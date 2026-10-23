Cooper Flagg Won't Return Friday
Oct 23, 2026, 9:28 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will not return to Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to left shoulder soreness. Flagg exited late in the first half after taking a hard foul from Aaron Nesmith on a breakaway and landing on his shoulder. The reigning Rookie of the Year had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 17 minutes before departing. With Dallas back in action Saturday against San Antonio, his turnaround will be worth monitoring. If Flagg can't go, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington would be the most likely options to soak up extra frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Keldon Johnson Good to Go Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:23 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (mouth) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after requiring stitches for a cut inside his right cheek. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year recorded 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City. With Tobias Harris (calf) sidelined, Johnson should retain a meaningful second-unit role after averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.3 minutes across all 82 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
De'Aaron Fox Available Versus Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets in Austin. Fox emerged from Tuesday's 116-104 season-opening loss to Oklahoma City with a right wrist sprain but went through Friday's shootaround before being cleared. The 28-year-old opened the season with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal on 6-for-9 shooting across 32 minutes. With San Antonio visiting Dallas on Saturday to finish a back-to-back, Fox's workload and wrist will be worth monitoring before the second leg.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Steven Adams Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:11 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar, while Reed Sheppard (knee) has been ruled out. Adams missed Wednesday's season opener with right calf tightness and will make his first regular-season appearance since undergoing left ankle surgery in January. The 33-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 32 games last season, leaving him mostly dependent on rebounds for fantasy value. Houston plans to rest Adams for one leg of back-to-backs early on, putting Clint Capela in line for more center minutes Saturday in Atlanta.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Reed Sheppard Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:06 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left knee bone bruise. The third-year guard was limited to three points in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over Dallas, shooting 1-for-6 from deep while committing three turnovers. Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic are the most likely candidates for extra backcourt minutes with Sheppard unavailable. Houston plays again Saturday in Atlanta, so Sheppard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of the second half of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
De'Aaron Fox Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 2:42 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Houston Rockets with a right-wrist sprain. However, Fox participated in shooting drills during Friday's morning shootaround, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. The two-time All-Star logged 32 minutes in Tuesday's season opener, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal while shooting 6-for-9 from the field. If Fox can't suit up Friday, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle could take on more playmaking responsibilities, while Julian Champagnie may be a candidate to enter the starting lineup.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tom Osborn
Taurean Prince Upgraded to Available on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 2:26 PM ETDetroit Pistons forward Taurean Prince (personal) is available for Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Prince missed Tuesday's season-opening win over Boston while attending to a personal matter. The 32-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes per game with Milwaukee last season while shooting 43.6 percent from three-point range. He appeared in just 26 regular-season contests after undergoing neck surgery in November to address a herniated disc. Although he was cleared to make his Pistons debut, Prince is expected to play a limited role and offers minimal fantasy value outside deeper leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tobe Awaka Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 2:12 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Tobe Awaka (knee) is available for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 22-year-old undrafted rookie from Arizona was also listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors but ended up playing. Awaka finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes. While his rebounding is encouraging, his limited playing time makes him a risky option in most fantasy formats.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Collins Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 1:58 PM ETChicago Bulls center Zach Collins (quadriceps) is available for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Collins was previously listed as probable with a quadriceps injury but has now been cleared to play. He will likely see limited minutes in Friday's contest after missing time during the preseason due to the injury. The 28-year-old is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact until he returns to a full workload and establishes a consistent role in Chicago's rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Giddey Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 1:39 PM ETChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Giddey will suit up for the first game of Chicago's back-to-back set after initially being listed as probable with a left wrist sprain. The 24-year-old struggled in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, scoring just two points across 24 minutes. Despite the slow start, Giddey remains a solid fantasy option because he can contribute across multiple statistical categories. However, fantasy managers should monitor his workload as he continues to deal with the wrist injury.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dalton Knecht Inks Deal With Knicks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 1:24 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, free-agent guard/forward Dalton Knecht has agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. The 25-year-old joins the Knicks after being waived by the Lakers on Monday. Knecht averaged 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game last season. The move gives him a fresh start, though he will likely spend time developing in the G League. With a limited path to consistent NBA minutes, Knecht is unlikely to have much fantasy impact in the near future.