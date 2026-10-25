Jacoby Brissett to Remain Starting Quarterback
Oct 25, 2026, 8:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to remain the team's starting quarterback moving forward. Following Sunday's Week 7 loss, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed that Brissett will remain the starter, per Darren Urban. Brissett completed 27-of-48 passing attempts for 272 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. Overall, this season, Brissett has thrown for 1,328 passing yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. The Cardinals dropped to 2-5 on the year following Sunday's loss. We could see a change at quarterback here soon if things don't change in Arizona. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals turn to rookie Carson Beck at some point, but for now, Brissett will remain the starter ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: Darren Urban
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Raiders Won't Commit to Kirk Cousins for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:21 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak fielded questions from the media about the potential of starting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the near future, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Asked when he would start thinking about making a change at quarterback, Kubiak said, "I think at this point, we're thinking about everything. How to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter. Personnel, scheme, we've got to talk about all of it." The first-year head coach didn't directly offer a timeline for the shift from Kirk Cousins to Mendoza, but he also didn't commit to Cousins starting in Week 8. Cousins led the Raiders to a 3-0 start, but the team has gone 0-4 in four games since then. Mendoza saw a little bit of action in Week 6 during garbage time against the Patriots, completing six of his eight pass attempts for 48 yards. Cousins hasn't looked terrible by any means, racking up 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions through seven games, but a quarterback change might inject life into the team amid a four-game losing streak. The plan all along was for Mendoza to spend around half the season learning behind Cousins, so it feels like a natural transition point could be coming soon. The Raiders will hit the road for a two-game road trip before returning home against the Seahawks on Nov. 15 in Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Sam Warren
Seahawks Being Careful with Zach Charbonnet, Hope He's Ready for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that the team is being "careful" with running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), even though he is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Schneider told play-by-play announcer Steve Raible (via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com) that Charbonnet had a great week of practice and that the team hopes he'll be ready for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in last year's playoffs, and while there was some optimism that he'd be able to play this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team chose not to activate him from the PUP list. Emanuel Wilson will get at least one more week to lead the backfield, while George Holani continues to occupy the backup role as a low-end RB3/flex in deeper fantasy leagues. Once Charbonnet does return to action, he'll rank as a weekly RB2 option in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Brady Henderson
Jonah Coleman Expected to Get More Involved in Denver
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 8:11 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman made his return to the field during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed the previous four games while on Injured Reserve due to a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coleman was finally back on the field for the first time since suffering a sprained ankle ahead of Week 3. The rookie back carried the ball nine times for 54 yards, while hauling in two receptions for 15 additional yards in the win. After the game, head coach Sean Payton said that the team will need to get Coleman more touches going forward. It sounds like the Broncos were easing him back in, but will now look to give Coleman an expanded role going forward. This is great news for Coleman's fantasy value, but it also means that J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely see reduced roles now.--Andy Webb
Source: Zac Stevens
Baker Mayfield Delivers Fantasy Bust Despite Buccaneers' 43-Point Outburst
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 7:45 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was a fantasy bust in his return from a three-game absence, finishing with just 6.7 fantasy points in Sunday's 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers with little opportunity to accumulate production. Mayfield completed seven of 11 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown without an interception, added one rushing yard, and posted an efficient 109.7 passer rating. His lone touchdown, a 14-yard connection with Tez Johnson late in the second quarter, gave Tampa Bay a commanding 33-6 halftime advantage. The Buccaneers attempted 49 rushes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while their defense contributed another score on a fumble return. Head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged afterward that such a run-heavy approach wasn't the original plan, but the circumstances let Tampa Bay control the game without relying on its passing attack. Mayfield will face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Heads to Locker Room With Chest Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 7:22 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after heading to the locker room for further evaluation, which could open additional opportunities for Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. in Denver's passing attack. Waddle was seen walking off the field in discomfort while gingerly moving his left hand before spending several minutes in the blue medical tent, and he subsequently accompanied team medical personnel to the locker room. The 27-year-old entered Sunday's contest without an injury designation after dealing with a chest injury during Week 7, although it remains unclear whether the latest issue is related.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Woody Marks Disappoints Again Despite Workhorse Role in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 7:12 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks failed to capitalize on another heavy workload in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants, rushing 19 times for 66 yards without a touchdown, and his fantasy appeal could slip further if David Montgomery (groin) returns after the Week 8 bye. With Montgomery sidelined, Marks handled every Houston running back carry and played 54 of the team's 61 offensive snaps. However, he averaged just 3.5 yards per attempt, with his longest gain going for 11 yards. He also caught his only target for 15 yards, finishing with 81 scrimmage yards and 9.1 PPR fantasy points. Marks briefly exited in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury but returned to finish the game. Despite receiving at least 15 carries in three consecutive contests, he has failed to score during that stretch, while his receiving totals have declined from four catches to two and then one. Houston visits the Los Angeles Chargers once the bye ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller Snags Long Touchdown in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 7:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller was able to somewhat bounce back after posting a dud during last week's game. Waller ripped off a big score during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran tight end scored a 50-yard touchdown, but that was his only catch of the game. It has not been an ideal season for Waller, who has only two games with 50 receiving yards or more heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. He's looking like a low-floor TE2 for that game.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Appears to Have Avoided Serious Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 6:56 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) does not appear to have suffered a serious injury during Sunday's 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who described a sense of relief in the Giants' locker room with the team's bye week approaching and indicated the issue did not appear significant. The 26-year-old exited in the second quarter and did not return, finishing with six carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for two yards. New York's Week 8 bye gives Tracy additional recovery time before the Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on November 8, though his availability for that matchup remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Duggan
Malik Nabers Posts Fourth Straight 100-Yard Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 6:46 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had seemingly no issues during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He torched the Texans' secondary, including a long 46-yard grab. Overall, Nabers finished this game by hauling in seven of his 11 targets for 111 yards in the win. This marked the fourth straight game that Nabers has finished with 100-plus receiving yards. After a slow start to the season, Nabers has turned it on recently. His streak will have to be put on hold for a week with the Giants on bye next weekend. He'll remain an elite WR1 for the Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Quinshon Judkins Finds End Zone Twice as Efficiency Rebounds
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 6:45 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins remains a viable RB2 heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after returning from his Week 6 absence (due to an ankle injury) with 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. After averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and scoring once through his first five appearances, he averaged 5.6 yards per attempt against Tennessee. His season-long 30-yard run set up a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and he added a six-yard score before halftime. Judkins also caught his only target for eight yards, finishing with 104 scrimmage yards and 23.4 PPR fantasy points. Dylan Sampson returned from injured reserve and contributed 45 rushing yards on six carries, along with two receptions for 24 yards. However, Judkins handled 17 of the duo's 23 rushing attempts and both of Cleveland's running back touchdowns, reinforcing his role as the primary early-down and goal-line option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Sees Increased Opportunity in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 6:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black struggled early on during Sunday's game, but he was able to turn it around. Black was stopped on three straight plays inside the three-yard line on the first drive of the game. He was pretty quiet in this game until Christian McCaffrey (thigh) was forced to exit during the first half. Black took over the lead back role for a period of time and posted some decent numbers. Overall, Black carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons. McCaffrey returned in the second half of this game, so he should be fine moving forward. Black remains one of the better handcuffs heading into the team's Week 8 bye.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen Racks Up 134 Yards but Misses Goal-Line Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 6:29 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen has exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games, although he has scored only once during Breece Hall's absence and could see a significantly reduced workload if Hall returns when the Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Allen rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries and caught six of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, finishing with 19.4 PPR fantasy points. His six receptions were a season high, and he handled 17 of New York's 21 rushing attempts with Hall (quadriceps) inactive for a fourth consecutive game. Allen's biggest missed opportunity came in the fourth quarter, when his 10-yard run brought the Jets to Miami's one-yard line. He lost a yard on second-and-goal, and New York settled for a field goal after Geno Smith was sacked on third down.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Continues to Struggle in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 6:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was unable to find much success during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He hauled in two of his three targets for 20 yards in the victory. It was a quiet day for basically all the Vikings' pass-catchers as this team struggled to move the ball through the air. Addison hasn't been much of a fantasy option this season outside of his 90-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for better days ahead with a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. At this point, Addison should be considered a low-end WR3 until he proves that he can produce consistently.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers has Massive Performance in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 6:17 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers posted his best performance of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He got the fun started early with a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Bengals' defense had absolutely no answers for Flowers during this game. Flowers hauled in eight of his 11 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The 26-year-old led the team in all receiving categories during this game. Flowers has shown excellent chemistry with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. The expectation is that Lamar Jackson should be back next game for a road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Flowers should remain a strong WR1 for that game.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tony Pollard Accounts for All Three Titans Touchdowns in Week 7 Loss
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 6:13 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is a solid RB2 option heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after accounting for all three of his team's touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 129 yards and three scores on a season-high 25 carries. Pollard struck on runs of 36 and 10 yards in the first quarter before scoring from one yard out with 58 seconds remaining to tie the game. He nearly added another touchdown in the second quarter, but replay overturned the score, and Cleveland eventually stopped him on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. He also caught all three of his targets for 26 yards, finishing with 155 scrimmage yards and 36.5 PPR fantasy points. With Tyjae Spears (knee) inactive, Pollard handled 25 of Tennessee's 28 running back carries, and that workload and goal-line role reinforce his status as the team's primary rushing option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Injures Same Knee Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:58 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) injured the same knee that has troubled him all season during Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, as reported by Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune, which could hand Jordan Mason an even larger role if the veteran cannot play against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Jones has been playing through a sprained left MCL since Week 2 and previously experienced setbacks against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The 31-year-old exited following a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter and did not return, finishing with eight carries for 26 yards and one reception for zero yards. Mason (thumb), making his first appearance since Week 1, led Minnesota with 15 carries for 68 yards and had assumed a substantial portion of the workload before Jones departed. The severity of Jones' latest injury remains unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Goessling
Cam Skattebo Rushes for 124 Yards, Reports Hamstring Issue After Win
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) strengthened his fantasy outlook by reclaiming a prominent role in Sunday's 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, though a hamstring issue clouds the picture. After receiving no touches against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, Skattebo scored on a 16-yard fourth-quarter run before breaking free for a 42-yard gain in overtime that set up Devin Singletary's game-winning touchdown. He also caught one pass for a three-yard loss, finishing with 19.1 PPR fantasy points, and the 124 rushing yards marked a career high. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Skattebo said he felt something in his hamstring during the overtime run and went down knowing the Giants were already within field-goal range. He clarified that the slide wasn't simply a strategic decision, adding, "Good thing we have a bye week." New York has a Week 8 bye before visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, providing additional recovery time while the severity of his hamstring issue remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel Diagnosed With Turf Toe After Week 7 Exit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:31 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's Week 7 overtime loss to the New York Giants, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, as reported by Jonathan M. Alexander, and the Week 8 bye buys him nearly two weeks before the team's next game. Noel did not return after exiting in the fourth quarter and was wearing a boot following the game. The second-year receiver finished with two receptions for minus-three yards on two targets, interrupting a productive two-game stretch in which he accumulated 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Houston faces the Los Angeles Chargers on November 8, and no timetable for Noel's return has been announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan M. Alexander
KC Concepcion Jr. Erupts for 152 Scrimmage Yards in Week 7 Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:22 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. is a legitimate WR3/flex consideration heading into a Week 8 rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers after delivering his first 100-yard receiving performance in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, catching eight of 10 targets for 129 yards while adding 23 rushing yards on three carries. All eight receptions came before halftime, including gains of 21 and 32 yards on a second-quarter touchdown drive that helped Cleveland erase an early 14-0 deficit. Concepcion did not catch another pass after the break, although his 18-yard fourth-quarter run helped set up a go-ahead touchdown. He finished with 152 scrimmage yards and 23.2 PPR fantasy points after entering the game with just 186 receiving yards through six appearances. His previous single-game high was 64 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 4. Concepcion led Cleveland in targets and receiving yards, which backs the upgrade.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Posts Week 7 Dud With Just 12 Receiving Yards
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:10 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely raised concern about his involvement in the passing attack with quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center, seeing his target volume plunge in Sunday's 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans and catching just two of four targets for 12 yards without a touchdown. It was a dramatic reversal after Likely drew 36 targets over his previous three games, converting them into 24 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Both of his Week 7 catches came in the second half, and he finished with a disappointing 3.2 PPR fantasy points despite McCarthy throwing for 252 yards in his first start with New York. Malik Nabers commanded nine targets and finished with 111 receiving yards, while all four Giants touchdowns came on the ground. Likely's four targets represented his lowest total of the season. New York enters its Week 8 bye before visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller