Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets New Career High in Week 7
Oct 25, 2026, 10:23 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was unstoppable during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The stud wideout had no issues torching this secondary all game long. He hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards in the win. The 153-yard performance is a new career-high for Brown, topping his 142-yard performance from Week 2. The Lions continue to feed St. Brown the ball with 33 targets over his last three games. Fantasy managers should expect his numbers to take a hit next week against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. St. Brown is still a strong WR1 despite a tough matchup in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Trey McBride Continues to Ascend, Records Season-High 111 Yards, TD
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 10:20 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was everywhere in the team's 30-16 loss on Sunday to the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 7. Although the Cardinals could not pull off a second straight upset, McBride did work for his fantasy managers, catching 10 of his 13 targets for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown. He led the Cardinals in all receiving categories and became the first tight end in NFL history with 400 regular-season catches in his first five seasons. The 26-year-old now has 406 career receptions after another 10 grabs against Denver. The Cardinals do not have a feared offense, but McBride is one of, if not the best, tight ends in football. He has at least seven catches in all seven games so far in 2026 while adding four touchdowns for his fantasy managers. McBride will have an even higher target ceiling for the rest of the year after the Cardinals traded away former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., too. He should be almost a lock for at least another seven catches while approaching the century mark in yards in a very favorable Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and their suspect passing defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Rashid Shaheed is Questionable to Return with Knee Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) is currently listed as questionable to return during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shaheed suffered a knee injury during this game, and it's unclear if he'll be able to finish out the second half of this game. Before leaving, Shaheed hauled in two of his three targets for one yard. His absence will likely mean increased roles for Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton down the stretch of this game. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on Shaheed.--Andy Webb
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Michael Penix Jr. has Efficient Day to Give 49ers Their First Loss
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 10:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led his team to an upset victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Penix had a productive and efficient day against the 49ers, as he completed 25 out of 34 passing attempts (73.5%) for 213 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In fact, the Falcons didn't turn the ball over at all, while the 49ers gave the ball away four times, which obviously played a big role for the Falcons in their win. On Sunday, Penix connected on touchdown passes with wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and tight end Nick Muse. Penix has now had back-to-back games in which he has thrown for at least 213 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the 2026 season, he has recorded nine touchdown passes versus just one pick. Penix is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, but is starting to prove that he is worth more consideration from fantasy managers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Avoids Injury Late in Week 7 Win Over Packers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 10:10 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not find the end zone in Sunday's 20-17 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 7, but he still did plenty for his fantasy managers, carrying the ball a whopping 29 times for 116 yards while catching five of his six targets for 27 yards. Gibbs did lose a fumble, and he looked like he might have tweaked something when going down in bounds late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal. However, the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett reports that Gibbs was fine after the game and avoided an injury when he went down to the turf awkwardly in Detroit. The 24-year-old former 12th overall pick from Alabama has been advertised in 2026 as one of the best all-around RBs in the game. Sunday was the first time this year that Gibbs has not found the end zone, but he has 100-plus scrimmage yards in five of six games and entered Week 7 with a league-high nine touchdowns. Gibbs will have his toughest matchup of the season next week against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, who have not lost, but he will still be a must-start in all fantasy football leagues with an elite volume share as Detroit's best offensive weapon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Detroit Free Press - Dave Birkett
RJ Harvey Leads Broncos in Receiving Yards in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:59 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey did not do much as a rusher in his team's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, logging just three carries for six yards. However, the second-year back made a major impact as a receiver, hauling in two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Harvey has emerged as a critical piece of the Broncos' pass game in 2026, recording 25 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets across six games played. Harvey figures to split carries with fellow Denver backs J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman most weeks, which caps his upside as a rusher and fantasy running back overall. Still, Harvey's work as a pass-catcher makes him an intriguing deep-league PPR flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Allgeier Plays Second Fiddle in Loss to Broncos
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:56 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier rushed eight times for 19 yards (2.4 yards per attempt) and caught all three of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards (10.0 yards per reception) in a 30-16 Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos. He did not score. For the second consecutive week, despite starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) being out with an ankle injury, Allgeier was out-produced by fellow running back Bam Knight. Allgeier played 38 offensive snaps on Sunday, while Knight earned 43 snaps. Knight rushed just seven times, but tallied 48 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) and added three receptions for 15 yards (5.0 yards per reception). With Knight's emergence and Love expected back at some point, Allgeier's fantasy relevance is starting to slide. Still, Allgeier is worth stashing as long as Love remains out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Puka Nacua Not Slowed by Calf Injury, Scores a TD in Week 7 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:51 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua came into the Week 7 tilt against the hosting Las Vegas Raiders with a questionable designation due to a calf injury that he suffered in Thursday's practice. Nacua ended up playing and did not look slowed at all by his calf, leading the Rams in all receiving categories with eight catches on 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the 35-21 blowout win on the road to get the Rams back in the win column and prevent a 2-5 start to the season. He added two carries for 10 yards on the ground. This was L.A.'s first game without veteran wideout Davante Adams, who is expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. It was not a surprise that Nacua led the team in targets by a good margin, as veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leaned on the Pro Bowl pass-catcher to help the Rams' offense bounce back after a slow start to the 2026 season. It was nice to see Nacua get back into the end zone for only the second time this year. Nacua will be a must-start fantasy receiver with a massive target share going into a Week 8 contest against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who will be coming off their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Jameson Williams Continues Recent Hot Streak in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:50 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had a huge game in his team's Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers, logging five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. The 25-year-old got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, logging just 10 catches and zero touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season. However, Williams has picked up his production since then, recording 13 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets over his last three games. Williams has a long track record of both spike weeks and major letdown games, so fantasy managers should not expect him to provide consistent production. Still, the explosive wideout is capable of monster performances at any time, particularly in games where the Lions are forced into pass-heavy game scripts.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kyren Williams Productive, But Continues to Split Backfield Touches
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a productive day in a 35-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He recorded 16 carries for 99 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch). However, Williams also lost a fumble, and he continues to split carries with fellow running back Blake Corum. Williams played 37 offensive snaps compared to 32 for Corum. Meanwhile, Corum tallied 17 rushes for 93 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown of his own. Corum also had one reception for eight yards. As a team, the Rams rushed for 199 yards and 5.2 yards per carry against the Raiders. While it is evident at this point that L.A. prefers to split up carries between Williams and Corum relatively evenly, Williams continues to produce as an RB1 and still must be started in all formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Mason Taylor Breaks Out in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor was one of the bright spots of his team's 28-25 Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, hauling in five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. After suffering a thumb injury in Week 2 that caused him to miss Weeks 3 and 4 as well, Taylor has quietly worked his way back into a prominent role in the Jets' passing game since returning. Across the last three weeks, the 22-year-old has hauled in 12 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. Taylor appears to be New York's preferred tight end option over first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq, who has just four catches for 21 yards over the team's last three games. Heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor could be an intriguing tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jonathan Taylor Stays Hot as his Future Remains Uncertain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor does not have a 100-yard game so far in 2026, but he continues to produce as a strong RB1 for fantasy managers. In the team's 16-10 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Taylor had 18 carries for 95 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, adding two catches on three targets for 15 yards through the air. As usual, the 27-year-old carried Indy's struggling offense. Despite being in a struggling offense, Taylor continues to produce, going over 100 scrimmage yards four times already while scoring on the ground eight times. He has surpassed 90 rushing yards in five of seven games this year. The future of the Colts' organization is a bit murky after ownership fired long-time general manager Chris Ballard this week, with head coach Shane Steichen potentially joining him soon on the chopping block. A handful of NFL teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Taylor before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but it is unclear if the Colts will sell the talented RB for draft assets. A move to a contending team would likely make Taylor even more dangerous in fantasy. If he remains with the Colts for Week 8, Taylor will be in search of his first 100-yard game against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tetairoa McMillan Has Low Output in Blowout Loss to Bucs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:35 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan posted four receptions (on six targets) for 40 yards (10.0 yards per catch) and did not find the end zone in a 43-13 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. He played 38 offensive snaps. The lopsided loss made it difficult for any Panther player to put up large numbers on Sunday, but it was McMillan's second-lowest output of the 2026 season (two receptions for 17 yards in Week 3). Still, McMillan led Carolina in targets and tied for the team lead in receptions with running back Chuba Hubbard. Quarterback Bryce Young only threw for 163 yards on the day, and 50 of those came on his lone touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller. This game is likely an anomaly, as the Panthers found themselves down 33-6 at halftime. McMillan will remain heavily involved in Carolina's passing game and is still a must-start player. He will look to bounce back on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Matthew Golden Held in Check in Week 7 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:31 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden looked to have a juicy matchup in Week 7 against the struggling Detroit Lions defense. However, Golden was held in check in Green Bay's 20-17 loss, recording six catches for 39 yards on 12 targets. The 23-year-old had multiple chances to make big plays down the field, but he and Packers quarterback Jordan Love were never quite able to connect. Golden has been an explosive deep threat in the Green Bay offense for most of 2026, as he's now logged 36 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets across seven games. While his Week 7 production is a disappointment for fantasy managers, it's encouraging that Golden remained a heavily featured pass-catcher in his team's offense. As long as he continues to consistently earn targets, Golden should have a chance to bounce back in the weeks to come.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kendrick Bourne Produces a Dud in Week 7 Loss to Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne became an interesting waiver-wire pickup when the Cardinals traded former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, as he now has a clear runway to WR2 duties in the desert behind Michael Wilson. Bourne stepped up in the last two weeks, with 10 catches on 16 targets for 117 yards through the air. He fell flat in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos' defense, though, catching three of his six targets for a season-worst nine yards. Bourne tied for the third-most targets on the team behind star tight end Trey McBride (13) and Wilson (eight). Fantasy managers who picked Bourne up probably were not happy to see Jalen Brooks targeted six times, but he only caught one of them for a 35-yard gain. Bourne is not much more than a deep-league flex, but he will have a prime bounce-back matchup next Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas. With McBride drawing most of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett's attention on a weekly basis, Bourne is battling as the third passing-game option with Brooks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Omar Cooper Jr. has Another Monster Game in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:20 PM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had a big game in his team's Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, recording five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The first-year wideout suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that landed him on Injured Reserve. However, Cooper Jr. has been tremendous upon his return, recording back-to-back games with at least five catches, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown. While the Jets have other capable pass-catching weapons, Cooper Jr. appears to be emerging as a legitimate big-play weapon for New York quarterback Geno Smith. Heading into Week 8, Cooper Jr. profiles as a waiver wire priority in any fantasy league where he's not already rostered.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker Has Big Day in Loss to Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker recorded five catches for 103 yards (20.6 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Tucker played 56 out of 68 (82.35%) offensive snaps and led the team in receiving yards and targets (12). Tucker has now scored three combined touchdowns over the past two games. Sunday marked the second time in 2026 that Tucker has surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game (119 yards in Week 2) and the sixth consecutive game in which he tallied at least four receptions. Tucker is becoming a consistent fantasy football option and will remain heavily involved in the Raiders' passing game moving forward. Tucker is currently available in 42% of Yahoo Leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Ja'Marr Chase Finds the End Zone in Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:18 PM ETComing off the Week 6 bye, the Cincinnati Bengals offense could not muster a single point in the first half of Sunday's battle against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Thankfully for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's fantasy managers, the Bengals' offense came alive in the second half in the eventual 35-13 victory. Chase took a back seat to teammate Tee Higgins in receiving yards, but he still found the end zone for the second straight game and finished with five catches on his seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. The 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro now has five touchdowns on the year in six games, but he has yet to eclipse the century mark in 2026 after he had his fifth straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025. Fantasy managers should not be concerned at all, especially since Chase has a boom matchup coming in the Week 8 clash with the one-win Tennessee Titans. He continues to be a must-start as an elite WR1 for the Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Bam Knight Leads Cardinals in Rushing in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight led his team in rushing in its Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos, with seven carries for 48 yards. Knight also caught three passes for 15 yards on five targets. The 25-year-old played a minimal role in the Cardinals' offense to open 2026, recording just three carries through the first five weeks of the season. However, with Arizona back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined for the team's last two games by an ankle injury, Knight has logged 161 yards from scrimmage on 27 touches. While Knight has split touches with fellow Cardinals back Tyler Allgeier, he's clearly been the more productive of the two since Love went down. If Love remains sidelined in Week 8, Knight could be a potential running back option for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins has Best Fantasy Outing With Huge Second Half
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 9:01 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught six of seven targets for 148 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This was the 27-year-old's best fantasy outing (PPR) of the season, surpassing his previous season-high mark by one-tenth of a point. What makes this performance even more impressive is that all six of his catches came in the second half of the game. Higgins has repeatedly shown that he can operate as a high-end WR2 with high-end WR1 upside, despite operating alongside star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins has actually outscored Chase in fantasy football this season, and he will continue to rank as a must-start WR2 in a very favorable matchup against the one-win Tennessee Titans next week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Salvages Value with Receiving Work
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 8:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was unable to get anything going on the ground during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jeanty put together his worst performance of the season on the ground. The rookie back carried the ball eight times for 15 yards in the loss. He was able to salvage his fantasy value by hauling in all eight of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown through the air. Jeanty has heavily struggled on the ground lately, but his work in the receiving game has saved him. Jeanty has seen six or more targets in four straight games. He should remain a solid RB2 option as long as he continues to see a high volume in the passing game next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN