Jadarian Price to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Oct 26, 2026, 1:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve after missing the past four games with a chest injury, but he is expected to return to practice ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Bears, according to Brian Nemhauser of Seattle Sports. What that means for his game status remains unclear, however, as head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday, "We don't know yet," when asked about his availability. Macdonald also told the media, "We are sticking with the plan," regarding Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was activated from Injured Reserve but ruled out for the team's Sunday night win over the Chiefs. Emanuel Wilson led the team with 100 rushing yards and a score, but with so much uncertainty currently surrounding the Seahawks' backfield, a viable fantasy play could be difficult to predict in Week 8.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Nemhauser
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Antonio Williams Expected to Have More Responsibility Moving Forward
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 1:37 PM ETWhen last seen, Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams was helping to pick up the slack following the devastating knee injury suffered by Terry McLaurin (knee). With the veteran exiting early from the team's Week 6 loss to the 49ers, Williams caught all three of his targets for 50 yards, and with the team now coming out of the bye week, head coach Dan Quinn specifically highlighted the 2026 third-rounder as a player who will have more responsibility in McLaurin's absence. Through six games, Williams has made 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown, and with the Commanders coming off their Week 7 bye, he is readily available in many redraft leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zach Selby
Seahawks Sticking to the Plan with Zach Charbonnet
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 26, 2026, 1:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was recently activated from Injured Reserve but was ruled out of the team's Sunday night win over the Chiefs, and when asked about his status on Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters, "We are sticking with our plan," offering no update about his Week 8 availability. Charbonnet has not played since tearing his ACL in a Divisional Round win over the 49ers, and it remains to be seen what type of workload he will inherit upon his return. Seattle's first-round rookie Jadarian Price (chest) is also eligible to return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, and both could eventually find themselves in a timeshare with Emanuel Wilson, who topped 100 rushing yards for the first time on Sunday, while George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. add further uncertainty to a rushing attack that ranks 12th in the league through seven weeks.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Early Returns on Rashid Shaheed's Knee are Positive
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 1:04 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the "early returns are positive" on wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's knee after he left Sunday night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs early and did not return, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Shaheed injured his knee in the first half of the Week 7 game and did not return in the second half, finishing with only two catches on three targets for one yard while also returning a punt for 32 yards. The 28-year-old does not appear to be dealing with a long-term injury, and he could be ready to roll this week with an extra day to recover before the Seahawks face off against the Chicago Bears next Monday night in Week 8. The two-time Pro Bowler as a return man has continued to be an inconsistent fantasy receiver in his first full season in Seattle in 2026, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 163 yards, and he has yet to find the end zone after catching just 15 passes for 188 yards and no scores in nine regular-season games in 2025 after he was acquired from the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Emeka Egbuka Questionable to Play in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) is questionable heading into the team's Week 8 contest against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to Pewter Report. The Bucs will get a better read on Egbuka's status once practice begins this Wednesday. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State was held out of Sunday's blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers due to a concussion and foot injury, and depending on how he progresses this week, he could be a candidate to miss a second straight game. Nobody really benefited from Egbuka's absence in Tampa's WR corps on Sunday, with quarterback Baker Mayfield attempting only 11 passes and throwing for 64 yards in his first game back from a dislocated right thumb. Tez Johnson was the team's leading wideout, catching both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. Johnson and rookie Ted Hurst III should have more opportunities alongside veteran Chris Godwin Jr. in Week 8 if Egbuka misses another game, but fantasy managers should not have much confidence in this passing game right now. Egbuka has caught 28 of his 49 targets for 240 yards and two touchdowns as the team's top WR when healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pewter Report
Texans Still Evaluating Jaylin Noel's Turf-Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:43 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the team is still evaluating the significance of wide receiver Jaylin Noel's turf-toe injury that he suffered in the Week 7 overtime loss to the visiting New York Giants, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Noel was seen wearing a walking boot on his foot after Sunday's game. The good news for the 24-year-old second-year wideout is that the Texans have their bye coming in Week 8, so it is possible that Noel will be ready to roll for a Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Noel was a disappointment on Sunday against New York, catching both of his targets for a loss of three yards before he injured his toe, especially after going over the century mark in receiving yards in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. His big Week 6 game made him a popular waiver-wire target, even after the team added former first-round wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. If Noel is not ready coming out of the Week 8 bye, both Harrison and Tank Dell, who made his return from Injured Reserve on Sunday, would have elevated roles behind WR1 Nico Collins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Jaguars Not Giving Up on Brian Thomas Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:35 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been in trade rumors this year as the odd man out in Jacksonville's crowded receiving corps amidst his incredibly slow start to the 2026 season. However, head coach Liam Coen is not giving up on the former 23rd overall pick out of LSU. "He's going to help us make plays this week. I know it. We gotta continue to put him in the best position to do so. BT cares about winning and losing. I'm excited about attacking this week with BT," Coen said. The 24-year-old pass-catcher took the league by storm in his first year, catching 87 of 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he came back down to Earth in Year 2, posting a 48-707-2 line in 14 regular-season starts. Through six games in his third year, Thomas' fantasy value has cratered with just nine catches on 20 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown, while Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have been quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets. He did not catch either of his two targets in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans in London, and he did not see a single snap in the second half. The Jags could be looking to get Thomas more involved coming out of their Week 7 bye, but until further notice, he cannot be trusted in any starting fantasy lineups. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, with a trade out of town potentially being his only path back to fantasy relevance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mia O'Brien
