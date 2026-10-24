Pierre-Luc Dubois Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday

Oct 24, 2026, 5:14 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitchell Marner (personal) will sit out a second straight game on Saturday against Columbus. Earlier this week, Marner left the team to be with his wife as they prepare to welcome their second child. Any team would miss a player of Marner's caliber, especially in his current form. The former Maple Leaf has recorded at least one point in seven consecutive outings. Marner is the third-highest scorer on his team, with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. With Marner unavailable, Alexander Holtz entered the lineup on Thursday against St. Louis and had an assist. While Holtz enjoyed a productive season debut, he isn't known as a scorer and should be avoided in fantasy.