picked up multiple points in three of his last four appearances. 11 games into the season, Caufield leads the Canadiens with six goals and has 10 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 26, 2026, 10:17 AM ETGoaltender James Reimer joined the New York Rangers on Sunday, signing a one-year, $850,000 contract. The Rangers needed to add goalie depth after losing Igor Shesterkin (knee) for the year. Currently, the team is also without Joonas Korpisalo (lower body). Reimer is a highly experienced netminder with nearly 500 career starts. Last season, he had a stint with the Ottawa Senators, posting a 7-4-2 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and an .886 save percentage. In New York, Reimer will fill backup duties behind Dylan Garand.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Rangers
Samuel Girard Practices Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:59 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice. Although the Penguins placed Girard on Injured Reserve Saturday, he appears to be close to returning to the lineup. The 28-year-old missed a third straight game on Saturday against Nashville. Girard has been in top form offensively this season, recording seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games. Ilya Solovyov has played regularly during Girard's absence, but he hasn't made an impact in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Returns to Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:52 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) practiced on Sunday. The Penguins were without Malkin on Saturday night against Nashville, but it appears he could be back for the next game. The team is off until Thursday, giving Malkin ample time to recover from his illness. Malkin has been solid at the start of his 21st NHL campaign, producing six goals and three assists in 11 games. Egor Chinakhov (lower body) and Justin Brazeau (lower body) also practiced on Sunday, so the Penguins' frontline could receive several reinforcements in the next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alexander Nikishin Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:45 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the club on Sunday. This ends a stalemate between the two sides after Nikishin began the season as an unsigned restricted free agent. Some crazy contracts were handed out this offseason, and Carolina initially failed to sign Nikishin following his impressive maiden NHL season. After amassing 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), 94 blocks, and 132 hits in 82 games, Nikishin was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team. He has all the tools to become a top-tier defenseman, though Nikishin's fantasy value is capped in Carolina because he's limited to a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Quinton Byfield Returns to Ice Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLos Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) rejoined practice on Sunday. He was back on the ice after missing two games due to an upper-body injury. It's a good sign that Byfield has resumed skating, despite wearing a non-contact jersey. The Kings start the new week with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, and it remains to be seen whether Byfield will be ready for either game. The team will certainly hope Byfield returns in better form than before. In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has contributed just one goal and one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Elias Salomonsson Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:25 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Elias Salomonsson will make his season debut in Sunday's clash against Montreal. The 22-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in April and was only recently cleared to play, making two AHL appearances. Last season, Salomonsson recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 37 SOG, 27 blocks, and 50 hits in 32 outings with the Jets. He will take Tyrel Bauer's spot in the lineup, joining Mario Ferraro on the second defensive pairing. So far in his young career, Salomonsson hasn't done anything to merit fantasy interest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nino Niederreiter Good to Go Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:17 PM ETWinnipeg Jets winger Nino Niederreiter (face) is expected to play on Sunday against Montreal. He was struck by a high stick to the face on Thursday against Dallas and exited the game in the third period. Fortunately for the Jets, the Swiss veteran won't miss any additional time. Although Niederreiter is on the brink of his 500th career point, his offense has been lacking in 2026-27. Through seven appearances, Niederreiter has yet to record his first point, leaving his fantasy value at an all-time low.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jared McCann to Miss 10 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:09 PM ETSeattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (lower body) will miss 10 weeks and was placed on Injured Reserve. He sat out his first game of the season on Saturday against Minnesota after sustaining a lower-body injury. McCann has been among Seattle's top scorers for multiple seasons and will be a major loss. In 2026-27, McCann has recorded three goals and five assists in 11 games. Kaapo Kakko replaced McCann on the top line Saturday and collected an assist. The Finnish winger is the Kraken's highest scorer and a player to watch for fantasy managers until McCann returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com