Keenan Allen has More Waiver-Wire Appeal With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:29 PM ETIndianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen certainly does not have the kind of fantasy ceiling that he used to have in his prime, but he has become a more intriguing WR4/flex in deeper leagues with tight end Tyler Warren (groin) missing the last two games. Allen played just over half of the Colts' offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and caught just three passes (three targets), but he led the team with 31 receiving yards (10.3 yards per catch). In last week's loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans, the 34-year-old caught a season-high eight passes on 11 targets for 82 yards (10.3 yards per reception). With Josh Downs struggling and Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve for the foreseeable future, Allen has become quarterback Daniel Jones' go-to option in the passing game, especially with Warren nursing a groin injury. The six-time Pro Bowler has caught 29 of his 43 targets through six games for 258 yards and one touchdown. The upside may not be there, but Allen has been consistently targeted by Jones and could once again lead the Colts in receiving in Week 8 against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars if Warren misses a third straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Hunter Henry Gaining Steam Heading into Juicy Week 8 Matchup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry did not find the end zone in the Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, but he caught a season-high seven passes (on seven targets) for a season-high 71 yards, and he now has double-digit fantasy points in his last three games. Before his seven-catch, 71-yard performance in Chicago last week, the 31-year-old veteran tight end had back-to-back games with touchdown receptions in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. In half-PPR scoring, Henry ranks as the TE12 through seven weeks, catching 26 of his 31 targets for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He is New England's clear TE1, although rookie tight end Eli Raridon has seen valuable red-zone targets as well in his first year in the NFL. Coming off three straight strong performances, Henry deserves more consideration as a TE streamer in fantasy football, and he will have a juicy matchup upcoming in Week 8 against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Henry is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues, so he should be widely available if fantasy managers are in a bind at the position due to bye weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bam Knight Takes Larger Share of Arizona's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 12:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight is worth adding in 12-team leagues and could provide RB3/flex value against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 if Jeremiyah Love (ankle) remains sidelined, after leading the team's backfield with 43 offensive snaps (53%) in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos and overtaking Tyler Allgeier (38 snaps) after playing fewer snaps in Week 6. Knight rushed seven times for 48 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 yards, while Allgeier totaled 49 scrimmage yards on 11 touches. Across the two games Love has missed, Knight has produced 161 scrimmage yards on 27 touches and outgained Allgeier 128-57 as a rusher despite receiving four fewer carries. His increased playing time is particularly notable considering he managed just three carries through Arizona's first five games. His recent production gives him a case for retaining a rotational role when Love returns, although his workload could shrink considerably once Arizona's backfield is healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Texans GM Optimistic About Eventual C.J. Stroud Extension
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:43 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the team's long-term plans, which is encouraging for his dynasty outlook, with general manager Nick Caserio expecting the two sides to eventually reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. Houston held productive negotiations with Stroud's representatives during the offseason but failed to finalize a deal before the 2026 campaign. Although the sides initially planned to postpone further discussions until after the season, Caserio has since indicated that he remains open to resuming talks sooner. The Texans exercised Stroud's fifth-year option in April, guaranteeing him approximately $25.9 million in 2027 and keeping him under contract through that season. However, no agreement has been announced, and the timing of further negotiations remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr. Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:26 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is considered day-to-day after aggravating his existing knee injury during Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the injury is not believed to be significant, which is encouraging news after he exited in the fourth quarter and did not return. The veteran has been playing through a sprained left MCL since Week 2 and finished Sunday's contest with eight carries for 26 yards and one reception for no gain. Jordan Mason, returning from a four-game absence, handled 15 carries for 68 yards and gives Minnesota another established backfield option heading into Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. Even if Jones is available, Mason's immediate involvement suggests the Vikings could return to a more balanced workload after relying heavily on Jones during Mason's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Khalil Shakir a Week 8 Waiver Option Coming Out of Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:16 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is worth adding in 12-team and deeper PPR leagues as WR4/WR5 depth, especially as an injury or bye-week replacement, after three consecutive double-digit PPR performances entering Week 8 despite inconsistent target volume. Shakir caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 4, followed by three receptions for 80 yards against the Los Angeles Rams and four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. He totaled 14 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets during that stretch, with gains of 51 and 57 yards accounting for more than half his receiving production. Shakir has drawn more than six targets only once on the season, and DJ Moore (shoulder) could return after missing Buffalo's previous two games. Coming off their Week 7 bye, the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers' 10-Target Game Boosts Week 8 Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:03 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers makes a compelling case for a Week 8 waiver claim in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues after drawing more targets against the Houston Texans in Week 6 than in his previous two games combined. Meyers caught five of 10 targets for a season-high 83 yards in the 34-31 loss after totaling five catches for 70 yards on seven targets in Weeks 4 and 5. His expanded involvement offers flex potential following Jacksonville's bye, although he has been held to 40 receiving yards or fewer in four of six appearances. Meyers has 20 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets overall. He faces considerable competition for Trevor Lawrence's attention, with Parker Washington drawing 11 targets against Houston and Brenton Strange receiving seven. The Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams a Week 8 PPR Waiver Target With WR2 Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:49 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is worth adding in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues as a bench add, not an immediate starter, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, with Terry McLaurin's (knee) season-ending injury creating an opportunity for a larger receiving role. McLaurin exited Washington's Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after just seven snaps, and Williams led the team's wide receivers with 45, ahead of Stefon Diggs (41) and Treylon Burks (37). However, the rookie drew only four targets despite Jayden Daniels attempting 40 passes, finishing with three receptions for 50 yards. Diggs received seven targets and Burks six, highlighting the competition for opportunities in Washington's passing attack. Williams has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown through six games, recording three receptions in each of his last three appearances. He has a legitimate chance to emerge as Washington's No. 2 receiver, though his target volume remains limited.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Priority Week 8 Waiver Add After Leading Broncos RBs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:35 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is a priority waiver addition in 10-team and deeper leagues ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after making a compelling case for more playing time in Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, leading the team's backfield with 30 offensive snaps in his return from a four-game absence. Coleman rushed nine times for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. His 49% snap share exceeded those of RJ Harvey (26%) and J.K. Dobbins (23%), while his 13 pass routes also led Denver's running backs. Head coach Sean Payton praised Coleman's performance afterward, saying the rookie looked really good and needed more touches. Dobbins retained a goal-line role with a one-yard touchdown, while Harvey scored on a 52-yard reception, leaving the backfield distribution unsettled, but Payton's comments strengthen Coleman's case.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. a Must-Add Week 8 Waiver Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a must-add waiver target who warrants a claim in 10-team and deeper leagues and offers immediate WR3/flex appeal against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, having produced 218 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games since returning from an ankle injury. The rookie caught all five targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, highlighted by explosive gains of 52 and 60 yards. Those two receptions accounted for 112 of his 115 yards, demonstrating his big-play ability while raising some questions about the sustainability of his production on limited targets. Cooper also caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Adonai Mitchell remain involved in New York's passing attack, but Cooper has quickly established himself as another dangerous receiving option for Geno Smith.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:10 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is expected to be OK after experiencing discomfort during his 42-yard overtime run in Sunday's 27-21 victory over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, and while the early outlook is encouraging, his availability for Week 9 has not been confirmed. Skattebo told ESPN's Dan Graziano that he felt something in his hamstring and went down at the Houston 30-yard line, setting up Devin Singletary's game-winning touchdown on the following play. The second-year back rushed for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, reclaiming a significant role after receiving no touches in Week 6. The Giants have a Week 8 bye before visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on November 8, giving Skattebo additional recovery time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jordyn Tyson a Waiver-Wire Target Ahead of Potential Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:55 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is a player to watch on the waiver wire as he prepares to return. Tyson suffered a hamstring injury in August, expected to cost him two months. He was placed on injured reserve but traveled with the team to France for their Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Saints heading into their Week 8 bye, many have speculated that Tyson could return to the lineup in Week 9, though the exact timing is unclear. The eighth overall pick is an unbelievable talent, totaling 1,817 yards and 19 touchdowns in 20 college games. With Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele operating as the top two receivers for quarterback Tyler Shough, Tyson may have trouble finding a fantasy-relevant role in this offense, but his elite talent will be hard to keep off the field once he's healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Struggles Again, Droppable in Most Leagues
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hauled in four of five targets for 27 yards in the 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. Godwin also had a touchdown called back due to an illegal shift penalty in the first half. After Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) was ruled out for Week 7, many expected Godwin to step up as the Buccaneers' lead receiver. Although he led the team in targets, Tampa Bay was unstoppable on the ground, leaving quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw only 11 times. Egbuka practiced on Friday, so signs point to a Week 8 return for the second-year receiver. If Egbuka returns, Godwin is a droppable player in fantasy leagues, as he continues to struggle to start his 10th season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is not worried about his injury. McCaffrey suffered a thigh injury on the second drive of the game. He returned but had only four touches after the injury. McCaffrey said his leg "just died on me. I was just trying to keep it warm and not make it worse, but there's only so much you can do to get back to where you want to be. I'll be fine. I know that. I'll be all right." He was dominating early, totaling 69 yards and a touchdown on the first drive alone. With the 49ers on bye for Week 8, McCaffrey will have time to heal before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. While fantasy managers shouldn't sound alarms yet, McCaffrey's thigh injury is concerning given the star running back's injury history.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk