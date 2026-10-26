Bam Knight Takes Larger Share of Arizona's Backfield
Oct 26, 2026, 12:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight is worth adding in 12-team leagues and could provide RB3/flex value against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 if Jeremiyah Love (ankle) remains sidelined, after leading the team's backfield with 43 offensive snaps (53%) in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos and overtaking Tyler Allgeier (38 snaps) after playing fewer snaps in Week 6. Knight rushed seven times for 48 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 yards, while Allgeier totaled 49 scrimmage yards on 11 touches. Across the two games Love has missed, Knight has produced 161 scrimmage yards on 27 touches and outgained Allgeier 128-57 as a rusher despite receiving four fewer carries. His increased playing time is particularly notable considering he managed just three carries through Arizona's first five games. His recent production gives him a case for retaining a rotational role when Love returns, although his workload could shrink considerably once Arizona's backfield is healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Texans GM Optimistic About Eventual C.J. Stroud Extension
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:43 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the team's long-term plans, which is encouraging for his dynasty outlook, with general manager Nick Caserio expecting the two sides to eventually reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. Houston held productive negotiations with Stroud's representatives during the offseason but failed to finalize a deal before the 2026 campaign. Although the sides initially planned to postpone further discussions until after the season, Caserio has since indicated that he remains open to resuming talks sooner. The Texans exercised Stroud's fifth-year option in April, guaranteeing him approximately $25.9 million in 2027 and keeping him under contract through that season. However, no agreement has been announced, and the timing of further negotiations remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr. Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:26 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is considered day-to-day after aggravating his existing knee injury during Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the injury is not believed to be significant, which is encouraging news after he exited in the fourth quarter and did not return. The veteran has been playing through a sprained left MCL since Week 2 and finished Sunday's contest with eight carries for 26 yards and one reception for no gain. Jordan Mason, returning from a four-game absence, handled 15 carries for 68 yards and gives Minnesota another established backfield option heading into Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. Even if Jones is available, Mason's immediate involvement suggests the Vikings could return to a more balanced workload after relying heavily on Jones during Mason's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Khalil Shakir a Week 8 Waiver Option Coming Out of Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:16 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is worth adding in 12-team and deeper PPR leagues as WR4/WR5 depth, especially as an injury or bye-week replacement, after three consecutive double-digit PPR performances entering Week 8 despite inconsistent target volume. Shakir caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 4, followed by three receptions for 80 yards against the Los Angeles Rams and four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. He totaled 14 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets during that stretch, with gains of 51 and 57 yards accounting for more than half his receiving production. Shakir has drawn more than six targets only once on the season, and DJ Moore (shoulder) could return after missing Buffalo's previous two games. Coming off their Week 7 bye, the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers' 10-Target Game Boosts Week 8 Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 11:03 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers makes a compelling case for a Week 8 waiver claim in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues after drawing more targets against the Houston Texans in Week 6 than in his previous two games combined. Meyers caught five of 10 targets for a season-high 83 yards in the 34-31 loss after totaling five catches for 70 yards on seven targets in Weeks 4 and 5. His expanded involvement offers flex potential following Jacksonville's bye, although he has been held to 40 receiving yards or fewer in four of six appearances. Meyers has 20 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets overall. He faces considerable competition for Trevor Lawrence's attention, with Parker Washington drawing 11 targets against Houston and Brenton Strange receiving seven. The Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams a Week 8 PPR Waiver Target With WR2 Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:49 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is worth adding in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues as a bench add, not an immediate starter, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, with Terry McLaurin's (knee) season-ending injury creating an opportunity for a larger receiving role. McLaurin exited Washington's Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after just seven snaps, and Williams led the team's wide receivers with 45, ahead of Stefon Diggs (41) and Treylon Burks (37). However, the rookie drew only four targets despite Jayden Daniels attempting 40 passes, finishing with three receptions for 50 yards. Diggs received seven targets and Burks six, highlighting the competition for opportunities in Washington's passing attack. Williams has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown through six games, recording three receptions in each of his last three appearances. He has a legitimate chance to emerge as Washington's No. 2 receiver, though his target volume remains limited.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Priority Week 8 Waiver Add After Leading Broncos RBs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:35 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is a priority waiver addition in 10-team and deeper leagues ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after making a compelling case for more playing time in Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, leading the team's backfield with 30 offensive snaps in his return from a four-game absence. Coleman rushed nine times for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. His 49% snap share exceeded those of RJ Harvey (26%) and J.K. Dobbins (23%), while his 13 pass routes also led Denver's running backs. Head coach Sean Payton praised Coleman's performance afterward, saying the rookie looked really good and needed more touches. Dobbins retained a goal-line role with a one-yard touchdown, while Harvey scored on a 52-yard reception, leaving the backfield distribution unsettled, but Payton's comments strengthen Coleman's case.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. a Must-Add Week 8 Waiver Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a must-add waiver target who warrants a claim in 10-team and deeper leagues and offers immediate WR3/flex appeal against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, having produced 218 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games since returning from an ankle injury. The rookie caught all five targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, highlighted by explosive gains of 52 and 60 yards. Those two receptions accounted for 112 of his 115 yards, demonstrating his big-play ability while raising some questions about the sustainability of his production on limited targets. Cooper also caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Adonai Mitchell remain involved in New York's passing attack, but Cooper has quickly established himself as another dangerous receiving option for Geno Smith.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 26, 2026, 10:10 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is expected to be OK after experiencing discomfort during his 42-yard overtime run in Sunday's 27-21 victory over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, and while the early outlook is encouraging, his availability for Week 9 has not been confirmed. Skattebo told ESPN's Dan Graziano that he felt something in his hamstring and went down at the Houston 30-yard line, setting up Devin Singletary's game-winning touchdown on the following play. The second-year back rushed for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, reclaiming a significant role after receiving no touches in Week 6. The Giants have a Week 8 bye before visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on November 8, giving Skattebo additional recovery time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jordyn Tyson a Waiver-Wire Target Ahead of Potential Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:55 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is a player to watch on the waiver wire as he prepares to return. Tyson suffered a hamstring injury in August, expected to cost him two months. He was placed on injured reserve but traveled with the team to France for their Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Saints heading into their Week 8 bye, many have speculated that Tyson could return to the lineup in Week 9, though the exact timing is unclear. The eighth overall pick is an unbelievable talent, totaling 1,817 yards and 19 touchdowns in 20 college games. With Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele operating as the top two receivers for quarterback Tyler Shough, Tyson may have trouble finding a fantasy-relevant role in this offense, but his elite talent will be hard to keep off the field once he's healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Struggles Again, Droppable in Most Leagues
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hauled in four of five targets for 27 yards in the 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. Godwin also had a touchdown called back due to an illegal shift penalty in the first half. After Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) was ruled out for Week 7, many expected Godwin to step up as the Buccaneers' lead receiver. Although he led the team in targets, Tampa Bay was unstoppable on the ground, leaving quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw only 11 times. Egbuka practiced on Friday, so signs point to a Week 8 return for the second-year receiver. If Egbuka returns, Godwin is a droppable player in fantasy leagues, as he continues to struggle to start his 10th season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is not worried about his injury. McCaffrey suffered a thigh injury on the second drive of the game. He returned but had only four touches after the injury. McCaffrey said his leg "just died on me. I was just trying to keep it warm and not make it worse, but there's only so much you can do to get back to where you want to be. I'll be fine. I know that. I'll be all right." He was dominating early, totaling 69 yards and a touchdown on the first drive alone. With the 49ers on bye for Week 8, McCaffrey will have time to heal before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. While fantasy managers shouldn't sound alarms yet, McCaffrey's thigh injury is concerning given the star running back's injury history.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk
Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:27 AM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has no concerns about wide receiver A.J. Brown and his early-season struggles. On Monday morning, Vrabel said, "I thought he dropped a few passes. I don't think anybody has to press here or anything else. I think we just have to get back into a rhythm offensively with the guys we have." In three games, Brown has caught nine of 20 targets for 101 yards and no touchdowns, with three drops. In his first game with New England, he suffered a high-ankle sprain that placed him on injured reserve, causing him to miss four games. Now healthy and with quarterback Drake Maye playing at a high level since Week 4, Brown should bounce back unless he continues to struggle. Fantasy managers should view Brown as a buy-low candidate, as he should produce WR2 numbers moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
Saquon Barkley Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:19 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is trending in the right direction ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Monday morning that Barkley will need to go through warmups to gauge how he feels, but everything looks good for his Week 7 return. Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and has missed two games, but he practiced all week and appears ready to return. In four games, Barkley has 36 carries for 182 yards and no touchdowns, with four receptions for eight yards. After being limited by injuries in Week 2 and Week 4, Barkley is off to the slowest start of his NFL career. He hopes to bounce back against the Cowboys, as he should have a larger role on the ground and through the air on Monday night.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Garafolo - NFL Network
Raiders Considering Naming Fernando Mendoza the Starter
