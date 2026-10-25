Jameson Williams Continues Recent Hot Streak in Week 7
Oct 25, 2026, 9:50 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had a huge game in his team's Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers, logging five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. The 25-year-old got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, logging just 10 catches and zero touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season. However, Williams has picked up his production since then, recording 13 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets over his last three games. Williams has a long track record of both spike weeks and major letdown games, so fantasy managers should not expect him to provide consistent production. Still, the explosive wideout is capable of monster performances at any time, particularly in games where the Lions are forced into pass-heavy game scripts.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Kyren Williams Productive, But Continues to Split Backfield Touches
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a productive day in a 35-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He recorded 16 carries for 99 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch). However, Williams also lost a fumble, and he continues to split carries with fellow running back Blake Corum. Williams played 37 offensive snaps compared to 32 for Corum. Meanwhile, Corum tallied 17 rushes for 93 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown of his own. Corum also had one reception for eight yards. As a team, the Rams rushed for 199 yards and 5.2 yards per carry against the Raiders. While it is evident at this point that L.A. prefers to split up carries between Williams and Corum relatively evenly, Williams continues to produce as an RB1 and still must be started in all formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Mason Taylor Breaks Out in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor was one of the bright spots of his team's 28-25 Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, hauling in five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. After suffering a thumb injury in Week 2 that caused him to miss Weeks 3 and 4 as well, Taylor has quietly worked his way back into a prominent role in the Jets' passing game since returning. Across the last three weeks, the 22-year-old has hauled in 12 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. Taylor appears to be New York's preferred tight end option over first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq, who has just four catches for 21 yards over the team's last three games. Heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor could be an intriguing tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jonathan Taylor Stays Hot as his Future Remains Uncertain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor does not have a 100-yard game so far in 2026, but he continues to produce as a strong RB1 for fantasy managers. In the team's 16-10 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Taylor had 18 carries for 95 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, adding two catches on three targets for 15 yards through the air. As usual, the 27-year-old carried Indy's struggling offense. Despite being in a struggling offense, Taylor continues to produce, going over 100 scrimmage yards four times already while scoring on the ground eight times. He has surpassed 90 rushing yards in five of seven games this year. The future of the Colts' organization is a bit murky after ownership fired long-time general manager Chris Ballard this week, with head coach Shane Steichen potentially joining him soon on the chopping block. A handful of NFL teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Taylor before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but it is unclear if the Colts will sell the talented RB for draft assets. A move to a contending team would likely make Taylor even more dangerous in fantasy. If he remains with the Colts for Week 8, Taylor will be in search of his first 100-yard game against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tetairoa McMillan Has Low Output in Blowout Loss to Bucs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:35 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan posted four receptions (on six targets) for 40 yards (10.0 yards per catch) and did not find the end zone in a 43-13 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. He played 38 offensive snaps. The lopsided loss made it difficult for any Panther player to put up large numbers on Sunday, but it was McMillan's second-lowest output of the 2026 season (two receptions for 17 yards in Week 3). Still, McMillan led Carolina in targets and tied for the team lead in receptions with running back Chuba Hubbard. Quarterback Bryce Young only threw for 163 yards on the day, and 50 of those came on his lone touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller. This game is likely an anomaly, as the Panthers found themselves down 33-6 at halftime. McMillan will remain heavily involved in Carolina's passing game and is still a must-start player. He will look to bounce back on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Matthew Golden Held in Check in Week 7 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:31 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden looked to have a juicy matchup in Week 7 against the struggling Detroit Lions defense. However, Golden was held in check in Green Bay's 20-17 loss, recording six catches for 39 yards on 12 targets. The 23-year-old had multiple chances to make big plays down the field, but he and Packers quarterback Jordan Love were never quite able to connect. Golden has been an explosive deep threat in the Green Bay offense for most of 2026, as he's now logged 36 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets across seven games. While his Week 7 production is a disappointment for fantasy managers, it's encouraging that Golden remained a heavily featured pass-catcher in his team's offense. As long as he continues to consistently earn targets, Golden should have a chance to bounce back in the weeks to come.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kendrick Bourne Produces a Dud in Week 7 Loss to Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne became an interesting waiver-wire pickup when the Cardinals traded former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, as he now has a clear runway to WR2 duties in the desert behind Michael Wilson. Bourne stepped up in the last two weeks, with 10 catches on 16 targets for 117 yards through the air. He fell flat in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos' defense, though, catching three of his six targets for a season-worst nine yards. Bourne tied for the third-most targets on the team behind star tight end Trey McBride (13) and Wilson (eight). Fantasy managers who picked Bourne up probably were not happy to see Jalen Brooks targeted six times, but he only caught one of them for a 35-yard gain. Bourne is not much more than a deep-league flex, but he will have a prime bounce-back matchup next Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas. With McBride drawing most of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett's attention on a weekly basis, Bourne is battling as the third passing-game option with Brooks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Omar Cooper Jr. has Another Monster Game in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:20 PM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had a big game in his team's Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, recording five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The first-year wideout suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that landed him on Injured Reserve. However, Cooper Jr. has been tremendous upon his return, recording back-to-back games with at least five catches, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown. While the Jets have other capable pass-catching weapons, Cooper Jr. appears to be emerging as a legitimate big-play weapon for New York quarterback Geno Smith. Heading into Week 8, Cooper Jr. profiles as a waiver wire priority in any fantasy league where he's not already rostered.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker Has Big Day in Loss to Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker recorded five catches for 103 yards (20.6 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Tucker played 56 out of 68 (82.35%) offensive snaps and led the team in receiving yards and targets (12). Tucker has now scored three combined touchdowns over the past two games. Sunday marked the second time in 2026 that Tucker has surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game (119 yards in Week 2) and the sixth consecutive game in which he tallied at least four receptions. Tucker is becoming a consistent fantasy football option and will remain heavily involved in the Raiders' passing game moving forward. Tucker is currently available in 42% of Yahoo Leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Ja'Marr Chase Finds the End Zone in Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:18 PM ETComing off the Week 6 bye, the Cincinnati Bengals offense could not muster a single point in the first half of Sunday's battle against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Thankfully for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's fantasy managers, the Bengals' offense came alive in the second half in the eventual 35-13 victory. Chase took a back seat to teammate Tee Higgins in receiving yards, but he still found the end zone for the second straight game and finished with five catches on his seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. The 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro now has five touchdowns on the year in six games, but he has yet to eclipse the century mark in 2026 after he had his fifth straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025. Fantasy managers should not be concerned at all, especially since Chase has a boom matchup coming in the Week 8 clash with the one-win Tennessee Titans. He continues to be a must-start as an elite WR1 for the Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Bam Knight Leads Cardinals in Rushing in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight led his team in rushing in its Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos, with seven carries for 48 yards. Knight also caught three passes for 15 yards on five targets. The 25-year-old played a minimal role in the Cardinals' offense to open 2026, recording just three carries through the first five weeks of the season. However, with Arizona back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined for the team's last two games by an ankle injury, Knight has logged 161 yards from scrimmage on 27 touches. While Knight has split touches with fellow Cardinals back Tyler Allgeier, he's clearly been the more productive of the two since Love went down. If Love remains sidelined in Week 8, Knight could be a potential running back option for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins has Best Fantasy Outing With Huge Second Half
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 9:01 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught six of seven targets for 148 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This was the 27-year-old's best fantasy outing (PPR) of the season, surpassing his previous season-high mark by one-tenth of a point. What makes this performance even more impressive is that all six of his catches came in the second half of the game. Higgins has repeatedly shown that he can operate as a high-end WR2 with high-end WR1 upside, despite operating alongside star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins has actually outscored Chase in fantasy football this season, and he will continue to rank as a must-start WR2 in a very favorable matchup against the one-win Tennessee Titans next week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Salvages Value with Receiving Work
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 8:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was unable to get anything going on the ground during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jeanty put together his worst performance of the season on the ground. The rookie back carried the ball eight times for 15 yards in the loss. He was able to salvage his fantasy value by hauling in all eight of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown through the air. Jeanty has heavily struggled on the ground lately, but his work in the receiving game has saved him. Jeanty has seen six or more targets in four straight games. He should remain a solid RB2 option as long as he continues to see a high volume in the passing game next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bo Nix's Huge Rushing TD Leads to Best Fantasy Performance of Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:47 PM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 222 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also rushed for 73 yards and one rushing touchdown on seven rushing attempts. Nix's turnover-free outing was useful for fantasy football, but he really elevated his fantasy output with an explosive 62-yard rushing touchdown to break a 6-6 tie in the second quarter. Nix posted a new season-high fantasy total in many leagues. Although his 52% completion rate remains quite frustrating, his rushing success and ability to limit turnovers are both incredibly impactful. To his credit, Nix has now strung together four consecutive games without a turnover. He'll rank as a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback heading into a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The last time he faced Kansas City, he had just 131 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, three fumbles, one fumble lost, and four sacks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Leads Stellar Second-Half Comeback
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 8:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sluggish to begin the game as this offense was held to zero points in the first half of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow locked in at halftime and put together an excellent second half. Overall, Burrow completed 22-of-30 passing attempts for 292 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the comeback win. The 29-year-old put together five straight scoring drives to help get his team a big Week 7 victory. Over his last two games, Burrow has thrown for eight touchdowns without any interceptions. He'll look to keep up this excellent play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Josh Jacobs Makes Big Impact as Receiver in Season Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Detroit Lions. He also caught five of his seven targets for an additional 55 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Jacobs missed the first six weeks of the season due to his placement on the commissioner's exempt list, so Sunday represented his 2026 season debut. Although he was relatively inefficient on the ground, he handled far more carries than the running backs who filled in for Jacobs while he was sidelined. Plus, he more than made up for his modest rushing output with a huge impact in the passing game. Jacobs, 28, is a dual-threat back who has proven that he can be a consistent high-end RB2 in fantasy football. He should continue to be started in all fantasy leagues next week against the Carolina Panthers, who just let the Buccaneers' running backs explode for 246 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on Sunday afternoon.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davis Allen Takes Advantage of Increased Workload
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 8:30 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen came into Sunday's game with only six receptions on the year. The 25-year-old came out of nowhere and posted a career game on Sunday. Allen hauled in four of his five targets for 20 yards with two touchdowns during the Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Normally, Allen is an afterthought, but he was able to make the most of his chances during Sunday's win. This big performance could lead to more opportunities for Allen down the road. He might be someone worth stashing in deep leagues, but he won't be an ideal streaming option against the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle Held in Check by Cardinals, Suffers Chest Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:28 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) caught four of his seven targets for 48 yards during Sunday's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Waddle totaled 8.8 PPR points in the effort, which is his third-highest fantasy output of the season. It has been a rough start to the season for Waddle from a fantasy perspective, as he ranks outside the top 36 wide receivers in scoring so far. Denver has prioritized running the ball this season, leaving fewer opportunities for the team's wide receivers and tight ends. In fact, even as Bo Nix had a solid game on Sunday, he still completed a modest 15 passes for 222 yards, and four of those completions went to running backs. It's also worth noting that Waddle picked up an ailment on Sunday, as he reportedly injured his chest in the fourth quarter and was quickly listed as questionable to return. At this point, it's too early to tell whether the injury will impact his availability for Week 8 against the Chiefs. Next week's divisional matchup could prompt the Broncos to throw the ball more, but it's also worth noting that Waddle was held to just one catch in his last game against Kansas City (Week 1).--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zac Stevens
Jacoby Brissett to Remain Starting Quarterback
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 8:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to remain the team's starting quarterback moving forward. Following Sunday's Week 7 loss, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed that Brissett will remain the starter, per Darren Urban. Brissett completed 27-of-48 passing attempts for 272 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. Overall, this season, Brissett has thrown for 1,328 passing yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. The Cardinals dropped to 2-5 on the year following Sunday's loss. We could see a change at quarterback here soon if things don't change in Arizona. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals turn to rookie Carson Beck at some point, but for now, Brissett will remain the starter ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: Darren Urban
Raiders Won't Commit to Kirk Cousins for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:21 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak fielded questions from the media about the potential of starting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the near future, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Asked when he would start thinking about making a change at quarterback, Kubiak said, "I think at this point, we're thinking about everything. How to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter. Personnel, scheme, we've got to talk about all of it." The first-year head coach didn't directly offer a timeline for the shift from Kirk Cousins to Mendoza, but he also didn't commit to Cousins starting in Week 8. Cousins led the Raiders to a 3-0 start, but the team has gone 0-4 in four games since then. Mendoza saw a little bit of action in Week 6 during garbage time against the Patriots, completing six of his eight pass attempts for 48 yards. Cousins hasn't looked terrible by any means, racking up 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions through seven games, but a quarterback change might inject life into the team amid a four-game losing streak. The plan all along was for Mendoza to spend around half the season learning behind Cousins, so it feels like a natural transition point could be coming soon. The Raiders will hit the road for a two-game road trip before returning home against the Seahawks on Nov. 15 in Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Sam Warren
Seahawks Being Careful with Zach Charbonnet, Hope He's Ready for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that the team is being "careful" with running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), even though he is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Schneider told play-by-play announcer Steve Raible (via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com) that Charbonnet had a great week of practice and that the team hopes he'll be ready for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in last year's playoffs, and while there was some optimism that he'd be able to play this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team chose not to activate him from the PUP list. Emanuel Wilson will get at least one more week to lead the backfield, while George Holani continues to occupy the backup role as a low-end RB3/flex in deeper fantasy leagues. Once Charbonnet does return to action, he'll rank as a weekly RB2 option in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Brady Henderson