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Steven Adams Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:03 AM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) is questionable for Friday's matchup with San Antonio in Austin, per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. The 33-year-old missed Wednesday's opener after developing right calf tightness following a practice earlier in the week. Houston also plans to sit Adams for one leg of back-to-backs early in the season, with another game Saturday in Atlanta. He averaged 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes last season. If Adams remains out, Clint Capela should continue backing up Alperen Sengun, though Capela logged only eight minutes in the opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Reed Sheppard Questionable Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:57 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup with San Antonio due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise, per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. The 22-year-old is coming off a quiet opener against Dallas, scoring three points on 1-for-6 shooting from deep with three turnovers in 16 minutes. Marcus Smart played 26 minutes off the bench, while Fred VanVleet's return has tightened Houston's backcourt rotation. If Sheppard sits, Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see additional work. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 threes and 1.5 steals last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
De'Aaron Fox Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:48 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is questionable for Friday's matchup with Houston due to a right wrist sprain. The two-time All-Star played 32 minutes in Tuesday's season opener, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal on 6-for-9 shooting. San Antonio visits Dallas on Saturday to complete a back-to-back, giving the Spurs another reason to be cautious with Fox. If he sits Friday, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle should take on more playmaking responsibility, while Julian Champagnie could move into the starting five.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Keldon Johnson Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:42 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (mouth) is questionable for Friday's game against Houston in Austin, per Matt Guzman. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year needed three stitches for a deep cut inside his right cheek after Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City but still finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes. With Tobias Harris (calf) also out, Julian Champagnie could take on a larger wing role if Johnson sits, while Harrison Barnes and Carter Bryant may also pick up minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Santi Aldama Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:36 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's road game against Indiana, per Dallas Sports Journal's Grant Afseth. It will be his second straight absence to open the season as he works back from right knee surgery, though head coach Dusty May said earlier this week that Aldama was "getting very close." Dallas brought the 25-year-old over from Memphis in July after he averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 three-pointers last season. Once healthy, his ability to stretch the floor should keep him firmly in the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Dereck Lively II Ruled Out Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:30 AM ETDallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with Indiana, keeping him sidelined after his last appearance came Nov. 21, 2025. Lively underwent right foot surgery in December and remains without a clear return timeline. Team president Masai Ujiri recently said the 22-year-old has progressed to shooting and is working toward running, while head coach Dusty May described his return-to-play plan as somewhat unique. Lively was limited to seven games last season, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 16.4 minutes. With Lively and Santi Aldama (knee) both unavailable, rookie Morez Johnson Jr. should have a chance to stay involved in the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Tobias Harris Unavailable Again on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:41 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) will miss his second consecutive game Friday against the Houston Rockets. Harris continues to recover from a left calf strain and has yet to make his Spurs debut. The 34-year-old veteran averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 63 starts for Detroit last season before signing a two-year, $31 million deal with San Antonio. His next opportunity to suit up comes Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. Julian Champagnie and Devin Vassell remain appealing streaming options while Harris is sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jake LaRavia Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:30 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. LaRavia sprained his right ankle during Wednesday's win over the Warriors, finishing with 10 points, two assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes before exiting. If the 24-year-old is unable to suit up Friday, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams could see additional playing time, potentially boosting their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Malik Monk Probable for Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:18 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monk has been dealing with left ankle soreness throughout training camp and missed Wednesday's regular-season opener. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers across 62 games last campaign. With Ben Simmons (Achilles) out for the season, Sacramento's backcourt depth is already being tested, so Monk's return could be a big boost. If he stays healthy, the 28-year-old could provide solid fantasy value with his scoring and three-point shooting.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Sexton Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (calf) is available for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 27-year-old missed Wednesday's regular-season opener due to a calf strain but is now set to make his Lakers debut. Sexton averaged 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26 games with Chicago last season while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range. His fantasy upside could be limited in 2026-27, as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to handle most of the Lakers' offensive responsibilities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report