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 26, 2026, 9:11 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said the team is evaluating everything, including whether to make rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza the starter. Following their 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Kubiak was asked about a quarterback change and said the team needs to evaluate its personnel, scheme, and offensive struggles. In seven games, veteran Kirk Cousins has completed 161 of 257 passes for 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. While Cousins has played solidly, the Raiders are on a four-game losing streak, and it's only a matter of time before they name the first-overall pick the starting quarterback. Fantasy managers should monitor the situation ahead of Week 8, as Mendoza could become a QB2 option in most formats if named the starter.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Travis Kelce Ineffective in Defeat
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 26, 2026, 2:42 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauled in four of eight targets for 44 yards in his team's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Kelce either led or tied for the Chiefs' lead in each significant receiving category. However, he and the remainder of the pass catchers were held in check on a night when quarterback Patrick Mahomes averaged a paltry five yards per attempt and never orchestrated a red zone drive. Better days are ahead for the former third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, but Kansas City's receiver corps is in desperate need of assistance, as their lack of depth is hurting the pass attack. We'll see if the 37-year-old can win back fantasy managers' favor with a bounce-back effort against the Denver Broncos in a divisional clash in his next outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Patrick Mahomes Held in Check on SNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 26, 2026, 2:30 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday night's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He added 14 yards on two carries. Mahomes and the Chiefs were clearly outmatched in this one against the defending Super Bowl champs. Kansas City's ground attack was nearly nonexistent, leaving the offense one-dimensional against one of the league's toughest units. Moreover, Seattle prevented the Chiefs from even entering the red zone. Week 7 marked the second straight game the Texas Tech product failed to record a touchdown pass. It's unlikely a trend, but it's at least mildly concerning for a team that has relied so heavily on the run and has an alarming need at the wide receiver position. Mahomes will get a slightly more palatable draw against their division-rival Denver Broncos his next time out.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emanuel Wilson Rebounds in Primetime
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 26, 2026, 2:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 totes in Sunday's 20-3 home victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also caught his lone target for a 15-yard gain. Wilson disappointed in Week 6 when he failed to score a touchdown for the first time in three games, but he boosted owners on Sunday Night Football, recording his first 100-yard game on the ground since Week 12 of last season. While it's unclear what the former undrafted free agent's role will be when teammate Zach Charbonnet (knee) makes his long-awaited return, there's no doubt that the former has shown he can handle a full workload. The question remains, however, whether his efficiency will limit his touches once more reliable options reenter the fold. Seattle will line up for a meeting against a red-hot Chicago Bears squad next Monday night, which has been one of the league's worst matchups for running backs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kenneth Walker Stymied in Homecoming
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 26, 2026, 1:59 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker rushed 14 times for 36 yards and caught four of five targets for 21 yards in his team's 20-3 loss to the hosting Seattle Seahawks. Walker was shut down by his former team in this one. Week 7 marked the first time the fifth-year pro failed to rush for 100 yards or score a touchdown in 2026, as Kansas City's passing game stalled. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he salvaged his day with some receiving production, but it was an all-around dud for the league's leading rusher heading into the weekend. With that subpar outing behind him, Walker can turn his sights on a much more beatable Denver Broncos run defense in Week 8. Including Sunday's win over Arizona, Denver's D ranks in the bottom five in rushing yards per game (133.3), setting up an excellent rebound opportunity for the Tennessee native.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Rips Chiefs' D for Another Superb Performance
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 26, 2026, 1:44 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba corralled nine of 12 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was another uber-productive day at the office for the 24-year-old, as he's now collected six 100-plus-yard outings, five with double-digit targets, and eight TDs, putting him just two shy of his personal best of 10 set in 2025. With the stellar performance, Smith-Njigba joined teammate Cooper Kupp as the only two players in the Super Bowl era to record 800-plus receiving yards and eight-plus receiving touchdowns through their team's first seven games. He'll look to continue his utter dominance in a home matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 8.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jordan Watkins Steps Into a Larger Role on Sunday Afternoon
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 26, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught three of his six targets for 56 yards during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He almost had a touchdown catch, too, but it was reversed to an incompletion upon replay review. Watkins stepped up as one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets with so many injuries across the receiver room, including Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). The 24-year-old has now played 76% of the offensive snaps in each of his last two games, but that trend may not continue going forward. The 49ers have a bye in Week 8, giving players like Evans and Samuel a little extra time to get healthy. Christian Kirk, who returned from injured reserve Sunday but wasn't targeted, will also have a full two weeks to get back up to NFL speed so that he can contribute when the Niners return to action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Assuming Watkins falls off the No. 1 role going forward, he can be avoided in most fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller